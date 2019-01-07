Bucks 114, Jazz 102
UTAH (102)
Ingles 1-6 0-0 2, Favors 6-13 0-2 12, Gobert 4-8 6-10 14, Rubio 4-5 0-0 9, Mitchell 8-24 4-4 26, O'Neale 2-2 2-2 8, Crowder 3-11 4-5 12, Cavanaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 4-8 0-0 10, Korver 4-9 0-0 9, Mitrou-Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-86 16-23 102.
MILWAUKEE (114)
Middleton 5-15 2-3 14, Antetokounmpo 13-30 4-6 30, Lopez 5-6 2-2 15, Bledsoe 3-11 0-0 6, Brogdon 8-14 4-4 21, Ilyasova 3-6 0-0 6, Maker 6-8 1-1 15, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Snell 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 46-98 13-16 114.
Utah;34;28;24;16;—;102
Milwaukee;32;26;25;31;—;114
3-Point Goals—Utah 14-37 (Mitchell 6-12, O'Neale 2-2, Neto 2-3, Crowder 2-9, Rubio 1-1, Korver 1-5, Ingles 0-2, Favors 0-3), Milwaukee 9-25 (Lopez 3-4, Maker 2-3, Middleton 2-5, Brogdon 1-1, Snell 1-3, Brown 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-4, Bledsoe 0-4). Fouled Out—Antetokounmpo. Rebounds—Utah 46 (Gobert 15), Milwaukee 46 (Antetokounmpo 10). Assists—Utah 20 (Ingles 6), Milwaukee 27 (Bledsoe 6). Total Fouls—Utah 21, Milwaukee 19. A—17,341 (17,500).
Spurs 119, Pistons 107
SAN ANTONIO (119)
DeRozan 12-21 2-2 26, Poeltl 3-4 1-6 7, Aldridge 9-12 7-8 25, Forbes 5-12 2-2 15, White 4-7 9-9 17, Bertans 2-5 0-0 5, Gasol 1-2 0-0 2, Mills 4-10 3-3 13, Belinelli 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 43-79 26-32 119.
DETROIT (107)
Bullock 5-16 0-0 13, Griffin 13-21 6-6 34, Drummond 9-14 1-3 19, Jackson 6-10 1-1 14, Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Leuer 3-5 4-4 10, Calderon 1-2 0-0 3, Galloway 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson III 0-1 0-0 0, Kennard 3-7 2-3 10. Totals 42-85 14-17 107.
San Antonio;25;34;25;35;—;119
Detroit;31;20;22;34;—;107
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 7-20 (Forbes 3-7, Mills 2-5, Belinelli 1-3, Bertans 1-4, White 0-1), Detroit 9-32 (Bullock 3-12, Kennard 2-4, Griffin 2-5, Calderon 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Brown 0-1, Robinson III 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 38 (DeRozan 7), Detroit 37 (Drummond 14). Assists—San Antonio 24 (DeRozan 9), Detroit 22 (Griffin 8). Total Fouls—San Antonio 15, Detroit 22. Technicals—San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second). A—13,107 (20,491).
Celtics 116, Nets 95
BROOKLYN (95)
Kurucs 8-15 3-3 24, Dudley 0-3 0-0 0, Allen 2-5 2-2 6, Russell 2-6 0-0 5, Napier 4-12 0-0 10, Graham 3-10 2-2 9, Faried 5-10 2-2 13, Davis 3-5 5-6 11, Dinwiddie 4-10 6-7 15, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Pinson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 32-79 20-22 95.
BOSTON (116)
Tatum 5-12 4-4 16, Morris 4-10 1-2 12, Horford 6-7 0-0 12, Irving 8-16 0-0 17, Smart 4-10 0-0 12, Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Hayward 4-10 2-3 12, Ojeleye 2-2 0-0 4, Yabusele 0-1 0-0 0, Theis 5-6 1-1 11, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Wanamaker 1-2 2-2 4, Rozier 5-10 0-0 10. Totals 47-93 10-12 116.
Brooklyn;22;23;29;21;—;95
Boston;34;22;30;30;—;116
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 11-42 (Kurucs 5-8, Napier 2-9, Russell 1-3, Faried 1-4, Dinwiddie 1-6, Graham 1-8, Dudley 0-2, Pinson 0-2), Boston 12-32 (Smart 4-8, Morris 3-6, Hayward 2-5, Tatum 2-6, Irving 1-3, Brown 0-1, Horford 0-1, Rozier 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 47 (Faried 12), Boston 43 (Horford 9). Assists—Brooklyn 19 (Napier 6), Boston 37 (Smart 7). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 16, Boston 21. A—18,624 (18,624).
Pelicans 114, Grizzlies 95
MEMPHIS (95)
Anderson 2-5 0-0 5, Jackson Jr. 6-11 0-0 12, Gasol 3-10 1-1 7, Conley 5-11 8-10 22, Temple 3-10 0-0 8, Casspi 4-5 0-0 9, Green 6-10 2-3 16, Rabb 1-1 0-0 2, Noah 4-5 0-0 8, Carter 0-5 0-0 0, Watanabe 1-2 0-0 2, Ju.Holiday 0-3 4-4 4. Totals 35-78 15-18 95.
NEW ORLEANS (114)
Miller 2-6 2-3 7, Davis 14-20 8-12 36, Randle 5-9 5-6 15, Payton 5-10 1-1 11, Jr.Holiday 5-10 1-2 13, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Okafor 3-6 3-5 9, Frazier 3-6 0-0 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 7-10 0-0 17, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-79 20-29 114.
Memphis;27;24;22;22;—;95
New Orleans;31;22;33;28;—;114
3-Point Goals—Memphis 10-30 (Conley 4-6, Green 2-4, Temple 2-6, Casspi 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Jackson Jr. 0-1, Watanabe 0-1, Ju.Holiday 0-1, Gasol 0-4, Carter 0-4), New Orleans 6-17 (Jackson 3-5, Jr.Holiday 2-3, Miller 1-4, Randle 0-1, Williams 0-1, Davis 0-1, Frazier 0-2). Fouled Out—Gasol. Rebounds—Memphis 36 (Noah 8), New Orleans 40 (Davis 13). Assists—Memphis 28 (Conley 10), New Orleans 27 (Jr.Holiday 6). Total Fouls—Memphis 23, New Orleans 18. Technicals—Noah. A—14,624 (16,867).
Rockets 125, Nuggets 113
DENVER (113)
Craig 1-6 3-4 5, Millsap 2-6 2-2 6, Jokic 11-20 1-1 24, Murray 5-13 3-4 13, Harris 4-11 4-4 14, Hernangomez 1-5 0-0 3, Lyles 2-5 0-0 4, Plumlee 2-2 2-3 6, Morris 9-13 2-2 21, Goodwin 1-1 1-1 3, Beasley 6-11 0-0 14. Totals 44-93 18-21 113.
HOUSTON (125)
House Jr. 1-3 3-3 6, Tucker 7-11 0-0 21, Capela 13-18 5-7 31, Harden 7-18 12-15 32, Rivers 1-7 1-2 4, Ennis III 2-3 0-0 5, Nene 1-4 3-4 5, Knight 0-2 0-0 0, Green 6-10 3-3 21. Totals 38-76 27-34 125.
Denver;35;25;29;24;—;113
Houston;33;37;26;29;—;125
3-Point Goals—Denver 7-29 (Harris 2-5, Beasley 2-7, Jokic 1-1, Morris 1-3, Hernangomez 1-5, Lyles 0-2, Craig 0-3, Murray 0-3), Houston 22-47 (Tucker 7-11, Green 6-10, Harden 6-15, House Jr. 1-1, Ennis III 1-2, Rivers 1-6, Knight 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 46 (Jokic 13), Houston 34 (Capela 9). Assists—Denver 26 (Morris 5), Houston 28 (Harden 14). Total Fouls—Denver 21, Houston 23. A—18,055 (18,500).
Lakers 107, Mavericks 97
L.A. LAKERS (107)
Ingram 12-21 5-7 29, Kuzma 4-20 3-5 13, McGee 4-7 0-1 8, Ball 8-15 1-4 21, Hart 5-13 3-3 14, Beasley 5-6 3-5 13, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 1-2 0-0 2, Zubac 1-2 2-2 4, Caldwell-Pope 1-5 0-0 3, Stephenson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-94 17-27 107.
DALLAS (97)
Matthews 2-8 0-0 5, Barnes 3-13 3-3 11, Jordan 2-3 6-8 10, Smith Jr. 4-8 1-2 11, Doncic 10-23 5-7 27, Finney-Smith 4-5 0-0 8, Nowitzki 1-3 0-0 2, Kleber 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 3-5 1-2 8, Barea 5-12 1-2 11, Harris 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 36-86 17-24 97.
L.A. Lakers;25;29;32;21;—;107
Dallas;33;34;13;17;—;97
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 8-29 (Ball 4-8, Kuzma 2-10, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Hart 1-5, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Stephenson 0-2), Dallas 8-30 (Smith Jr. 2-2, Doncic 2-6, Barnes 2-6, Powell 1-3, Matthews 1-6, Nowitzki 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-1, Barea 0-2, Harris 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 44 (Hart 12), Dallas 52 (Jordan 19). Assists—L.A. Lakers 28 (Hart, Ingram 6), Dallas 12 (Barea 3). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 20, Dallas 20. Technicals—L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second), Dallas coach Mavericks (Defensive three second). A—20,354 (19,200).
