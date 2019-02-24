Knicks 130, Spurs 118
SAN ANTONIO (118)
Bertans 1-4 2-2 4, Gay 4-10 1-1 10, Aldridge 7-12 4-4 18, Forbes 4-12 5-5 15, DeRozan 12-22 8-10 32, Cunningham 2-3 0-0 4, Pondexter 2-3 3-3 7, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Gasol 0-2 0-0 0, Poeltl 6-7 0-1 12, Mills 2-14 2-2 8, Belinelli 2-5 3-3 8. Totals 42-94 28-31 118.
NEW YORK (130)
Knox 8-18 2-3 19, Thomas 7-13 0-0 16, Vonleh 1-3 1-1 3, Smith Jr. 8-17 2-3 19, Dotson 9-17 1-2 27, Ellenson 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 5-7 5-7 15, Mudiay 8-10 0-0 19, Jenkins 1-2 0-0 3, Trier 3-10 3-3 9. Totals 50-98 14-19 130.
San Antonio;26;27;30;35;—;118
New York;30;32;32;36;—;130
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 6-24 (Mills 2-7, Forbes 2-8, Gay 1-2, Belinelli 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, Bertans 0-3), New York 16-37 (Dotson 8-13, Mudiay 3-5, Thomas 2-4, Jenkins 1-1, Smith Jr. 1-1, Knox 1-6, Vonleh 0-1, Ellenson 0-1, Trier 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 50 (DeRozan, Poeltl 9), New York 49 (Robinson 14). Assists—San Antonio 18 (DeRozan, Mills 4), New York 25 (Smith Jr. 13). Total Fouls—San Antonio 20, New York 27. A—18,019 (19,812).
Nuggets 123, Clippers 96
L.A. CLIPPERS (96)
Shamet 3-6 1-1 8, Gallinari 6-13 7-7 19, Zubac 4-11 0-0 8, Beverley 0-1 2-2 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-9 1-2 1, Green 4-9 4-6 13, Motley 1-2 3-4 5, Harrell 3-7 2-2 8, Robinson 1-6 0-0 2, Wallace 1-2 0-0 2, Thornwell 0-2 0-0 0, Temple 1-4 2-2 4, Williams 6-15 11-11 24. Totals 30-87 33-37 96.
DENVER (123)
Barton 1-6 0-0 3, Millsap 8-13 3-6 21, Jokic 9-16 4-6 22, Murray 6-12 2-3 16, Beasley 3-4 0-0 8, Craig 2-3 1-1 5, Hernangomez 0-0 1-3 1, Vanderbilt 1-1 0-2 2, Lydon 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 2-3 4-4 9, Morris 5-8 0-0 12, Thomas 3-11 4-4 10, Harris 4-8 4-6 14. Totals 44-85 23-35 123.
L.A. Clippers;27;29;21;19;—;96
Denver;34;30;33;26;—;123
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 3-21 (Shamet 1-3, Green 1-4, Williams 1-5, Beverley 0-1, Temple 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Gallinari 0-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-3), Denver 12-34 (Morris 2-3, Beasley 2-3, Harris 2-4, Millsap 2-5, Murray 2-6, Plumlee 1-1, Barton 1-4, Craig 0-1, Jokic 0-2, Thomas 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 38 (Green 9), Denver 56 (Jokic, Millsap 16). Assists—L.A. Clippers 20 (Beverley, Gilgeous-Alexander 4), Denver 30 (Murray 6). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 27, Denver 28. Technicals—Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second) 2. A—19,956 (19,520).
Magic 113, Raptors 98
ORLANDO (113)
Isaac 5-11 3-4 16, Gordon 2-11 3-4 7, Vucevic 10-17 0-0 23, Augustin 5-6 0-2 12, Fournier 4-11 1-1 11, Iwundu 2-5 1-2 5, Birch 2-4 0-0 4, Ross 9-21 7-7 28, Grant 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 42-91 15-20 113.
TORONTO (98)
Anunoby 2-6 0-0 5, Siakam 3-10 2-2 10, Gasol 7-13 1-2 16, Lowry 6-13 5-5 19, Green 4-9 0-0 10, Powell 0-3 0-0 0, Boucher 0-1 0-0 0, Ibaka 7-14 0-0 14, Lin 2-8 2-4 6, Meeks 4-9 0-0 10, McCaw 3-5 1-1 8. Totals 38-91 11-14 98.
Orlando;25;28;27;33;—;113
Toronto;15;35;21;27;—;98
3-Point Goals—Orlando 14-36 (Vucevic 3-4, Isaac 3-6, Ross 3-8, Augustin 2-2, Fournier 2-8, Grant 1-1, Iwundu 0-3, Gordon 0-4), Toronto 11-28 (Green 2-4, Siakam 2-4, Meeks 2-5, Lowry 2-6, Gasol 1-1, McCaw 1-1, Anunoby 1-2, Boucher 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Powell 0-1, Lin 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 52 (Vucevic 12), Toronto 42 (Siakam 11). Assists—Orlando 29 (Augustin 8), Toronto 30 (Lowry 10). Total Fouls—Orlando 16, Toronto 20. Technicals—Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A—19,800 (19,800).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.