Bulls 98, Spurs 93
CHICAGO (98)
Holiday 1-12 5-5 8, Markkanen 9-18 2-2 23, Carter Jr. 3-5 2-4 8, Arcidiacono 4-6 2-2 12, Dunn 11-19 2-2 24, Hutchison 0-2 0-0 0, Portis 4-12 1-2 9, Lopez 3-6 4-4 10, Payne 2-4 0-0 4, Harrison 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 18-21 98.<
SAN ANTONIO (93)
White 0-3 0-0 0, Gay 4-8 4-4 12, Aldridge 10-16 9-11 29, Forbes 0-4 0-0 0, DeRozan 8-23 5-6 21, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Bertans 1-3 3-4 6, Poeltl 2-3 1-1 5, Mills 1-4 0-0 3, Belinelli 6-8 0-0 17. Totals 32-73 22-26 93.
Chicago;21;22;31;24;—;98
San Antonio;28;34;16;15;—;93
3-Point Goals—Chicago 6-29 (Markkanen 3-8, Arcidiacono 2-4, Holiday 1-10, Dunn 0-2, Payne 0-2, Portis 0-3), San Antonio 7-21 (Belinelli 5-7, Bertans 1-3, Mills 1-4, White 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Gay 0-1, Forbes 0-4). Fouled Out—Carter Jr.. Rebounds—Chicago 40 (Dunn, Markkanen, Holiday 7), San Antonio 41 (Aldridge 12). Assists—Chicago 16 (Arcidiacono 6), San Antonio 18 (Mills, Gay 4). Total Fouls—Chicago 20, San Antonio 18. A—18,354 (18,581).
Pistons 113, Celtics 104
BOSTON (104)
Tatum 6-15 5-6 17, Morris 3-10 3-4 9, Baynes 4-6 2-2 10, Irving 11-25 2-3 26, Smart 6-11 4-6 21, J.Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Hayward 3-11 0-0 6, Theis 3-5 0-0 8, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Rozier 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 39-94 17-23 104.<
DETROIT (113)
Bullock 5-11 1-2 15, Griffin 8-16 10-13 27, Drummond 6-14 7-9 19, Jackson 3-5 6-7 12, Kennard 4-4 0-0 10, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Leuer 2-4 0-0 4, Galloway 6-13 0-2 14, Calderon 2-3 1-2 5, B.Brown 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 39-80 25-35 113.
Boston;33;23;22;26;—;104
Detroit;33;24;28;28;—;113
3-Point Goals—Boston 9-33 (Smart 5-7, Theis 2-3, Irving 2-6, J.Brown 0-1, Rozier 0-3, Tatum 0-3, Hayward 0-4, Morris 0-6), Detroit 10-30 (Bullock 4-10, Kennard 2-2, Galloway 2-9, Griffin 1-2, B.Brown 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Calderon 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out—Calderon, Morris. Rebounds—Boston 44 (Irving, Tatum, Smart 8), Detroit 48 (Drummond 20). Assists—Boston 19 (Irving 4), Detroit 25 (Calderon 8). Total Fouls—Boston 25, Detroit 21. Technicals—Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second), Tatum, Griffin.
Lakers 128, Hornets 100
L.A. LAKERS (128)
James 7-15 8-12 24, Kuzma 4-9 4-4 14, McGee 9-10 1-2 19, Ball 7-11 0-0 16, Hart 2-8 0-1 5, Mykhailiuk 4-10 1-2 12, Zubac 3-4 0-0 6, Chandler 1-1 1-2 3, Wagner 2-4 0-0 5, Caldwell-Pope 4-9 1-1 11, Stephenson 5-8 0-0 11, Bonga 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 49-92 16-24 128.
CHARLOTTE (100)
Batum 3-7 0-0 7, M.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Zeller 3-7 2-2 8, Walker 2-13 0-0 4, Lamb 4-9 3-3 12, Bridges 5-13 5-6 17, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-4 0-0 2, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 2, Hernangomez 5-9 1-2 11, Monk 7-14 3-3 19, Graham 2-6 1-1 5, Parker 2-3 0-1 4, Bacon 4-4 0-0 9. Totals 39-92 15-18 100.
L.A. Lakers;32;25;40;31;—;128
Charlotte;22;28;17;33;—;100
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 14-34 (Mykhailiuk 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 2-4, Ball 2-4, Kuzma 2-5, James 2-6, Wagner 1-2, Stephenson 1-3, Hart 1-4), Charlotte 7-29 (Monk 2-5, Bridges 2-6, Bacon 1-1, Lamb 1-3, Batum 1-5, Kaminsky 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Graham 0-2, Walker 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 52 (James 12), Charlotte 38 (Zeller 7). Assists—L.A. Lakers 34 (James 11), Charlotte 22 (Graham 6). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 20, Charlotte 19. Technicals—Stephenson, Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A—19,641 (19,077).
Magic 96, Jazz 89
UTAH (89)
Ingles 2-11 2-2 8, Favors 8-16 5-6 21, Gobert 2-6 2-2 6, Rubio 3-14 9-9 15, Mitchell 8-21 6-6 24, O'Neale 0-1 1-2 1, Crowder 3-8 1-1 9, Sefolosha 0-1 0-0 0, Exum 1-3 0-0 2, Korver 1-8 0-0 3. Totals 28-89 26-28 89.<
ORLANDO (96)
Isaac 0-3 0-0 0, Gordon 3-7 0-0 8, Vucevic 5-14 4-4 15, Augustin 4-8 1-2 11, Fournier 7-15 8-10 24, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 3-7 2-2 9, Ross 8-9 0-0 19, Grant 1-3 0-0 2, Simmons 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 34-72 17-20 96.<
Utah;14;21;24;30;—;89
Orlando;14;19;22;41;—;96
3-Point Goals—Utah 7-29 (Mitchell 2-5, Ingles 2-6, Crowder 2-6, Korver 1-7, O'Neale 0-1, Rubio 0-4), Orlando 11-24 (Ross 3-3, Gordon 2-3, Augustin 2-3, Fournier 2-7, Vucevic 1-3, Bamba 1-3, Grant 0-1, Simmons 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 42 (Gobert 13), Orlando 48 (Vucevic 19). Assists—Utah 17 (Ingles 5), Orlando 18 (Vucevic, Augustin 5). Total Fouls—Utah 19, Orlando 27. Technicals—Orlando coach Steve Clifford. A—20,011 (22,300).
Rockets 105, Grizzlies 97
HOUSTON (105)
Gordon 2-11 0-0 4, Tucker 5-11 0-0 14, Capela 10-14 6-7 26, Paul 3-10 2-2 10, Harden 9-14 11-13 32, Nene 1-5 0-0 2, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, G.Green 5-6 3-3 17. Totals 35-73 22-25 105.<
MEMPHIS (97)
Temple 4-8 0-0 8, Jackson Jr. 4-7 0-2 9, Gasol 7-12 2-2 17, Conley 8-17 5-5 22, Mack 2-5 0-0 4, Casspi 1-2 0-0 2, J.Green 5-7 3-4 13, Noah 0-1 1-2 1, Carter 5-9 0-0 11, Selden 1-3 1-2 3, M.Brooks 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 40-75 12-17 97.
3-Point Goals—Houston 13-37 (G.Green 4-4, Tucker 4-9, Harden 3-7, Paul 2-7, House Jr. 0-2, Gordon 0-8), Memphis 5-23 (M.Brooks 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Gasol 1-2, Carter 1-5, Conley 1-6, Mack 0-1, Selden 0-2, Temple 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 36 (Harden 12), Memphis 35 (Gasol 9). Assists—Houston 23 (Harden, Paul 10), Memphis 20 (Conley 6). Total Fouls—Houston 22, Memphis 22. Technicals—Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second), G.Green. A—16,777 (18,119).
Thunder 110, Clippers 104
L.A. CLIPPERS (104)
Harris 9-14 1-1 22, Gallinari 10-16 4-5 28, Gortat 1-5 3-4 5, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-4 0-2 2, Bradley 4-9 0-0 10, Harrell 8-14 4-7 21, Scott 1-5 0-0 3, Teodosic 1-4 0-0 2, Beverley 2-2 3-3 9, Thornwell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-75 15-22 104.
OKLAHOMA CITY (110)
George 11-19 6-8 33, Grant 8-11 1-3 18, Adams 6-14 4-6 16, Westbrook 4-17 2-3 13, Ferguson 1-2 0-0 2, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Schroder 4-14 0-0 8, Abrines 2-4 2-2 6, Diallo 4-5 2-2 10. Totals 42-90 17-24 110.
L.A. Clippers;25;25;19;35;—;104
Oklahoma City;30;31;25;24;—;110
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 13-25 (Gallinari 4-6, Harris 3-6, Beverley 2-2, Bradley 2-6, Harrell 1-1, Scott 1-2, Teodosic 0-2), Oklahoma City 9-22 (George 5-9, Westbrook 3-4, Grant 1-3, Ferguson 0-1, Abrines 0-2, Schroder 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 44 (Harris 9), Oklahoma City 40 (Westbrook 9). Assists—L.A. Clippers 18 (Bradley 4), Oklahoma City 25 (Westbrook 12). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 22, Oklahoma City 20. Technicals—Gortat, Bradley, Beverley, Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second). A—18,203 (18,203).
Suns 107, Timberwolves 99
MINNESOTA (99)
Covington 1-8 1-2 4, Saric 6-12 1-1 15, Towns 11-26 5-6 28, Teague 3-9 4-5 10, Wiggins 6-15 1-2 14, Tolliver 0-1 0-0 0, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-4 1-2 1, Rose 11-16 1-1 25, Okogie 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-96 14-19 99.<
PHOENIX (107)
Bridges 4-12 2-2 12, Warren 8-19 2-2 21, Ayton 7-11 4-5 18, Melton 4-6 0-0 9, Booker 10-16 5-6 28, Jackson 2-10 2-4 6, Holmes 4-6 1-1 9, Evans 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 41-90 16-20 107.<
Minnesota;30;28;24;17;—;99
Phoenix;28;28;29;22;—;107
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 7-35 (Rose 2-3, Saric 2-5, Wiggins 1-6, Covington 1-7, Towns 1-7, Tolliver 0-1, Okogie 0-2, Teague 0-2, Jones 0-2), Phoenix 9-28 (Booker 3-6, Warren 3-6, Bridges 2-7, Melton 1-2, Evans 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Crawford 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 41 (Towns 12), Phoenix 51 (Ayton 12). Assists—Minnesota 26 (Teague 11), Phoenix 30 (Booker, Crawford 7). Total Fouls—Minnesota 19, Phoenix 22. Technicals—Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A—14,244 (18,422).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.