Pistons 109, Clippers 104
DETROIT (109)
Bullock 6-14 0-0 17, Griffin 13-23 13-14 44, Drummond 8-13 4-5 20, Jackson 4-18 0-1 10, Brown 0-7 2-2 2, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Leuer 0-0 0-0 0, Galloway 0-1 0-0 0, Calderon 2-2 0-0 5, Kennard 2-3 0-0 6, Thomas 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-85 19-22 109.
L.A. CLIPPERS (104)
Harris 4-9 1-2 11, Gallinari 6-15 8-8 23, Gortat 2-4 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-7 1-1 7, Bradley 1-3 0-0 3, Harrell 8-14 5-6 21, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Beverley 1-2 0-0 3, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 4-5 2-6 10, Williams 7-14 6-6 22. Totals 36-74 23-29 104.
Detroit;37;28;25;19;—;109
L.A. Clippers;24;30;26;24;—;104
3-Point Goals—Detroit 16-37 (Bullock 5-10, Griffin 5-13, Kennard 2-2, Jackson 2-6, Thomas 1-1, Calderon 1-1, Brown 0-1, Galloway 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Drummond 0-1), L.A. Clippers 9-18 (Gallinari 3-9, Harris 2-2, Williams 2-2, Bradley 1-1, Beverley 1-2, Scott 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 48 (Drummond 21), L.A. Clippers 38 (Harris 10). Assists—Detroit 20 (Griffin 5), L.A. Clippers 25 (Harrell 6). Total Fouls—Detroit 26, L.A. Clippers 19. Technicals—Harrell. A—16,540 (18,997).
Heat 112, Grizzlies 108
MEMPHIS (108)
Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson Jr. 5-8 2-2 13, Gasol 7-14 0-0 15, Conley 7-15 5-6 22, Temple 3-6 1-2 9, Casspi 1-5 2-2 4, Green 8-11 7-8 24, Noah 2-3 0-2 4, Mack 5-13 2-3 13, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Holiday 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 39-81 21-27 108.
MIAMI (112)
McGruder 1-2 0-0 3, J.Johnson 3-5 1-2 7, Adebayo 3-6 5-7 11, Winslow 10-16 2-2 26, Richardson 4-11 5-6 14, Jones Jr. 4-10 2-4 11, Olynyk 5-7 1-1 13, Waiters 1-3 0-0 3, T.Johnson 5-9 0-0 14, Wade 4-11 1-2 10. Totals 40-80 17-24 112.
Memphis;34;27;22;25;—;108
Miami;30;33;28;21;—;112
3-Point Goals—Memphis 9-29 (Conley 3-5, Temple 2-4, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Green 1-2, Mack 1-4, Gasol 1-5, Carter 0-1, Casspi 0-3, Holiday 0-3), Miami 15-31 (Winslow 4-4, T.Johnson 4-8, Olynyk 2-4, Waiters 1-1, McGruder 1-2, Jones Jr. 1-2, Wade 1-4, Richardson 1-5, J.Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 38 (Green 11), Miami 38 (Adebayo 10). Assists—Memphis 18 (Conley 7), Miami 25 (Richardson 9). Total Fouls—Memphis 21, Miami 23. Technicals—Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A—19,600 (19,600).
Magic 105, Celtics 103
BOSTON (103)
Morris 6-12 2-4 17, Tatum 6-16 3-4 16, Horford 5-10 0-0 10, Irving 7-16 11-13 25, Smart 4-7 0-0 10, Hayward 3-9 2-5 8, Brown 5-9 1-2 13, Theis 2-6 0-0 4, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Rozier 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 38-90 19-28 103.
ORLANDO (105)
Isaac 2-7 2-2 7, Gordon 7-14 13-13 28, Vucevic 7-18 2-4 16, Augustin 2-6 1-1 7, Fournier 8-15 0-0 18, Iwundu 0-1 0-0 0, Birch 2-2 0-0 4, Briscoe 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 8-20 4-4 22. Totals 36-84 22-24 105.
Boston;19;32;26;26;—;103
Orlando;19;22;31;33;—;105
3-Point Goals—Boston 8-32 (Morris 3-6, Brown 2-3, Smart 2-4, Tatum 1-4, Horford 0-2, Theis 0-2, Hayward 0-3, Rozier 0-3, Irving 0-5), Orlando 11-38 (Ross 5-14, Augustin 2-4, Fournier 2-7, Isaac 1-4, Gordon 1-5, Vucevic 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 46 (Horford 11), Orlando 50 (Vucevic 13). Assists—Boston 19 (Irving 6), Orlando 20 (Vucevic 5). Total Fouls—Boston 18, Orlando 20. Technicals—Irving. A—18,846 (18,846).
Thunder 122, Spurs 112
SAN ANTONIO (112)
DeRozan 7-19 4-6 18, Aldridge 8-14 1-1 17, Gasol 1-3 0-0 2, Forbes 6-16 1-1 14, White 3-8 1-4 8, Pondexter 0-1 1-2 1, Cunningham 3-3 0-0 7, Bertans 3-9 0-0 9, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Poeltl 2-4 2-2 6, Mills 2-7 0-0 4, Belinelli 8-10 4-4 24. Totals 44-96 14-20 112.
OKLAHOMA CITY (122)
George 5-17 6-6 18, Grant 4-7 2-2 12, Adams 3-5 6-8 12, Westbrook 9-24 5-5 24, Ferguson 3-5 0-0 8, Nader 6-6 2-2 15, Patterson 5-7 0-0 13, Schroder 8-17 3-4 19, Diallo 0-4 1-2 1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-93 25-29 122.
San Antonio;31;29;20;32;—;112
Oklahoma City;23;28;35;36;—;122
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 10-31 (Belinelli 4-6, Bertans 3-9, Cunningham 1-1, White 1-4, Forbes 1-7, Aldridge 0-1, Gasol 0-1, Mills 0-2), Oklahoma City 11-23 (Patterson 3-3, Ferguson 2-3, Grant 2-4, George 2-7, Nader 1-1, Westbrook 1-2, Diallo 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Schroder 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 52 (Poeltl 10), Oklahoma City 47 (George 11). Assists—San Antonio 21 (White, Mills, DeRozan 4), Oklahoma City 27 (Westbrook 7). Total Fouls—San Antonio 18, Oklahoma City 16. Technicals—DeRozan, Schroder. A—18,203 (18,203).
Timberwolves 110, Pelicans 106
NEW ORLEANS (106)
Moore 1-6 0-0 2, Davis 10-22 8-9 30, Randle 7-13 8-10 22, Payton 3-6 2-2 10, Holiday 12-22 1-1 25, Miller 2-5 0-0 4, Mirotic 3-8 2-2 9, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 40-88 21-24 106.
MINNESOTA (110)
Wiggins 7-21 2-3 18, Gibson 5-7 0-0 10, Towns 10-23 4-6 27, Teague 1-5 0-0 2, Okogie 6-14 4-5 17, Deng 2-2 0-0 5, Tolliver 0-4 1-2 1, Saric 4-7 4-4 14, Dieng 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 4-9 4-4 14. Totals 40-93 19-24 110.
New Orleans;29;23;37;17;—;106
Minnesota;27;27;33;23;—;110
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 5-25 (Payton 2-2, Davis 2-5, Mirotic 1-6, Frazier 0-1, Randle 0-1, Miller 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Moore 0-3, Holiday 0-4), Minnesota 11-39 (Towns 3-8, Jones 2-3, Saric 2-3, Wiggins 2-8, Deng 1-1, Okogie 1-8, Gibson 0-1, Teague 0-3, Tolliver 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 48 (Davis 14), Minnesota 50 (Towns 27). Assists—New Orleans 22 (Holiday 7), Minnesota 23 (Teague 10). Total Fouls—New Orleans 20, Minnesota 20. A—16,384 (19,356).
Suns 102, Nuggets 93
DENVER (93)
Craig 1-3 0-0 2, Millsap 4-12 2-5 10, Jokic 8-15 6-7 23, Murray 4-17 2-3 12, Beasley 8-14 0-0 21, Hernangomez 0-2 1-2 1, Plumlee 2-4 2-2 6, Morris 5-11 1-1 12, Goodwin 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 2-10 1-2 6. Totals 34-88 15-22 93.
PHOENIX (102)
Bridges 2-4 0-0 5, Warren 4-12 0-0 9, Ayton 9-18 4-6 22, Melton 0-7 2-2 2, Jackson 6-18 2-2 15, Oubre Jr. 9-17 4-6 26, Acy 0-1 1-2 1, Holmes 6-9 2-3 14, Okobo 1-3 3-4 5, Daniels 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-92 18-25 102.
Denver;23;24;22;24;—;93
Phoenix;31;29;21;21;—;102
3-Point Goals—Denver 10-31 (Beasley 5-9, Murray 2-6, Barton 1-3, Morris 1-4, Jokic 1-4, Millsap 0-1, Hernangomez 0-2, Craig 0-2), Phoenix 8-26 (Oubre Jr. 4-7, Bridges 1-1, Daniels 1-3, Warren 1-4, Jackson 1-7, Acy 0-1, Melton 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 50 (Millsap 11), Phoenix 49 (Ayton 13). Assists—Denver 25 (Morris, Murray 5), Phoenix 29 (Melton 10). Total Fouls—Denver 19, Phoenix 19. Technicals—Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A—15,246 (18,422).
