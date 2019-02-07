All-Star Rosters
At Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
(c-captain; i-injured; r-replacement)
Team LeBron
Starters
Kevin Durant, Golden State
James Harden, Houston
Kyrie Irving, Boston
c-LeBron James, L.A. Lakers
Kawhi Leonard, Toronto
Reserves
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio
Bradley Beal, Washington
Anthony Davis, New Orleans
Damian Lillard, Portland
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
Klay Thompson, Golden State
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota
Dwyane Wade, Miami
Coach — Michael Malone, Denver
Team Giannis
Starters
c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Stephen Curry, Golden State
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
Paul George, Oklahoma City
Kemba Walker, Charlotte
Reserves
Blake Griffin, Detroit
Nikola Jokic, Denver
Kyle Lowry, Toronto
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas
i-Victor Oladipo, Indiana
r-D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn
Nikola Vucevic, Orlando
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City
Coach — Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee
PACERS 116, CLIPPERS 92
L.A. CLIPPERS (92)
Thornwell 2-6 1-2 5, Gallinari 4-9 0-0 12, Harrell 9-13 1-2 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-4 4-4 8, Beverley 4-5 0-0 9, Motley 4-10 2-3 10, Delgado 1-4 1-2 3, Robinson 2-13 2-2 7, Williams 5-10 0-0 10, Wallace 4-11 1-4 9. Totals 37-85 12-19 92.
INDIANA (116)
Bogdanovic 12-19 2-2 29, Young 6-9 0-0 14, Turner 7-8 0-0 17, Collison 5-8 4-4 14, Evans 3-6 2-2 8, Sabonis 4-6 0-0 8, Leaf 3-3 1-2 7, O'Quinn 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph 6-10 0-0 13, Holiday 1-9 0-0 2, Sumner 1-5 0-1 2. Totals 49-87 9-11 116.
L.A. Clippers;31;22;20;19;—;92
Indiana;36;35;27;18;—;116
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 6-17 (Gallinari 4-6, Beverley 1-1, Robinson 1-6, Motley 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Thornwell 0-2), Indiana 9-22 (Turner 3-3, Bogdanovic 3-6, Young 2-3, Joseph 1-3, Collison 0-1, Evans 0-1, Sumner 0-2, Holiday 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 36 (Motley 7), Indiana 42 (Joseph 9). Assists—L.A. Clippers 23 (Gilgeous-Alexander 6), Indiana 26 (Joseph 6). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 19, Indiana 20. A—15,756 (20,000).
MAGIC 122, TIMBERWOLVES 112
MINNESOTA (112)
Wiggins 10-28 3-5 23, Gibson 2-6 6-6 10, Towns 12-16 1-1 27, Bayless 0-6 0-0 0, Okogie 6-12 0-0 13, Deng 1-3 0-0 3, Bates-Diop 0-0 0-0 0, Saric 7-11 0-0 17, Tolliver 0-3 0-0 0, Dieng 3-5 0-0 6, Canaan 5-8 0-0 13, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-99 10-12 112.
ORLANDO (122)
Isaac 3-6 2-2 9, Gordon 5-13 8-8 19, Vucevic 9-16 2-2 21, Augustin 1-3 4-4 6, Fournier 8-13 1-1 18, Iwundu 2-4 1-3 6, Birch 1-2 2-2 4, Briscoe 3-3 1-1 7, Ross 13-23 0-0 32. Totals 45-83 21-23 122.
Minnesota;31;27;27;27;—;112
Orlando;32;39;31;20;—;122
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 10-26 (Canaan 3-5, Saric 3-6, Towns 2-3, Deng 1-1, Okogie 1-2, Tolliver 0-2, Wiggins 0-2, Bayless 0-5), Orlando 11-26 (Ross 6-13, Isaac 1-1, Vucevic 1-2, Iwundu 1-2, Fournier 1-3, Gordon 1-4, Augustin 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 43 (Towns 11), Orlando 41 (Vucevic 10). Assists—Minnesota 23 (Canaan 6), Orlando 23 (Augustin 6). Total Fouls—Minnesota 19, Orlando 16. Technicals—Towns. A—17,184 (18,846).
RAPTORS 119, HAWKS 101
TORONTO (119)
Green 4-7 3-3 12, Siakam 12-20 7-9 33, Ibaka 4-10 4-6 12, VanVleet 11-22 4-5 30, Lowry 3-13 4-6 13, Powell 3-7 4-4 11, Anunoby 2-5 0-0 6, Loyd 1-1 0-0 2, McCaw 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-87 26-33 119.
ATLANTA (101)
Prince 7-12 0-0 19, Collins 5-11 1-2 12, Dedmon 3-7 2-2 10, Young 7-14 4-7 19, Huerter 2-5 0-0 5, Bembry 3-3 0-0 7, Spellman 0-4 1-2 1, Len 1-1 1-2 4, Lin 2-7 0-0 4, Adams 1-2 2-2 5, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bazemore 2-7 1-4 6, Carter 3-6 1-4 9. Totals 36-80 13-25 101.
Toronto;22;38;28;31;—;119
Atlanta;33;35;17;16;—;101
3-Point Goals—Toronto 13-40 (VanVleet 4-11, Lowry 3-11, Anunoby 2-4, Siakam 2-5, Powell 1-3, Green 1-4, Ibaka 0-1, McCaw 0-1), Atlanta 16-35 (Prince 5-8, Carter 2-4, Dedmon 2-4, Adams 1-1, Len 1-1, Bembry 1-1, Young 1-2, Collins 1-3, Bazemore 1-3, Huerter 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Lin 0-1, Spellman 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 50 (Siakam 14), Atlanta 42 (Collins 12). Assists—Toronto 29 (Lowry 13), Atlanta 25 (Huerter, Young 5). Total Fouls—Toronto 23, Atlanta 25. Technicals—Siakam, Bazemore. A—16,036 (18,118).
THUNDER 117, GRIZZLIES 95
MEMPHIS (95)
Washburn 0-5 2-2 2, Jackson Jr. 12-18 2-3 27, Rabb 6-8 2-3 15, Conley 4-15 6-7 15, Holiday 2-11 1-1 6, Caboclo 6-9 1-1 16, Carter 1-3 2-2 4, Watanabe 3-8 4-4 10. Totals 34-77 20-23 95.<
OKLAHOMA CITY (117)
George 7-16 7-7 27, Grant 8-11 1-2 20, Adams 5-5 1-4 11, Westbrook 5-16 4-6 15, Ferguson 4-12 0-0 10, Nader 3-5 0-0 7, Grantham 0-1 0-0 0, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Patterson 2-2 0-0 5, Schroder 6-16 1-3 16, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 43-90 14-22 117.
Memphis;32;21;19;23;—;95
Oklahoma City;27;24;32;34;—;117
3-Point Goals—Memphis 7-24 (Caboclo 3-5, Rabb 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Conley 1-5, Holiday 1-5, Washburn 0-2, Carter 0-2, Watanabe 0-2), Oklahoma City 17-44 (George 6-13, Grant 3-4, Schroder 3-9, Ferguson 2-9, Patterson 1-1, Nader 1-3, Westbrook 1-4, Grantham 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 45 (Rabb 9), Oklahoma City 44 (Westbrook 13). Assists—Memphis 19 (Conley 7), Oklahoma City 29 (Westbrook 15). Total Fouls—Memphis 21, Oklahoma City 25. Technicals—Memphis coach JB Bickerstaff. A—18,203 (18,203).
LAKERS 129, CELTICS 128
L.A. LAKERS (129)
James 11-21 1-5 28, Kuzma 10-21 0-0 25, McGee 7-11 3-5 17, Rondo 7-11 0-0 17, Ingram 4-14 2-6 11, Zubac 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Stephenson 5-7 1-2 14, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 6-11 0-0 17. Totals 50-97 7-18 129.
BOSTON (128)
Tatum 9-14 3-3 22, Morris 1-5 0-0 3, Horford 5-9 1-1 12, Irving 6-21 10-10 24, Smart 2-10 0-0 6, Hayward 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 7-10 2-2 18, Theis 9-11 0-0 20, Rozier 5-9 4-4 19. Totals 46-94 20-20 128.
L.A. Lakers;24;33;42;30;—;129
Boston;30;36;27;35;—;128
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 22-41 (Kuzma 5-8, Caldwell-Pope 5-9, James 5-10, Rondo 3-4, Stephenson 3-5, Ingram 1-4, Hart 0-1), Boston 16-38 (Rozier 5-7, Theis 2-2, Brown 2-4, Irving 2-6, Smart 2-9, Tatum 1-1, Horford 1-2, Morris 1-5, Hayward 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 43 (James 12), Boston 48 (Tatum 10). Assists—L.A. Lakers 35 (James 12), Boston 35 (Irving 8). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 19, Boston 16. A—18,624 (18,624).
