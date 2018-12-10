Bucks 104, Raptors 99

MILWAUKEE (104)

Middleton 3-9 2-3 10, Antetokounmpo 8-15 2-3 19, Lopez 7-13 0-0 19, Bledsoe 4-14 1-1 9, Brogdon 7-15 1-1 18, Ilyasova 1-3 6-6 9, Maker 1-2 2-2 5, Connaughton 0-2 0-0 0, S.Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Snell 3-8 3-4 10. Totals 36-87 17-20 104.

TORONTO (99)

Leonard 8-18 3-3 20, Siakam 7-12 1-2 17, Ibaka 9-21 0-0 22, Lowry 0-5 0-0 0, Green 3-7 0-0 8, Anunoby 1-5 0-0 2, Miles 2-4 0-0 5, Valanciunas 2-8 2-2 6, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, VanVleet 7-12 0-0 19. Totals 39-94 6-7 99.<

Milwaukee;25;26;28;25;—;104

Toronto;30;19;25;25;—;99

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 15-39 (Lopez 5-8, Brogdon 3-5, Middleton 2-5, Maker 1-2, Ilyasova 1-2, Antetokounmpo 1-3, S.Brown 1-3, Snell 1-5, Connaughton 0-2, Bledsoe 0-4), Toronto 15-44 (VanVleet 5-7, Ibaka 4-11, Siakam 2-4, Green 2-4, Miles 1-3, Leonard 1-5, Wright 0-2, Anunoby 0-3, Lowry 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 45 (Antetokounmpo 19), Toronto 45 (Leonard 8). Assists—Milwaukee 22 (Antetokounmpo 6), Toronto 24 (Lowry 7). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 13, Toronto 21. Technicals—Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A—19,800 (19,800).

Spurs 110, Jazz 97

UTAH (97)

Ingles 2-5 1-2 5, Favors 1-2 0-0 2, Gobert 5-9 2-4 12, Rubio 11-23 1-1 26, Mitchell 8-21 8-10 27, O'Neale 2-7 0-0 5, Sefolosha 4-4 0-0 9, Crowder 1-6 0-0 2, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 1-2 2-2 4, Exum 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-85 14-19 97.

SAN ANTONIO (110)

White 3-6 0-0 6, Gay 10-16 3-4 23, Aldridge 10-15 0-0 20, Forbes 6-8 2-2 15, DeRozan 10-23 6-6 26, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-3 0-0 2, Mills 3-9 0-0 8, Belinelli 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 47-89 11-12 110.

Utah;18;18;36;25;—;97

San Antonio;23;31;28;28;—;110

3-Point Goals—Utah 9-29 (Rubio 3-8, Mitchell 3-8, Sefolosha 1-1, O'Neale 1-2, Korver 1-3, Neto 0-1, Ingles 0-2, Crowder 0-4), San Antonio 5-14 (Mills 2-5, Belinelli 2-6, Forbes 1-1, DeRozan 0-1, Gay 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 38 (Favors, Gobert 8), San Antonio 46 (Gay 15). Assists—Utah 23 (Gobert 7), San Antonio 26 (DeRozan 8). Total Fouls—Utah 15, San Antonio 15. A—17,834 (18,581).

Pelicans 116, Pistons 108

NEW ORLEANS (116)

Hill 2-2 0-0 5, Randle 11-19 6-7 28, Davis 2-7 2-4 6, Holiday 14-22 3-3 37, Frazier 4-5 4-4 14, Miller 1-4 3-3 6, Diallo 2-2 0-0 4, Mirotic 5-13 0-0 12, Moore 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 42-79 20-23 116.<

DETROIT (108)

Robinson III 0-2 0-0 0, Griffin 13-25 5-8 35, Drummond 10-23 3-6 23, R.Jackson 1-6 0-0 2, Brown 3-7 0-0 7, Leuer 4-5 1-2 9, Pachulia 2-4 2-5 6, Calderon 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 9-20 2-3 24, Kennard 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 43-98 13-24 108.

New Orleans;28;28;35;25;—;116

Detroit;20;30;34;24;—;108

3-Point Goals—New Orleans 12-30 (Holiday 6-10, Frazier 2-3, Mirotic 2-8, Hill 1-1, Miller 1-3, Moore 0-1, Davis 0-2, Randle 0-2), Detroit 9-29 (Griffin 4-9, Galloway 4-10, Brown 1-2, Drummond 0-1, Leuer 0-1, Calderon 0-1, R.Jackson 0-2, Kennard 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 47 (Davis 9), Detroit 47 (Drummond 19). Assists—New Orleans 27 (Frazier 8), Detroit 28 (Calderon 9). Total Fouls—New Orleans 19, Detroit 22. A—14,705 (20,491).

Bobcats 119, Knicks 107

CHARLOTTE (119)

Batum 2-6 0-0 6, Williams 4-9 2-2 13, Zeller 5-5 2-2 12, Walker 8-20 5-5 25, Lamb 8-12 2-2 19, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-3 4-4 8, Bridges 1-5 2-2 4, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 2, Hernangomez 1-2 1-2 3, Graham 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 6-13 4-6 16, Monk 3-8 1-2 9. Totals 42-87 23-27 119.

NEW YORK (107)

Hezonja 0-3 0-0 0, Vonleh 1-5 0-0 3, Kanter 3-6 0-0 6, Mudiay 3-9 0-0 6, Hardaway Jr. 7-13 4-4 21, Knox 10-25 2-2 26, Robinson 3-4 0-0 6, Ntilikina 7-11 0-0 18, Lee 2-6 0-1 4, Dotson 6-8 0-0 12, Baker 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 44-93 6-7 107.

Charlotte;27;34;38;20;—;119

New York;24;23;31;29;—;107

3-Point Goals—Charlotte 12-34 (Walker 4-11, Williams 3-7, Batum 2-3, Monk 2-4, Lamb 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Graham 0-1, Parker 0-1, Bridges 0-1), New York 13-26 (Ntilikina 4-4, Knox 4-8, Hardaway Jr. 3-5, Baker 1-1, Vonleh 1-3, Lee 0-1, Mudiay 0-4). Fouled Out—Ntilikina. Rebounds—Charlotte 42 (Zeller 7), New York 41 (Knox 15). Assists—Charlotte 19 (Walker 6), New York 28 (Vonleh 9). Total Fouls—Charlotte 17, New York 25. Technicals—New York coach David Fizdale 2. A—18,602 (19,812).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments