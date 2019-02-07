All-Star Rosters

At Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

(c-captain; i-injured; r-replacement)

Team LeBron

Starters

Kevin Durant, Golden State

James Harden, Houston

Kyrie Irving, Boston

c-LeBron James, L.A. Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto

Reserves

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio

Bradley Beal, Washington

Anthony Davis, New Orleans

Damian Lillard, Portland

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

Klay Thompson, Golden State

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota

Dwyane Wade, Miami

Coach — Michael Malone, Denver

Team Giannis

Starters

c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Stephen Curry, Golden State

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

Paul George, Oklahoma City

Kemba Walker, Charlotte

Reserves

Blake Griffin, Detroit

Nikola Jokic, Denver

Kyle Lowry, Toronto

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas

i-Victor Oladipo, Indiana

r-D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

Coach — Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee

PACERS 116, CLIPPERS 92

L.A. CLIPPERS (92)

Thornwell 2-6 1-2 5, Gallinari 4-9 0-0 12, Harrell 9-13 1-2 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-4 4-4 8, Beverley 4-5 0-0 9, Motley 4-10 2-3 10, Delgado 1-4 1-2 3, Robinson 2-13 2-2 7, Williams 5-10 0-0 10, Wallace 4-11 1-4 9. Totals 37-85 12-19 92.

INDIANA (116)

Bogdanovic 12-19 2-2 29, Young 6-9 0-0 14, Turner 7-8 0-0 17, Collison 5-8 4-4 14, Evans 3-6 2-2 8, Sabonis 4-6 0-0 8, Leaf 3-3 1-2 7, O'Quinn 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph 6-10 0-0 13, Holiday 1-9 0-0 2, Sumner 1-5 0-1 2. Totals 49-87 9-11 116.

L.A. Clippers;31;22;20;19;—;92

Indiana;36;35;27;18;—;116

3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 6-17 (Gallinari 4-6, Beverley 1-1, Robinson 1-6, Motley 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Thornwell 0-2), Indiana 9-22 (Turner 3-3, Bogdanovic 3-6, Young 2-3, Joseph 1-3, Collison 0-1, Evans 0-1, Sumner 0-2, Holiday 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 36 (Motley 7), Indiana 42 (Joseph 9). Assists—L.A. Clippers 23 (Gilgeous-Alexander 6), Indiana 26 (Joseph 6). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 19, Indiana 20. A—15,756 (20,000).

MAGIC 122, TIMBERWOLVES 112

MINNESOTA (112)

Wiggins 10-28 3-5 23, Gibson 2-6 6-6 10, Towns 12-16 1-1 27, Bayless 0-6 0-0 0, Okogie 6-12 0-0 13, Deng 1-3 0-0 3, Bates-Diop 0-0 0-0 0, Saric 7-11 0-0 17, Tolliver 0-3 0-0 0, Dieng 3-5 0-0 6, Canaan 5-8 0-0 13, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-99 10-12 112.

ORLANDO (122)

Isaac 3-6 2-2 9, Gordon 5-13 8-8 19, Vucevic 9-16 2-2 21, Augustin 1-3 4-4 6, Fournier 8-13 1-1 18, Iwundu 2-4 1-3 6, Birch 1-2 2-2 4, Briscoe 3-3 1-1 7, Ross 13-23 0-0 32. Totals 45-83 21-23 122.

Minnesota;31;27;27;27;—;112

Orlando;32;39;31;20;—;122

3-Point Goals—Minnesota 10-26 (Canaan 3-5, Saric 3-6, Towns 2-3, Deng 1-1, Okogie 1-2, Tolliver 0-2, Wiggins 0-2, Bayless 0-5), Orlando 11-26 (Ross 6-13, Isaac 1-1, Vucevic 1-2, Iwundu 1-2, Fournier 1-3, Gordon 1-4, Augustin 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 43 (Towns 11), Orlando 41 (Vucevic 10). Assists—Minnesota 23 (Canaan 6), Orlando 23 (Augustin 6). Total Fouls—Minnesota 19, Orlando 16. Technicals—Towns. A—17,184 (18,846).

RAPTORS 119, HAWKS 101

TORONTO (119)

Green 4-7 3-3 12, Siakam 12-20 7-9 33, Ibaka 4-10 4-6 12, VanVleet 11-22 4-5 30, Lowry 3-13 4-6 13, Powell 3-7 4-4 11, Anunoby 2-5 0-0 6, Loyd 1-1 0-0 2, McCaw 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-87 26-33 119.

ATLANTA (101)

Prince 7-12 0-0 19, Collins 5-11 1-2 12, Dedmon 3-7 2-2 10, Young 7-14 4-7 19, Huerter 2-5 0-0 5, Bembry 3-3 0-0 7, Spellman 0-4 1-2 1, Len 1-1 1-2 4, Lin 2-7 0-0 4, Adams 1-2 2-2 5, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bazemore 2-7 1-4 6, Carter 3-6 1-4 9. Totals 36-80 13-25 101.

Toronto;22;38;28;31;—;119

Atlanta;33;35;17;16;—;101

3-Point Goals—Toronto 13-40 (VanVleet 4-11, Lowry 3-11, Anunoby 2-4, Siakam 2-5, Powell 1-3, Green 1-4, Ibaka 0-1, McCaw 0-1), Atlanta 16-35 (Prince 5-8, Carter 2-4, Dedmon 2-4, Adams 1-1, Len 1-1, Bembry 1-1, Young 1-2, Collins 1-3, Bazemore 1-3, Huerter 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Lin 0-1, Spellman 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 50 (Siakam 14), Atlanta 42 (Collins 12). Assists—Toronto 29 (Lowry 13), Atlanta 25 (Huerter, Young 5). Total Fouls—Toronto 23, Atlanta 25. Technicals—Siakam, Bazemore. A—16,036 (18,118).

THUNDER 117, GRIZZLIES 95

MEMPHIS (95)

Washburn 0-5 2-2 2, Jackson Jr. 12-18 2-3 27, Rabb 6-8 2-3 15, Conley 4-15 6-7 15, Holiday 2-11 1-1 6, Caboclo 6-9 1-1 16, Carter 1-3 2-2 4, Watanabe 3-8 4-4 10. Totals 34-77 20-23 95.<

OKLAHOMA CITY (117)

George 7-16 7-7 27, Grant 8-11 1-2 20, Adams 5-5 1-4 11, Westbrook 5-16 4-6 15, Ferguson 4-12 0-0 10, Nader 3-5 0-0 7, Grantham 0-1 0-0 0, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Patterson 2-2 0-0 5, Schroder 6-16 1-3 16, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 43-90 14-22 117.

Memphis;32;21;19;23;—;95

Oklahoma City;27;24;32;34;—;117

3-Point Goals—Memphis 7-24 (Caboclo 3-5, Rabb 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Conley 1-5, Holiday 1-5, Washburn 0-2, Carter 0-2, Watanabe 0-2), Oklahoma City 17-44 (George 6-13, Grant 3-4, Schroder 3-9, Ferguson 2-9, Patterson 1-1, Nader 1-3, Westbrook 1-4, Grantham 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 45 (Rabb 9), Oklahoma City 44 (Westbrook 13). Assists—Memphis 19 (Conley 7), Oklahoma City 29 (Westbrook 15). Total Fouls—Memphis 21, Oklahoma City 25. Technicals—Memphis coach JB Bickerstaff. A—18,203 (18,203).

LAKERS 129, CELTICS 128

L.A. LAKERS (129)

James 11-21 1-5 28, Kuzma 10-21 0-0 25, McGee 7-11 3-5 17, Rondo 7-11 0-0 17, Ingram 4-14 2-6 11, Zubac 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Stephenson 5-7 1-2 14, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 6-11 0-0 17. Totals 50-97 7-18 129.

BOSTON (128)

Tatum 9-14 3-3 22, Morris 1-5 0-0 3, Horford 5-9 1-1 12, Irving 6-21 10-10 24, Smart 2-10 0-0 6, Hayward 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 7-10 2-2 18, Theis 9-11 0-0 20, Rozier 5-9 4-4 19. Totals 46-94 20-20 128.

L.A. Lakers;24;33;42;30;—;129

Boston;30;36;27;35;—;128

3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 22-41 (Kuzma 5-8, Caldwell-Pope 5-9, James 5-10, Rondo 3-4, Stephenson 3-5, Ingram 1-4, Hart 0-1), Boston 16-38 (Rozier 5-7, Theis 2-2, Brown 2-4, Irving 2-6, Smart 2-9, Tatum 1-1, Horford 1-2, Morris 1-5, Hayward 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 43 (James 12), Boston 48 (Tatum 10). Assists—L.A. Lakers 35 (James 12), Boston 35 (Irving 8). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 19, Boston 16. A—18,624 (18,624).

