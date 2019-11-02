(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)

Bucks 123, Magic 91

MILWAUKEE (123)

Middleton 7-9 0-0 16, G.Antetokounmpo 10-16 8-11 29, B.Lopez 1-7 0-0 3, Bledsoe 8-15 0-0 18, Matthews 0-1 0-1 0, T.Antetokounmpo 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Ilyasova 3-7 2-2 10, R.Lopez 2-2 0-0 6, Hill 4-6 0-1 9, Brown 3-5 2-3 9, DiVincenzo 5-11 0-0 14, Connaughton 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 47-93 12-18 123.

ORLANDO (91)

Isaac 3-11 2-2 11, Gordon 3-10 3-5 11, Vucevic 6-12 2-2 14, Augustin 2-5 0-0 4, Fournier 7-12 1-1 19, Iwundu 1-4 0-0 2, Aminu 1-2 0-0 3, Jefferson 2-2 0-0 4, Birch 0-3 1-4 1, Magette 2-4 0-0 4, Fultz 2-6 1-2 5, Frazier Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 4-15 1-1 11. Totals 34-91 11-17 91.

Milwaukee;31;31;26;35;—;123

Orlando;27;14;30;20;—;91

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 17-47 (DiVincenzo 4-7, R.Lopez 2-2, Middleton 2-4, Ilyasova 2-5, Bledsoe 2-7, Hill 1-1, Wilson 1-2, Brown 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, B.Lopez 1-6, Matthews 0-1, Connaughton 0-5), Orlando 12-37 (Fournier 4-8, Isaac 3-7, Gordon 2-5, Ross 2-8, Aminu 1-1, Iwundu 0-1, Birch 0-1, Frazier Jr. 0-1, Augustin 0-1, Fultz 0-1, Vucevic 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 58 (G.Antetokounmpo 14), Orlando 40 (Vucevic 7). Assists—Milwaukee 24 (G.Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe 6), Orlando 21 (Augustin 6). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 19, Orlando 16. Technicals—Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), T.Antetokounmpo, Gordon, Orlando coach Steve Clifford, Iwundu. A—15,105 (18,846).

Bulls 112, Pistons 106

DETROIT (106)

Snell 2-5 2-2 6, Morris 5-12 1-2 12, Drummond 11-17 3-5 25, Frazier 1-7 1-2 3, Kennard 6-11 0-0 15, Wood 3-6 3-3 9, Maker 0-1 0-0 0, Rose 8-13 7-9 23, Galloway 4-10 1-1 11, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 41-85 18-24 106.

CHICAGO (112)

Porter Jr. 8-12 3-5 22, Markkanen 4-9 3-3 14, Carter Jr. 6-9 3-5 16, Satoransky 2-6 2-2 7, LaVine 8-20 7-8 26, Kornet 1-4 0-0 2, Young 3-7 0-0 8, White 4-12 0-0 9, Dunn 1-4 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 39-89 18-23 112.

Detroit;23;29;28;26;—;106

Chicago;30;27;29;26;—;112

3-Point Goals—Detroit 6-29 (Kennard 3-8, Galloway 2-6, Morris 1-6, Brown 0-1, Maker 0-1, Wood 0-2, Drummond 0-2, Snell 0-3), Chicago 16-40 (Porter Jr. 3-4, Markkanen 3-7, LaVine 3-9, Arcidiacono 2-4, Young 2-4, Carter Jr. 1-1, Satoransky 1-2, White 1-6, Dunn 0-1, Kornet 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 47 (Drummond 24), Chicago 42 (Carter Jr. 11). Assists—Detroit 21 (Rose 7), Chicago 29 (Satoransky 6). Total Fouls—Detroit 21, Chicago 18. Technicals—Morris, Young. A—20,671 (20,917).

