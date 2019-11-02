(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)
Bucks 123, Magic 91
MILWAUKEE (123)
Middleton 7-9 0-0 16, G.Antetokounmpo 10-16 8-11 29, B.Lopez 1-7 0-0 3, Bledsoe 8-15 0-0 18, Matthews 0-1 0-1 0, T.Antetokounmpo 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Ilyasova 3-7 2-2 10, R.Lopez 2-2 0-0 6, Hill 4-6 0-1 9, Brown 3-5 2-3 9, DiVincenzo 5-11 0-0 14, Connaughton 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 47-93 12-18 123.
ORLANDO (91)
Isaac 3-11 2-2 11, Gordon 3-10 3-5 11, Vucevic 6-12 2-2 14, Augustin 2-5 0-0 4, Fournier 7-12 1-1 19, Iwundu 1-4 0-0 2, Aminu 1-2 0-0 3, Jefferson 2-2 0-0 4, Birch 0-3 1-4 1, Magette 2-4 0-0 4, Fultz 2-6 1-2 5, Frazier Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 4-15 1-1 11. Totals 34-91 11-17 91.
Milwaukee;31;31;26;35;—;123
Orlando;27;14;30;20;—;91
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 17-47 (DiVincenzo 4-7, R.Lopez 2-2, Middleton 2-4, Ilyasova 2-5, Bledsoe 2-7, Hill 1-1, Wilson 1-2, Brown 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, B.Lopez 1-6, Matthews 0-1, Connaughton 0-5), Orlando 12-37 (Fournier 4-8, Isaac 3-7, Gordon 2-5, Ross 2-8, Aminu 1-1, Iwundu 0-1, Birch 0-1, Frazier Jr. 0-1, Augustin 0-1, Fultz 0-1, Vucevic 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 58 (G.Antetokounmpo 14), Orlando 40 (Vucevic 7). Assists—Milwaukee 24 (G.Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe 6), Orlando 21 (Augustin 6). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 19, Orlando 16. Technicals—Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), T.Antetokounmpo, Gordon, Orlando coach Steve Clifford, Iwundu. A—15,105 (18,846).
Bulls 112, Pistons 106
DETROIT (106)
Snell 2-5 2-2 6, Morris 5-12 1-2 12, Drummond 11-17 3-5 25, Frazier 1-7 1-2 3, Kennard 6-11 0-0 15, Wood 3-6 3-3 9, Maker 0-1 0-0 0, Rose 8-13 7-9 23, Galloway 4-10 1-1 11, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 41-85 18-24 106.
CHICAGO (112)
Porter Jr. 8-12 3-5 22, Markkanen 4-9 3-3 14, Carter Jr. 6-9 3-5 16, Satoransky 2-6 2-2 7, LaVine 8-20 7-8 26, Kornet 1-4 0-0 2, Young 3-7 0-0 8, White 4-12 0-0 9, Dunn 1-4 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 39-89 18-23 112.
Detroit;23;29;28;26;—;106
Chicago;30;27;29;26;—;112
3-Point Goals—Detroit 6-29 (Kennard 3-8, Galloway 2-6, Morris 1-6, Brown 0-1, Maker 0-1, Wood 0-2, Drummond 0-2, Snell 0-3), Chicago 16-40 (Porter Jr. 3-4, Markkanen 3-7, LaVine 3-9, Arcidiacono 2-4, Young 2-4, Carter Jr. 1-1, Satoransky 1-2, White 1-6, Dunn 0-1, Kornet 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 47 (Drummond 24), Chicago 42 (Carter Jr. 11). Assists—Detroit 21 (Rose 7), Chicago 29 (Satoransky 6). Total Fouls—Detroit 21, Chicago 18. Technicals—Morris, Young. A—20,671 (20,917).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.