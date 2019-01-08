Pacers 123, Cavaliers 115
INDIANA (123)
Bogdanovic 9-16 3-3 23, Young 11-14 1-3 26, Sabonis 7-13 1-2 15, Collison 3-6 2-2 8, Oladipo 6-14 4-4 17, McDermott 2-3 2-2 7, O'Quinn 1-5 0-0 2, Leaf 4-5 1-2 9, Joseph 4-8 0-0 11, Evans 2-7 1-1 5. Totals 49-91 15-19 123.
CLEVELAND (115)
Osman 5-11 2-2 15, Nance Jr. 0-1 1-2 1, Thompson 6-9 3-4 15, Sexton 5-8 3-3 14, Burks 7-9 2-2 19, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Frye 2-2 1-2 7, Zizic 0-1 6-6 6, Dellavedova 0-3 0-0 0, Payne 4-8 0-0 10, Clarkson 11-20 2-2 26. Totals 41-76 20-23 115.
Indiana;38;25;29;31;—;123
Cleveland;16;27;36;36;—;115
3-Point Goals—Indiana 10-26 (Young 3-3, Joseph 3-5, Bogdanovic 2-6, McDermott 1-2, Oladipo 1-4, Sabonis 0-1, Leaf 0-1, O'Quinn 0-2, Evans 0-2), Cleveland 13-29 (Burks 3-3, Osman 3-8, Frye 2-2, Payne 2-4, Clarkson 2-5, Sexton 1-2, Nance Jr. 0-1, Jones 0-2, Dellavedova 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 32 (Sabonis 9), Cleveland 35 (Thompson 13). Assists—Indiana 34 (Collison 9), Cleveland 24 (Thompson, Dellavedova 5). Total Fouls—Indiana 18, Cleveland 20. A—19,432 (20,562).
76ers 132, Wizards 115
WASHINGTON (115)
Ariza 1-7 0-0 2, Green 5-9 3-4 15, Bryant 3-5 2-2 9, Satoransky 3-5 0-0 7, Beal 11-18 2-2 28, Brown Jr. 0-4 2-2 2, Dekker 4-9 5-6 14, Porter Jr. 4-10 0-0 11, Robinson 3-4 1-3 7, Mahinmi 4-6 2-2 10, Randle 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 42-84 17-21 115.
PHILADELPHIA (132)
Butler 8-9 3-6 20, Chandler 1-2 0-0 2, Embiid 8-13 2-3 20, Simmons 8-15 1-2 17, Korkmaz 5-9 3-3 16, Muscala 1-3 1-1 3, Bolden 2-3 0-2 4, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Shamet 8-15 5-5 29, McConnell 4-7 1-1 9, Milton 1-6 1-2 4, Highsmith 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 49-88 17-25 132.
Washington;29;16;33;37;—;115
Philadelphia;32;36;36;28;—;132
3-Point Goals—Washington 14-32 (Beal 4-9, Porter Jr. 3-4, Green 2-3, Randle 2-4, Bryant 1-1, Satoransky 1-2, Dekker 1-3, Mahinmi 0-1, Ariza 0-5), Philadelphia 17-33 (Shamet 8-14, Korkmaz 3-7, Embiid 2-4, Butler 1-1, Highsmith 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Milton 1-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 34 (Ariza 9), Philadelphia 49 (Embiid 10). Assists—Washington 26 (Mahinmi 5), Philadelphia 39 (Simmons 9). Total Fouls—Washington 18, Philadelphia 20. Technicals—Ariza. A—20,446 (20,478).
Nuggets 103, Heats 99
DENVER (103)
Craig 4-9 0-0 11, Millsap 5-11 2-3 12, Jokic 11-21 6-6 29, Murray 7-19 3-4 18, Beasley 4-9 0-0 9, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 6-8 0-0 15, Plumlee 2-3 1-4 5, Goodwin 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 41-87 12-17 103.
MIAMI (99)
McGruder 2-5 0-0 5, J.Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Whiteside 5-10 2-5 12, Winslow 5-11 2-3 12, Richardson 4-12 3-3 12, Olynyk 4-10 4-4 13, Adebayo 6-7 1-2 13, Waiters 6-10 0-2 15, T.Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Wade 3-7 3-6 10. Totals 38-83 15-25 99.
Denver;24;25;27;27;—;103
Miami;18;34;24;23;—;99
3-Point Goals—Denver 9-27 (Lyles 3-5, Craig 3-7, Jokic 1-2, Murray 1-4, Beasley 1-6, Morris 0-1, Millsap 0-2), Miami 8-31 (Waiters 3-7, McGruder 1-2, Wade 1-2, J.Johnson 1-3, Richardson 1-4, Olynyk 1-6, Winslow 0-3, T.Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 50 (Craig 16), Miami 38 (Whiteside 11). Assists—Denver 32 (Jokic 10), Miami 24 (Wade 6). Total Fouls—Denver 20, Miami 18. Technicals—Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A—19,600 (19,600).
Raptors 104, Hawks 101
ATLANTA (101)
Bembry 5-13 0-0 11, Collins 8-11 2-3 21, Dedmon 5-15 2-2 12, Young 8-20 2-3 19, Lin 8-10 4-6 20, Len 0-4 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 2-6 0-0 6, Hamilton 2-3 1-2 6, Dorsey 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 40-87 11-16 101.
TORONTO (104)
Leonard 11-18 6-7 31, Siakam 6-13 1-4 13, Ibaka 5-12 2-2 13, Lowry 5-12 3-4 16, VanVleet 1-6 6-6 9, Anunoby 5-6 2-2 14, Powell 1-7 0-0 2, Monroe 1-3 0-2 2, Wright 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 37-80 20-27 104.
Atlanta;31;26;20;24;—;101
Toronto;28;28;24;24;—;104
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 10-27 (Collins 3-3, Dorsey 2-3, Carter 2-5, Hamilton 1-1, Bembry 1-3, Young 1-5, Lin 0-1, Len 0-2, Dedmon 0-4), Toronto 10-32 (Leonard 3-6, Lowry 3-9, Anunoby 2-2, Ibaka 1-4, VanVleet 1-4, Wright 0-1, Siakam 0-3, Powell 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 50 (Collins 14), Toronto 39 (Siakam 10). Assists—Atlanta 22 (Lin 9), Toronto 26 (Lowry, Leonard 6). Total Fouls—Atlanta 22, Toronto 20. Technicals—Siakam, Lowry. A—19,800 (19,800).
Timberwolves 119, Thunder 117
MINNESOTA (119)
Wiggins 11-24 16-18 40, Gibson 2-7 1-2 5, Towns 8-14 2-3 20, Teague 3-7 1-2 8, Okogie 3-9 2-3 9, Saric 5-12 3-5 15, Tolliver 3-6 2-2 10, Dieng 0-4 2-2 2, Jones 3-7 3-3 10. Totals 38-90 32-40 119.
OKLAHOMA CITY (117)
George 9-24 4-7 27, Grant 1-4 5-6 7, Adams 8-9 4-6 20, Westbrook 11-22 2-2 25, Ferguson 5-8 0-0 14, Nader 0-2 0-0 0, Noel 3-4 0-0 6, Patterson 1-2 2-3 5, Schroder 3-8 2-2 9, Diallo 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 43-85 19-26 117.
Minnesota;29;35;32;23;—;119
Oklahoma City;23;41;29;24;—;117
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 11-31 (Wiggins 2-4, Towns 2-5, Tolliver 2-5, Saric 2-6, Teague 1-1, Jones 1-4, Okogie 1-5, Gibson 0-1), Oklahoma City 12-30 (George 5-13, Ferguson 4-4, Patterson 1-2, Schroder 1-3, Westbrook 1-6, Grant 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 42 (Wiggins 10), Oklahoma City 43 (Adams 12). Assists—Minnesota 25 (Teague 5), Oklahoma City 22 (Westbrook 16). Total Fouls—Minnesota 23, Oklahoma City 30. Technicals—Teague 2, Schroder. Ejected—Teague. A—18,203 (18,203).
Suns 115, Kings 111
SACRAMENTO (111)
Bogdanovic 3-11 0-0 7, Bjelica 1-4 2-2 4, Cauley-Stein 6-11 3-8 15, Fox 7-12 7-9 24, Hield 5-11 3-3 16, Ju.Jackson 3-6 3-4 12, Giles III 2-5 0-0 4, Koufos 3-5 0-0 6, Ferrell 1-5 0-0 3, McLemore 7-10 2-3 20. Totals 38-80 20-29 111.
PHOENIX (115)
Bridges 1-1 0-0 2, Warren 9-19 2-3 21, Ayton 8-13 1-2 17, Melton 4-9 1-2 10, Jo.Jackson 5-11 2-2 13, Oubre Jr. 9-15 5-6 26, Acy 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 4-4 4-4 12, Crawford 1-6 0-0 3, Daniels 4-9 0-0 11. Totals 45-88 15-19 115.
Sacramento;32;40;14;25;—;111
Phoenix;35;18;33;29;—;115
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 15-29 (McLemore 4-6, Fox 3-4, Ju.Jackson 3-5, Hield 3-5, Ferrell 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-5, Bjelica 0-1), Phoenix 10-25 (Daniels 3-6, Oubre Jr. 3-6, Crawford 1-2, Jo.Jackson 1-2, Warren 1-4, Melton 1-4, Acy 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 43 (Cauley-Stein 7), Phoenix 37 (Ayton 12). Assists—Sacramento 26 (Fox, Bogdanovic 5), Phoenix 31 (Melton 8). Total Fouls—Sacramento 19, Phoenix 25. Technicals—Crawford, Oubre Jr.. A—13,977 (18,422).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.