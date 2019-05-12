RAPTORS 92, 76ERS 90
PHILADELPHIA (90)
Butler 5-14 5-6 16, Harris 5-9 3-4 15, Embiid 6-18 8-9 21, B.Simmons 4-5 5-6 13, Redick 5-11 3-3 17, Ennis III 2-4 1-2 6, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 25-30 90.
TORONTO (92)
Leonard 16-39 7-8 41, Siakam 4-11 3-4 11, Gasol 3-8 0-0 7, Lowry 4-13 1-1 10, Green 1-3 0-0 2, Ibaka 6-10 2-2 17, VanVleet 0-5 4-4 4. Totals 34-89 17-19 92.
Philadelphia;13;27;24;26;—;90
Toronto;18;26;23;25;—;92
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 9-27 (Redick 4-8, Harris 2-5, Ennis III 1-1, Embiid 1-6, Butler 1-6, Scott 0-1), Toronto 7-30 (Ibaka 3-5, Leonard 2-9, Gasol 1-4, Lowry 1-7, Green 0-1, VanVleet 0-2, Siakam 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 41 (Embiid 11), Toronto 49 (Gasol, Siakam 11). Assists—Philadelphia 16 (B.Simmons 5), Toronto 15 (Lowry 6). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 21, Toronto 22. A—20,917 (19,800).
TRAIL BLAZERS 100, NUGGETS 96
PORTLAND (100)
Harkless 3-5 0-1 6, Aminu 1-4 1-2 3, Kanter 6-13 0-0 12, Lillard 3-17 5-6 13, McCollum 17-29 2-2 37, Collins 2-6 2-2 7, Leonard 1-4 0-0 2, Curry 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 3-7 8-9 14, Hood 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 38-93 20-24 100.
DENVER (96)
Craig 2-5 4-5 8, Millsap 3-13 4-6 10, Jokic 11-26 5-7 29, Murray 4-18 9-9 17, Harris 7-11 1-2 15, Plumlee 1-3 2-5 4, Morris 1-3 3-5 5, Barton 4-9 0-0 8, Beasley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-89 28-39 96.
Portland;17;22;32;29;—;100
Denver;29;19;24;24;—;96
3-Point Goals—Portland 4-26 (Lillard 2-9, McCollum 1-3, Collins 1-3, Kanter 0-1, Harkless 0-1, Aminu 0-2, Curry 0-2, Leonard 0-2, Hood 0-3), Denver 2-19 (Jokic 2-6, Harris 0-1, Morris 0-1, Beasley 0-1, Craig 0-2, Barton 0-2, Millsap 0-2, Murray 0-4). Fouled Out—Millsap. Rebounds—Portland 55 (Kanter 13), Denver 51 (Jokic 13). Assists—Portland 16 (Lillard 8), Denver 15 (Murray 5). Total Fouls—Portland 31, Denver 23. A—19,725 (19,520).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.