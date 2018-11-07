Pelicans 107, Bulls 98
CHICAGO (98)
Ju.Holiday 6-16 2-2 17, Parker 7-14 6-8 20, Carter Jr. 7-11 2-3 17, Payne 2-7 0-0 4, LaVine 9-26 2-2 22, Hutchison 0-4 1-2 1, Felicio 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 4-6 0-0 11, Blakeney 3-11 0-0 6. Totals 38-96 13-17 98.<
NEW ORLEANS (107)
Johnson 5-7 0-0 12, Davis 13-24 4-7 32, Mirotic 4-14 0-0 9, Jr.Holiday 6-16 4-5 17, Moore 3-9 1-1 8, Miller 4-6 0-0 11, Randle 5-8 1-2 12, Diallo 1-1 2-2 4, Frazier 0-3 0-0 0, Clark 1-6 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-94 12-17 107.
Chicago;26;24;22;26;—;98
New Orleans;29;29;27;22;—;107
3-Point Goals—Chicago 9-31 (Arcidiacono 3-4, Ju.Holiday 3-12, LaVine 2-5, Carter Jr. 1-2, Payne 0-2, Parker 0-3, Blakeney 0-3), New Orleans 11-30 (Miller 3-4, Johnson 2-3, Davis 2-4, Randle 1-2, Moore 1-3, Jr.Holiday 1-4, Mirotic 1-8, Clark 0-1, Frazier 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 46 (Parker 13), New Orleans 55 (Davis, Mirotic 15). Assists—Chicago 18 (LaVine 4), New Orleans 32 (Jr.Holiday 9). Total Fouls—Chicago 16, New Orleans 18. Technicals—Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg. A—15,514 (16,867).
Knicks 112, Hawks 107
NEW YORK (112)
Dotson 1-1 0-0 3, Vonleh 4-10 1-2 11, Robinson 2-2 1-2 5, Ntilikina 5-10 2-2 14, Hardaway Jr. 8-22 16-20 34, Hezonja 0-2 1-2 1, Knox 0-6 0-0 0, Kanter 5-7 7-10 17, Mudiay 4-8 0-2 11, Trier 5-9 5-7 16. Totals 34-77 33-47 112.<
ATLANTA (107)
Bembry 3-6 0-0 7, Spellman 6-11 3-3 18, Len 3-8 2-4 9, Young 6-19 2-2 15, Bazemore 4-16 7-9 16, Prince 6-15 2-4 16, Poythress 2-3 0-0 4, Dedmon 1-3 0-0 2, Plumlee 4-5 0-0 8, Lin 1-3 6-7 9, Carter 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 37-92 22-29 107.
New York;26;26;35;25;—;112
Atlanta;26;29;18;34;—;107
3-Point Goals—New York 11-30 (Mudiay 3-3, Ntilikina 2-4, Vonleh 2-5, Hardaway Jr. 2-11, Dotson 1-1, Trier 1-2, Hezonja 0-1, Knox 0-3), Atlanta 11-38 (Spellman 3-5, Prince 2-10, Lin 1-1, Bembry 1-2, Len 1-2, Carter 1-3, Bazemore 1-7, Young 1-7, Dedmon 0-1). Fouled Out—Ntilikina. Rebounds—New York 48 (Vonleh 13), Atlanta 45 (Spellman 10). Assists—New York 15 (Mudiay, Hardaway Jr., Ntilikina 3), Atlanta 26 (Young 8). Total Fouls—New York 30, Atlanta 30. Technicals—New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second), Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second) 2, Prince. A—12,412 (18,118).
Grizzlies 89, Nuggets 87
DENVER (87)
Craig 2-5 1-2 5, Millsap 1-7 0-0 2, Jokic 0-1 4-4 4, Murray 6-21 1-2 15, Harris 6-16 5-6 20, Hernangomez 3-6 0-0 7, Plumlee 4-6 2-2 10, Lyles 6-9 2-3 16, Morris 4-10 0-0 8, Beasley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-82 15-19 87.<
MEMPHIS (89)
Anderson 5-9 3-4 14, Jackson Jr. 7-15 4-6 20, Gasol 6-13 7-7 20, Conley 2-9 0-0 4, Temple 1-4 3-4 5, Rabb 1-2 0-0 2, Mack 2-4 0-0 6, D.Brooks 1-5 2-2 4, M.Brooks 4-7 0-0 9, Selden 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 30-70 21-25 89.
Denver;29;18;23;17;—;87
Memphis;22;28;20;19;—;89
3-Point Goals—Denver 8-32 (Harris 3-6, Lyles 2-5, Murray 2-9, Hernangomez 1-4, Beasley 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Millsap 0-1, Craig 0-2, Morris 0-3), Memphis 8-21 (Mack 2-3, Jackson Jr. 2-5, Gasol 1-2, Anderson 1-2, M.Brooks 1-2, Selden 1-2, D.Brooks 0-1, Conley 0-2, Temple 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 41 (Lyles 9), Memphis 36 (Gasol 12). Assists—Denver 19 (Murray 7), Memphis 19 (Conley 8). Total Fouls—Denver 22, Memphis 22. Technicals—Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second) 3. A—15,832 (18,119).
76ers 100, Pacers 94
PHILADELPHIA (100)
Covington 5-9 1-1 13, Saric 6-13 2-2 18, Embiid 7-16 5-6 20, Simmons 7-12 2-4 16, Fultz 3-7 1-2 7, Chandler 1-3 0-0 2, Am.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Shamet 4-8 1-1 12, Redick 2-9 6-6 10. Totals 36-79 18-22 100.<
INDIANA (94)
Bogdanovic 4-11 2-2 13, Young 3-8 0-0 6, Turner 2-8 3-4 7, Collison 0-3 0-0 0, Oladipo 14-30 4-6 36, McDermott 0-2 0-1 0, Sabonis 7-14 2-2 16, O'Quinn 0-2 0-0 0, Joseph 4-6 0-0 9, Evans 3-10 1-2 7. Totals 37-94 12-17 94.<
Philadelphia;29;21;28;22;—;100
Indiana;23;27;21;23;—;94
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 10-32 (Saric 4-6, Shamet 3-6, Covington 2-6, Embiid 1-5, Chandler 0-2, Redick 0-7), Indiana 8-31 (Oladipo 4-14, Bogdanovic 3-6, Joseph 1-3, McDermott 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, O'Quinn 0-1, Evans 0-2, Young 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 42 (Embiid, Simmons 10), Indiana 42 (Sabonis 11). Assists—Philadelphia 24 (Simmons 8), Indiana 19 (Oladipo 7). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 18, Indiana 21. Technicals—Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A—16,434 (20,000).
Heat 95, Spurs 88
SAN ANTONIO (88)
DeRozan 6-15 5-5 18, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 2, Aldridge 2-14 2-2 6, Forbes 4-12 2-2 12, White 0-3 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 6-10 3-3 19, Poeltl 1-4 1-2 3, Mills 8-22 0-0 20, Belinelli 3-13 0-0 8. Totals 31-94 13-14 88.
MIAMI (95)
McGruder 2-9 0-0 4, Winslow 7-17 1-1 16, Whiteside 10-18 9-11 29, Richardson 6-22 0-0 14, Ellington 7-13 0-0 20, Jones Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Olynyk 0-0 1-2 1, Adebayo 0-1 2-2 2, Dragic 0-0 0-0 0, T.Johnson 4-10 0-2 9. Totals 36-93 13-18 95.
San Antonio;20;22;22;24;—;88
Miami;27;23;25;20;—;95
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 13-32 (Bertans 4-7, Mills 4-12, Forbes 2-5, Belinelli 2-6, DeRozan 1-2), Miami 10-32 (Ellington 6-10, Richardson 2-6, T.Johnson 1-5, Winslow 1-6, Whiteside 0-1, McGruder 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 49 (Aldridge 16), Miami 60 (Whiteside 20). Assists—San Antonio 19 (DeRozan 8), Miami 21 (Richardson 5). Total Fouls—San Antonio 19, Miami 17. A—19,600 (19,600).
Pistons 103, Magic 96
DETROIT (103)
Robinson III 2-7 4-4 9, Griffin 7-17 5-6 20, Drummond 10-16 2-2 23, Jackson 5-11 4-5 15, Bullock 0-6 1-1 1, Johnson 5-10 0-0 13, Pachulia 0-3 2-2 2, Smith 4-11 0-0 8, Galloway 4-8 0-0 12, Calderon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-90 18-20 103.
ORLANDO (96)
Iwundu 2-3 0-0 4, Gordon 7-15 0-0 15, Vucevic 6-14 2-2 14, Augustin 6-10 1-1 16, Fournier 12-19 0-0 27, Martin 0-5 0-0 0, Bamba 1-2 0-0 2, Grant 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 6-12 1-2 15, Simmons 0-5 3-4 3. Totals 40-87 7-9 96.<
Detroit;26;32;20;25;—;103
Orlando;31;20;29;16;—;96
3-Point Goals—Detroit 11-37 (Galloway 4-8, Johnson 3-6, Drummond 1-1, Robinson III 1-4, Griffin 1-5, Jackson 1-6, Calderon 0-1, Bullock 0-2, Smith 0-4), Orlando 9-27 (Fournier 3-6, Augustin 3-6, Ross 2-5, Gordon 1-4, Bamba 0-1, Martin 0-2, Vucevic 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 50 (Drummond 19), Orlando 40 (Gordon 10). Assists—Detroit 21 (Smith, Jackson 4), Orlando 28 (Augustin 7). Total Fouls—Detroit 15, Orlando 19. Technicals—Griffin, Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second) 2. A—16,103 (18,846).
Thunder 95, Cavaliers 86
OKLAHOMA CITY (95)
George 7-16 3-4 18, Grant 4-9 2-2 12, Adams 3-6 3-6 9, Schroder 11-19 6-8 28, Ferguson 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 1-5 0-2 3, Felton 2-6 0-0 4, Diallo 3-7 2-2 8, Abrines 3-12 0-0 9. Totals 35-84 18-26 95.
CLEVELAND (86)
Osman 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 5-17 0-0 13, Thompson 5-13 0-0 10, Sexton 7-14 0-0 15, Hood 3-7 3-3 11, Nance Jr. 3-6 0-0 6, Frye 0-0 0-0 0, Zizic 3-5 4-4 10, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 2-8 1-1 7, Nwaba 0-1 3-4 3, Clarkson 5-17 0-1 11. Totals 33-89 11-13 86.
Oklahoma City;23;25;23;24;—;95
Cleveland;20;20;24;22;—;86
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 7-27 (Abrines 3-10, Grant 2-3, Patterson 1-3, George 1-3, Ferguson 0-1, Diallo 0-2, Felton 0-2, Schroder 0-3), Cleveland 9-31 (Smith 3-11, Hood 2-3, Korver 2-7, Sexton 1-2, Clarkson 1-7, Osman 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 44 (Adams 13), Cleveland 51 (Thompson 15). Assists—Oklahoma City 10 (George, Adams, Ferguson, Felton 2), Cleveland 17 (Clarkson 8). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 23, Cleveland 26. Technicals—Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan. A—19,432 (20,562).
