RAPTORS 124, BULLS 101
TORONTO (124)
Green 3-5 0-0 8, Ibaka 10-16 1-1 23, Gasol 6-11 2-4 17, Lowry 2-10 5-6 10, VanVleet 9-15 2-2 23, Powell 6-11 0-0 15, Boucher 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Loyd 0-0 2-3 2, Lin 4-8 2-2 12, Meeks 6-9 0-0 14. Totals 46-89 14-18 124.
CHICAGO (101)
Harrison 6-15 3-5 15, Selden 4-10 0-0 9, Lopez 1-4 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 3-8 0-0 8, Sampson 3-7 0-0 7, Felicio 2-5 0-0 4, Lemon Jr. 8-15 3-5 19, Luwawu-Cabarrot 6-13 2-2 18, Alkins 3-9 1-1 7, Blakeney 5-11 1-3 12. Totals 41-97 10-16 101.
Toronto;26;41;26;31;—;124
Chicago;28;28;19;26;—;101
3-Point Goals—Toronto 18-38 (Gasol 3-4, Powell 3-6, VanVleet 3-8, Green 2-2, Lin 2-2, Meeks 2-4, Ibaka 2-5, Lowry 1-5, Boucher 0-1, Miller 0-1), Chicago 9-30 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 4-9, Arcidiacono 2-4, Sampson 1-2, Selden 1-3, Blakeney 1-5, Lemon Jr. 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Alkins 0-2, Harrison 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 47 (Ibaka 12), Chicago 53 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 10). Assists—Toronto 35 (Lowry 8), Chicago 21 (Lemon Jr. 6). Total Fouls—Toronto 15, Chicago 15. Technicals—Lowry, Lemon Jr.. A—21,238 (20,917).
CLIPPERS 132, CAVALIERS 108
CLEVELAND (108)
Osman 5-13 7-9 19, Nwaba 3-9 2-2 8, Thompson 4-8 2-4 10, Sexton 7-17 6-6 21, Knight 3-7 0-0 6, Adel 1-1 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 2-9 1-2 5, Chriss 1-4 1-1 3, Zizic 2-3 0-0 4, Stauskas 2-5 0-0 4, Clarkson 11-16 4-4 26. Totals 41-92 23-28 108.
L.A. CLIPPERS (132)
Beverley 1-10 1-2 4, Green 8-9 0-0 18, Zubac 3-3 0-0 6, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-12 1-2 22, Shamet 5-11 0-0 13, Motley 2-2 1-2 5, Chandler 1-3 1-2 4, Harrell 10-13 2-3 23, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Temple 5-5 0-0 13, Williams 7-12 3-3 18, Wallace 1-2 2-2 4, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 53-85 11-16 132.
Cleveland;29;23;31;25;—;108
L.A. Clippers;29;36;28;39;—;132
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 3-23 (Osman 2-6, Sexton 1-5, Nance Jr. 0-2, Chriss 0-2, Knight 0-2, Nwaba 0-2, Stauskas 0-2, Clarkson 0-2), L.A. Clippers 15-33 (Temple 3-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-3, Shamet 3-8, Green 2-2, Harrell 1-1, Chandler 1-3, Williams 1-4, Beverley 1-7, Wallace 0-1, Robinson 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 36 (Nance Jr., Thompson 10), L.A. Clippers 44 (Green 10). Assists—Cleveland 18 (Osman, Sexton, Thompson 3), L.A. Clippers 33 (Gilgeous-Alexander 8). Total Fouls—Cleveland 16, L.A. Clippers 25. A—16,439 (18,997).
NETS 110, CELTICS 96
BOSTON (96)
Tatum 4-9 0-0 9, Morris 4-11 6-7 16, Baynes 1-4 0-0 3, Rozier 1-8 0-0 2, Smart 3-10 2-2 9, Hayward 7-12 4-6 19, Ojeleye 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 3-10 2-4 9, Theis 7-9 2-2 16, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 0-1 0-0 0, Monroe 1-2 0-0 2, Wanamaker 3-3 2-2 8. Totals 35-83 18-23 96.
BROOKLYN (110)
Carroll 5-13 2-2 13, Kurucs 1-1 0-0 2, Allen 2-3 6-8 10, Russell 12-24 1-2 29, Harris 5-9 0-0 13, Dudley 2-4 0-0 6, Graham 1-1 2-2 5, Davis 2-3 5-6 9, Dinwiddie 3-12 2-2 8, LeVert 5-13 4-6 15, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 22-28 110.
Boston;21;27;22;26;—;96
Brooklyn;17;32;33;28;—;110
3-Point Goals—Boston 8-20 (Morris 2-3, Tatum 1-1, Baynes 1-1, Hayward 1-3, Ojeleye 1-3, Brown 1-3, Smart 1-4, Rozier 0-2), Brooklyn 12-38 (Russell 4-12, Harris 3-5, Dudley 2-4, Graham 1-1, LeVert 1-4, Carroll 1-6, Dinwiddie 0-6). Fouled Out—Wanamaker. Rebounds—Boston 39 (Hayward, Brown 6), Brooklyn 40 (Harris 8). Assists—Boston 19 (Rozier 4), Brooklyn 22 (Russell 10). Total Fouls—Boston 25, Brooklyn 17. A—17,732 (17,732).
ROCKETS 119, KINGS 108
SACRAMENTO (108)
Barnes 3-10 0-0 8, Bagley III 10-20 0-0 20, Cauley-Stein 3-6 0-2 6, Fox 6-16 2-4 18, Hield 8-18 2-2 21, Brewer 1-5 1-2 4, Koufos 2-4 1-1 5, Ferrell 1-1 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 8-14 3-4 24, Burks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-94 9-15 108.
HOUSTON (119)
Gordon 6-12 0-0 17, Tucker 1-3 0-0 3, Capela 10-13 4-5 24, Paul 8-16 3-4 22, Harden 13-31 17-18 50, House Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Rivers 0-3 0-0 0, Shumpert 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-83 24-27 119.
Sacramento;32;28;33;15;—;108
Houston;35;28;28;28;—;119
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 15-29 (Bogdanovic 5-7, Fox 4-7, Hield 3-8, Barnes 2-5, Brewer 1-1, Bagley III 0-1), Houston 17-52 (Harden 7-23, Gordon 5-11, Paul 3-8, House Jr. 1-3, Tucker 1-3, Rivers 0-2, Shumpert 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 49 (Bagley III 12), Houston 38 (Capela 15). Assists—Sacramento 28 (Fox 10), Houston 19 (Harden 10). Total Fouls—Sacramento 17, Houston 17. Technicals—Sacramento coach David Joerger, Fox. A—18,055 (18,500).
PISTONS 99, TRAIL BLAZERS 90
PORTLAND (90)
Harkless 5-11 0-0 10, Aminu 0-9 0-0 0, Kanter 9-17 2-2 20, Lillard 8-25 4-4 23, Layman 5-10 0-0 10, Leonard 2-3 1-1 5, Collins 1-3 2-2 4, Curry 5-11 0-1 11, Hood 3-11 1-1 7, Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-102 10-11 90.
DETROIT (99)
Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Maker 2-7 4-4 8, Drummond 9-13 4-6 22, Jackson 10-22 5-6 28, Ellington 3-12 1-2 7, Pachulia 2-2 0-0 4, Smith 0-6 2-2 2, Galloway 4-8 3-4 12, Kennard 1-6 1-1 3, Robinson III 4-6 0-1 8. Totals 37-86 20-26 99.
Portland;14;20;25;31;—;90
Detroit;11;20;35;33;—;99
3-Point Goals—Portland 4-21 (Lillard 3-8, Curry 1-4, Leonard 0-1, Hood 0-1, Harkless 0-1, Aminu 0-3, Layman 0-3), Detroit 5-25 (Jackson 3-6, Brown 1-2, Galloway 1-3, Smith 0-1, Robinson III 0-1, Kennard 0-2, Maker 0-3, Ellington 0-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 59 (Kanter 15), Detroit 45 (Drummond 19). Assists—Portland 18 (Leonard, Curry, Lillard 3), Detroit 20 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls—Portland 19, Detroit 21. Technicals—Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). A—18,592 (20,491).
MAGIC 121, PACERS 116
ORLANDO (121)
Isaac 4-8 3-4 14, Gordon 9-15 1-1 23, Vucevic 8-18 3-4 19, Augustin 5-10 0-0 11, Fournier 3-9 2-2 9, Iwundu 4-5 0-0 9, Birch 5-7 0-0 10, Carter-Williams 4-6 1-1 10, Ross 5-14 2-2 16. Totals 47-92 12-14 121.
INDIANA (116)
Bogdanovic 9-17 1-2 22, Young 4-6 2-2 10, Turner 6-13 3-3 16, Collison 10-15 2-4 24, Matthews 5-9 0-1 13, McDermott 5-10 0-0 10, Sabonis 4-8 2-2 10, Leaf 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 2-4 0-0 4, Evans 3-9 1-3 7. Totals 48-91 11-17 116.
Orlando;32;24;34;31;—;121
Indiana;28;29;35;24;—;116
3-Point Goals—Orlando 15-38 (Gordon 4-6, Ross 4-11, Isaac 3-7, Iwundu 1-1, Carter-Williams 1-2, Fournier 1-3, Augustin 1-5, Vucevic 0-3), Indiana 9-24 (Matthews 3-4, Bogdanovic 3-7, Collison 2-4, Turner 1-6, Evans 0-1, Joseph 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 37 (Gordon 10), Indiana 45 (Turner 12). Assists—Orlando 37 (Augustin 10), Indiana 26 (Collison 9). Total Fouls—Orlando 16, Indiana 18. Technicals—Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), Augustin. A—17,923 (20,000).
HEAT 100, KNICKS 92
MIAMI (100)
Jones Jr. 1-1 2-2 4, Olynyk 4-10 4-5 12, Adebayo 4-6 0-0 8, Waiters 11-23 0-0 28, Dragic 4-14 0-0 10, D.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 2-8 0-0 5, Whiteside 7-10 3-6 17, Wade 6-16 4-4 16. Totals 39-90 13-17 100.
NEW YORK (92)
Knox 7-16 0-0 16, Kornet 5-14 2-2 17, M.Robinson 4-4 1-2 9, Mudiay 6-12 10-12 24, Dotson 0-8 2-2 2, Thomas 1-3 2-2 4, Smith Jr. 6-14 0-0 12, Allen 2-6 4-5 8. Totals 31-77 21-25 92.
Miami;29;26;24;21;—;100
New York;33;28;18;13;—;92
3-Point Goals—Miami 9-32 (Waiters 6-16, Dragic 2-7, Johnson 1-5, Anderson 0-1, D.Robinson 0-1, Olynyk 0-2), New York 9-38 (Kornet 5-13, Mudiay 2-5, Knox 2-8, Thomas 0-1, Allen 0-2, Smith Jr. 0-3, Dotson 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 51 (Whiteside 13), New York 42 (M.Robinson 14). Assists—Miami 26 (Dragic 10), New York 20 (Allen 6). Total Fouls—Miami 21, New York 16. Technicals—Whiteside. A—19,812 (19,812).
76ERS 118, TIMBERWOLVES 109
PHILADELPHIA (118)
Butler 4-17 3-3 12, Harris 9-20 4-5 25, Bolden 7-10 0-0 19, B.Simmons 8-11 4-6 20, Redick 5-10 4-5 16, Ennis III 2-6 0-2 5, Scott 4-10 0-0 10, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Marjanovic 3-4 0-0 6, McConnell 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 44-94 15-21 118.<
MINNESOTA (109)
Wiggins 9-18 4-4 24, Saric 1-6 2-2 4, Towns 8-17 5-8 21, Jones 3-9 2-2 9, Okogie 1-5 3-4 5, Bates-Diop 3-4 0-0 8, Tolliver 3-3 1-2 10, Dieng 6-8 0-0 13, Bayless 2-11 1-1 5, Reynolds 3-5 2-2 10. Totals 39-86 20-25 109.
Philadelphia;38;30;24;26;—;118
Minnesota;20;35;26;28;—;109
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 15-31 (Bolden 5-7, Harris 3-8, Scott 2-4, Redick 2-5, McConnell 1-1, Butler 1-2, Ennis III 1-3, B.Simmons 0-1), Minnesota 11-26 (Tolliver 3-3, Bates-Diop 2-2, Reynolds 2-3, Wiggins 2-5, Dieng 1-1, Jones 1-4, Saric 0-1, Bayless 0-2, Okogie 0-2, Towns 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 55 (Butler 13), Minnesota 36 (Towns 7). Assists—Philadelphia 32 (B.Simmons 9), Minnesota 23 (Bayless 7). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 20, Minnesota 15. Technicals—Towns. A—18,978 (19,356).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.