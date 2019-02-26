Raptors 118, Celtics 95

BOSTON (95)

Tatum 5-10 0-0 11, Morris 6-14 4-6 17, Horford 4-10 0-0 8, Irving 3-10 0-0 7, Smart 1-5 2-2 5, Ojeleye 1-3 1-2 4, Hayward 2-8 5-5 9, Brown 3-8 4-5 10, Yabusele 2-5 1-2 5, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Williams III 3-4 2-2 8, Rozier 3-8 4-4 11. Totals 33-86 23-28 95.

TORONTO (118)

Leonard 9-15 2-3 21, Siakam 10-16 1-1 25, Ibaka 6-7 0-0 14, Lowry 2-6 2-4 7, Green 2-7 0-0 6, Anunoby 2-5 0-0 5, Powell 4-6 0-0 11, Miller 1-3 0-0 3, Boucher 1-3 0-0 2, Gasol 2-6 0-2 5, Lin 3-9 2-2 8, McCaw 2-7 2-2 6, Meeks 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 46-94 9-14 118.

Boston;32;13;23;27;—;95

Toronto;30;36;29;23;—;118

3-Point Goals—Boston 6-30 (Smart 1-2, Ojeleye 1-3, Irving 1-3, Tatum 1-3, Rozier 1-3, Morris 1-5, Yabusele 0-2, Brown 0-2, Hayward 0-3, Horford 0-4), Toronto 17-36 (Siakam 4-5, Powell 3-4, Ibaka 2-2, Green 2-4, Gasol 1-1, Miller 1-2, Leonard 1-3, Meeks 1-3, Anunoby 1-3, Lowry 1-4, Boucher 0-1, Lin 0-2, McCaw 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 47 (Brown 8), Toronto 45 (Siakam 8). Assists—Boston 24 (Irving, Horford 5), Toronto 33 (Lowry 11). Total Fouls—Boston 20, Toronto 24. Technicals—Tatum. A—19,800 (19,800).

Knicks 108, Magic 103

ORLANDO (103)

Gordon 8-16 9-12 26, Isaac 6-12 0-0 16, Vucevic 12-19 0-0 26, Fournier 6-16 3-4 15, Augustin 5-10 0-0 13, Iwundu 1-5 0-0 2, Birch 0-1 1-2 1, Ross 1-10 0-0 3, Grant 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 39-89 14-20 103.

NEW YORK (108)

Knox 3-16 2-2 8, Thomas 1-3 1-2 3, Vonleh 3-5 0-0 7, Smith Jr. 3-10 2-3 9, Dotson 2-7 1-1 6, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Ellenson 5-11 0-0 13, Robinson 6-9 5-6 17, Mudiay 8-18 3-5 19, Jenkins 3-5 2-3 8, Trier 4-5 9-10 18. Totals 38-89 25-32 108.

Orlando;34;27;29;13;—;103

New York;20;36;22;30;—;108

3-Point Goals—Orlando 11-32 (Isaac 4-6, Augustin 3-6, Vucevic 2-2, Gordon 1-3, Ross 1-6, Iwundu 0-2, Fournier 0-7), New York 7-24 (Ellenson 3-6, Trier 1-1, Vonleh 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-3, Dotson 1-4, Thomas 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Knox 0-2, Mudiay 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 47 (Vucevic 11), New York 51 (Robinson 14). Assists—Orlando 26 (Fournier 8), New York 17 (Ellenson 5). Total Fouls—Orlando 21, New York 15. Technicals—Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A—17,833 (19,812).

