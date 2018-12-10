Bucks 104, Raptors 99
MILWAUKEE (104)
Middleton 3-9 2-3 10, Antetokounmpo 8-15 2-3 19, Lopez 7-13 0-0 19, Bledsoe 4-14 1-1 9, Brogdon 7-15 1-1 18, Ilyasova 1-3 6-6 9, Maker 1-2 2-2 5, Connaughton 0-2 0-0 0, S.Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Snell 3-8 3-4 10. Totals 36-87 17-20 104.
TORONTO (99)
Leonard 8-18 3-3 20, Siakam 7-12 1-2 17, Ibaka 9-21 0-0 22, Lowry 0-5 0-0 0, Green 3-7 0-0 8, Anunoby 1-5 0-0 2, Miles 2-4 0-0 5, Valanciunas 2-8 2-2 6, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, VanVleet 7-12 0-0 19. Totals 39-94 6-7 99.<
Milwaukee;25;26;28;25;—;104
Toronto;30;19;25;25;—;99
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 15-39 (Lopez 5-8, Brogdon 3-5, Middleton 2-5, Maker 1-2, Ilyasova 1-2, Antetokounmpo 1-3, S.Brown 1-3, Snell 1-5, Connaughton 0-2, Bledsoe 0-4), Toronto 15-44 (VanVleet 5-7, Ibaka 4-11, Siakam 2-4, Green 2-4, Miles 1-3, Leonard 1-5, Wright 0-2, Anunoby 0-3, Lowry 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 45 (Antetokounmpo 19), Toronto 45 (Leonard 8). Assists—Milwaukee 22 (Antetokounmpo 6), Toronto 24 (Lowry 7). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 13, Toronto 21. Technicals—Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A—19,800 (19,800).
Spurs 110, Jazz 97
UTAH (97)
Ingles 2-5 1-2 5, Favors 1-2 0-0 2, Gobert 5-9 2-4 12, Rubio 11-23 1-1 26, Mitchell 8-21 8-10 27, O'Neale 2-7 0-0 5, Sefolosha 4-4 0-0 9, Crowder 1-6 0-0 2, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 1-2 2-2 4, Exum 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-85 14-19 97.
SAN ANTONIO (110)
White 3-6 0-0 6, Gay 10-16 3-4 23, Aldridge 10-15 0-0 20, Forbes 6-8 2-2 15, DeRozan 10-23 6-6 26, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-3 0-0 2, Mills 3-9 0-0 8, Belinelli 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 47-89 11-12 110.
Utah;18;18;36;25;—;97
San Antonio;23;31;28;28;—;110
3-Point Goals—Utah 9-29 (Rubio 3-8, Mitchell 3-8, Sefolosha 1-1, O'Neale 1-2, Korver 1-3, Neto 0-1, Ingles 0-2, Crowder 0-4), San Antonio 5-14 (Mills 2-5, Belinelli 2-6, Forbes 1-1, DeRozan 0-1, Gay 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 38 (Favors, Gobert 8), San Antonio 46 (Gay 15). Assists—Utah 23 (Gobert 7), San Antonio 26 (DeRozan 8). Total Fouls—Utah 15, San Antonio 15. A—17,834 (18,581).
Pelicans 116, Pistons 108
NEW ORLEANS (116)
Hill 2-2 0-0 5, Randle 11-19 6-7 28, Davis 2-7 2-4 6, Holiday 14-22 3-3 37, Frazier 4-5 4-4 14, Miller 1-4 3-3 6, Diallo 2-2 0-0 4, Mirotic 5-13 0-0 12, Moore 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 42-79 20-23 116.<
DETROIT (108)
Robinson III 0-2 0-0 0, Griffin 13-25 5-8 35, Drummond 10-23 3-6 23, R.Jackson 1-6 0-0 2, Brown 3-7 0-0 7, Leuer 4-5 1-2 9, Pachulia 2-4 2-5 6, Calderon 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 9-20 2-3 24, Kennard 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 43-98 13-24 108.
New Orleans;28;28;35;25;—;116
Detroit;20;30;34;24;—;108
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 12-30 (Holiday 6-10, Frazier 2-3, Mirotic 2-8, Hill 1-1, Miller 1-3, Moore 0-1, Davis 0-2, Randle 0-2), Detroit 9-29 (Griffin 4-9, Galloway 4-10, Brown 1-2, Drummond 0-1, Leuer 0-1, Calderon 0-1, R.Jackson 0-2, Kennard 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 47 (Davis 9), Detroit 47 (Drummond 19). Assists—New Orleans 27 (Frazier 8), Detroit 28 (Calderon 9). Total Fouls—New Orleans 19, Detroit 22. A—14,705 (20,491).
Bobcats 119, Knicks 107
CHARLOTTE (119)
Batum 2-6 0-0 6, Williams 4-9 2-2 13, Zeller 5-5 2-2 12, Walker 8-20 5-5 25, Lamb 8-12 2-2 19, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-3 4-4 8, Bridges 1-5 2-2 4, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 2, Hernangomez 1-2 1-2 3, Graham 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 6-13 4-6 16, Monk 3-8 1-2 9. Totals 42-87 23-27 119.
NEW YORK (107)
Hezonja 0-3 0-0 0, Vonleh 1-5 0-0 3, Kanter 3-6 0-0 6, Mudiay 3-9 0-0 6, Hardaway Jr. 7-13 4-4 21, Knox 10-25 2-2 26, Robinson 3-4 0-0 6, Ntilikina 7-11 0-0 18, Lee 2-6 0-1 4, Dotson 6-8 0-0 12, Baker 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 44-93 6-7 107.
Charlotte;27;34;38;20;—;119
New York;24;23;31;29;—;107
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 12-34 (Walker 4-11, Williams 3-7, Batum 2-3, Monk 2-4, Lamb 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Graham 0-1, Parker 0-1, Bridges 0-1), New York 13-26 (Ntilikina 4-4, Knox 4-8, Hardaway Jr. 3-5, Baker 1-1, Vonleh 1-3, Lee 0-1, Mudiay 0-4). Fouled Out—Ntilikina. Rebounds—Charlotte 42 (Zeller 7), New York 41 (Knox 15). Assists—Charlotte 19 (Walker 6), New York 28 (Vonleh 9). Total Fouls—Charlotte 17, New York 25. Technicals—New York coach David Fizdale 2. A—18,602 (19,812).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.