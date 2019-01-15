Bucks 124, Heat 86
MIAMI (86)
McGruder 2-8 0-0 4, J.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Whiteside 8-10 3-5 19, Winslow 8-15 0-0 19, Richardson 3-11 0-0 6, Jones Jr. 3-5 1-1 7, Olynyk 1-7 0-0 2, Adebayo 0-6 2-2 2, Waiters 1-4 0-0 2, Wade 4-7 0-0 9, Ellington 3-5 0-0 9, T.Johnson 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 36-86 6-8 86.
MILWAUKEE (124)
Middleton 4-11 1-2 11, Antetokounmpo 4-9 4-8 12, Lopez 4-7 0-0 11, Bledsoe 7-15 1-2 17, Brogdon 7-13 1-2 16, Wilson 4-8 0-0 8, Ilyasova 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Maker 1-3 0-0 2, Hill 2-5 2-2 7, Snell 3-4 2-2 10, Brown 5-10 0-0 13, Connaughton 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 48-96 11-18 124.
Miami;23;22;18;23;—;86
Milwaukee;30;39;24;31;—;124
3-Point Goals—Miami 8-34 (Ellington 3-5, Winslow 3-6, Wade 1-3, T.Johnson 1-3, Waiters 0-2, Adebayo 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-2, Richardson 0-2, McGruder 0-4, Olynyk 0-5), Milwaukee 17-39 (Lopez 3-6, Brown 3-6, Snell 2-3, Middleton 2-3, Bledsoe 2-8, Brogdon 1-1, Smith 1-1, Ilyasova 1-2, Hill 1-3, Connaughton 1-4, Wilson 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 43 (Whiteside 8), Milwaukee 53 (Antetokounmpo 10). Assists—Miami 27 (Winslow, Richardson 5), Milwaukee 35 (Antetokounmpo 10). Total Fouls—Miami 14, Milwaukee 12. A—17,626 (17,500).
76ers 149, Timberwolves 107
MINNESOTA (107)
Wiggins 4-14 4-6 12, Gibson 3-5 4-4 10, Towns 4-10 3-3 13, Teague 4-9 3-4 11, Okogie 1-6 3-4 6, Deng 3-6 5-7 11, Bates-Diop 0-1 0-0 0, Saric 5-9 0-0 11, Tolliver 2-2 2-2 8, Dieng 2-5 2-2 7, Bayless 0-3 0-0 0, Rose 6-13 2-2 15, Jones 1-7 1-1 3. Totals 35-90 29-35 107.
PHILADELPHIA (149)
Butler 8-10 0-0 19, Chandler 5-7 0-0 14, Embiid 10-17 7-8 31, Simmons 7-10 6-7 20, Redick 5-11 2-2 15, Brewer 1-2 0-0 3, Muscala 2-4 0-0 4, Bolden 5-6 0-0 14, Johnson 3-3 2-2 8, McConnell 4-7 0-0 8, Shamet 5-13 0-0 12, Korkmaz 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 55-92 18-21 149.
Minnesota;27;31;32;17;—;107
Philadelphia;40;43;32;34;—;149
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 8-23 (Tolliver 2-2, Towns 2-4, Dieng 1-2, Okogie 1-3, Saric 1-4, Rose 1-5, Deng 0-1, Bayless 0-1, Jones 0-1), Philadelphia 21-43 (Bolden 4-5, Embiid 4-6, Chandler 4-6, Butler 3-4, Redick 3-9, Shamet 2-8, Brewer 1-1, McConnell 0-2, Muscala 0-2). Fouled Out—Bolden. Rebounds—Minnesota 34 (Dieng 9), Philadelphia 54 (Embiid 13). Assists—Minnesota 18 (Rose 4), Philadelphia 40 (Simmons 9). Total Fouls—Minnesota 19, Philadelphia 29.
Pacers 131, Suns 97
PHOENIX (97)
Bridges 3-3 0-0 7, Warren 7-15 3-3 18, Ayton 7-16 0-2 14, Melton 1-7 0-0 3, Booker 4-12 0-0 8, Oubre Jr. 7-13 1-6 16, Jackson 3-7 1-2 8, Acy 0-2 0-0 0, Bender 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 5-9 3-3 13, Okobo 1-5 1-2 4, Daniels 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 40-95 9-18 97.
INDIANA (131)
Bogdanovic 7-12 3-4 20, Young 5-7 2-2 12, Turner 7-11 3-5 18, Collison 4-8 5-5 15, Oladipo 2-11 3-5 8, McDermott 1-5 0-0 2, Leaf 2-4 0-0 4, Sabonis 5-9 4-7 14, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, O'Quinn 0-3 0-0 0, Holiday 2-2 0-0 5, Joseph 4-7 0-0 10, T.Evans 6-8 7-8 20. Totals 46-89 27-36 131.
Phoenix;19;32;22;24;—;97
Indiana;38;24;34;35;—;131
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 8-27 (Daniels 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Bridges 1-1, Warren 1-2, Melton 1-3, Okobo 1-4, Oubre Jr. 1-5, Bender 0-1, Acy 0-2, Booker 0-4), Indiana 12-25 (Bogdanovic 3-5, Collison 2-2, Joseph 2-3, Holiday 1-1, Johnson 1-1, T.Evans 1-1, Turner 1-4, Oladipo 1-5, O'Quinn 0-1, McDermott 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 43 (Ayton 8), Indiana 52 (Sabonis 8). Assists—Phoenix 26 (Melton 8), Indiana 31 (Collison 7). Total Fouls—Phoenix 30, Indiana 17. Technicals—Warren, Jackson, T.Evans. A—15,698 (20,000).
Hawks 142, Thunder 126
OKLAHOMA CITY (126)
George 6-18 7-7 24, Grant 9-14 3-5 21, S.Adams 7-7 2-5 16, Westbrook 10-21 11-14 31, Ferguson 2-7 0-0 4, Nader 1-6 0-0 3, Patterson 1-2 0-0 2, Schroder 6-15 6-6 21, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-0 0-0 0, Diallo 1-4 2-4 4. Totals 43-94 31-41 126.
ATLANTA (142)
Bembry 7-9 0-0 16, Collins 12-14 2-3 26, Spellman 4-6 1-2 10, Young 8-17 4-5 24, Huerter 6-10 0-0 17, Prince 3-4 0-0 7, Len 9-14 5-6 24, Hamilton 2-5 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, J.Adams 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 56-90 12-16 142.
Oklahoma City;29;30;41;26;—;126
Atlanta;25;45;27;45;—;142
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 9-32 (George 5-12, Schroder 3-5, Nader 1-3, Westbrook 0-3, Grant 0-4, Ferguson 0-5), Atlanta 18-37 (Huerter 5-8, Young 4-9, Carter 3-6, Bembry 2-3, Prince 1-1, Hamilton 1-2, Spellman 1-3, Len 1-4, J.Adams 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 40 (George 8), Atlanta 44 (Len 11). Assists—Oklahoma City 22 (Westbrook 11), Atlanta 36 (Young 11). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 18, Atlanta 28. Technicals—Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second). A—15,045 (18,118).
Warriors 142, Nuggets 111
GOLDEN STATE (142)
Durant 11-15 0-0 27, Green 1-5 1-2 4, Looney 3-6 3-4 9, Curry 10-18 3-3 31, Thompson 13-19 0-0 31, McKinnie 1-3 0-0 2, Jerebko 3-5 0-1 7, Bell 2-4 0-0 4, Livingston 4-5 0-0 8, Cook 5-8 0-0 11, Iguodala 4-5 0-0 8, Evans 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 57-95 7-10 142.
DENVER (111)
Craig 2-3 0-0 4, Millsap 5-8 0-0 10, Jokic 6-12 5-5 17, Murray 8-16 1-1 21, Beasley 8-14 0-0 22, Hernangomez 3-4 0-0 7, Lyles 2-4 0-0 4, Lydon 0-1 0-0 0, Plumlee 3-7 3-4 9, Welsh 0-0 1-2 1, Morris 1-7 0-0 2, Goodwin 1-5 1-2 3, Barton 3-11 2-2 11. Totals 42-92 13-16 111.
Golden State;51;28;33;30;—;142
Denver;38;22;23;28;—;111
3-Point Goals—Golden State 21-39 (Curry 8-13, Durant 5-7, Thompson 5-8, Green 1-2, Jerebko 1-2, Cook 1-4, Iguodala 0-1, McKinnie 0-2), Denver 14-34 (Beasley 6-10, Murray 4-7, Barton 3-6, Hernangomez 1-2, Morris 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Lyles 0-1, Lydon 0-1, Craig 0-1, Plumlee 0-1, Millsap 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 50 (Looney 12), Denver 36 (Barton 8). Assists—Golden State 38 (Green 13), Denver 30 (Jokic 8). Total Fouls—Golden State 20, Denver 12. Technicals—Green, Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A—19,896 (19,520).
