Nets 117, Bulls 100
BROOKLYN (117)
Kurucs 2-6 0-0 6, Dudley 4-5 0-0 10, Allen 6-8 7-9 19, Russell 10-19 2-2 28, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Graham 0-4 0-0 0, Carroll 7-12 3-4 20, Davis 3-4 1-2 7, Napier 6-14 3-4 18, Dinwiddie 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 42-83 17-22 117.
CHICAGO (100)
Hutchison 4-10 0-0 8, Markkanen 5-11 3-4 14, Carter Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Dunn 8-15 0-0 16, LaVine 11-17 3-3 27, Felicio 1-1 0-0 2, Portis 6-11 2-4 17, Lopez 3-4 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 1-3 0-0 3, Blakeney 0-3 0-0 0, Selden 0-1 1-2 1, Harrison 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 41-88 11-15 100.
Brooklyn;28;27;33;29;—;117
Chicago;21;34;27;18;—;100
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 16-46 (Russell 6-14, Carroll 3-8, Napier 3-9, Dudley 2-3, Kurucs 2-4, Graham 0-2, Dinwiddie 0-2, Harris 0-4), Chicago 7-18 (Portis 3-4, LaVine 2-2, Arcidiacono 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Blakeney 0-1, Selden 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-1, Harrison 0-2, Dunn 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 38 (Davis 13), Chicago 43 (Harrison, Carter Jr. 8). Assists—Brooklyn 29 (Russell, Dinwiddie 5), Chicago 20 (Dunn 7). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 16, Chicago 15. Technicals—Kurucs. A—19,265 (20,917).
Timberwolves 108, Lakers 96
L.A. LAKERS (86)
Hart 3-12 2-2 10, Zubac 3-6 3-4 9, McGee 0-3 2-2 2, Ball 0-4 0-0 0, Ingram 5-16 3-5 13, Mykhailiuk 2-5 0-0 4, Beasley 5-8 0-0 11, Chandler 2-4 2-4 6, Wagner 3-10 1-1 8, Caldwell-Pope 4-7 0-0 9, Bonga 0-1 0-0 0, Stephenson 5-11 4-10 14. Totals 32-87 17-28 86.
MINNESOTA (108)
Wiggins 9-23 7-11 28, Gibson 6-8 0-0 12, Towns 11-20 5-5 28, Teague 6-13 0-0 15, Okogie 3-7 1-2 8, Tolliver 1-2 0-0 3, Saric 2-5 1-2 6, Dieng 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 1-6 1-1 3, Terrell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-89 15-21 108.
L.A. Lakers;19;26;23;18;—;86
Minnesota;35;29;19;25;—;108
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 5-22 (Hart 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Beasley 1-3, Wagner 1-5, McGee 0-1, Ball 0-2, Mykhailiuk 0-2, Stephenson 0-2), Minnesota 11-32 (Teague 3-6, Wiggins 3-10, Dieng 1-1, Tolliver 1-2, Saric 1-2, Towns 1-4, Okogie 1-4, Terrell 0-1, Jones 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 48 (Chandler 10), Minnesota 50 (Towns 18). Assists—L.A. Lakers 20 (Stephenson 6), Minnesota 24 (Teague 11). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 20, Minnesota 27. Technicals—L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second), Beasley, Towns. A—18,978 (19,356).
Clippers 106, Magic 96
ORLANDO (96)
Isaac 1-7 0-0 2, Gordon 5-17 5-8 17, Vucevic 7-17 0-0 16, Augustin 3-6 6-7 12, Fournier 5-11 1-2 12, Iwundu 3-6 1-2 8, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 3-4 2-3 8, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Briscoe 1-1 3-4 6, Ross 2-8 3-3 8, Grant 1-1 0-0 3, Simmons 2-10 0-0 4. Totals 33-89 21-29 96.<
L.A. CLIPPERS (106)
Harris 10-21 7-8 28, Gallinari 5-16 1-1 13, Gortat 4-8 0-0 8, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-7 0-0 13, Bradley 3-10 0-0 7, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Motley 2-2 0-0 4, Harrell 3-7 3-5 9, Beverley 1-3 0-2 3, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 4-12 7-7 17, Wallace 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-93 18-23 106.<
Orlando;28;19;20;29;—;96
L.A. Clippers;18;27;25;36;—;106
3-Point Goals—Orlando 9-31 (Vucevic 2-5, Gordon 2-7, Briscoe 1-1, Grant 1-1, Fournier 1-2, Iwundu 1-3, Ross 1-4, Simmons 0-2, Augustin 0-2, Isaac 0-4), L.A. Clippers 8-22 (Williams 2-3, Gallinari 2-10, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Bradley 1-2, Harris 1-2, Beverley 1-3, Scott 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 54 (Vucevic 24), L.A. Clippers 53 (Gortat 10). Assists—Orlando 24 (Vucevic 8), L.A. Clippers 20 (Gortat 6). Total Fouls—Orlando 18, L.A. Clippers 21. A—16,616 (18,997).
Hawks 106, Heat 82
MIAMI (82)
McGruder 1-6 1-3 3, J.Johnson 3-7 0-0 7, Whiteside 1-4 0-0 2, Winslow 6-16 0-3 13, Richardson 4-11 3-4 11, Jones Jr. 5-9 4-5 14, Olynyk 3-10 1-3 9, Adebayo 5-9 2-2 12, Wade 3-8 4-7 11, T.Johnson 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 31-87 15-27 82.
ATLANTA (106)
Bembry 7-11 2-3 17, Collins 5-6 3-3 13, Dedmon 4-8 1-1 9, Young 6-14 4-6 19, Huerter 4-16 0-0 10, Spellman 0-1 0-0 0, Len 2-8 0-0 4, Lin 7-9 0-0 15, Hamilton 4-9 0-0 9, Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Carter 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 43-91 10-13 106.
Miami;16;21;21;24;—;82
Atlanta;23;15;41;27;—;106
3-Point Goals—Miami 5-34 (Olynyk 2-9, Wade 1-2, J.Johnson 1-3, Winslow 1-5, Whiteside 0-2, McGruder 0-3, Jones Jr. 0-3, Richardson 0-3, T.Johnson 0-4), Atlanta 10-24 (Young 3-3, Carter 2-5, Huerter 2-7, Lin 1-1, Hamilton 1-2, Bembry 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Len 0-1, Dedmon 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 41 (Adebayo, Olynyk 6), Atlanta 59 (Collins 13). Assists—Miami 23 (McGruder 5), Atlanta 25 (Huerter 7). Total Fouls—Miami 17, Atlanta 22. A—16,630 (18,118).
Wizards 116, Thunder 98
WASHINGTON (116)
Ariza 1-9 2-2 4, Green 6-14 2-2 16, Bryant 6-8 2-3 14, Satoransky 5-10 3-4 15, Beal 10-27 3-4 25, Dekker 3-4 0-0 6, Porter Jr. 7-17 2-2 20, Brown Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Mahinmi 4-8 1-2 9, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 2-4 3-3 7. Totals 44-101 18-22 116.
OKLAHOMA CITY (98)
George 7-18 3-4 20, Grant 7-11 1-1 17, Adams 5-6 2-4 12, Westbrook 9-23 2-6 22, Ferguson 1-4 2-2 5, Nader 4-7 0-0 9, Patterson 1-4 0-0 2, Noel 1-4 0-0 2, Schroder 3-10 2-2 9, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-0 0-0 0, Diallo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-88 12-19 98.
Washington;28;26;36;26;—;116
Oklahoma City;25;25;29;19;—;98
3-Point Goals—Washington 10-37 (Porter Jr. 4-6, Satoransky 2-5, Green 2-6, Beal 2-10, Randle 0-2, Mahinmi 0-2, Ariza 0-6), Oklahoma City 10-25 (George 3-7, Grant 2-2, Westbrook 2-5, Nader 1-1, Schroder 1-3, Ferguson 1-4, Patterson 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 55 (Mahinmi 10), Oklahoma City 41 (Westbrook 15). Assists—Washington 25 (Beal 6), Oklahoma City 22 (Westbrook 13). Total Fouls—Washington 16, Oklahoma City 17. A—18,203 (18,203).
Raptors 121, Pacers 105
INDIANA (105)
Bogdanovic 9-18 1-3 21, Young 7-10 0-0 14, Sabonis 6-14 4-4 16, Collison 5-8 0-0 11, Oladipo 6-15 4-5 16, McDermott 1-1 0-0 2, Leaf 1-1 0-0 2, O'Quinn 3-8 3-4 9, Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 3-11 2-2 9, Evans 2-8 1-2 5. Totals 43-94 15-20 105.
TORONTO (121)
Green 5-9 0-0 15, Siakam 4-8 4-4 12, Ibaka 7-9 2-2 18, Lowry 4-10 2-2 12, VanVleet 3-10 5-6 12, Powell 10-12 0-0 23, Anunoby 2-7 0-0 5, Boucher 1-1 0-0 3, Monroe 4-11 3-3 11, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 44-85 16-17 121.
Indiana;35;28;21;21;—;105
Toronto;37;33;26;25;—;121
3-Point Goals—Indiana 4-17 (Bogdanovic 2-4, Collison 1-1, Joseph 1-2, O'Quinn 0-1, Young 0-2, Evans 0-3, Oladipo 0-4), Toronto 17-33 (Green 5-8, Powell 3-3, Ibaka 2-2, Wright 2-2, Lowry 2-6, Boucher 1-1, Anunoby 1-4, VanVleet 1-6, Siakam 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 44 (Sabonis 11), Toronto 41 (Siakam 10). Assists—Indiana 24 (Sabonis 6), Toronto 30 (Lowry, VanVleet 8). Total Fouls—Indiana 19, Toronto 21. A—19,800 (19,800).
Hornets 119, Suns 113
CHARLOTTE (119)
Batum 3-7 2-2 8, Williams 6-12 2-2 16, Biyombo 2-6 2-3 6, Walker 9-20 9-12 29, Graham 2-4 2-2 8, Mil.Bridges 0-1 1-2 1, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-5 1-2 7, Hernangomez 8-12 3-7 19, Monk 2-8 0-0 5, Parker 9-16 2-2 20. Totals 44-91 24-34 119.
PHOENIX (113)
Mik.Bridges 1-6 2-2 5, Warren 9-17 2-2 23, Ayton 7-12 5-5 19, Melton 2-4 0-0 5, Booker 3-7 0-0 7, Oubre Jr. 2-6 2-2 6, Jackson 9-13 1-2 22, Holmes 2-3 2-3 6, Okobo 2-5 0-0 4, Crawford 6-10 3-3 16. Totals 43-83 17-19 113.
Charlotte;29;28;28;34;—;119
Phoenix;30;30;21;32;—;113
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 7-25 (Graham 2-2, Williams 2-5, Walker 2-7, Monk 1-4, Mil.Bridges 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1, Parker 0-1, Batum 0-4), Phoenix 10-25 (Jackson 3-4, Warren 3-6, Booker 1-2, Crawford 1-2, Melton 1-3, Mik.Bridges 1-4, Oubre Jr. 0-2, Okobo 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 46 (Hernangomez 9), Phoenix 36 (Ayton 9). Assists—Charlotte 22 (Parker 6), Phoenix 23 (Warren 5). Total Fouls—Charlotte 21, Phoenix 25. A—13,110 (18,422).
