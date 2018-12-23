Bulls 112, Cavaliers 92
CHICAGO (112)
Holiday 5-8 2-2 15, Markkanen 11-18 4-4 31, Carter Jr. 2-7 1-2 5, Arcidiacono 5-8 1-1 12, Dunn 8-11 1-1 17, Hutchison 2-3 0-0 4, Felicio 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 5-9 1-1 11, Alkins 1-3 0-0 3, Harrison 2-5 1-2 6, Blakeney 2-6 4-4 8. Totals 43-78 15-17 112.
CLEVELAND (92)
Blossomgame 0-2 0-0 0, Osman 6-11 3-3 17, Nance Jr. 9-14 2-4 20, Sexton 3-16 0-0 6, Burks 5-10 0-1 12, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Hood 0-0 0-0 0, Frye 1-2 0-0 3, Zizic 0-3 0-0 0, Dellavedova 4-9 1-1 10, Nwaba 2-4 3-5 7, Clarkson 8-13 0-0 17. Totals 38-84 9-14 92.
Chicago;28;26;30;28;—;112
Cleveland;29;30;15;18;—;92
3-Point Goals—Chicago 11-22 (Markkanen 5-10, Holiday 3-5, Alkins 1-1, Harrison 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-2, Lopez 0-1, Blakeney 0-1), Cleveland 7-23 (Osman 2-4, Burks 2-6, Frye 1-2, Dellavedova 1-3, Clarkson 1-3, Blossomgame 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-2, Sexton 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 43 (Dunn 8), Cleveland 31 (Osman 7). Assists—Chicago 26 (Arcidiacono 8), Cleveland 11 (Sexton, Burks 3). Total Fouls—Chicago 19, Cleveland 20. A—19,432 (20,562).
Timberwolves 114, Thunder 112
MINNESOTA (114)
Covington 4-8 2-3 13, Gibson 5-8 1-2 11, Towns 5-9 6-6 18, Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Wiggins 11-20 6-10 30, Saric 4-9 0-0 10, Dieng 5-6 0-0 11, Bayless 2-8 1-1 7, Okogie 3-10 2-5 9. Totals 41-83 18-27 114.<
OKLAHOMA CITY (112)
George 11-24 6-6 31, Grant 6-10 1-1 14, Adams 6-10 0-1 12, Westbrook 10-19 2-4 23, Ferguson 0-1 2-2 2, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 2-4 0-0 6, Schroder 4-12 1-2 10, Diallo 2-3 3-4 7, Abrines 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 43-90 17-22 112.<
Minnesota;35;18;33;28;—;114
Oklahoma City;25;38;17;32;—;112
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 14-27 (Covington 3-5, Towns 2-2, Bayless 2-3, Wiggins 2-4, Saric 2-6, Dieng 1-1, Jones 1-2, Okogie 1-4), Oklahoma City 9-25 (George 3-6, Patterson 2-2, Westbrook 1-1, Schroder 1-4, Grant 1-5, Abrines 1-5, Ferguson 0-1, Diallo 0-1). Fouled Out—Westbrook. Rebounds—Minnesota 41 (Saric 8), Oklahoma City 44 (George, Westbrook 11). Assists—Minnesota 25 (Towns 6), Oklahoma City 17 (Westbrook 10). Total Fouls—Minnesota 23, Oklahoma City 27. Technicals—Saric, Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second). A—18,203 (18,203).
Kings 122, Pelicans 117
NEW ORLEANS (117)
Miller 2-9 3-3 8, Davis 7-20 11-12 26, Randle 8-16 2-4 18, Frazier 4-7 2-2 12, Holiday 12-21 2-3 27, Hill 2-4 1-2 6, Okafor 3-5 0-0 6, F.Jackson 1-3 2-2 4, Moore 5-9 0-0 10. Totals 44-94 23-28 117.
SACRAMENTO (122)
Shumpert 3-7 2-2 10, Bjelica 2-9 2-2 7, Cauley-Stein 10-19 2-4 22, Fox 5-15 8-11 19, Hield 11-18 0-1 28, J.Jackson 2-6 0-0 6, Giles III 1-6 2-2 4, Koufos 0-1 0-2 0, Ferrell 1-3 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 7-16 8-9 24. Totals 42-100 24-33 122.
New Orleans;36;33;27;21;—;117
Sacramento;25;33;28;36;—;122
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 6-26 (Frazier 2-2, Hill 1-2, Holiday 1-5, Davis 1-5, Miller 1-7, F.Jackson 0-1, Randle 0-1, Moore 0-3), Sacramento 14-31 (Hield 6-11, Shumpert 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-5, J.Jackson 2-5, Fox 1-1, Bjelica 1-3, Giles III 0-1, Ferrell 0-1). Fouled Out—Miller, Randle. Rebounds—New Orleans 58 (Davis 17), Sacramento 50 (Cauley-Stein 17). Assists—New Orleans 26 (Frazier 7), Sacramento 26 (Fox 11). Total Fouls—New Orleans 29, Sacramento 21. A—16,643 (17,608).
Heat 115, Magic 91
MIAMI (115)
T.Johnson 9-15 1-1 25, J.Johnson 4-4 0-0 9, Whiteside 7-13 0-2 14, Winslow 9-12 1-2 22, Richardson 4-14 5-5 15, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 2-5 1-2 6, Olynyk 3-4 3-4 11, Adebayo 1-6 1-2 3, Wade 4-12 1-1 10, Ellington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-85 13-19 115.
ORLANDO (91)
Isaac 2-7 4-4 8, Gordon 4-7 4-4 14, Vucevic 3-12 2-5 8, Augustin 3-5 0-0 7, Fournier 5-11 4-6 17, Iwundu 0-1 2-2 2, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Bamba 2-4 3-6 7, Briscoe 1-1 0-0 2, Ross 2-9 1-2 7, Grant 2-5 3-3 8, Simmons 5-6 0-0 11. Totals 29-70 23-32 91.
Miami;28;25;37;25;—;115
Orlando;17;27;27;20;—;91
3-Point Goals—Miami 16-31 (T.Johnson 6-9, Winslow 3-4, Olynyk 2-2, Richardson 2-8, J.Johnson 1-1, Jones Jr. 1-2, Wade 1-4, Adebayo 0-1), Orlando 10-28 (Fournier 3-7, Gordon 2-4, Ross 2-6, Simmons 1-2, Augustin 1-2, Grant 1-3, Martin 0-1, Vucevic 0-1, Isaac 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 39 (Richardson 10), Orlando 40 (Isaac, Vucevic 7). Assists—Miami 27 (Winslow, Adebayo, J.Johnson 5), Orlando 15 (Fournier, Gordon 4). Total Fouls—Miami 26, Orlando 19. Technicals—Whiteside. A—18,846 (18,846).
Nets 111, Suns 103
PHOENIX (103)
Bridges 3-4 3-3 9, Warren 2-11 0-0 4, Ayton 13-16 0-0 26, Melton 0-6 0-0 0, Booker 10-23 4-4 25, Oubre Jr. 2-4 2-2 7, Jackson 4-9 3-5 11, Holmes 4-5 0-0 8, Daniels 3-4 0-0 7, Crawford 2-7 2-2 6. Totals 43-89 14-16 103.
BROOKLYN (111)
Kurucs 7-15 2-2 16, Hollis-Jefferson 1-3 4-8 6, Allen 5-9 0-1 11, Russell 6-18 4-4 18, Harris 4-8 2-2 13, Carroll 0-4 0-0 0, Dudley 3-5 0-0 8, Davis 7-8 1-7 15, Napier 0-0 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 7-14 8-9 24, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-85 21-33 111.
Phoenix;31;25;18;29;—;103
Brooklyn;38;25;28;20;—;111
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 3-17 (Daniels 1-1, Oubre Jr. 1-1, Booker 1-4, Crawford 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Melton 0-3, Warren 0-4), Brooklyn 10-27 (Harris 3-7, Dudley 2-4, Russell 2-5, Dinwiddie 2-5, Allen 1-1, Pinson 0-1, Kurucs 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Carroll 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 41 (Ayton 18), Brooklyn 49 (Kurucs 10). Assists—Phoenix 24 (Booker 9), Brooklyn 25 (Russell 8). Total Fouls—Phoenix 27, Brooklyn 15. Technicals—Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second), Warren. A—15,310 (17,732).
Celtics 119, Hornets 103
CHARLOTTE (103)
Batum 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 1-9 2-2 4, Zeller 2-4 1-2 5, Walker 8-15 2-2 21, Lamb 4-12 5-8 14, Bridges 1-6 0-0 3, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-7 1-1 7, Hernangomez 8-11 3-5 19, Monk 4-8 3-3 13, Graham 3-5 1-1 7, Parker 1-4 1-2 3, Bacon 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 38-88 19-26 103.
BOSTON (119)
Tatum 6-13 2-3 17, Morris 5-10 0-0 12, Horford 4-4 2-3 10, Irving 9-12 3-4 25, Smart 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 3-9 2-2 8, Ojeleye 2-4 0-0 5, Hayward 2-7 4-4 8, Theis 4-5 1-2 10, Yabusele 1-2 1-2 3, Williams III 2-3 2-2 6, Wanamaker 0-2 0-0 0, Rozier 3-10 3-3 9. Totals 43-86 20-25 119.
Charlotte;26;21;20;36;—;103
Boston;29;39;26;25;—;119
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 8-32 (Walker 3-8, Monk 2-6, Batum 1-2, Bridges 1-2, Lamb 1-6, Hernangomez 0-1, Graham 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Williams 0-5), Boston 13-39 (Irving 4-6, Tatum 3-8, Smart 2-4, Morris 2-4, Theis 1-1, Ojeleye 1-3, Yabusele 0-1, Wanamaker 0-2, Hayward 0-2, Brown 0-4, Rozier 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 37 (Hernangomez 10), Boston 47 (Morris 8). Assists—Charlotte 24 (Graham, Lamb 5), Boston 30 (Rozier 6). Total Fouls—Charlotte 17, Boston 22. Technicals—Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A—18,624 (18,624).
Pacers 105, Wizards 89
WASHINGTON (89)
Ariza 2-5 0-0 6, Green 4-10 1-1 10, Bryant 3-6 4-4 11, Wall 1-7 4-4 7, Beal 2-11 2-2 7, Dekker 4-8 0-0 8, Brown Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 5-12 5-5 16, Mahinmi 1-2 4-4 6, Satoransky 3-6 2-2 8, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Randle 3-5 2-4 10, McRae 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-76 24-26 89.
INDIANA (105)
Bogdanovic 5-12 1-2 14, Young 5-12 0-0 10, Turner 8-17 1-1 18, Collison 5-11 0-0 12, Oladipo 4-13 2-2 12, McDermott 1-4 0-0 2, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, Sabonis 6-7 3-4 15, O'Quinn 1-1 0-0 2, Holiday 4-9 3-3 12, Joseph 4-10 0-0 8. Totals 43-97 10-12 105.
Washington;25;21;18;25;—;89
Indiana;27;26;31;21;—;105
3-Point Goals—Washington 9-35 (Randle 2-2, Ariza 2-5, Bryant 1-1, Wall 1-4, Morris 1-5, Green 1-5, Beal 1-6, Dekker 0-1, McRae 0-1, Mahinmi 0-1, Satoransky 0-2, Baker 0-2), Indiana 9-30 (Bogdanovic 3-7, Collison 2-5, Oladipo 2-7, Turner 1-2, Holiday 1-3, Young 0-2, McDermott 0-2, Joseph 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 37 (Bryant 7), Indiana 57 (Turner 17). Assists—Washington 21 (Beal, Wall 5), Indiana 24 (Oladipo 9). Total Fouls—Washington 18, Indiana 25. A—17,923 (20,000).
Hawks 98, Pistons 95
ATLANTA (98)
Huerter 4-10 0-0 8, Dedmon 4-6 2-4 11, Len 7-18 1-2 15, Young 4-14 4-6 12, Bazemore 4-13 4-4 13, Bembry 2-5 0-0 4, Poythress 0-1 0-0 0, Lin 2-7 6-6 10, Carter 7-14 1-1 18, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 36-91 20-25 98.
DETROIT (95)
Kennard 1-3 0-0 2, Griffin 4-14 6-9 15, Drummond 6-12 1-6 13, Jackson 5-12 4-5 16, Bullock 2-6 2-2 8, Johnson 2-9 0-0 4, Pachulia 3-4 1-2 7, Galloway 6-12 3-3 18, Calderon 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 34-83 17-27 95.
Atlanta;28;29;22;19;—;98
Detroit;21;22;23;29;—;95
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 6-23 (Carter 3-9, Anderson 1-1, Dedmon 1-2, Bazemore 1-3, Len 0-1, Lin 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Huerter 0-2, Young 0-3), Detroit 10-29 (Galloway 3-5, Brown 2-2, Jackson 2-5, Bullock 2-5, Griffin 1-7, Calderon 0-1, Kennard 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out—Jackson, Dedmon. Rebounds—Atlanta 54 (Len 17), Detroit 41 (Drummond 15). Assists—Atlanta 24 (Young 6), Detroit 21 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls—Atlanta 25, Detroit 25. Technicals—Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second). A—16,532 (20,491).
Warriors 129, Clippers 127
L.A. CLIPPERS (127)
Harris 12-21 2-2 32, Gallinari 8-11 4-4 25, Gortat 1-2 0-2 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-3 0-0 3, Bradley 4-8 2-2 12, Harrell 6-11 1-3 13, Scott 1-2 0-0 3, Beverley 3-7 2-2 10, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 6-14 12-14 25. Totals 43-80 23-29 127.
GOLDEN STATE (129)
Durant 10-19 12-15 35, Jerebko 3-7 0-0 7, Green 4-12 4-4 14, Curry 12-22 12-13 42, Thompson 4-15 2-2 12, McKinnie 3-4 0-0 6, Looney 5-6 0-0 10, Livingston 1-6 1-2 3, Iguodala 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-93 31-36 129.
L.A. Clippers;36;35;23;33;—;127
Golden State;36;31;36;26;—;129
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 18-23 (Harris 6-7, Gallinari 5-5, Beverley 2-3, Bradley 2-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Williams 1-1, Scott 1-2, Harrell 0-1), Golden State 14-40 (Curry 6-15, Durant 3-7, Green 2-5, Thompson 2-6, Jerebko 1-5, Livingston 0-1, McKinnie 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 42 (Gallinari 11), Golden State 46 (Durant 12). Assists—L.A. Clippers 23 (Williams 9), Golden State 22 (Green 6). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 25, Golden State 27. Technicals—Beverley, Harris, Curry, Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second), Green. A—19,596 (19,596).
Trail Blazers 121, Mavericks 118
DALLAS (118)
Matthews 2-11 2-2 8, Barnes 11-20 0-1 27, Jordan 6-8 2-3 14, Doncic 7-21 7-9 23, Brunson 5-8 0-2 11, Finney-Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Powell 5-11 4-4 14, Kleber 2-5 0-0 5, Harris 1-6 0-0 2, Barea 2-9 5-7 9. Totals 43-103 20-28 118.
PORTLAND (121)
Harkless 6-9 0-0 13, Aminu 3-8 2-4 9, Nurkic 5-8 0-2 10, Lillard 11-24 9-9 33, McCollum 10-20 1-2 22, Collins 2-5 0-0 5, Leonard 6-10 0-0 13, Curry 4-8 0-0 12, Stauskas 1-3 0-0 2, Turner 1-9 0-0 2. Totals 49-104 12-17 121.
Dallas;27;25;28;27;11;—;118
Portland;25;37;26;19;14;—;121
3-Point Goals—Dallas 12-34 (Barnes 5-8, Matthews 2-7, Doncic 2-7, Finney-Smith 1-1, Kleber 1-3, Brunson 1-3, Harris 0-1, Barea 0-1, Powell 0-3), Portland 11-38 (Curry 4-8, Lillard 2-7, Collins 1-2, Harkless 1-2, Leonard 1-4, Aminu 1-5, McCollum 1-8, Stauskas 0-2). Fouled Out—Nurkic. Rebounds—Dallas 49 (Doncic 11), Portland 53 (Nurkic 12). Assists—Dallas 22 (Barea 8), Portland 29 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls—Dallas 20, Portland 26. Technicals—Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Harkless. A—19,707 (19,393).
Grizzlies 107, Lakers 99
MEMPHIS (107)
Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Jackson Jr. 11-21 4-5 27, Gasol 7-16 1-3 17, Conley 7-13 0-0 17, Temple 5-7 0-0 14, Rabb 2-4 0-0 4, Green 4-6 2-2 12, Mack 0-4 0-0 0, Selden 4-9 2-4 12, D.Brooks 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 42-90 9-14 107.<
L.A. LAKERS (99)
James 8-14 4-4 22, Kuzma 3-8 3-6 11, Zubac 8-12 3-4 19, Ball 2-10 0-0 4, Ingram 8-15 3-6 20, Wagner 0-2 0-0 0, Rondo 1-2 0-0 2, Hart 3-7 2-2 11, Stephenson 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 37-75 15-22 99.<
Memphis;26;24;22;35;—;107
L.A. Lakers;20;26;29;24;—;99
3-Point Goals—Memphis 14-26 (Temple 4-6, Conley 3-6, Green 2-2, Selden 2-4, Gasol 2-4, Jackson Jr. 1-2, D.Brooks 0-2), L.A. Lakers 10-30 (Hart 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 2-3, James 2-5, Kuzma 2-6, Ingram 1-3, Ball 0-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 43 (Jackson Jr., Gasol 9), L.A. Lakers 41 (James 14). Assists—Memphis 24 (Conley, Gasol 8), L.A. Lakers 27 (James 7). Total Fouls—Memphis 20, L.A. Lakers 16. A—18,997 (18,997).
LEADERS
Through Dec. 22
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Harden, HOU;29;274;255;928;32.0
Durant, GOL;33;329;236;952;28.8
Davis, NOR;29;294;198;814;28.1
James, LAL;32;326;171;889;27.8
Lillard, POR;32;280;202;862;26.9
Leonard, TOR;26;246;157;696;26.8
Embiid, PHL;33;290;255;870;26.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL;30;293;192;787;26.2
George, OKC;31;277;149;808;26.1
Griffin, DET;29;250;177;743;25.6
Walker, CHA;31;260;154;774;25.0
Beal, WAS;33;295;124;793;24.0
LaVine, CHI;28;236;146;665;23.8
DeRozan, SAN;34;301;178;786;23.1
Irving, BOS;29;250;79;656;22.6
Thompson, GOL;33;282;71;719;21.8
Harris, LAC;32;257;107;682;21.3
McCollum, POR;31;260;77;658;21.2
Wall, WAS;30;235;117;635;21.2
Hardaway Jr., NYK;32;216;151;673;21.0
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Gobert, UTA;189;291;.649
Capela, HOU;239;374;.639
Harrell, LAC;190;298;.638
McGee, LAL;152;243;.626
Sabonis, IND;175;281;.623
Jordan, DAL;126;204;.618
Favors, UTA;149;248;.601
Allen, Bro;147;247;.595
Adams, OKC;202;342;.591
Ayton, PHX;235;398;.590
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Drummond, DET;30;173;293;466;15.5
Jordan, DAL;31;98;348;446;14.4
Whiteside, MIA;26;109;241;350;13.5
Embiid, PHL;33;79;355;434;13.2
Antetokounmpo, MIL;30;77;306;383;12.8
Davis, NOR;29;95;270;365;12.6
Gobert, UTA;34;121;296;417;12.3
Capela, HOU;32;153;235;388;12.1
Vucevic, ORL;30;76;283;359;12.0
Thompson, CLE;27;135;179;314;11.6
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;23;237;10.3
Lowry, TOR;30;294;9.8
Wall, WAS;30;266;8.9
Holiday, NOR;33;292;8.8
Harden, HOU;29;244;8.4
Teague, MIN;23;192;8.3
Paul, HOU;26;208;8.0
Simmons, PHL;33;262;7.9
Fox, SAC;32;238;7.4
Jokic, DEN;31;225;7.3
