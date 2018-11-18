Trail Blazers 119, Wizards 109
PORTLAND (119)
Aminu 3-7 1-2 9, Layman 3-7 0-0 7, Nurkic 3-8 7-9 13, Lillard 12-29 13-15 40, McCollum 9-16 4-4 25, Leonard 2-2 0-0 5, Collins 2-3 3-3 7, Baldwin IV 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 3-8 2-2 8, Stauskas 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 39-86 30-35 119.
WASHINGTON (109)
Porter Jr. 5-8 2-4 13, Morris 1-6 0-0 3, Howard 1-2 0-2 2, Wall 10-21 1-5 24, Beal 4-13 2-2 12, Green 3-10 1-1 7, Oubre Jr. 7-14 3-4 19, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Bryant 3-3 0-1 6, Rivers 3-8 0-0 8, Satoransky 4-5 1-2 10. Totals 43-96 10-21 109.<
Portland;32;30;29;28;—;119
Washington;25;16;29;39;—;109
3-Point Goals—Portland 11-30 (McCollum 3-5, Lillard 3-10, Aminu 2-4, Leonard 1-1, Stauskas 1-2, Layman 1-5, Nurkic 0-1, Simons 0-1, Collins 0-1), Washington 13-32 (Wall 3-6, Rivers 2-5, Oubre Jr. 2-6, Beal 2-6, Porter Jr. 1-1, Satoransky 1-1, Morris 1-2, Smith 1-2, Brown Jr. 0-1, Green 0-2). Fouled Out—Aminu, Collins. Rebounds—Portland 52 (Nurkic 14), Washington 43 (Green 13). Assists—Portland 26 (Nurkic 8), Washington 28 (Satoransky 7). Total Fouls—Portland 25, Washington 30. Technicals—Washington coach Scott Brooks, Oubre Jr.. A—16,647 (20,356).
Spurs 104, Warriors 92
GOLDEN STATE (92)
Durant 8-25 9-10 26, Jerebko 3-3 2-2 8, Looney 2-6 2-2 6, Iguodala 1-3 2-2 4, Thompson 11-26 0-1 25, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 2-5 1-2 5, Cook 7-12 1-2 16, Livingston 1-2 0-0 2, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-86 17-21 92.
SAN ANTONIO (104)
Gay 6-10 4-5 19, Cunningham 1-4 0-0 3, Aldridge 10-16 4-4 24, Forbes 4-12 0-0 10, DeRozan 8-19 4-6 20, Pondexter 1-1 0-0 2, Poeltl 2-2 0-2 4, Mills 3-8 0-0 8, White 1-5 0-0 2, Belinelli 5-15 0-0 12. Totals 41-92 12-17 104.<
Golden State;27;21;22;22;—;92
San Antonio;33;23;23;25;—;104
3-Point Goals—Golden State 5-26 (Thompson 3-11, Cook 1-4, Durant 1-8, Iguodala 0-1, Lee 0-1, Evans 0-1), San Antonio 10-24 (Gay 3-3, Forbes 2-4, Mills 2-4, Belinelli 2-7, Cunningham 1-3, Aldridge 0-1, White 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 46 (Durant, Jerebko 10), San Antonio 48 (Aldridge 18). Assists—Golden State 20 (Durant 6), San Antonio 24 (DeRozan 9). Total Fouls—Golden State 17, San Antonio 18. Technicals—Golden State coach Steve Kerr, Durant. A—18,354 (18,581).
Magic 131, Knicks 117
NEW YORK (117)
Knox 2-8 0-0 4, Trier 2-5 2-2 7, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Mudiay 5-8 2-4 12, Hardaway Jr. 9-20 9-10 32, Vonleh 2-5 2-2 7, Kanter 8-16 5-5 21, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0, Burke 11-20 8-10 31, Dotson 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 40-87 29-35 117.
ORLANDO (131)
Iwundu 0-0 2-2 2, Gordon 13-17 1-2 31, Vucevic 10-15 6-6 28, Augustin 3-4 4-5 12, Fournier 7-10 3-4 19, Isaac 6-9 3-4 16, Bamba 2-6 0-0 4, Briscoe 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 3-9 3-3 9, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 4-13 0-0 10. Totals 48-84 22-26 131.
New York;31;35;26;25;—;117
Orlando;44;23;31;33;—;131
3-Point Goals—New York 8-24 (Hardaway Jr. 5-10, Trier 1-1, Vonleh 1-1, Burke 1-7, Mudiay 0-1, Kanter 0-1, Knox 0-3), Orlando 13-32 (Gordon 4-8, Augustin 2-2, Vucevic 2-3, Fournier 2-4, Ross 2-7, Isaac 1-3, Grant 0-1, Simmons 0-2, Bamba 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 42 (Kanter 19), Orlando 35 (Vucevic 10). Assists—New York 12 (Kanter 3), Orlando 35 (Vucevic 9). Total Fouls—New York 26, Orlando 26. Technicals—New York team, Vucevic, Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), Augustin. A—15,898 (18,846).
Lakers 113, Magic 97
L.A. LAKERS (113)
James 19-31 7-10 51, Kuzma 7-12 0-0 15, McGee 2-6 2-2 6, Ball 1-6 0-0 2, Ingram 6-15 1-1 13, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 1-3 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 4-11 8-8 19, Hart 2-7 0-0 5, Stephenson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 42-95 18-21 113.
MIAMI (97)
McGruder 6-14 0-0 14, Winslow 1-5 3-4 6, Whiteside 2-9 2-4 6, Richardson 7-11 3-3 17, Ellington 7-14 0-0 19, Jones Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Olynyk 1-2 0-0 3, J.Johnson 2-8 2-2 8, Adebayo 1-4 1-2 3, Dragic 0-0 0-0 0, T.Johnson 6-16 3-4 17. Totals 35-87 14-19 97.
L.A. Lakers;34;33;25;21;—;113
Miami;21;31;24;21;—;97
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 11-27 (James 6-8, Caldwell-Pope 3-5, Kuzma 1-3, Hart 1-4, Ingram 0-1, Stephenson 0-2, Ball 0-4), Miami 13-32 (Ellington 5-11, T.Johnson 2-4, J.Johnson 2-4, McGruder 2-6, Olynyk 1-2, Winslow 1-3, Richardson 0-1, Whiteside 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 50 (Chandler 11), Miami 48 (Adebayo 8). Assists—L.A. Lakers 16 (Ball 7), Miami 20 (McGruder 4). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 19, Miami 21. Technicals—Ingram, Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second), Richardson, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra, Jones Jr.. Ejected—Richardson. A—19,686 (19,600).
Grizzlies 100, Timberwolves 87
MEMPHIS (100)
Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, Jackson Jr. 6-10 0-0 13, Gasol 8-13 6-10 26, Conley 5-12 6-6 18, Temple 3-9 1-2 8, Casspi 1-4 3-5 6, Green 3-9 2-2 8, Rabb 0-1 0-0 0, Mack 5-10 0-0 12, M.Brooks 2-7 0-0 5, Selden 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-82 18-25 100.
MINNESOTA (87)
Covington 5-11 1-2 15, Gibson 1-5 3-4 5, Towns 6-10 2-2 15, Teague 1-9 0-0 2, Wiggins 6-18 1-2 14, Saric 4-10 2-2 14, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Rose 6-11 4-4 18. Totals 31-79 13-16 87.<
Memphis;17;30;28;25;—;100
Minnesota;20;23;19;25;—;87
3-Point Goals—Memphis 12-28 (Gasol 4-7, Mack 2-4, Conley 2-5, Casspi 1-2, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Temple 1-2, M.Brooks 1-4, Selden 0-1, Anderson 0-1), Minnesota 12-29 (Saric 4-7, Covington 4-8, Rose 2-4, Towns 1-1, Wiggins 1-4, Dieng 0-1, Teague 0-2, Jones 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 43 (Gasol 13), Minnesota 48 (Towns 20). Assists—Memphis 26 (Conley 8), Minnesota 20 (Wiggins, Teague, Jones 4). Total Fouls—Memphis 20, Minnesota 20. Technicals—Saric. A—13,179 (19,356).
