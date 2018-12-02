EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;20;4;.833;—
Philadelphia;17;8;.680;3½
Boston;13;10;.565;6½
Brooklyn;8;16;.333;12
New York;8;16;.333;12
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Charlotte;11;12;.478;—
Orlando;11;12;.478;—
Miami;9;13;.409;1½
Washington;9;14;.391;2
Atlanta;5;18;.217;6
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;15;7;.682;—
Detroit;13;7;.650;1
Indiana;13;10;.565;2½
Chicago;5;19;.208;11
Cleveland;4;18;.182;11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;13;9;.591;—
Dallas;11;10;.524;1½
New Orleans;12;12;.500;2
Houston;11;11;.500;2
San Antonio;11;12;.478;2½
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;15;7;.682;—
Oklahoma City;14;7;.667;½
Portland;13;10;.565;2½
Minnesota;11;12;.478;4½
Utah;11;13;.458;5
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
L.A. Clippers;15;7;.682;—
Golden State;15;9;.625;1
L.A. Lakers;14;9;.609;1½
Sacramento;11;11;.500;4
Phoenix;4;19;.174;11½
Sunday's results
L.A. Lakers 120, Phoenix 96
New Orleans 119, Charlotte 109
Miami 102, Utah 100
Philadelphia 103, Memphis 95
Dallas 114, L.A. Clippers 110
San Antonio 131, Portland 118
Monday's games
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.
Spurs 131, Trail Blazers 118
PORTLAND (118)
Harkless 3-5 0-0 8, Aminu 7-9 2-2 20, Nurkic 7-11 2-2 16, Lillard 12-28 10-10 37, McCollum 11-22 0-0 24, Collins 2-5 0-0 4, Leonard 1-1 2-2 4, Curry 1-2 0-0 2, Stauskas 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 45-86 16-16 118.<
SAN ANTONIO (131)
Gay 7-10 0-0 18, Bertans 4-7 0-0 10, Aldridge 11-15 7-8 29, Forbes 3-6 0-0 7, DeRozan 13-27 10-10 36, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 3-3 0-0 6, White 4-7 1-2 10, Mills 5-8 2-2 15. Totals 50-83 20-22 131.
Portland;33;22;35;28;—;118
San Antonio;32;30;35;34;—;131
3-Point Goals—Portland 12-29 (Aminu 4-5, Lillard 3-11, Harkless 2-2, McCollum 2-6, Stauskas 1-3, Collins 0-2), San Antonio 11-15 (Gay 4-4, Mills 3-5, Bertans 2-3, White 1-1, Forbes 1-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 35 (Aminu 9), San Antonio 34 (Aldridge, DeRozan 8). Assists—Portland 25 (Lillard 10), San Antonio 29 (DeRozan, White, Mills 6). Total Fouls—Portland 21, San Antonio 15. A—18,354 (18,581).
Mavericks 114, Clippers 110
L.A. CLIPPERS (110)
Gallinari 7-16 5-5 21, T.Harris 5-18 4-4 15, Gortat 2-4 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-5 4-4 8, Bradley 5-11 0-0 12, Scott 1-6 0-0 3, Harrell 11-15 1-6 23, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Beverley 1-4 0-0 3, Teodosic 0-0 0-0 0, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 8-16 3-3 21. Totals 42-95 17-22 110.<
DALLAS (114)
Barnes 11-28 5-5 30, Finney-Smith 4-7 1-2 10, Jordan 6-11 4-7 16, Smith Jr. 3-7 2-2 9, Matthews 5-13 2-2 14, Powell 3-4 2-2 8, Mejri 0-0 0-0 0, Brunson 0-2 0-0 0, D.Harris 1-5 1-1 3, Barea 9-18 5-5 24. Totals 42-95 22-26 114.<
L.A. Clippers;35;23;22;30;—;110
Dallas;34;28;26;26;—;114
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 9-24 (Bradley 2-3, Gallinari 2-5, Williams 2-6, Beverley 1-2, Scott 1-2, T.Harris 1-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1), Dallas 8-23 (Barnes 3-9, Matthews 2-4, Barea 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-4, Brunson 0-1, D.Harris 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 44 (Harrell 10), Dallas 64 (Jordan 23). Assists—L.A. Clippers 23 (Williams 8), Dallas 20 (Smith Jr. 5). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 22, Dallas 21. Technicals—Beverley, Matthews. Ejected—Beverley. A—19,551 (19,200).
76ers 103, Grizzlies 95
MEMPHIS (95)
Anderson 2-2 1-1 5, Jackson Jr. 5-10 6-6 17, Gasol 4-14 2-3 12, Conley 6-17 6-7 21, Temple 4-9 1-2 12, Casspi 0-2 0-0 0, Green 6-10 0-2 14, Rabb 0-0 0-0 0, Mack 1-5 0-0 2, M.Brooks 5-10 2-2 12. Totals 33-79 18-23 95.
PHILADELPHIA (103)
Butler 7-17 7-8 21, Muscala 2-4 2-2 8, Embiid 4-13 7-8 15, Simmons 8-10 3-8 19, Redick 9-17 3-3 24, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 1-4 1-1 4, McConnell 3-4 0-0 6, Korkmaz 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 36-74 23-30 103.
Memphis;25;19;24;27;—;95
Philadelphia;26;28;24;25;—;103
3-Point Goals—Memphis 11-28 (Conley 3-6, Temple 3-6, Green 2-4, Gasol 2-5, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Casspi 0-1, Mack 0-2), Philadelphia 8-22 (Redick 3-6, Muscala 2-3, Korkmaz 2-3, Shamet 1-4, Embiid 0-2, Butler 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 35 (Casspi 8), Philadelphia 44 (Embiid 14). Assists—Memphis 19 (Conley, Anderson 5), Philadelphia 22 (Simmons 6). Total Fouls—Memphis 24, Philadelphia 20. Technicals—Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second), Casspi. A—20,334 (20,478).
Heat 102, Jazz 100
UTAH (100)
Crowder 6-15 4-4 19, Ingles 5-13 0-0 11, Gobert 5-9 2-5 12, Rubio 9-13 3-3 23, Mitchell 8-24 1-1 18, Sefolosha 0-1 0-0 0, O'Neale 2-2 0-0 6, Favors 2-4 0-0 5, Exum 0-1 1-2 1, Neto 1-1 0-0 2, Korver 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 39-89 11-15 100.
MIAMI (102)
McGruder 0-1 0-0 0, J.Johnson 4-10 0-0 9, Whiteside 11-17 1-6 23, Richardson 4-16 6-6 16, Ellington 4-13 0-0 12, Winslow 4-9 0-0 9, Olynyk 4-8 5-7 16, Adebayo 1-2 0-0 2, Wade 4-15 5-5 15. Totals 36-91 17-24 102.
Utah;35;20;22;23;—;100
Miami;27;26;27;22;—;102
3-Point Goals—Utah 11-33 (Crowder 3-7, O'Neale 2-2, Rubio 2-4, Favors 1-2, Ingles 1-4, Korver 1-5, Mitchell 1-7, Sefolosha 0-1, Exum 0-1), Miami 13-31 (Ellington 4-9, Olynyk 3-6, Richardson 2-6, Wade 2-6, J.Johnson 1-2, Winslow 1-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 50 (Gobert 18), Miami 50 (Whiteside 20). Assists—Utah 21 (Rubio 6), Miami 20 (Wade 8). Total Fouls—Utah 18, Miami 16. Technicals—Gobert, Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second). A—19,600 (19,600).
Pelicans 119, Bobcats 109
NEW ORLEANS (119)
Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Davis 14-19 6-6 36, Mirotic 5-14 3-3 16, Frazier 3-6 0-0 7, Holiday 7-13 4-6 19, Hill 2-5 1-2 6, Miller 4-7 3-3 13, Diallo 0-2 0-0 0, Randle 5-13 3-4 13, Okafor 2-2 0-0 4, Clark 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-86 20-24 119.
CHARLOTTE (109)
Batum 1-7 0-0 2, M.Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Hernangomez 4-7 2-2 11, Walker 5-16 3-5 13, Lamb 4-8 2-3 11, Bridges 6-13 1-2 16, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-8 3-4 10, Kaminsky 7-10 4-6 19, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 3-7 0-0 8, Monk 1-5 2-2 4, Parker 3-6 4-4 10, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-91 21-28 109.
New Orleans;29;36;22;32;—;119
Charlotte;30;26;21;32;—;109
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 11-32 (Mirotic 3-10, Davis 2-3, Miller 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Hill 1-3, Frazier 1-3, Holiday 1-4, Clark 0-1, Randle 0-1), Charlotte 10-36 (Bridges 3-6, Graham 2-3, Hernangomez 1-1, M.Williams 1-2, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-3, Lamb 1-4, Kaminsky 1-4, Parker 0-1, Monk 0-3, Batum 0-3, Walker 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 50 (Davis 19), Charlotte 41 (Hernangomez, Bridges 8). Assists—New Orleans 30 (Frazier 9), Charlotte 25 (Walker, Parker 5). Total Fouls—New Orleans 25, Charlotte 19. Technicals—Walker. A—15,336 (19,077).
Lakers 120, Suns 96
PHOENIX (96)
Jackson 5-13 3-4 13, Ariza 5-13 0-0 13, Ayton 4-12 2-2 10, Booker 3-8 0-0 6, Bridges 4-8 1-2 11, Bender 2-3 0-0 5, Holmes 7-12 1-1 15, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Okobo 1-9 0-0 3, Melton 1-3 0-0 3, Crawford 2-6 2-2 8, Daniels 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 37-93 9-11 96.
L.A. LAKERS (120)
James 9-17 3-4 22, Kuzma 8-14 4-4 23, McGee 7-10 0-0 14, Ball 3-10 1-2 7, Ingram 5-10 4-7 15, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Beasley 6-9 1-1 14, Wagner 3-8 2-2 10, Chandler 1-3 1-2 3, Zubac 0-0 0-0 0, Hart 2-5 0-0 6, Stephenson 0-1 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 2-4 1-1 6. Totals 46-92 17-23 120.
Phoenix;31;15;28;22;—;96
L.A. Lakers;21;40;34;25;—;120
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 13-33 (Daniels 3-5, Ariza 3-7, Crawford 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Bender 1-2, Okobo 1-2, Melton 1-3, Booker 0-2, Jackson 0-3), L.A. Lakers 11-27 (Kuzma 3-8, Hart 2-3, Wagner 2-3, Ingram 1-1, Beasley 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, James 1-5, Stephenson 0-1, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Ball 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 40 (Ayton 10), L.A. Lakers 56 (Chandler 11). Assists—Phoenix 24 (Crawford, Okobo 4), L.A. Lakers 26 (James 8). Total Fouls—Phoenix 22, L.A. Lakers 15. Technicals—Jackson. A—18,997 (18,997).
