RAPTORS 92, 76ERS 90

PHILADELPHIA (90)

Butler 5-14 5-6 16, Harris 5-9 3-4 15, Embiid 6-18 8-9 21, B.Simmons 4-5 5-6 13, Redick 5-11 3-3 17, Ennis III 2-4 1-2 6, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 25-30 90.

TORONTO (92)

Leonard 16-39 7-8 41, Siakam 4-11 3-4 11, Gasol 3-8 0-0 7, Lowry 4-13 1-1 10, Green 1-3 0-0 2, Ibaka 6-10 2-2 17, VanVleet 0-5 4-4 4. Totals 34-89 17-19 92.

Philadelphia;13;27;24;26;—;90

Toronto;18;26;23;25;—;92

3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 9-27 (Redick 4-8, Harris 2-5, Ennis III 1-1, Embiid 1-6, Butler 1-6, Scott 0-1), Toronto 7-30 (Ibaka 3-5, Leonard 2-9, Gasol 1-4, Lowry 1-7, Green 0-1, VanVleet 0-2, Siakam 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 41 (Embiid 11), Toronto 49 (Gasol, Siakam 11). Assists—Philadelphia 16 (B.Simmons 5), Toronto 15 (Lowry 6). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 21, Toronto 22. A—20,917 (19,800).

TRAIL BLAZERS 100, NUGGETS 96

PORTLAND (100)

Harkless 3-5 0-1 6, Aminu 1-4 1-2 3, Kanter 6-13 0-0 12, Lillard 3-17 5-6 13, McCollum 17-29 2-2 37, Collins 2-6 2-2 7, Leonard 1-4 0-0 2, Curry 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 3-7 8-9 14, Hood 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 38-93 20-24 100.

DENVER (96)

Craig 2-5 4-5 8, Millsap 3-13 4-6 10, Jokic 11-26 5-7 29, Murray 4-18 9-9 17, Harris 7-11 1-2 15, Plumlee 1-3 2-5 4, Morris 1-3 3-5 5, Barton 4-9 0-0 8, Beasley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-89 28-39 96.

Portland;17;22;32;29;—;100

Denver;29;19;24;24;—;96

3-Point Goals—Portland 4-26 (Lillard 2-9, McCollum 1-3, Collins 1-3, Kanter 0-1, Harkless 0-1, Aminu 0-2, Curry 0-2, Leonard 0-2, Hood 0-3), Denver 2-19 (Jokic 2-6, Harris 0-1, Morris 0-1, Beasley 0-1, Craig 0-2, Barton 0-2, Millsap 0-2, Murray 0-4). Fouled Out—Millsap. Rebounds—Portland 55 (Kanter 13), Denver 51 (Jokic 13). Assists—Portland 16 (Lillard 8), Denver 15 (Murray 5). Total Fouls—Portland 31, Denver 23. A—19,725 (19,520).

