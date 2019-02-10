Warriors 120, Heat 118
MIAMI (118)
Richardson 14-22 1-1 37, Olynyk 1-6 0-0 2, Whiteside 6-11 1-2 13, Winslow 8-16 2-2 22, Waiters 9-19 0-0 24, Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, Adebayo 4-5 0-0 8, Wade 5-14 0-3 10, McGruder 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 48-102 4-8 118.<
GOLDEN STATE (120)
Durant 16-24 6-10 39, Green 1-3 3-5 5, Cousins 2-6 3-4 7, Curry 9-18 2-2 25, Thompson 11-21 1-1 29, McKinnie 1-1 0-0 2, Looney 1-2 2-2 4, Jerebko 2-3 2-2 7, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Livingston 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 44-82 19-26 120.<
Miami;34;25;23;36;—;118
Golden State;24;30;36;30;—;120
3-Point Goals—Miami 18-43 (Richardson 8-11, Waiters 6-13, Winslow 4-9, McGruder 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Wade 0-3, Olynyk 0-3), Golden State 13-36 (Thompson 6-13, Curry 5-10, Jerebko 1-2, Durant 1-7, Green 0-1, Cousins 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 49 (Whiteside 12), Golden State 36 (Green 7). Assists—Miami 32 (Wade 9), Golden State 28 (Green 14). Total Fouls—Miami 22, Golden State 16. Technicals—Johnson, Green, Durant. A—19,596 (19,596).
Magic 124, Hawks 108
ORLANDO (124)
Isaac 6-12 2-2 17, Gordon 4-9 2-4 12, Vucevic 8-13 2-2 19, Augustin 6-9 1-2 14, Fournier 6-12 4-4 17, Frazier Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Iwundu 3-5 4-4 10, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 2-5 0-0 6, Birch 2-2 2-2 6, Briscoe 1-8 0-0 2, Grant 1-4 0-0 3, Ross 4-12 8-8 18. Totals 43-91 25-28 124.<
ATLANTA (108)
Prince 3-5 0-0 8, Collins 5-12 5-5 15, Dedmon 2-6 0-0 5, Young 3-9 5-5 13, Huerter 6-11 1-2 15, Bembry 1-3 0-0 2, Spellman 4-8 0-0 10, Len 4-7 6-8 16, Lin 4-9 2-2 12, Bazemore 3-6 1-2 7, Anderson 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 37-80 21-25 108.<
Orlando;26;37;35;26;—;124
Atlanta;25;23;26;34;—;108
3-Point Goals—Orlando 13-37 (Isaac 3-7, Martin 2-4, Gordon 2-5, Ross 2-7, Augustin 1-2, Vucevic 1-2, Fournier 1-3, Grant 1-4, Briscoe 0-3), Atlanta 13-32 (Len 2-3, Prince 2-3, Lin 2-3, Young 2-4, Huerter 2-5, Spellman 2-5, Dedmon 1-4, Bazemore 0-1, Bembry 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Collins 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 49 (Vucevic 12), Atlanta 33 (Dedmon 6). Assists—Orlando 29 (Augustin 10), Atlanta 27 (Young 7). Total Fouls—Orlando 21, Atlanta 21. A—13,370 (18,118).
Kings 117, Suns 104
PHOENIX (104)
Bridges 2-8 5-8 9, Jackson 7-16 2-4 18, Ayton 8-10 0-0 16, Johnson 4-12 0-0 9, Booker 9-19 6-7 27, Oubre Jr. 3-10 1-3 7, Holmes 2-6 6-6 10, Bender 1-3 0-0 2, Okobo 2-7 2-2 6, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-91 22-30 104.<
SACRAMENTO (117)
Barnes 3-9 2-2 9, Bjelica 4-12 2-2 10, Cauley-Stein 3-5 4-10 10, Fox 5-11 5-6 17, Hield 6-15 3-4 18, Giles III 0-1 0-0 0, Bagley III 10-15 11-13 32, Ferrell 2-5 1-1 7, Bogdanovic 5-10 4-6 14, Burks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-84 32-44 117.<
Phoenix;23;21;28;32;—;104
Sacramento;33;30;24;30;—;117
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 6-27 (Booker 3-5, Jackson 2-3, Johnson 1-5, Bender 0-2, Oubre Jr. 0-3, Okobo 0-4, Bridges 0-5), Sacramento 9-31 (Hield 3-9, Fox 2-4, Ferrell 2-5, Bagley III 1-2, Barnes 1-7, Bogdanovic 0-1, Bjelica 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 54 (Holmes, Ayton 9), Sacramento 49 (Cauley-Stein, Bjelica 8). Assists—Phoenix 22 (Booker 6), Sacramento 26 (Fox 9). Total Fouls—Phoenix 31, Sacramento 21. Technicals—Jackson. A—17,583 (17,608).
76ers 143, Lakers 120
L.A. LAKERS (120)
James 8-16 0-0 18, Kuzma 14-21 6-7 39, McGee 10-15 1-3 21, Ingram 6-11 7-7 19, Bullock 1-5 0-0 2, Muscala 3-7 0-0 8, Chandler 0-0 0-2 0, Wagner 1-2 0-0 3, Rondo 0-3 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 3-5 0-0 6, Stephenson 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 48-93 14-19 120.<
PHILADELPHIA (143)
Butler 6-10 2-2 15, Harris 9-14 1-2 22, Embiid 12-16 11-12 37, B.Simmons 3-13 2-2 8, Redick 8-13 2-2 21, Ennis III 0-5 0-0 0, Scott 3-8 0-1 7, Marjanovic 5-6 0-0 10, McConnell 6-6 0-0 13, Korkmaz 3-5 0-0 7, J.Simmons 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 56-97 19-22 143.<
L.A. Lakers;40;27;27;26;—;120
Philadelphia;39;37;33;34;—;143
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 10-27 (Kuzma 5-8, Muscala 2-5, James 2-6, Wagner 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Bullock 0-2, Stephenson 0-3), Philadelphia 12-24 (Harris 3-5, Redick 3-6, Embiid 2-3, McConnell 1-1, Korkmaz 1-1, Butler 1-2, Scott 1-3, B.Simmons 0-1, Ennis III 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 43 (McGee 13), Philadelphia 42 (Embiid 14). Assists—L.A. Lakers 31 (James 9), Philadelphia 33 (B.Simmons 7). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 21, Philadelphia 17. Technicals—Chandler, L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A—20,683 (20,478).
Mavericks 102, Trail Blazers 101
PORTLAND (101)
Harkless 2-7 1-2 5, Aminu 1-3 0-0 2, Nurkic 9-11 0-0 18, Lillard 10-23 4-4 30, McCollum 6-17 2-2 14, Layman 4-7 0-0 9, Leonard 1-1 0-2 2, Collins 3-3 1-4 7, Curry 2-5 0-0 4, Hood 3-7 0-0 8, Turner 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-86 8-14 101.<
DALLAS (102)
Hardaway Jr. 9-18 4-5 24, Finney-Smith 5-10 0-0 11, Kleber 4-12 0-0 9, Doncic 9-20 6-8 28, Brunson 2-8 0-0 5, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 3-6 7-8 13, Nowitzki 1-2 0-0 3, Burke 3-7 0-0 8, Harris 0-2 1-2 1, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Broekhoff 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-88 18-23 102.<
Portland;24;33;35;9;—;101
Dallas;25;22;31;24;—;102
3-Point Goals—Portland 9-29 (Lillard 6-11, Hood 2-5, Layman 1-2, Aminu 0-1, Turner 0-1, Harkless 0-2, Curry 0-2, McCollum 0-5), Dallas 12-38 (Doncic 4-10, Burke 2-3, Hardaway Jr. 2-7, Nowitzki 1-2, Brunson 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-4, Kleber 1-6, Powell 0-1, Broekhoff 0-1, Harris 0-1). Fouled Out—Nurkic. Rebounds—Portland 48 (Nurkic 10), Dallas 39 (Doncic 9). Assists—Portland 24 (Turner 7), Dallas 20 (Brunson 7). Total Fouls—Portland 26, Dallas 20. A—20,340 (19,200).
