Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Thursday's results

Philadelphia 131, Brooklyn 115, Philadelphia leads series 2-1

San Antonio 118, Nuggets 108, San Antonio leads series 2-1

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, late.

Friday's games

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

76ers 131, Nets 115

PHILADELPHIA (131)

Butler 6-13 4-4 16, T.Harris 11-19 1-1 29, Monroe 4-13 1-2 9, B.Simmons 11-13 9-11 31, Redick 7-17 7-9 26, Ennis III 2-5 0-0 4, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-4 0-0 0, Marjanovic 3-5 8-8 14, McConnell 0-1 0-0 0, J.Simmons 1-1 0-0 2, Korkmaz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 45-93 30-35 131.

BROOKLYN (115)

Carroll 2-8 0-0 6, Kurucs 1-5 1-2 3, Allen 4-5 7-9 15, Russell 12-26 0-0 26, J.Harris 2-7 4-4 8, Hollis-Jefferson 2-7 10-13 14, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Dudley 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Dinwiddie 5-13 4-4 15, Napier 0-0 0-0 0, Pinson 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 10-17 3-3 26. Totals 39-95 29-35 115.

Philadelphia;32;33;32;34;—;131

Brooklyn;24;35;31;25;—;115

3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 11-27 (T.Harris 6-6, Redick 5-9, Marjanovic 0-1, Korkmaz 0-1, Butler 0-3, Ennis III 0-3, Scott 0-4), Brooklyn 8-39 (LeVert 3-8, Carroll 2-6, Russell 2-9, Dinwiddie 1-4, Graham 0-1, Pinson 0-2, Dudley 0-2, Kurucs 0-3, J.Harris 0-4). Fouled Out—Marjanovic. Rebounds—Philadelphia 54 (T.Harris 16), Brooklyn 43 (LeVert 7). Assists—Philadelphia 26 (B.Simmons 9), Brooklyn 12 (Russell, Hollis-Jefferson 3). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 29, Brooklyn 24. Technicals—B.Simmons, Dinwiddie, Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson, Hollis-Jefferson. A—17,732 (17,732).

Spurs 118, Nuggets 108

DENVER (108)

Barton 2-6 0-0 4, Millsap 5-7 3-4 14, Jokic 8-14 3-4 22, J.Murray 2-6 0-2 6, Harris 4-13 2-4 12, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Vanderbilt 0-0 0-0 0, Craig 5-7 0-0 12, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-5 0-2 8, Morris 5-10 0-0 10, Beasley 7-13 1-1 20. Totals 42-81 9-17 108.

SAN ANTONIO (118)

DeRozan 9-18 7-8 25, Aldridge 8-17 2-2 18, Poeltl 4-5 2-4 10, White 15-21 5-6 36, Forbes 3-10 1-2 10, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-8 6-8 11, Motiejunas 1-1 0-0 2, Bertans 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 0-2 0-2 0, Walker IV 0-2 0-0 0, Belinelli 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 44-89 23-32 118.

Denver;22;36;26;24;—;108

San Antonio;31;30;27;30;—;118

3-Point Goals—Denver 15-29 (Beasley 5-6, Jokic 3-6, Craig 2-3, Harris 2-5, J.Murray 2-5, Millsap 1-2, Barton 0-2), San Antonio 7-18 (Forbes 3-7, Belinelli 2-3, Gay 1-2, White 1-4, DeRozan 0-1, Aldridge 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 37 (Beasley 9), San Antonio 45 (Aldridge 11). Assists—Denver 31 (Harris, Morris, Jokic 7), San Antonio 24 (DeRozan, White, Aldridge 5). Total Fouls—Denver 21, San Antonio 20. Technicals—DeRozan. A—18,354 (18,581).

