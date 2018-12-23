Bulls 112, Cavaliers 92

CHICAGO (112)

Holiday 5-8 2-2 15, Markkanen 11-18 4-4 31, Carter Jr. 2-7 1-2 5, Arcidiacono 5-8 1-1 12, Dunn 8-11 1-1 17, Hutchison 2-3 0-0 4, Felicio 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 5-9 1-1 11, Alkins 1-3 0-0 3, Harrison 2-5 1-2 6, Blakeney 2-6 4-4 8. Totals 43-78 15-17 112.

CLEVELAND (92)

Blossomgame 0-2 0-0 0, Osman 6-11 3-3 17, Nance Jr. 9-14 2-4 20, Sexton 3-16 0-0 6, Burks 5-10 0-1 12, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Hood 0-0 0-0 0, Frye 1-2 0-0 3, Zizic 0-3 0-0 0, Dellavedova 4-9 1-1 10, Nwaba 2-4 3-5 7, Clarkson 8-13 0-0 17. Totals 38-84 9-14 92.

Chicago;28;26;30;28;—;112

Cleveland;29;30;15;18;—;92

3-Point Goals—Chicago 11-22 (Markkanen 5-10, Holiday 3-5, Alkins 1-1, Harrison 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-2, Lopez 0-1, Blakeney 0-1), Cleveland 7-23 (Osman 2-4, Burks 2-6, Frye 1-2, Dellavedova 1-3, Clarkson 1-3, Blossomgame 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-2, Sexton 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 43 (Dunn 8), Cleveland 31 (Osman 7). Assists—Chicago 26 (Arcidiacono 8), Cleveland 11 (Sexton, Burks 3). Total Fouls—Chicago 19, Cleveland 20. A—19,432 (20,562).

Timberwolves 114, Thunder 112

MINNESOTA (114)

Covington 4-8 2-3 13, Gibson 5-8 1-2 11, Towns 5-9 6-6 18, Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Wiggins 11-20 6-10 30, Saric 4-9 0-0 10, Dieng 5-6 0-0 11, Bayless 2-8 1-1 7, Okogie 3-10 2-5 9. Totals 41-83 18-27 114.<

OKLAHOMA CITY (112)

George 11-24 6-6 31, Grant 6-10 1-1 14, Adams 6-10 0-1 12, Westbrook 10-19 2-4 23, Ferguson 0-1 2-2 2, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 2-4 0-0 6, Schroder 4-12 1-2 10, Diallo 2-3 3-4 7, Abrines 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 43-90 17-22 112.<

Minnesota;35;18;33;28;—;114

Oklahoma City;25;38;17;32;—;112

3-Point Goals—Minnesota 14-27 (Covington 3-5, Towns 2-2, Bayless 2-3, Wiggins 2-4, Saric 2-6, Dieng 1-1, Jones 1-2, Okogie 1-4), Oklahoma City 9-25 (George 3-6, Patterson 2-2, Westbrook 1-1, Schroder 1-4, Grant 1-5, Abrines 1-5, Ferguson 0-1, Diallo 0-1). Fouled Out—Westbrook. Rebounds—Minnesota 41 (Saric 8), Oklahoma City 44 (George, Westbrook 11). Assists—Minnesota 25 (Towns 6), Oklahoma City 17 (Westbrook 10). Total Fouls—Minnesota 23, Oklahoma City 27. Technicals—Saric, Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second). A—18,203 (18,203).

Kings 122, Pelicans 117

NEW ORLEANS (117)

Miller 2-9 3-3 8, Davis 7-20 11-12 26, Randle 8-16 2-4 18, Frazier 4-7 2-2 12, Holiday 12-21 2-3 27, Hill 2-4 1-2 6, Okafor 3-5 0-0 6, F.Jackson 1-3 2-2 4, Moore 5-9 0-0 10. Totals 44-94 23-28 117.

SACRAMENTO (122)

Shumpert 3-7 2-2 10, Bjelica 2-9 2-2 7, Cauley-Stein 10-19 2-4 22, Fox 5-15 8-11 19, Hield 11-18 0-1 28, J.Jackson 2-6 0-0 6, Giles III 1-6 2-2 4, Koufos 0-1 0-2 0, Ferrell 1-3 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 7-16 8-9 24. Totals 42-100 24-33 122.

New Orleans;36;33;27;21;—;117

Sacramento;25;33;28;36;—;122

3-Point Goals—New Orleans 6-26 (Frazier 2-2, Hill 1-2, Holiday 1-5, Davis 1-5, Miller 1-7, F.Jackson 0-1, Randle 0-1, Moore 0-3), Sacramento 14-31 (Hield 6-11, Shumpert 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-5, J.Jackson 2-5, Fox 1-1, Bjelica 1-3, Giles III 0-1, Ferrell 0-1). Fouled Out—Miller, Randle. Rebounds—New Orleans 58 (Davis 17), Sacramento 50 (Cauley-Stein 17). Assists—New Orleans 26 (Frazier 7), Sacramento 26 (Fox 11). Total Fouls—New Orleans 29, Sacramento 21. A—16,643 (17,608).

Heat 115, Magic 91

MIAMI (115)

T.Johnson 9-15 1-1 25, J.Johnson 4-4 0-0 9, Whiteside 7-13 0-2 14, Winslow 9-12 1-2 22, Richardson 4-14 5-5 15, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 2-5 1-2 6, Olynyk 3-4 3-4 11, Adebayo 1-6 1-2 3, Wade 4-12 1-1 10, Ellington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-85 13-19 115.

ORLANDO (91)

Isaac 2-7 4-4 8, Gordon 4-7 4-4 14, Vucevic 3-12 2-5 8, Augustin 3-5 0-0 7, Fournier 5-11 4-6 17, Iwundu 0-1 2-2 2, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Bamba 2-4 3-6 7, Briscoe 1-1 0-0 2, Ross 2-9 1-2 7, Grant 2-5 3-3 8, Simmons 5-6 0-0 11. Totals 29-70 23-32 91.

Miami;28;25;37;25;—;115

Orlando;17;27;27;20;—;91

3-Point Goals—Miami 16-31 (T.Johnson 6-9, Winslow 3-4, Olynyk 2-2, Richardson 2-8, J.Johnson 1-1, Jones Jr. 1-2, Wade 1-4, Adebayo 0-1), Orlando 10-28 (Fournier 3-7, Gordon 2-4, Ross 2-6, Simmons 1-2, Augustin 1-2, Grant 1-3, Martin 0-1, Vucevic 0-1, Isaac 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 39 (Richardson 10), Orlando 40 (Isaac, Vucevic 7). Assists—Miami 27 (Winslow, Adebayo, J.Johnson 5), Orlando 15 (Fournier, Gordon 4). Total Fouls—Miami 26, Orlando 19. Technicals—Whiteside. A—18,846 (18,846).

Nets 111, Suns 103

PHOENIX (103)

Bridges 3-4 3-3 9, Warren 2-11 0-0 4, Ayton 13-16 0-0 26, Melton 0-6 0-0 0, Booker 10-23 4-4 25, Oubre Jr. 2-4 2-2 7, Jackson 4-9 3-5 11, Holmes 4-5 0-0 8, Daniels 3-4 0-0 7, Crawford 2-7 2-2 6. Totals 43-89 14-16 103.

BROOKLYN (111)

Kurucs 7-15 2-2 16, Hollis-Jefferson 1-3 4-8 6, Allen 5-9 0-1 11, Russell 6-18 4-4 18, Harris 4-8 2-2 13, Carroll 0-4 0-0 0, Dudley 3-5 0-0 8, Davis 7-8 1-7 15, Napier 0-0 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 7-14 8-9 24, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-85 21-33 111.

Phoenix;31;25;18;29;—;103

Brooklyn;38;25;28;20;—;111

3-Point Goals—Phoenix 3-17 (Daniels 1-1, Oubre Jr. 1-1, Booker 1-4, Crawford 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Melton 0-3, Warren 0-4), Brooklyn 10-27 (Harris 3-7, Dudley 2-4, Russell 2-5, Dinwiddie 2-5, Allen 1-1, Pinson 0-1, Kurucs 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Carroll 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 41 (Ayton 18), Brooklyn 49 (Kurucs 10). Assists—Phoenix 24 (Booker 9), Brooklyn 25 (Russell 8). Total Fouls—Phoenix 27, Brooklyn 15. Technicals—Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second), Warren. A—15,310 (17,732).

Celtics 119, Hornets 103

CHARLOTTE (103)

Batum 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 1-9 2-2 4, Zeller 2-4 1-2 5, Walker 8-15 2-2 21, Lamb 4-12 5-8 14, Bridges 1-6 0-0 3, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-7 1-1 7, Hernangomez 8-11 3-5 19, Monk 4-8 3-3 13, Graham 3-5 1-1 7, Parker 1-4 1-2 3, Bacon 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 38-88 19-26 103.

BOSTON (119)

Tatum 6-13 2-3 17, Morris 5-10 0-0 12, Horford 4-4 2-3 10, Irving 9-12 3-4 25, Smart 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 3-9 2-2 8, Ojeleye 2-4 0-0 5, Hayward 2-7 4-4 8, Theis 4-5 1-2 10, Yabusele 1-2 1-2 3, Williams III 2-3 2-2 6, Wanamaker 0-2 0-0 0, Rozier 3-10 3-3 9. Totals 43-86 20-25 119.

Charlotte;26;21;20;36;—;103

Boston;29;39;26;25;—;119

3-Point Goals—Charlotte 8-32 (Walker 3-8, Monk 2-6, Batum 1-2, Bridges 1-2, Lamb 1-6, Hernangomez 0-1, Graham 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Williams 0-5), Boston 13-39 (Irving 4-6, Tatum 3-8, Smart 2-4, Morris 2-4, Theis 1-1, Ojeleye 1-3, Yabusele 0-1, Wanamaker 0-2, Hayward 0-2, Brown 0-4, Rozier 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 37 (Hernangomez 10), Boston 47 (Morris 8). Assists—Charlotte 24 (Graham, Lamb 5), Boston 30 (Rozier 6). Total Fouls—Charlotte 17, Boston 22. Technicals—Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A—18,624 (18,624).

Pacers 105, Wizards 89

WASHINGTON (89)

Ariza 2-5 0-0 6, Green 4-10 1-1 10, Bryant 3-6 4-4 11, Wall 1-7 4-4 7, Beal 2-11 2-2 7, Dekker 4-8 0-0 8, Brown Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 5-12 5-5 16, Mahinmi 1-2 4-4 6, Satoransky 3-6 2-2 8, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Randle 3-5 2-4 10, McRae 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-76 24-26 89.

INDIANA (105)

Bogdanovic 5-12 1-2 14, Young 5-12 0-0 10, Turner 8-17 1-1 18, Collison 5-11 0-0 12, Oladipo 4-13 2-2 12, McDermott 1-4 0-0 2, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, Sabonis 6-7 3-4 15, O'Quinn 1-1 0-0 2, Holiday 4-9 3-3 12, Joseph 4-10 0-0 8. Totals 43-97 10-12 105.

Washington;25;21;18;25;—;89

Indiana;27;26;31;21;—;105

3-Point Goals—Washington 9-35 (Randle 2-2, Ariza 2-5, Bryant 1-1, Wall 1-4, Morris 1-5, Green 1-5, Beal 1-6, Dekker 0-1, McRae 0-1, Mahinmi 0-1, Satoransky 0-2, Baker 0-2), Indiana 9-30 (Bogdanovic 3-7, Collison 2-5, Oladipo 2-7, Turner 1-2, Holiday 1-3, Young 0-2, McDermott 0-2, Joseph 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 37 (Bryant 7), Indiana 57 (Turner 17). Assists—Washington 21 (Beal, Wall 5), Indiana 24 (Oladipo 9). Total Fouls—Washington 18, Indiana 25. A—17,923 (20,000).

Hawks 98, Pistons 95

ATLANTA (98)

Huerter 4-10 0-0 8, Dedmon 4-6 2-4 11, Len 7-18 1-2 15, Young 4-14 4-6 12, Bazemore 4-13 4-4 13, Bembry 2-5 0-0 4, Poythress 0-1 0-0 0, Lin 2-7 6-6 10, Carter 7-14 1-1 18, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 36-91 20-25 98.

DETROIT (95)

Kennard 1-3 0-0 2, Griffin 4-14 6-9 15, Drummond 6-12 1-6 13, Jackson 5-12 4-5 16, Bullock 2-6 2-2 8, Johnson 2-9 0-0 4, Pachulia 3-4 1-2 7, Galloway 6-12 3-3 18, Calderon 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 34-83 17-27 95.

Atlanta;28;29;22;19;—;98

Detroit;21;22;23;29;—;95

3-Point Goals—Atlanta 6-23 (Carter 3-9, Anderson 1-1, Dedmon 1-2, Bazemore 1-3, Len 0-1, Lin 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Huerter 0-2, Young 0-3), Detroit 10-29 (Galloway 3-5, Brown 2-2, Jackson 2-5, Bullock 2-5, Griffin 1-7, Calderon 0-1, Kennard 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out—Jackson, Dedmon. Rebounds—Atlanta 54 (Len 17), Detroit 41 (Drummond 15). Assists—Atlanta 24 (Young 6), Detroit 21 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls—Atlanta 25, Detroit 25. Technicals—Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second). A—16,532 (20,491).

Warriors 129, Clippers 127

L.A. CLIPPERS (127)

Harris 12-21 2-2 32, Gallinari 8-11 4-4 25, Gortat 1-2 0-2 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-3 0-0 3, Bradley 4-8 2-2 12, Harrell 6-11 1-3 13, Scott 1-2 0-0 3, Beverley 3-7 2-2 10, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 6-14 12-14 25. Totals 43-80 23-29 127.

GOLDEN STATE (129)

Durant 10-19 12-15 35, Jerebko 3-7 0-0 7, Green 4-12 4-4 14, Curry 12-22 12-13 42, Thompson 4-15 2-2 12, McKinnie 3-4 0-0 6, Looney 5-6 0-0 10, Livingston 1-6 1-2 3, Iguodala 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-93 31-36 129.

L.A. Clippers;36;35;23;33;—;127

Golden State;36;31;36;26;—;129

3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 18-23 (Harris 6-7, Gallinari 5-5, Beverley 2-3, Bradley 2-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Williams 1-1, Scott 1-2, Harrell 0-1), Golden State 14-40 (Curry 6-15, Durant 3-7, Green 2-5, Thompson 2-6, Jerebko 1-5, Livingston 0-1, McKinnie 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 42 (Gallinari 11), Golden State 46 (Durant 12). Assists—L.A. Clippers 23 (Williams 9), Golden State 22 (Green 6). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 25, Golden State 27. Technicals—Beverley, Harris, Curry, Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second), Green. A—19,596 (19,596).

Trail Blazers 121, Mavericks 118

DALLAS (118)

Matthews 2-11 2-2 8, Barnes 11-20 0-1 27, Jordan 6-8 2-3 14, Doncic 7-21 7-9 23, Brunson 5-8 0-2 11, Finney-Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Powell 5-11 4-4 14, Kleber 2-5 0-0 5, Harris 1-6 0-0 2, Barea 2-9 5-7 9. Totals 43-103 20-28 118.

PORTLAND (121)

Harkless 6-9 0-0 13, Aminu 3-8 2-4 9, Nurkic 5-8 0-2 10, Lillard 11-24 9-9 33, McCollum 10-20 1-2 22, Collins 2-5 0-0 5, Leonard 6-10 0-0 13, Curry 4-8 0-0 12, Stauskas 1-3 0-0 2, Turner 1-9 0-0 2. Totals 49-104 12-17 121.

Dallas;27;25;28;27;11;—;118

Portland;25;37;26;19;14;—;121

3-Point Goals—Dallas 12-34 (Barnes 5-8, Matthews 2-7, Doncic 2-7, Finney-Smith 1-1, Kleber 1-3, Brunson 1-3, Harris 0-1, Barea 0-1, Powell 0-3), Portland 11-38 (Curry 4-8, Lillard 2-7, Collins 1-2, Harkless 1-2, Leonard 1-4, Aminu 1-5, McCollum 1-8, Stauskas 0-2). Fouled Out—Nurkic. Rebounds—Dallas 49 (Doncic 11), Portland 53 (Nurkic 12). Assists—Dallas 22 (Barea 8), Portland 29 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls—Dallas 20, Portland 26. Technicals—Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Harkless. A—19,707 (19,393).

Grizzlies 107, Lakers 99

MEMPHIS (107)

Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Jackson Jr. 11-21 4-5 27, Gasol 7-16 1-3 17, Conley 7-13 0-0 17, Temple 5-7 0-0 14, Rabb 2-4 0-0 4, Green 4-6 2-2 12, Mack 0-4 0-0 0, Selden 4-9 2-4 12, D.Brooks 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 42-90 9-14 107.<

L.A. LAKERS (99)

James 8-14 4-4 22, Kuzma 3-8 3-6 11, Zubac 8-12 3-4 19, Ball 2-10 0-0 4, Ingram 8-15 3-6 20, Wagner 0-2 0-0 0, Rondo 1-2 0-0 2, Hart 3-7 2-2 11, Stephenson 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 37-75 15-22 99.<

Memphis;26;24;22;35;—;107

L.A. Lakers;20;26;29;24;—;99

3-Point Goals—Memphis 14-26 (Temple 4-6, Conley 3-6, Green 2-2, Selden 2-4, Gasol 2-4, Jackson Jr. 1-2, D.Brooks 0-2), L.A. Lakers 10-30 (Hart 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 2-3, James 2-5, Kuzma 2-6, Ingram 1-3, Ball 0-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 43 (Jackson Jr., Gasol 9), L.A. Lakers 41 (James 14). Assists—Memphis 24 (Conley, Gasol 8), L.A. Lakers 27 (James 7). Total Fouls—Memphis 20, L.A. Lakers 16. A—18,997 (18,997).

LEADERS

Through Dec. 22

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Harden, HOU;29;274;255;928;32.0

Durant, GOL;33;329;236;952;28.8

Davis, NOR;29;294;198;814;28.1

James, LAL;32;326;171;889;27.8

Lillard, POR;32;280;202;862;26.9

Leonard, TOR;26;246;157;696;26.8

Embiid, PHL;33;290;255;870;26.4

Antetokounmpo, MIL;30;293;192;787;26.2

George, OKC;31;277;149;808;26.1

Griffin, DET;29;250;177;743;25.6

Walker, CHA;31;260;154;774;25.0

Beal, WAS;33;295;124;793;24.0

LaVine, CHI;28;236;146;665;23.8

DeRozan, SAN;34;301;178;786;23.1

Irving, BOS;29;250;79;656;22.6

Thompson, GOL;33;282;71;719;21.8

Harris, LAC;32;257;107;682;21.3

McCollum, POR;31;260;77;658;21.2

Wall, WAS;30;235;117;635;21.2

Hardaway Jr., NYK;32;216;151;673;21.0

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Gobert, UTA;189;291;.649

Capela, HOU;239;374;.639

Harrell, LAC;190;298;.638

McGee, LAL;152;243;.626

Sabonis, IND;175;281;.623

Jordan, DAL;126;204;.618

Favors, UTA;149;248;.601

Allen, Bro;147;247;.595

Adams, OKC;202;342;.591

Ayton, PHX;235;398;.590

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;30;173;293;466;15.5

Jordan, DAL;31;98;348;446;14.4

Whiteside, MIA;26;109;241;350;13.5

Embiid, PHL;33;79;355;434;13.2

Antetokounmpo, MIL;30;77;306;383;12.8

Davis, NOR;29;95;270;365;12.6

Gobert, UTA;34;121;296;417;12.3

Capela, HOU;32;153;235;388;12.1

Vucevic, ORL;30;76;283;359;12.0

Thompson, CLE;27;135;179;314;11.6

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;23;237;10.3

Lowry, TOR;30;294;9.8

Wall, WAS;30;266;8.9

Holiday, NOR;33;292;8.8

Harden, HOU;29;244;8.4

Teague, MIN;23;192;8.3

Paul, HOU;26;208;8.0

Simmons, PHL;33;262;7.9

Fox, SAC;32;238;7.4

Jokic, DEN;31;225;7.3

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments