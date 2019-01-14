Nets 109, Celtics 102

BOSTON (102)

Tatum 12-19 7-11 34, Morris 3-11 1-1 8, Horford 3-5 2-2 8, Rozier 3-12 0-0 7, Brown 9-18 2-3 22, Ojeleye 0-3 0-0 0, Hayward 1-6 0-0 3, Yabusele 1-2 0-0 2, Theis 1-2 3-4 5, Williams III 0-2 0-0 0, Wanamaker 4-11 2-2 13. Totals 37-91 17-23 102.

BROOKLYN (109)

Kurucs 7-11 3-3 19, Graham 0-5 0-0 0, Allen 5-9 9-10 19, Russell 13-26 1-2 34, Harris 4-10 4-4 13, Carroll 2-15 5-6 10, Davis 3-4 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 37-86 22-25 109.

Boston;25;20;21;36;—;102

Brooklyn;27;19;44;19;—;109

3-Point Goals—Boston 11-36 (Tatum 3-5, Wanamaker 3-7, Brown 2-6, Morris 1-4, Hayward 1-4, Rozier 1-6, Yabusele 0-1, Theis 0-1, Ojeleye 0-2), Brooklyn 13-39 (Russell 7-13, Dinwiddie 2-3, Kurucs 2-4, Harris 1-6, Carroll 1-9, Graham 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 41 (Morris, Brown 6), Brooklyn 55 (Carroll 14). Assists—Boston 21 (Rozier 5), Brooklyn 18 (Russell 7). Total Fouls—Boston 21, Brooklyn 20. Technicals—Dinwiddie. A—16,247 (17,732).

Rockets 112, Grizzlies 94

MEMPHIS (94)

Temple 5-7 0-0 14, Jackson Jr. 5-11 2-3 12, Gasol 2-5 1-4 5, Conley 5-10 3-3 14, Carter 2-6 2-2 8, Casspi 4-6 2-2 12, J.Green 4-7 0-2 9, Rabb 2-2 1-2 5, Noah 1-3 0-0 2, Mack 5-9 0-2 10, Watanabe 1-2 0-0 2, Holiday 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 36-71 12-22 94.

HOUSTON (112)

House Jr. 6-12 0-0 15, Tucker 1-6 2-2 5, Nene 1-1 0-0 2, Harden 17-33 17-18 57, Rivers 4-12 1-2 11, Ennis III 0-0 0-0 0, Hartenstein 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 3-4 0-0 8, Chriss 0-1 0-0 0, G.Green 5-13 0-0 14. Totals 37-84 20-22 112.

Memphis;29;19;22;24;—;94

Houston;24;30;33;25;—;112

3-Point Goals—Memphis 10-22 (Temple 4-6, Casspi 2-2, Carter 2-4, J.Green 1-2, Conley 1-4, Jackson Jr. 0-2, Holiday 0-2), Houston 18-48 (Harden 6-15, G.Green 4-11, House Jr. 3-7, Clark 2-3, Rivers 2-6, Tucker 1-4, Hartenstein 0-1, Chriss 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 43 (Gasol, Conley, Noah 7), Houston 36 (Harden 9). Assists—Memphis 31 (Conley, Mack 7), Houston 17 (Rivers 6). Total Fouls—Memphis 20, Houston 20. A—18,055 (18,500).

Hornets 108, Spurs 93

CHARLOTTE (108)

Batum 3-6 0-0 7, Williams 3-6 2-2 11, Biyombo 2-4 5-7 9, Walker 13-27 0-0 33, Lamb 8-15 2-2 19, Bridges 4-5 0-0 8, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-5 0-0 3, Hernangomez 4-5 0-0 8, Parker 4-12 0-0 8, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Monk 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 43-92 9-11 108.

SAN ANTONIO (93)

White 7-12 2-3 18, Aldridge 11-17 6-6 28, Gasol 0-1 2-2 2, Forbes 3-12 0-0 7, DeRozan 7-15 0-1 14, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 3-6 0-0 8, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-2 0-0 2, Mills 6-16 0-0 14. Totals 38-82 10-12 93.

Charlotte;28;21;27;32;—;108

San Antonio;24;19;29;21;—;93

3-Point Goals—Charlotte 13-36 (Walker 7-13, Williams 3-5, Lamb 1-3, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-3, Batum 1-4, Hernangomez 0-1, Parker 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Graham 0-2, Monk 0-3), San Antonio 7-20 (White 2-3, Bertans 2-5, Mills 2-6, Forbes 1-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 45 (Lamb, Kidd-Gilchrist 7), San Antonio 36 (Aldridge 10). Assists—Charlotte 24 (Walker 5), San Antonio 21 (White 7). Total Fouls—Charlotte 14, San Antonio 15. A—18,354 (18,581).

Jazz 100, Pistons 94

DETROIT (94)

Bullock 4-6 3-3 13, Griffin 7-17 2-2 19, Drummond 6-17 3-4 15, Jackson 5-15 1-1 11, Brown 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Leuer 2-4 1-2 5, Smith 3-9 1-2 8, Galloway 2-8 0-0 5, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 35-90 13-16 94.

UTAH (100)

Ingles 3-10 5-6 13, Favors 4-9 2-5 10, Gobert 6-9 6-8 18, Mitchell 9-21 7-9 28, O'Neale 0-0 0-0 0, Crowder 0-6 2-4 2, Niang 1-3 0-0 2, Korver 5-14 4-4 19, Allen 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 31-80 26-36 100.

Detroit;31;28;15;20;—;94

Utah;27;26;22;25;—;100

3-Point Goals—Detroit 11-36 (Griffin 3-11, Kennard 2-2, Bullock 2-4, Brown 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Smith 1-3, Galloway 1-5, Drummond 0-1, Jackson 0-5), Utah 12-37 (Korver 5-11, Mitchell 3-7, Allen 2-5, Ingles 2-6, Favors 0-2, Niang 0-2, Crowder 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 38 (Drummond 13), Utah 55 (Gobert 25). Assists—Detroit 16 (Griffin, Jackson 4), Utah 20 (Ingles 8). Total Fouls—Detroit 27, Utah 18. Technicals—Drummond. A—18,306 (18,306).

