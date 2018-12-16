Kings 120, Mavericks 113
SACRAMENTO (120)
Bogdanovic 4-11 5-6 15, Bjelica 5-10 1-2 15, Cauley-Stein 4-10 4-4 12, Fox 11-19 6-6 28, Hield 12-23 1-1 28, Jackson 2-6 2-2 6, Koufos 4-6 0-0 8, Ferrell 4-11 0-0 8, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-98 19-21 120.
DALLAS (113)
Barnes 5-16 2-2 15, Doncic 9-15 9-14 28, Jordan 4-7 0-0 8, Brunson 5-13 2-2 12, Matthews 4-13 2-2 13, Finney-Smith 2-4 2-3 6, Kleber 4-8 2-3 11, Nowitzki 1-4 1-1 3, Powell 3-5 2-2 8, Harris 2-9 2-2 7, Broekhoff 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 40-96 24-31 113.
Sacramento;34;27;32;27;—;120
Dallas;31;27;25;30;—;113
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 9-31 (Bjelica 4-7, Hield 3-9, Bogdanovic 2-5, Williams 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Fox 0-3, Ferrell 0-5), Dallas 9-35 (Matthews 3-6, Barnes 3-7, Kleber 1-4, Harris 1-5, Doncic 1-5, Finney-Smith 0-1, Broekhoff 0-1, Nowitzki 0-1, Powell 0-1, Brunson 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 47 (Bjelica 10), Dallas 53 (Jordan 23). Assists—Sacramento 20 (Bogdanovic, Fox 5), Dallas 22 (Doncic 9). Total Fouls—Sacramento 26, Dallas 18. Technicals—Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second). A—19,935 (19,200).
Heat 102, Pelicans 96
MIAMI (102)
Winslow 1-4 0-0 2, J.Johnson 1-4 1-3 3, Whiteside 8-14 1-3 17, Richardson 9-20 2-2 22, McGruder 0-6 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 5-7 0-3 11, Olynyk 2-9 4-4 8, Adebayo 1-2 2-2 5, T.Johnson 5-13 2-2 15, Wade 6-12 4-4 19. Totals 38-91 16-23 102.
NEW ORLEANS (96)
Hill 4-6 1-2 10, Davis 10-19 5-6 27, Randle 6-13 4-5 17, Frazier 0-2 0-0 0, Holiday 8-19 2-2 22, Miller 1-9 0-0 3, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 2-7 1-2 6, Moore 4-10 0-0 11, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-86 13-17 96.
Miami;33;24;28;17;—;102
New Orleans;28;23;22;23;—;96
3-Point Goals—Miami 10-35 (Wade 3-6, T.Johnson 3-8, Richardson 2-8, Adebayo 1-1, Jones Jr. 1-2, McGruder 0-1, J.Johnson 0-2, Winslow 0-2, Olynyk 0-5), New Orleans 13-36 (Holiday 4-8, Moore 3-6, Davis 2-3, Randle 1-1, Hill 1-2, Harrison 1-6, Miller 1-8, Jackson 0-1, Frazier 0-1). Fouled Out—Holiday. Rebounds—Miami 57 (Whiteside 12), New Orleans 38 (Davis 12). Assists—Miami 22 (Adebayo 5), New Orleans 26 (Davis 7). Total Fouls—Miami 21, New Orleans 22. Technicals—Davis. A—15,535 (16,867).
Wizards 128, Lakers 110
L.A. LAKERS (110)
James 5-16 3-6 13, Kuzma 9-15 2-2 20, Chandler 1-3 0-0 2, Ball 4-11 0-0 10, Hart 2-10 0-0 4, Mykhailiuk 2-6 1-1 5, Zubac 2-2 0-0 4, Wagner 5-7 0-0 12, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Bonga 1-1 1-2 3, Caldwell-Pope 9-12 3-3 25, Stephenson 4-8 1-4 12. Totals 44-91 11-18 110.
WASHINGTON (128)
Satoransky 4-7 2-2 11, Green 8-15 0-1 20, Bryant 4-8 0-0 8, Wall 16-27 4-6 40, Beal 10-24 1-1 25, Dekker 10-15 0-0 20, Brown Jr. 0-4 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 2-4 0-0 4, McRae 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 54-106 7-10 128.<
L.A. Lakers;23;28;25;34;—;110
Washington;33;38;28;29;—;128
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 11-36 (Caldwell-Pope 4-6, Stephenson 3-6, Wagner 2-3, Ball 2-7, James 0-2, Mykhailiuk 0-3, Kuzma 0-4, Hart 0-5), Washington 13-31 (Green 4-6, Wall 4-8, Beal 4-9, Satoransky 1-2, Brown Jr. 0-1, White 0-1, Dekker 0-2, Morris 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 43 (Chandler 7), Washington 51 (Beal 12). Assists—L.A. Lakers 24 (Caldwell-Pope, Stephenson 5), Washington 30 (Wall 14). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 13, Washington 13. Technicals—Stephenson, Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A—20,409 (20,356).
Pacers 110, Knicks 99
NEW YORK (99)
Knox 6-15 0-2 15, Vonleh 3-10 0-0 7, Kanter 7-11 5-5 20, Mudiay 5-11 7-10 18, Hardaway Jr. 8-18 2-3 19, Hezonja 1-3 0-0 2, Kornet 2-4 0-0 5, Ntilikina 1-4 1-2 3, Burke 1-7 0-0 3, Lee 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 37-89 15-22 99.
INDIANA (110)
Bogdanovic 4-12 3-3 12, Young 5-9 0-1 10, Turner 10-19 3-4 24, Collison 1-2 0-0 3, Oladipo 7-13 7-8 26, McDermott 3-6 0-0 9, Sabonis 6-10 1-2 13, Holiday 2-8 3-3 7, Joseph 2-8 1-2 6. Totals 40-87 18-23 110.
New York;26;27;20;26;—;99
Indiana;28;28;23;31;—;110
3-Point Goals—New York 10-32 (Knox 3-9, Kanter 1-1, Lee 1-2, Burke 1-2, Kornet 1-3, Mudiay 1-3, Hardaway Jr. 1-5, Vonleh 1-5, Ntilikina 0-2), Indiana 12-34 (Oladipo 5-8, McDermott 3-5, Collison 1-2, Turner 1-4, Joseph 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-5, Holiday 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 44 (Kanter 15), Indiana 45 (Sabonis 12). Assists—New York 21 (Mudiay 6), Indiana 28 (Oladipo 7). Total Fouls—New York 19, Indiana 18. A—16,646 (20,000).
76ers 128, Cavaliers 105
PHILADELPHIA (128)
Butler 6-10 4-5 19, Chandler 4-10 1-1 11, Embiid 10-16 4-6 24, Simmons 9-15 4-5 22, Redick 5-11 2-3 14, Muscala 4-7 0-0 8, Bolden 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Shamet 6-7 0-0 16, McConnell 4-5 0-0 8, Korkmaz 1-6 0-0 2, Milton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 51-91 15-20 128.
CLEVELAND (105)
Burks 2-10 0-0 5, Osman 6-10 4-7 18, Zizic 3-4 1-2 7, Sexton 6-13 0-0 12, Hood 5-9 1-2 13, Blossomgame 0-2 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 3-7 1-2 7, Frye 1-2 0-0 3, Dellavedova 5-9 0-0 13, Clarkson 6-16 4-4 18, Nwaba 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 41-88 11-17 105.
Philadelphia;29;36;24;39;—;128
Cleveland;36;22;27;20;—;105
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 11-27 (Shamet 4-5, Butler 3-4, Redick 2-5, Chandler 2-6, Muscala 0-1, Embiid 0-1, Milton 0-1, Korkmaz 0-4), Cleveland 12-30 (Dellavedova 3-4, Osman 2-4, Hood 2-5, Clarkson 2-6, Frye 1-2, Nwaba 1-2, Burks 1-4, Nance Jr. 0-1, Sexton 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 48 (Simmons 11), Cleveland 33 (Clarkson 6). Assists—Philadelphia 32 (Simmons 14), Cleveland 28 (Dellavedova 7). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 18, Cleveland 20. Technicals—Cleveland coach Cavaliers (Defensive three second). A—19,432 (20,562).
Nets 144, Hawks 127
ATLANTA (127)
Huerter 2-4 0-0 4, Collins 13-19 3-6 29, Dedmon 8-12 3-4 24, Young 4-10 4-4 13, Bazemore 6-13 5-5 20, Bembry 4-10 0-0 8, Len 1-2 2-2 4, Lin 2-5 2-4 6, Adams 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 3-5 0-0 7, Hamilton 1-2 0-0 3, Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 47-85 19-25 127.<
BROOKLYN (144)
Kurucs 4-9 2-2 11, Hollis-Jefferson 6-10 5-6 18, Allen 5-6 1-1 11, Russell 13-19 1-1 32, Harris 4-7 5-6 16, Carroll 5-13 3-4 15, Dudley 5-9 3-3 16, Faried 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 4-7 0-0 8, Napier 0-0 2-2 2, Dinwiddie 3-8 8-8 15. Totals 49-88 30-33 144.
Atlanta;23;43;30;31;—;127
Brooklyn;42;30;39;33;—;144
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 14-29 (Dedmon 5-5, Bazemore 3-6, Anderson 2-2, Adams 1-1, Young 1-2, Hamilton 1-2, Carter 1-3, Huerter 0-1, Collins 0-1, Lin 0-3, Bembry 0-3), Brooklyn 16-40 (Russell 5-9, Harris 3-6, Dudley 3-7, Carroll 2-8, Hollis-Jefferson 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-3, Kurucs 1-5, Davis 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 33 (Dedmon 12), Brooklyn 39 (Davis 10). Assists—Atlanta 38 (Young 10), Brooklyn 34 (Russell 7). Total Fouls—Atlanta 22, Brooklyn 21. Technicals—Bazemore. A—13,955 (17,732).
Nuggets 95, Raptors 86
TORONTO (86)
Miles 2-12 0-0 6, Leonard 12-21 4-4 29, Ibaka 6-10 1-1 14, Wright 6-12 3-3 15, Green 3-9 0-0 7, Anunoby 2-10 1-4 7, Boucher 0-1 0-0 0, Monroe 2-6 0-2 4, Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-88 9-14 86.
DENVER (95)
Hernangomez 0-5 2-3 2, Jokic 11-19 4-5 26, Plumlee 4-8 2-2 10, Murray 7-16 2-2 19, Craig 5-14 0-0 13, Lyles 1-6 2-2 4, Morris 5-11 0-0 12, Young 1-1 0-0 3, Beasley 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 36-85 13-16 95.
Toronto;23;24;25;14;—;86
Denver;23;16;29;27;—;95
3-Point Goals—Toronto 7-35 (Anunoby 2-8, Miles 2-9, Ibaka 1-1, Green 1-4, Leonard 1-6, Boucher 0-1, Brown 0-2, Wright 0-4), Denver 10-30 (Craig 3-8, Murray 3-8, Morris 2-3, Young 1-1, Beasley 1-2, Jokic 0-1, Lyles 0-3, Hernangomez 0-4). Fouled Out—Ibaka. Rebounds—Toronto 51 (Leonard 14), Denver 44 (Jokic 9). Assists—Toronto 13 (Leonard, Wright 4), Denver 21 (Murray, Jokic, Morris 4). Total Fouls—Toronto 16, Denver 14. Technicals—Green, Ibaka. A—19,520 (19,520).
LEADERS
Through Nov. 16
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Harden, HOU;25;231;208;772;30.9
Durant, GOL;30;303;212;870;29.0
Davis, NOR;27;272;190;757;28.0
James, LAL;30;305;157;831;27.7
Lillard, POR;29;253;189;780;26.9
Embiid, PHL;30;264;243;806;26.9
Antetokounmpo, MIL;26;259;165;691;26.6
Leonard, TOR;24;223;140;631;26.3
Griffin, DET;26;225;158;667;25.7
George, OKC;28;239;128;698;24.9
Walker, CHA;29;240;150;722;24.9
LaVine, CHI;28;236;146;665;23.8
DeRozan, SAN;30;268;167;709;23.6
Beal, WAS;30;257;112;696;23.2
Irving, BOS;27;233;74;612;22.7
Thompson, GOL;30;267;60;677;22.6
McCollum, POR;28;239;71;608;21.7
Towns, MIN;29;228;120;629;21.7
Wall, WAS;28;224;109;602;21.5
Westbrook, OKC;20;164;69;422;21.1
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Gobert, UTA;165;245;.673
Capela, HOU;217;335;.648
Harrell, LAC;168;266;.632
McGee, LAL;152;243;.626
Sabonis, IND;156;251;.622
Jordan, DAL;114;184;.620
Favors, UTA;131;216;.606
Siakam, TOR;177;293;.604
Allen, Bro;134;225;.596
Collins, ATL;109;184;.592
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Drummond, DET;27;157;263;420;15.6
Jordan, DAL;28;85;304;389;13.9
Embiid, PHL;30;72;330;402;13.4
Whiteside, MIA;24;100;220;320;13.3
Antetokounmpo, MIL;26;70;272;342;13.2
Davis, NOR;27;90;244;334;12.4
Gobert, UTA;30;107;261;368;12.3
Towns, MIN;29;94;249;343;11.8
Vucevic, ORL;29;71;269;340;11.7
Thompson, CLE;27;135;179;314;11.6
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;20;200;10.0
Lowry, TOR;29;289;10.0
Wall, WAS;28;248;8.9
Holiday, NOR;31;270;8.7
Teague, MIN;23;192;8.3
Harden, HOU;25;208;8.3
Paul, HOU;23;187;8.1
Simmons, PHL;30;238;7.9
Fox, SAC;29;218;7.5
Jokic, DEN;29;218;7.5
