Bucks 117, Bulls 106
MILWAUKEE (117)
Middleton 6-16 7-10 22, Ilyasova 4-7 1-2 10, B.Lopez 5-12 3-3 13, Bledsoe 3-5 1-2 8, Brogdon 7-15 4-4 22, Colson 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 1-1 0-2 2, Wilson 3-5 0-0 7, Canaan 2-2 0-0 6, Mirotic 5-11 0-0 13, Snell 2-6 0-0 4, Connaughton 4-10 0-0 10. Totals 42-91 16-23 117.
CHICAGO (106)
Luwawu-Cabarrot 5-10 1-3 12, Markkanen 11-22 2-2 26, R.Lopez 10-16 5-7 26, Arcidiacono 2-7 2-2 7, LaVine 4-13 1-3 11, Felicio 1-3 0-0 2, Harrison 0-2 2-3 2, Blakeney 3-7 1-1 8, Selden 5-12 1-1 12. Totals 41-92 15-22 106.
Milwaukee;25;38;27;27;—;117
Chicago;38;16;26;26;—;106
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 17-49 (Brogdon 4-7, Middleton 3-5, Mirotic 3-9, Canaan 2-2, Connaughton 2-6, Wilson 1-3, Bledsoe 1-3, Ilyasova 1-3, Colson 0-1, Snell 0-3, B.Lopez 0-7), Chicago 9-26 (LaVine 2-4, Markkanen 2-6, R.Lopez 1-1, Blakeney 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-3, Selden 1-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4, Harrison 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 45 (Wilson 8), Chicago 41 (Markkanen 12). Assists—Milwaukee 26 (Brogdon, Connaughton 5), Chicago 31 (LaVine 9). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 22, Chicago 18. Technicals—Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A—20,936 (20,917).
Warriors 121, Hornets 110
GOLDEN STATE (121)
Durant 7-15 2-2 20, Green 6-8 1-1 14, Cousins 9-15 5-5 24, Curry 5-18 2-3 16, Thompson 11-19 1-2 26, McKinnie 2-5 0-0 5, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 3-5 0-0 6, Iguodala 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 48-95 11-13 121.
CHARLOTTE (110)
Bridges 2-9 2-2 7, Williams 4-8 2-2 11, Zeller 13-14 2-2 28, Walker 9-24 2-2 23, Batum 5-11 2-2 14, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-5 2-2 6, Biyombo 0-1 3-4 3, Parker 0-3 2-2 2, Monk 0-3 0-0 0, Lamb 5-13 6-8 16. Totals 40-91 23-26 110.
Golden State;34;34;30;23;—;121
Charlotte;30;30;28;22;—;110
3-Point Goals—Golden State 14-41 (Durant 4-9, Curry 4-14, Thompson 3-5, McKinnie 1-3, Green 1-3, Cousins 1-4, Iguodala 0-3), Charlotte 7-33 (Walker 3-12, Batum 2-6, Bridges 1-4, Williams 1-5, Monk 0-2, Lamb 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 49 (Cousins 11), Charlotte 38 (Zeller 9). Assists—Golden State 35 (Green 10), Charlotte 23 (Lamb 7). Total Fouls—Golden State 18, Charlotte 11. Technicals—Cousins, Walker. A—19,419 (19,077).
Pistons 113, Pacers 109
INDIANA (109)
Bogdanovic 9-18 6-6 25, Young 5-9 0-0 10, Turner 3-10 0-0 7, Collison 7-13 4-4 21, Matthews 4-9 2-2 14, McDermott 1-3 2-2 5, Sabonis 9-13 5-7 23, Leaf 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 40-87 19-21 109.
DETROIT (113)
Brown 1-4 1-2 3, Griffin 6-18 3-8 20, Drummond 12-21 2-4 26, Jackson 3-10 6-6 14, Ellington 4-10 2-3 14, Pachulia 0-0 0-0 0, Maker 0-2 2-2 2, Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Galloway 5-8 1-1 13, Kennard 7-10 0-0 19. Totals 39-88 17-26 113.
Indiana;20;31;26;32;—;109
Detroit;36;19;29;29;—;113
3-Point Goals—Indiana 10-26 (Matthews 4-7, Collison 3-4, Turner 1-3, McDermott 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-5, Evans 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Young 0-1, Leaf 0-1), Detroit 18-41 (Kennard 5-8, Griffin 5-10, Ellington 4-10, Jackson 2-5, Galloway 2-5, Smith 0-1, Brown 0-1, Maker 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 42 (Young 12), Detroit 47 (Drummond 16). Assists—Indiana 23 (Collison 5), Detroit 28 (Griffin 10). Total Fouls—Indiana 23, Detroit 20. Technicals—Indiana coach Nate McMillan, Bogdanovic, Young, Griffin, Drummond. A—15,321 (20,491).
Trail Blazers 123, Cavaliers 110
PORTLAND (123)
Harkless 4-7 0-0 9, Aminu 3-8 0-0 7, Nurkic 6-10 3-3 15, Lillard 6-13 6-6 21, McCollum 12-18 4-6 35, Layman 3-5 0-0 7, Collins 1-2 1-2 3, Kanter 3-5 3-3 9, Curry 5-6 0-0 15, Hood 1-4 0-2 2. Totals 44-78 17-22 123.
CLEVELAND (110)
Osman 10-16 4-4 27, Love 5-14 5-5 18, Zizic 2-5 0-0 4, Sexton 3-14 2-2 11, Knight 1-6 2-2 4, Nance Jr. 3-6 4-5 10, Chriss 1-3 3-4 6, Dellavedova 2-4 0-0 5, Clarkson 8-18 2-2 19, Stauskas 1-2 0-0 3, Nwaba 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 37-89 23-26 110.
Portland;29;42;17;35;—;123
Cleveland;18;30;36;26;—;110
3-Point Goals—Portland 18-29 (McCollum 7-8, Curry 5-5, Lillard 3-9, Harkless 1-2, Layman 1-2, Aminu 1-3), Cleveland 13-34 (Osman 3-5, Love 3-6, Sexton 3-8, Stauskas 1-1, Dellavedova 1-2, Chriss 1-2, Clarkson 1-5, Nance Jr. 0-2, Knight 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 45 (Nurkic, Harkless 8), Cleveland 40 (Love 12). Assists—Portland 26 (Lillard 8), Cleveland 22 (Dellavedova, Nance Jr. 5). Total Fouls—Portland 24, Cleveland 20. Technicals—Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second). A—19,432 (20,562).
Nets 101, Spurs 85
SAN ANTONIO (85)
DeRozan 9-14 5-5 23, Bertans 1-5 0-0 2, Aldridge 12-21 2-3 26, Forbes 2-14 2-2 6, White 3-10 0-0 7, Pondexter 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 5-9 2-2 13, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 2, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 0-7 0-0 0, Mills 1-7 0-0 3, Belinelli 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 35-96 11-12 85.
BROOKLYN (101)
Harris 5-7 0-1 15, Graham 2-6 0-0 6, Allen 4-4 1-4 9, Russell 9-19 0-0 23, LeVert 5-14 3-3 15, Carroll 1-6 4-4 7, Kurucs 2-4 2-2 7, Davis 2-4 2-2 6, Napier 2-8 0-0 5, Crabbe 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 35-81 12-16 101.
San Antonio;20;18;21;26;—;85
Brooklyn;28;24;29;20;—;101
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 4-24 (Gay 1-3, White 1-3, Mills 1-4, Belinelli 1-5, Aldridge 0-1, Bertans 0-2, Forbes 0-6), Brooklyn 19-50 (Harris 5-6, Russell 5-11, LeVert 2-5, Graham 2-5, Crabbe 2-8, Kurucs 1-2, Carroll 1-6, Napier 1-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 47 (Aldridge 10), Brooklyn 51 (Carroll 12). Assists—San Antonio 14 (White 4), Brooklyn 24 (Russell 8). Total Fouls—San Antonio 13, Brooklyn 15. Technicals—DeRozan. A—13,479 (17,732).
Suns 124, Heat 121
PHOENIX (124)
Oubre Jr. 6-11 3-4 16, Jackson 5-14 0-0 11, Ayton 6-11 2-4 14, T.Johnson 6-12 3-3 18, Booker 6-16 5-5 20, Bridges 2-4 3-4 7, Holmes 4-5 0-0 8, Melton 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 5-6 1-1 14, Crawford 5-9 4-4 16. Totals 45-89 21-25 124.
MIAMI (121)
Richardson 2-10 3-3 7, Olynyk 11-17 2-2 28, Whiteside 14-19 1-2 29, Waiters 4-11 1-1 12, Robinson 2-6 0-0 5, Anderson 1-1 0-0 3, Adebayo 4-7 6-7 14, Dragic 5-12 0-0 10, Wade 5-14 3-5 13. Totals 48-97 16-20 121.
Phoenix;23;29;32;40;—;124
Miami;29;34;24;34;—;121
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 13-32 (Daniels 3-3, T.Johnson 3-5, Booker 3-9, Crawford 2-5, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Jackson 1-4, Bridges 0-2), Miami 9-29 (Olynyk 4-6, Waiters 3-7, Anderson 1-1, Robinson 1-5, Dragic 0-3, Wade 0-3, Richardson 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 39 (Ayton 10), Miami 44 (Whiteside 11). Assists—Phoenix 30 (Booker 9), Miami 31 (Richardson 9). Total Fouls—Phoenix 20, Miami 20. Technicals—Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second), Adebayo, Richardson, Waiters. A—19,600 (19,600).
