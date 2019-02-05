CELTICS 103, CAVALIERS 96
BOSTON (103)
Tatum 6-13 12-12 25, Brown 6-19 0-0 13, Horford 4-9 0-0 9, Rozier 3-9 0-0 8, Smart 6-10 1-1 17, Hayward 9-14 0-0 18, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 3-3 0-0 6, Wanamaker 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 40-82 14-14 103.<
CLEVELAND (96)
Adel 1-4 0-0 2, Nwaba 4-8 0-0 8, Zizic 3-7 2-2 8, Sexton 11-24 2-2 27, Burks 9-19 1-1 21, Blossomgame 2-5 0-0 4, Nance Jr. 5-8 0-0 11, Dellavedova 3-8 0-0 8, Clarkson 2-13 2-3 7. Totals 40-96 7-8 96.
Boston;28;31;26;18;—;103
Cleveland;30;21;28;17;—;96
3-Point Goals—Boston 9-26 (Smart 4-5, Rozier 2-5, Tatum 1-3, Brown 1-4, Horford 1-4, Wanamaker 0-2, Hayward 0-3), Cleveland 9-33 (Sexton 3-7, Dellavedova 2-6, Burks 2-6, Nance Jr. 1-1, Clarkson 1-7, Nwaba 0-1, Blossomgame 0-2, Adel 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 42 (Tatum, Brown 7), Cleveland 47 (Nance Jr., Zizic 12). Assists—Boston 29 (Horford 8), Cleveland 21 (Dellavedova 4). Total Fouls—Boston 14, Cleveland 17. A—19,432 (20,562).
CLIPPERS 117, HORNETS 115
L.A. CLIPPERS (117)
Bradley 2-5 1-2 6, Harris 13-21 2-3 34, Gortat 0-1 0-0 0, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-8 2-2 6, Beverley 5-7 2-2 15, Scott 3-6 0-0 9, Harrell 7-13 2-2 16, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, L.Williams 10-23 6-6 31, Thornwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-87 15-17 117.
CHARLOTTE (115)
Batum 4-9 0-0 9, M.Williams 4-15 2-2 13, Biyombo 2-2 3-3 7, Walker 11-23 5-5 32, Lamb 9-17 3-3 22, Bridges 2-8 2-2 8, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1 2-2 2, Zeller 1-2 4-7 6, Parker 2-5 0-0 4, Monk 4-11 1-2 12. Totals 39-93 22-26 115.
L.A. Clippers;26;27;31;33;—;117
Charlotte;25;33;34;23;—;115
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 18-24 (Harris 6-7, L.Williams 5-6, Scott 3-4, Beverley 3-4, Bradley 1-2, Robinson 0-1), Charlotte 15-42 (Walker 5-10, Monk 3-8, M.Williams 3-12, Bridges 2-3, Batum 1-3, Lamb 1-4, Parker 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 48 (Harrell 10), Charlotte 44 (Zeller 11). Assists—L.A. Clippers 25 (L.Williams 6), Charlotte 19 (Walker 9). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 24, Charlotte 19. Technicals—Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A—14,300 (19,077).
PACERS 136, LAKERS 94
L.A. LAKERS (94)
James 7-12 2-3 18, Kuzma 5-13 2-4 12, Zubac 4-5 0-0 8, Rondo 1-3 0-0 3, Ingram 4-8 4-5 12, Mykhailiuk 1-3 3-4 5, Beasley 0-8 0-0 0, McGee 7-8 2-2 16, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Wagner 2-2 0-0 5, Stephenson 3-7 7-8 13, Caldwell-Pope 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 35-75 20-26 94.<
INDIANA (136)
Bogdanovic 10-17 0-0 24, Young 6-12 0-0 12, Turner 9-12 1-2 22, Collison 2-6 0-0 5, Evans 2-7 1-2 7, Sabonis 7-11 3-4 17, Leaf 0-5 0-0 0, O'Quinn 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 7-9 0-0 17, Holiday 7-10 0-0 17, Joseph 5-7 0-0 13, Reed 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 56-99 5-8 136.<
L.A. Lakers;26;20;27;21;—;94
Indiana;33;36;32;35;—;136
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 4-21 (James 2-5, Rondo 1-1, Wagner 1-1, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Beasley 0-2, Stephenson 0-2, Kuzma 0-4, Caldwell-Pope 0-5), Indiana 19-34 (Bogdanovic 4-10, Turner 3-3, Sumner 3-4, Holiday 3-4, Joseph 3-4, Evans 2-4, Collison 1-1, O'Quinn 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Leaf 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 34 (James 7), Indiana 41 (Young 11). Assists—L.A. Lakers 25 (James 9), Indiana 37 (Young 8). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 14, Indiana 20. A—17,265 (20,000).
PISTONS 105, KNICKS 92
DETROIT (105)
Bullock 7-14 0-0 19, Griffin 10-17 6-8 29, Drummond 7-12 3-6 17, Jackson 5-14 7-7 19, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Pachulia 1-1 3-3 5, Calderon 3-3 0-0 6, Galloway 1-5 0-0 3, K.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Kennard 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 37-79 19-24 105.
NEW YORK (92)
Knox 4-12 1-1 11, Vonleh 2-7 2-2 7, Jordan 4-6 0-0 8, Smith Jr. 11-25 1-2 25, Matthews 2-11 4-5 9, L.Thomas 2-6 1-2 6, Robinson 6-7 1-1 13, Allen 2-3 0-0 5, Trier 2-6 0-0 4, Dotson 1-7 1-2 4. Totals 36-90 11-15 92.
Detroit;36;27;15;27;—;105
New York;28;26;17;21;—;92
3-Point Goals—Detroit 12-34 (Bullock 5-10, Griffin 3-6, Jackson 2-7, Johnson 1-2, Galloway 1-3, K.Thomas 0-1, Brown 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Kennard 0-3), New York 9-33 (Knox 2-6, Smith Jr. 2-9, Allen 1-2, Dotson 1-2, Matthews 1-3, L.Thomas 1-4, Vonleh 1-5, Trier 0-2). Fouled Out—Jordan. Rebounds—Detroit 41 (Drummond 16), New York 44 (Robinson 10). Assists—Detroit 22 (Griffin 8), New York 17 (Smith Jr. 6). Total Fouls—Detroit 21, New York 23. Technicals—New York coach David Fizdale. A—17,853 (19,812).
GRIZZLIES 108, TIMBERWOLVES 106
MINNESOTA (106)
Wiggins 5-18 1-2 12, Gibson 1-4 0-0 2, Towns 8-14 10-10 26, Bayless 2-10 0-0 5, Okogie 4-8 2-2 11, Deng 8-10 0-0 18, Tolliver 0-2 0-0 0, Saric 7-11 4-4 22, Dieng 4-6 0-0 8, Canaan 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 39-87 19-20 106.
MEMPHIS (108)
Washburn 3-10 0-0 7, Jackson Jr. 6-14 7-10 23, Rabb 8-10 3-6 19, Conley 8-22 3-4 25, Holiday 6-13 4-5 17, Caboclo 2-5 4-4 9, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Mack 1-6 0-0 3, Watanabe 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 36-86 21-29 108.
Minnesota;19;35;29;23;—;106
Memphis;32;34;19;23;—;108
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 9-29 (Saric 4-7, Deng 2-3, Okogie 1-2, Bayless 1-4, Wiggins 1-6, Tolliver 0-1, Dieng 0-1, Towns 0-2, Canaan 0-3), Memphis 15-34 (Conley 6-11, Jackson Jr. 4-7, Watanabe 1-2, Holiday 1-2, Caboclo 1-3, Mack 1-4, Washburn 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 55 (Towns 18), Memphis 39 (Rabb 11). Assists—Minnesota 26 (Bayless 8), Memphis 18 (Conley 9). Total Fouls—Minnesota 23, Memphis 18. A—13,454 (18,119).
THUNDER 132, MAGIC 122
ORLANDO (122)
Isaac 6-12 2-2 14, Gordon 6-11 5-9 18, Vucevic 8-18 0-0 17, Augustin 2-6 4-4 8, Fournier 8-16 5-6 25, Iwundu 1-2 4-5 6, Birch 3-5 2-3 8, Briscoe 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 8-18 5-5 26. Totals 42-90 27-34 122.
OKLAHOMA CITY (132)
George 9-26 15-16 39, Jera.Grant 7-9 4-7 19, Adams 7-12 0-0 14, Westbrook 5-14 6-10 16, Ferguson 4-9 0-0 10, Nader 4-5 2-3 11, Noel 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 1-2 0-0 3, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Schroder 9-15 0-1 20. Totals 46-92 27-37 132.
Orlando;32;37;23;30;—;122
Oklahoma City;31;31;36;34;—;132
3-Point Goals—Orlando 11-37 (Ross 5-13, Fournier 4-7, Vucevic 1-2, Gordon 1-5, Briscoe 0-1, Augustin 0-4, Isaac 0-5), Oklahoma City 13-30 (George 6-15, Schroder 2-2, Ferguson 2-5, Patterson 1-1, Nader 1-2, Jera.Grant 1-3, Westbrook 0-2). Fouled Out—Ferguson, Schroder, Gordon, Fournier. Rebounds—Orlando 40 (Vucevic 9), Oklahoma City 49 (Westbrook 15). Assists—Orlando 27 (Gordon 10), Oklahoma City 25 (Westbrook 16). Total Fouls—Orlando 29, Oklahoma City 25. Technicals—Gordon, Westbrook, Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan. A—18,203 (18,203).
