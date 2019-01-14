Nets 109, Celtics 102
BOSTON (102)
Tatum 12-19 7-11 34, Morris 3-11 1-1 8, Horford 3-5 2-2 8, Rozier 3-12 0-0 7, Brown 9-18 2-3 22, Ojeleye 0-3 0-0 0, Hayward 1-6 0-0 3, Yabusele 1-2 0-0 2, Theis 1-2 3-4 5, Williams III 0-2 0-0 0, Wanamaker 4-11 2-2 13. Totals 37-91 17-23 102.
BROOKLYN (109)
Kurucs 7-11 3-3 19, Graham 0-5 0-0 0, Allen 5-9 9-10 19, Russell 13-26 1-2 34, Harris 4-10 4-4 13, Carroll 2-15 5-6 10, Davis 3-4 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 37-86 22-25 109.
Boston;25;20;21;36;—;102
Brooklyn;27;19;44;19;—;109
3-Point Goals—Boston 11-36 (Tatum 3-5, Wanamaker 3-7, Brown 2-6, Morris 1-4, Hayward 1-4, Rozier 1-6, Yabusele 0-1, Theis 0-1, Ojeleye 0-2), Brooklyn 13-39 (Russell 7-13, Dinwiddie 2-3, Kurucs 2-4, Harris 1-6, Carroll 1-9, Graham 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 41 (Morris, Brown 6), Brooklyn 55 (Carroll 14). Assists—Boston 21 (Rozier 5), Brooklyn 18 (Russell 7). Total Fouls—Boston 21, Brooklyn 20. Technicals—Dinwiddie. A—16,247 (17,732).
Rockets 112, Grizzlies 94
MEMPHIS (94)
Temple 5-7 0-0 14, Jackson Jr. 5-11 2-3 12, Gasol 2-5 1-4 5, Conley 5-10 3-3 14, Carter 2-6 2-2 8, Casspi 4-6 2-2 12, J.Green 4-7 0-2 9, Rabb 2-2 1-2 5, Noah 1-3 0-0 2, Mack 5-9 0-2 10, Watanabe 1-2 0-0 2, Holiday 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 36-71 12-22 94.
HOUSTON (112)
House Jr. 6-12 0-0 15, Tucker 1-6 2-2 5, Nene 1-1 0-0 2, Harden 17-33 17-18 57, Rivers 4-12 1-2 11, Ennis III 0-0 0-0 0, Hartenstein 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 3-4 0-0 8, Chriss 0-1 0-0 0, G.Green 5-13 0-0 14. Totals 37-84 20-22 112.
Memphis;29;19;22;24;—;94
Houston;24;30;33;25;—;112
3-Point Goals—Memphis 10-22 (Temple 4-6, Casspi 2-2, Carter 2-4, J.Green 1-2, Conley 1-4, Jackson Jr. 0-2, Holiday 0-2), Houston 18-48 (Harden 6-15, G.Green 4-11, House Jr. 3-7, Clark 2-3, Rivers 2-6, Tucker 1-4, Hartenstein 0-1, Chriss 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 43 (Gasol, Conley, Noah 7), Houston 36 (Harden 9). Assists—Memphis 31 (Conley, Mack 7), Houston 17 (Rivers 6). Total Fouls—Memphis 20, Houston 20. A—18,055 (18,500).
Hornets 108, Spurs 93
CHARLOTTE (108)
Batum 3-6 0-0 7, Williams 3-6 2-2 11, Biyombo 2-4 5-7 9, Walker 13-27 0-0 33, Lamb 8-15 2-2 19, Bridges 4-5 0-0 8, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-5 0-0 3, Hernangomez 4-5 0-0 8, Parker 4-12 0-0 8, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Monk 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 43-92 9-11 108.
SAN ANTONIO (93)
White 7-12 2-3 18, Aldridge 11-17 6-6 28, Gasol 0-1 2-2 2, Forbes 3-12 0-0 7, DeRozan 7-15 0-1 14, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 3-6 0-0 8, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-2 0-0 2, Mills 6-16 0-0 14. Totals 38-82 10-12 93.
Charlotte;28;21;27;32;—;108
San Antonio;24;19;29;21;—;93
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 13-36 (Walker 7-13, Williams 3-5, Lamb 1-3, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-3, Batum 1-4, Hernangomez 0-1, Parker 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Graham 0-2, Monk 0-3), San Antonio 7-20 (White 2-3, Bertans 2-5, Mills 2-6, Forbes 1-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 45 (Lamb, Kidd-Gilchrist 7), San Antonio 36 (Aldridge 10). Assists—Charlotte 24 (Walker 5), San Antonio 21 (White 7). Total Fouls—Charlotte 14, San Antonio 15. A—18,354 (18,581).
Jazz 100, Pistons 94
DETROIT (94)
Bullock 4-6 3-3 13, Griffin 7-17 2-2 19, Drummond 6-17 3-4 15, Jackson 5-15 1-1 11, Brown 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Leuer 2-4 1-2 5, Smith 3-9 1-2 8, Galloway 2-8 0-0 5, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 35-90 13-16 94.
UTAH (100)
Ingles 3-10 5-6 13, Favors 4-9 2-5 10, Gobert 6-9 6-8 18, Mitchell 9-21 7-9 28, O'Neale 0-0 0-0 0, Crowder 0-6 2-4 2, Niang 1-3 0-0 2, Korver 5-14 4-4 19, Allen 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 31-80 26-36 100.
Detroit;31;28;15;20;—;94
Utah;27;26;22;25;—;100
3-Point Goals—Detroit 11-36 (Griffin 3-11, Kennard 2-2, Bullock 2-4, Brown 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Smith 1-3, Galloway 1-5, Drummond 0-1, Jackson 0-5), Utah 12-37 (Korver 5-11, Mitchell 3-7, Allen 2-5, Ingles 2-6, Favors 0-2, Niang 0-2, Crowder 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 38 (Drummond 13), Utah 55 (Gobert 25). Assists—Detroit 16 (Griffin, Jackson 4), Utah 20 (Ingles 8). Total Fouls—Detroit 27, Utah 18. Technicals—Drummond. A—18,306 (18,306).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.