CELTICS 116, WIZARDS 110
BOSTON (116)
Ojeleye 7-17 1-4 17, Yabusele 5-10 0-2 13, Williams III 1-3 0-0 2, Rozier 8-15 1-2 21, Brown 6-13 2-4 15, Theis 1-1 0-0 2, Wanamaker 6-13 5-7 17, Dozier 5-14 1-2 12, Hunter 6-13 1-2 17. Totals 45-99 11-23 116.<
WASHINGTON (110)
Brown Jr. 2-8 0-0 5, Portis 4-9 2-2 11, Bryant 6-7 1-1 14, Satoransky 6-8 4-6 19, Beal 6-11 2-2 16, Robinson 7-10 0-0 14, Dekker 2-11 0-0 5, Green 2-13 1-2 6, Mahinmi 4-13 1-1 11, Randle 2-7 3-4 9. Totals 41-97 14-18 110.<
Boston;25;38;26;27;—;116
Washington;39;25;31;15;—;110
3-Point Goals—Boston 15-44 (Rozier 4-8, Hunter 4-10, Yabusele 3-5, Ojeleye 2-7, Brown 1-4, Dozier 1-6, Wanamaker 0-4), Washington 14-39 (Satoransky 3-3, Mahinmi 2-3, Beal 2-4, Randle 2-6, Bryant 1-2, Portis 1-3, Brown Jr. 1-4, Dekker 1-5, Green 1-8, Robinson 0-1). Fouled Out—Williams III. Rebounds—Boston 50 (Dozier, Williams III 11), Washington 58 (Mahinmi 12). Assists—Boston 27 (Wanamaker 7), Washington 28 (Satoransky 5). Total Fouls—Boston 17, Washington 18. A—20,409 (20,356).
HORNETS 124, CAVALIERS 97
CHARLOTTE (124)
Batum 1-2 0-0 3, Bridges 6-9 2-3 18, Biyombo 2-2 1-2 5, Walker 9-18 1-2 23, Bacon 7-11 0-0 18, Kaminsky 3-5 6-8 14, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 4-9 0-0 10, Lamb 9-13 2-2 23, Macura 1-1 0-0 2, Monk 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 45-78 12-17 124.
CLEVELAND (97)
Osman 7-13 1-2 17, Nance Jr. 4-9 2-2 10, Zizic 3-6 0-0 6, Sexton 8-17 1-2 18, Knight 3-10 0-0 9, Adel 0-0 0-0 0, Chriss 4-11 0-0 8, Frye 3-6 2-2 10, Clarkson 7-13 0-0 16, Nwaba 0-1 0-0 0, Stauskas 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 40-89 6-8 97.
Charlotte;33;31;26;34;—;124
Cleveland;31;25;19;22;—;97
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 22-44 (Bridges 4-5, Bacon 4-7, Walker 4-10, Lamb 3-6, Kaminsky 2-3, Graham 2-5, Monk 2-6, Batum 1-1, Hernangomez 0-1), Cleveland 11-30 (Knight 3-5, Frye 2-3, Clarkson 2-4, Osman 2-5, Stauskas 1-1, Sexton 1-7, Nance Jr. 0-2, Chriss 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 37 (Bridges 7), Cleveland 41 (Nance Jr. 12). Assists—Charlotte 35 (Walker 7), Cleveland 24 (Sexton 10). Total Fouls—Charlotte 13, Cleveland 18. A—19,432 (20,562).
PISTONS 100, GRIZZLIES 93
MEMPHIS (93)
Holiday 3-8 0-0 8, Caboclo 6-13 1-1 15, Zeller 4-7 5-6 13, Wright 4-10 7-8 15, Dorsey 5-12 1-2 12, Parsons 3-8 2-2 9, Washburn 1-1 0-0 3, Rabb 4-6 1-2 9, Carter 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 33-69 17-21 93.
DETROIT (100)
Brown 4-5 0-0 8, Griffin 2-5 0-0 5, Drummond 6-11 8-12 20, Jackson 5-16 0-0 12, Ellington 1-11 5-5 7, Pachulia 1-4 1-2 3, Maker 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 9-15 3-5 22, Galloway 2-8 2-2 7, Kennard 5-11 0-0 15, Robinson III 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 35-88 20-28 100.
Memphis;32;25;22;14;—;93
Detroit;20;18;26;36;—;100
3-Point Goals—Memphis 10-24 (Carter 3-4, Holiday 2-5, Caboclo 2-6, Washburn 1-1, Parsons 1-2, Dorsey 1-4, Wright 0-2), Detroit 10-34 (Kennard 5-9, Jackson 2-5, Griffin 1-2, Smith 1-5, Galloway 1-5, Brown 0-1, Ellington 0-7). Fouled Out—Zeller. Rebounds—Memphis 43 (Rabb 10), Detroit 40 (Drummond 17). Assists—Memphis 19 (Parsons, Dorsey, Zeller 3), Detroit 16 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls—Memphis 24, Detroit 21. A—19,802 (20,491).
HEAT 122, 76ERS 99
PHILADELPHIA (99)
Butler 2-5 0-0 4, Harris 3-16 0-0 6, Bolden 0-3 0-0 0, B.Simmons 7-12 2-2 16, Smith 4-8 2-2 11, Highsmith 1-3 0-0 2, A.Johnson 2-6 1-2 5, Marjanovic 6-10 0-0 12, Monroe 6-8 6-6 18, McConnell 1-6 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-3 0-0 2, Milton 2-9 1-2 7, J.Simmons 5-9 2-2 14. Totals 40-98 14-16 99.
MIAMI (122)
Winslow 6-9 0-0 16, Olynyk 3-4 0-0 8, Adebayo 8-11 3-5 19, Dragic 2-10 1-2 6, Wade 10-23 6-6 30, Jones Jr. 2-2 3-4 7, Robinson 2-2 0-0 4, J.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Haslem 2-7 3-4 7, Maten 0-2 0-0 0, Whiteside 7-8 1-2 15, Waiters 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 46-87 17-23 122.
Philadelphia;20;22;18;39;—;99
Miami;34;27;30;31;—;122
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 5-25 (J.Simmons 2-3, Milton 2-6, Smith 1-3, Korkmaz 0-1, Highsmith 0-1, A.Johnson 0-1, Butler 0-1, Bolden 0-3, Harris 0-6), Miami 13-27 (Winslow 4-5, Wade 4-10, Olynyk 2-3, Waiters 2-4, Dragic 1-3, Haslem 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 46 (Harris 9), Miami 44 (Whiteside, Adebayo 9). Assists—Philadelphia 22 (J.Simmons 8), Miami 29 (Dragic 13). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 19, Miami 18. A—20,153 (19,600).
WARRIORS 112, PELICANS 103
GOLDEN STATE (112)
McKinnie 3-7 3-4 10, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Cousins 7-18 6-10 21, Curry 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 5-10 0-0 11, Derrickson 2-4 0-0 5, Bell 5-7 0-0 10, Jerebko 3-8 0-0 7, Looney 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 7-12 3-3 19, Livingston 0-1 0-2 0, Lee 7-13 2-2 20. Totals 43-89 14-21 112.
NEW ORLEANS (103)
Williams 3-10 0-0 8, Wood 10-21 4-5 26, Okafor 15-24 0-2 30, Payton 1-4 1-2 3, Clark 8-22 1-1 20, Hill 2-7 0-0 5, Diallo 5-7 0-0 11, Bertans 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 44-99 6-10 103.
Golden State;18;38;32;24;—;112
New Orleans;19;37;23;24;—;103
3-Point Goals—Golden State 12-30 (Lee 4-7, Cook 2-3, Derrickson 1-2, Curry 1-2, McKinnie 1-3, Jerebko 1-4, Evans 1-4, Cousins 1-5), New Orleans 9-33 (Clark 3-10, Williams 2-7, Wood 2-7, Diallo 1-1, Hill 1-4, Payton 0-1, Okafor 0-1, Bertans 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 58 (Cousins 12), New Orleans 42 (Wood 12). Assists—Golden State 25 (Cousins 6), New Orleans 29 (Payton 7). Total Fouls—Golden State 17, New Orleans 15. Technicals—New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A—17,090 (16,867).
KNICKS 96, BULLS 86
NEW YORK (96)
Knox 5-16 3-4 17, Kornet 5-14 0-0 12, Robinson 3-6 2-2 8, Smith Jr. 10-23 3-6 25, Dotson 5-10 0-0 12, Hicks 0-1 0-0 0, Ellenson 2-7 0-1 5, Garrett 4-9 0-0 8, Jenkins 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 37-93 8-13 96.
CHICAGO (86)
Harrison 6-12 1-2 13, Selden 1-6 0-2 2, Lopez 5-9 1-2 12, Arcidiacono 3-9 7-8 14, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-8 2-2 10, J.Sampson 4-16 2-4 11, Felicio 1-4 2-4 4, Lemon Jr. 3-9 3-3 9, Alkins 1-3 0-0 2, B.Sampson 3-7 1-2 9. Totals 30-83 19-29 86.
New York;39;18;17;22;—;96
Chicago;24;26;18;18;—;86
3-Point Goals—New York 14-40 (Knox 4-8, Jenkins 3-6, Dotson 2-5, Kornet 2-7, Smith Jr. 2-9, Ellenson 1-3, Garrett 0-2), Chicago 7-22 (B.Sampson 2-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-5, Lopez 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-4, J.Sampson 1-5, Harrison 0-1, Selden 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 61 (Robinson 17), Chicago 50 (J.Sampson, Felicio 8). Assists—New York 17 (Smith Jr. 5), Chicago 14 (Selden, Arcidiacono, Harrison 3). Total Fouls—New York 16, Chicago 18. A—21,350 (20,917).
RAPTORS 120, TIMBERWOLVES 100
TORONTO (120)
Leonard 8-14 0-0 20, Siakam 4-6 1-2 10, Gasol 3-5 1-4 9, VanVleet 6-12 2-2 16, Green 2-5 2-2 7, Powell 4-10 0-0 10, Anunoby 4-6 0-0 9, Miller 1-2 1-2 3, Boucher 7-10 0-0 15, Moreland 0-1 0-0 0, Loyd 2-4 1-1 6, Lin 2-8 4-4 8, Meeks 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 46-88 12-17 120.
MINNESOTA (100)
Wiggins 7-17 0-0 16, Saric 5-12 3-3 15, Dieng 5-9 5-6 16, Jones 5-9 0-0 11, Okogie 1-4 0-0 3, Creek 3-6 0-0 6, Bates-Diop 2-7 2-2 7, Tolliver 2-5 0-0 6, Reynolds 3-10 0-0 8, Williams 3-6 0-1 7, Terrell 2-6 1-2 5. Totals 38-91 11-14 100.
Toronto;26;43;29;22;—;120
Minnesota;28;19;31;22;—;100
3-Point Goals—Toronto 16-37 (Leonard 4-7, Gasol 2-3, Powell 2-4, VanVleet 2-5, Loyd 1-1, Siakam 1-2, Anunoby 1-2, Meeks 1-3, Green 1-3, Boucher 1-3, Lin 0-4), Minnesota 13-42 (Tolliver 2-4, Saric 2-6, Wiggins 2-6, Reynolds 2-7, Dieng 1-1, Williams 1-2, Okogie 1-3, Jones 1-4, Bates-Diop 1-5, Creek 0-1, Terrell 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 54 (Boucher 13), Minnesota 35 (Saric 9). Assists—Toronto 24 (Lin 5), Minnesota 26 (Jones 10). Total Fouls—Toronto 17, Minnesota 16. A—16,119 (19,356).
MAVERICKS 120, SUNS 109
PHOENIX (109)
Bridges 4-6 2-3 10, Bender 4-9 3-4 12, Spalding 1-7 0-2 2, Okobo 3-6 2-2 11, Jo.Jackson 6-20 3-5 17, Fredette 0-3 0-0 0, Melton 2-4 2-3 6, Daniels 0-3 0-0 0, Crawford 18-30 8-9 51. Totals 38-88 20-28 109.
DALLAS (120)
Ju.Jackson 4-7 0-0 10, Nowitzki 11-31 3-3 30, Powell 3-5 5-7 11, Doncic 6-14 7-8 21, Harris 4-10 3-3 14, Finney-Smith 7-9 0-0 15, Kleber 1-1 1-2 4, Brunson 3-8 3-4 9, Burke 2-3 0-0 6, Broekhoff 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 41-91 22-27 120.
Phoenix;18;20;41;30;—;109
Dallas;33;35;30;22;—;120
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 13-35 (Crawford 7-13, Okobo 3-4, Jo.Jackson 2-8, Bender 1-4, Bridges 0-1, Spalding 0-1, Daniels 0-2, Fredette 0-2), Dallas 16-40 (Nowitzki 5-14, Harris 3-5, Burke 2-3, Ju.Jackson 2-4, Doncic 2-5, Kleber 1-1, Finney-Smith 1-2, Broekhoff 0-2, Powell 0-2, Brunson 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 38 (Bender 11), Dallas 64 (Doncic 16). Assists—Phoenix 21 (Bender 6), Dallas 28 (Doncic 11). Total Fouls—Phoenix 22, Dallas 24. Technicals—Crawford, Jo.Jackson. A—21,041 (19,200).
JAZZ 118, NUGGETS 108
DENVER (108)
Barton 0-3 0-0 0, Millsap 1-7 3-4 5, Jokic 1-6 0-2 2, Murray 9-21 1-2 22, Harris 7-15 0-0 15, Vanderbilt 1-1 2-2 4, Craig 1-2 0-0 3, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-7 2-5 10, Morris 8-13 4-4 22, Beasley 9-13 2-3 25. Totals 41-88 14-22 108.
UTAH (118)
Ingles 4-8 0-0 10, Favors 7-12 2-3 16, Gobert 7-12 6-9 20, Mitchell 14-26 13-16 46, O'Neale 3-7 1-1 8, Crowder 2-4 2-3 7, Sefolosha 1-2 0-0 2, Niang 3-5 0-0 7, Cavanaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Mitrou-Long 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 41-78 26-34 118.
Denver;21;38;27;22;—;108
Utah;27;33;31;27;—;118
3-Point Goals—Denver 12-25 (Beasley 5-6, Murray 3-6, Morris 2-5, Craig 1-2, Harris 1-3, Barton 0-1, Millsap 0-2), Utah 10-27 (Mitchell 5-8, Ingles 2-6, Niang 1-2, Crowder 1-2, O'Neale 1-5, Favors 0-1, Sefolosha 0-1, Allen 0-2). Fouled Out—Jokic. Rebounds—Denver 31 (Plumlee 8), Utah 48 (Gobert 10). Assists—Denver 24 (Plumlee 8), Utah 24 (Ingles 13). Total Fouls—Denver 28, Utah 21. Technicals—Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), Utah coach Quin Snyder. A—18,306 (18,306).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.