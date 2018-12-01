Knicks 136, Bucks 134
MILWAUKEE (134)
Antetokounmpo 10-17 13-16 33, Middleton 3-11 1-2 10, Lopez 5-11 0-2 13, Brogdon 9-12 0-0 22, Bledsoe 11-18 2-2 27, Maker 2-3 3-4 9, Snell 3-11 2-2 10, Brown 3-4 1-1 8, Connaughton 0-5 2-2 2, DiVincenzo 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-94 24-31 134.
NEW YORK (136)
Hezonja 1-2 0-0 2, Vonleh 6-6 0-0 15, Kanter 4-6 0-1 8, Mudiay 10-18 4-5 28, Hardaway Jr. 8-22 2-4 21, Knox 9-20 3-5 26, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 3-4 0-1 6, Burke 0-1 0-0 0, Trier 3-8 3-3 9, Dotson 7-9 2-2 21. Totals 51-96 14-21 136.
Milwaukee;35;31;31;27;10;—;134
New York;28;33;32;31;12;—;136
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 18-42 (Brogdon 4-5, Bledsoe 3-6, Middleton 3-6, Lopez 3-7, Maker 2-3, Snell 2-9, Brown 1-1, Antetokounmpo 0-1, DiVincenzo 0-1, Connaughton 0-3), New York 20-34 (Dotson 5-5, Knox 5-12, Mudiay 4-5, Vonleh 3-3, Hardaway Jr. 3-8, Trier 0-1). Fouled Out—Vonleh, Robinson. Rebounds—Milwaukee 51 (Antetokounmpo 19), New York 41 (Kanter 7). Assists—Milwaukee 28 (Bledsoe, Antetokounmpo 7), New York 30 (Hardaway Jr. 8). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 25, New York 23. Technicals—Lopez. A—19,812 (19,812).
Rockets 121, Bulls 105
CHICAGO (105)
Holiday 4-13 2-2 11, Parker 8-15 4-5 21, Carter Jr. 3-6 2-4 8, Arcidiacono 2-6 2-2 7, LaVine 11-17 5-5 29, Hutchison 1-4 0-0 2, Markkanen 4-14 0-0 10, Felicio 0-1 2-2 2, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Payne 0-4 0-2 0, Harrison 3-4 2-2 9, Blakeney 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 39-88 19-24 105.
HOUSTON (121)
Ennis III 4-7 1-2 10, Tucker 4-8 1-1 11, Capela 7-11 4-7 18, Paul 4-11 2-2 12, Harden 9-16 6-7 30, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, Chriss 0-0 2-2 2, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Nene 2-3 0-0 4, Carter-Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Green 4-5 0-0 10, Gordon 5-12 2-3 15, House Jr. 2-7 2-4 6. Totals 42-84 21-30 121.
Chicago;22;24;29;30;—;105
Houston;38;18;31;34;—;121
3-Point Goals—Chicago 8-32 (LaVine 2-5, Markkanen 2-6, Harrison 1-2, Parker 1-3, Arcidiacono 1-5, Holiday 1-8, Payne 0-3), Houston 16-41 (Harden 6-11, Gordon 3-8, Green 2-3, Tucker 2-5, Paul 2-7, Ennis III 1-3, Clark 0-1, House Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 41 (Parker 12), Houston 47 (Capela 15). Assists—Chicago 15 (Payne 6), Houston 23 (Paul 13). Total Fouls—Chicago 22, Houston 21. A—18,055 (18,500).
Wizards 102, Nets 88
BROOKLYN (88)
Crabbe 5-10 1-1 14, Hollis-Jefferson 3-10 4-4 11, Allen 3-4 0-1 6, Russell 3-8 1-2 8, Dinwiddie 3-9 2-3 8, Carroll 3-9 2-4 10, Dudley 1-3 2-2 4, Kurucs 2-7 4-4 8, Faried 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 2-4 1-1 5, Napier 2-13 3-3 8, Musa 1-2 0-0 2, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-81 20-25 88.<
WASHINGTON (102)
Satoransky 3-4 1-2 7, Porter Jr. 3-7 1-2 7, Bryant 1-3 0-0 2, Wall 12-24 3-5 30, Beal 8-17 6-7 22, Brown Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Oubre Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Morris 9-12 0-0 20, Rivers 2-6 1-2 7. Totals 41-79 12-18 102.<
Brooklyn;19;20;19;30;—;88
Washington;24;18;26;34;—;102
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 8-33 (Crabbe 3-5, Carroll 2-6, Hollis-Jefferson 1-1, Russell 1-5, Napier 1-7, Musa 0-1, Dudley 0-1, Dinwiddie 0-3, Kurucs 0-4), Washington 8-26 (Wall 3-6, Morris 2-4, Rivers 2-5, Oubre Jr. 1-2, Satoransky 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-3, Beal 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 42 (Allen, Hollis-Jefferson 8), Washington 38 (Porter Jr. 11). Assists—Brooklyn 19 (Dinwiddie 8), Washington 19 (Wall 9). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 17, Washington 21. Technicals—Dinwiddie, Washington coach Wizards (Delay of game). A—15,448 (20,356).
Pistons 111, Warriors 102
GOLDEN STATE (102)
Durant 9-19 9-9 28, Jerebko 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 3-7 3-4 9, Curry 10-21 4-4 27, Thompson 10-20 0-0 21, Bell 2-5 0-0 4, Looney 1-3 0-0 2, Livingston 0-2 1-2 1, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Iguodala 1-2 1-2 4, Lee 1-1 0-0 2, J.Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-85 18-21 102.
DETROIT (111)
Robinson III 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 9-22 6-6 26, Drummond 7-14 2-8 16, Jackson 6-12 3-3 17, Bullock 4-12 0-0 10, Johnson 8-16 0-0 19, Pachulia 1-2 0-0 2, Galloway 2-5 2-3 8, Smith 5-11 0-0 11, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-98 13-20 111.
Golden State;24;22;32;24;—;102
Detroit;24;30;31;26;—;111
3-Point Goals—Golden State 6-26 (Curry 3-9, Iguodala 1-2, Thompson 1-5, Durant 1-7, Cook 0-1, Jerebko 0-2), Detroit 12-35 (Johnson 3-7, Galloway 2-4, Jackson 2-4, Bullock 2-8, Griffin 2-9, Smith 1-1, Drummond 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 44 (Thompson 8), Detroit 47 (Drummond 19). Assists—Golden State 23 (Durant 7), Detroit 22 (Griffin, Jackson 5). Total Fouls—Golden State 22, Detroit 21. Technicals—Durant, Drummond. A—20,332 (20,491).
Celtics 118, Timberwolves 109
BOSTON (118)
Tatum 7-15 2-2 19, Morris 5-10 2-2 16, Horford 7-11 0-0 15, Irving 6-15 7-7 21, Smart 2-4 0-0 6, Ojeleye 0-2 0-0 0, Hayward 8-16 10-10 30, Theis 2-4 0-0 4, Baynes 0-1 0-0 0, Rozier 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 40-85 21-21 118.<
MINNESOTA (109)
Covington 4-11 7-7 17, Gibson 4-6 0-4 8, Towns 6-15 6-6 20, Teague 3-10 4-4 11, Wiggins 5-12 5-6 17, Saric 3-7 1-2 7, Dieng 1-2 1-1 3, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Rose 11-18 2-2 26. Totals 37-82 26-32 109.<
Boston;29;28;27;34;—;118
Minnesota;26;22;29;32;—;109
3-Point Goals—Boston 17-44 (Hayward 4-5, Morris 4-7, Tatum 3-9, Smart 2-4, Irving 2-8, Horford 1-4, Rozier 1-4, Theis 0-1, Baynes 0-1, Ojeleye 0-1), Minnesota 9-28 (Rose 2-3, Wiggins 2-5, Towns 2-6, Covington 2-7, Teague 1-2, Jones 0-1, Saric 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 40 (Tatum, Hayward 9), Minnesota 39 (Covington 10). Assists—Boston 30 (Irving 9), Minnesota 19 (Teague 6). Total Fouls—Boston 25, Minnesota 18. A—17,663 (19,356).
Raptors 106, Cavaliers 95
TORONTO (106)
Leonard 11-21 9-9 34, Siakam 6-11 3-4 15, Ibaka 4-9 2-2 10, VanVleet 5-12 4-4 15, Green 6-9 0-0 15, Miles 1-4 0-0 2, Anunoby 3-5 2-4 8, Valanciunas 2-5 1-2 5, Wright 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 39-80 21-25 106.
CLEVELAND (95)
Hood 4-10 4-5 13, Osman 3-13 5-5 12, Thompson 6-15 6-6 18, Hill 3-5 1-2 8, Sexton 5-12 0-0 10, Nance Jr. 1-3 1-2 3, Frye 0-0 0-0 0, Clarkson 7-17 3-3 18, Burks 5-13 2-2 13. Totals 34-88 22-25 95.<
Toronto;21;26;30;29;—;106
Cleveland;21;19;27;28;—;95
3-Point Goals—Toronto 7-26 (Green 3-5, Leonard 3-9, VanVleet 1-4, Anunoby 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Wright 0-1, Miles 0-2, Siakam 0-2), Cleveland 5-22 (Hill 1-2, Hood 1-2, Burks 1-3, Clarkson 1-6, Osman 1-7, Sexton 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 42 (Leonard 9), Cleveland 44 (Thompson 19). Assists—Toronto 15 (Siakam 5), Cleveland 14 (Osman, Thompson 3). Total Fouls—Toronto 19, Cleveland 23. Technicals—Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Valanciunas. A—19,432 (20,562).
