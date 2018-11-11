Bucks 121, Nuggets 114
MILWAUKEE (121)
Middleton 8-12 2-2 21, Antetokounmpo 11-16 0-5 22, Lopez 10-17 0-0 28, Bledsoe 4-10 3-3 12, Brogdon 7-13 3-3 20, Ilyasova 3-5 0-0 6, Henson 1-3 0-0 3, Connaughton 1-3 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 1-3 0-0 2, Snell 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 48-84 8-13 121.
DENVER (114)
Hernangomez 3-5 0-0 8, Millsap 6-14 8-11 25, Jokic 7-14 2-2 20, Murray 7-16 0-0 14, Harris 5-14 3-5 15, Plumlee 0-1 1-2 1, Lyles 7-11 0-0 16, M.Morris 2-6 0-0 5, Beasley 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 41-89 14-20 114.<
Milwaukee;33;30;36;22;—;121
Denver;35;24;29;26;—;114
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 17-34 (Lopez 8-13, Brogdon 3-3, Middleton 3-5, Snell 1-1, Henson 1-2, Bledsoe 1-3, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Connaughton 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2), Denver 18-38 (Millsap 5-8, Jokic 4-8, Hernangomez 2-3, Beasley 2-4, Lyles 2-5, Harris 2-6, M.Morris 1-2, Plumlee 0-1, Murray 0-1). Fouled Out—Ilyasova. Rebounds—Milwaukee 41 (Antetokounmpo 9), Denver 39 (Millsap 8). Assists—Milwaukee 27 (Antetokounmpo 8), Denver 27 (M.Morris 10). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 17, Denver 16. A—19,520 (19,520).
Lakers 107, Hawks 106
ATLANTA (106)
Prince 9-13 0-0 23, Spellman 1-7 0-0 2, Len 8-16 0-0 17, Young 8-18 0-0 20, Bazemore 7-12 4-4 21, Bembry 3-6 3-4 9, Poythress 0-1 0-0 0, Plumlee 1-3 2-3 4, Lin 2-7 2-2 6, Carter 2-6 0-0 4, Huerter 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 41-95 11-13 106.
L.A. LAKERS (107)
James 10-20 3-7 26, Kuzma 8-18 1-1 18, McGee 3-9 2-4 8, Ball 2-5 2-2 8, Ingram 3-8 4-6 10, Chandler 2-4 0-0 4, Rondo 1-4 0-0 2, Stephenson 3-7 2-2 11, Caldwell-Pope 4-8 0-0 11, Hart 3-9 1-2 9. Totals 39-92 15-24 107.<
Atlanta;22;31;22;31;—;106
L.A. Lakers;28;24;32;23;—;107
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 13-37 (Prince 5-8, Young 4-8, Bazemore 3-5, Len 1-4, Poythress 0-1, Bembry 0-2, Spellman 0-3, Carter 0-3, Huerter 0-3), L.A. Lakers 14-38 (Stephenson 3-5, Caldwell-Pope 3-6, James 3-9, Ball 2-3, Hart 2-7, Kuzma 1-6, McGee 0-1, Rondo 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 44 (Len 11), L.A. Lakers 48 (McGee 9). Assists—Atlanta 25 (Young 12), L.A. Lakers 28 (Ball 11). Total Fouls—Atlanta 23, L.A. Lakers 23. Technicals—Bazemore. A—18,997 (18,997).
Trail Blazers 100, Celtics 94
BOSTON (94)
Tatum 9-18 4-4 27, Hayward 3-7 0-0 7, Horford 4-14 2-4 10, Irving 9-24 0-0 21, Brown 2-7 2-2 7, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 5-11 0-0 13, Baynes 1-1 0-0 2, Smart 0-3 0-0 0, Rozier 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 36-93 8-10 94.
PORTLAND (100)
Layman 3-3 0-0 8, Aminu 3-8 2-4 11, Nurkic 8-14 2-2 18, Lillard 7-15 3-3 19, McCollum 6-15 1-1 14, Leonard 3-8 0-0 8, Collins 3-6 0-0 6, Curry 3-5 0-0 9, Stauskas 1-4 0-0 3, Turner 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 39-86 8-10 100.
Boston;21;16;33;24;—;94
Portland;26;28;29;17;—;100
3-Point Goals—Boston 14-42 (Tatum 5-9, Morris 3-6, Irving 3-10, Rozier 1-3, Hayward 1-3, Brown 1-4, Smart 0-1, Theis 0-1, Horford 0-5), Portland 14-36 (Curry 3-4, Aminu 3-7, Layman 2-2, Leonard 2-3, Lillard 2-7, Stauskas 1-3, McCollum 1-6, Collins 0-1, Turner 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 42 (Hayward 9), Portland 55 (Nurkic 17). Assists—Boston 19 (Irving 6), Portland 22 (Lillard 12). Total Fouls—Boston 16, Portland 14. Technicals—Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second). A—19,712 (19,393).
Magic 115, Knicks 89
ORLANDO (115)
Iwundu 3-8 0-0 7, Martin 2-10 2-2 7, Vucevic 10-17 0-0 21, Fournier 5-13 0-0 12, Augustin 3-7 0-0 9, Frazier Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Birch 2-3 0-0 4, Bamba 5-11 4-5 15, Briscoe 0-1 0-0 0, Simmons 3-9 3-3 9, Grant 3-6 0-0 9, Ross 8-12 1-1 22. Totals 44-98 10-11 115.<
NEW YORK (89)
Dotson 2-4 0-0 5, Vonleh 2-6 0-0 4, Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Ntilikina 0-3 0-0 0, Hardaway Jr. 2-12 3-4 7, Knox 4-11 7-10 17, Hezonja 3-9 4-6 12, Kanter 7-15 2-2 16, Burke 5-13 0-0 10, Mudiay 1-4 1-3 3, Trier 3-8 3-3 9, Baker 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 31-88 22-30 89.<
Orlando;30;35;22;28;—;115
New York;10;30;20;29;—;89
3-Point Goals—Orlando 17-42 (Ross 5-8, Augustin 3-5, Grant 3-6, Fournier 2-6, Iwundu 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Vucevic 1-3, Martin 1-5, Frazier Jr. 0-1, Simmons 0-3), New York 5-28 (Hezonja 2-3, Knox 2-6, Dotson 1-2, Vonleh 0-1, Kanter 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2, Trier 0-2, Mudiay 0-2, Burke 0-3, Hardaway Jr. 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 50 (Vucevic 14), New York 56 (Kanter 15). Assists—Orlando 31 (Grant 8), New York 13 (Burke 5). Total Fouls—Orlando 21, New York 21. Technicals—Iwundu, Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), Simmons. A—19,812 (19,812).
Rockets 115, Pacers 103
INDIANA (103)
Bogdanovic 6-11 5-5 20, Young 6-9 1-2 13, Turner 3-7 3-3 9, Collison 5-10 0-1 13, Oladipo 7-24 5-6 22, McDermott 1-2 1-1 4, Sabonis 4-4 3-6 11, O'Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 2-7 2-2 6. Totals 36-78 20-26 103.
HOUSTON (115)
Ennis III 0-3 0-2 0, Tucker 4-6 0-0 12, Capela 8-9 2-5 18, Paul 8-13 5-7 26, Harden 9-20 14-15 40, Hartenstein 2-4 0-0 4, Clark 2-5 1-1 6, Gordon 3-14 1-2 9. Totals 36-74 23-32 115.
Indiana;31;23;27;22;—;103
Houston;32;44;26;13;—;115
3-Point Goals—Indiana 11-29 (Bogdanovic 3-5, Collison 3-5, Oladipo 3-10, McDermott 1-2, Joseph 1-3, Young 0-2, Evans 0-2), Houston 20-47 (Harden 8-18, Paul 5-8, Tucker 4-6, Gordon 2-9, Clark 1-4, Ennis III 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 35 (Oladipo 10), Houston 38 (Clark 8). Assists—Indiana 24 (Oladipo 7), Houston 18 (Harden 9). Total Fouls—Indiana 22, Houston 22. Technicals—Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second) 2, Oladipo, Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second), Harden. A—18,055 (18,500).
Bobcats 113, Pistons 103
CHARLOTTE (113)
Batum 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 3-9 1-2 10, Zeller 5-11 4-4 14, Walker 9-17 4-4 24, Lamb 4-6 0-0 10, Bridges 3-4 2-2 8, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-3 1-2 5, Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 9, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 11-18 0-0 24, Monk 0-5 4-4 4, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-85 16-18 113.
DETROIT (103)
Robinson III 2-9 0-0 5, Griffin 4-16 2-3 10, Drummond 9-16 5-7 23, Jackson 6-15 5-6 19, Bullock 7-13 3-3 23, Johnson 2-9 0-0 4, Pachulia 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 3-12 0-0 7, Calderon 0-3 0-0 0, Galloway 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 38-104 15-19 103.
Charlotte;24;27;32;30;—;113
Detroit;27;22;26;28;—;103
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 11-28 (Williams 3-7, Parker 2-2, Lamb 2-2, Walker 2-5, Hernangomez 1-2, Batum 1-4, Bridges 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1, Monk 0-3), Detroit 12-45 (Bullock 6-9, Galloway 2-6, Jackson 2-8, Smith 1-6, Robinson III 1-6, Calderon 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Griffin 0-5). Fouled Out—Zeller. Rebounds—Charlotte 46 (Bridges, Batum 8), Detroit 51 (Drummond 22). Assists—Charlotte 24 (Walker 8), Detroit 21 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls—Charlotte 26, Detroit 18. Technicals—Walker, Griffin. Ejected—Griffin. A—15,133 (20,491).
