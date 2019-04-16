Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Tuesday's results

Toronto 111, Orlando 82, series tied 1-1

Denver 114, Spurs 105, series tied 1-1

Oklahoma City at Portland, late.

Wednesday's games

Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Raptors 111, Magic 82

ORLANDO (82)

Isaac 1-8 3-4 5, Gordon 8-12 1-5 20, Vucevic 3-7 0-2 6, Augustin 1-6 7-7 9, Fournier 4-12 0-0 10, Frazier Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Iwundu 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Birch 2-7 0-0 4, Carter-Williams 4-9 0-1 8, Ross 5-10 2-5 15, Grant 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-81 13-24 82.

TORONTO (111)

Leonard 15-22 3-3 37, Siakam 8-16 3-3 19, Gasol 3-5 0-0 9, Lowry 8-13 4-5 22, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Powell 2-10 0-0 5, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 4-8 4-4 13, VanVleet 1-5 0-0 2, Lin 1-1 2-2 4, Meeks 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 42-87 16-17 111.

Orlando;18;21;27;16;—;82

Toronto;26;25;39;21;—;111

3-Point Goals—Orlando 9-34 (Gordon 3-5, Ross 3-7, Fournier 2-7, Martin 1-3, Vucevic 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-1, Augustin 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Grant 0-2, Isaac 0-6), Toronto 11-35 (Leonard 4-8, Gasol 3-4, Lowry 2-4, Ibaka 1-2, Powell 1-6, VanVleet 0-2, Meeks 0-3, Siakam 0-3, Green 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 45 (Carter-Williams 9), Toronto 42 (Siakam 10). Assists—Orlando 17 (Augustin 4), Toronto 25 (Lowry 7). Total Fouls—Orlando 18, Toronto 23. Technicals—Carter-Williams. A—19,964 (19,800).

Nuggets 114, Spurs 105

SAN ANTONIO (105)

DeRozan 11-19 9-9 31, Aldridge 8-20 8-10 24, Poeltl 2-5 1-2 5, White 7-11 2-2 17, Forbes 2-6 0-0 5, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-9 1-1 5, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Motiejunas 1-2 0-0 2, Bertans 1-4 0-0 3, Mills 2-5 0-0 5, Belinelli 3-5 1-1 8, Walker IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-86 22-25 105.

DENVER (114)

Barton 1-10 1-4 3, Millsap 7-10 5-7 20, Jokic 7-15 5-6 21, J.Murray 8-17 6-7 24, Harris 10-16 0-1 23, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 2-4 0-0 4, Morris 5-10 1-1 11, Beasley 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 43-89 18-26 114.

San Antonio;26;33;23;23;—;105

Denver;21;28;26;39;—;114

3-Point Goals—San Antonio 5-18 (Belinelli 1-2, White 1-2, Mills 1-3, Forbes 1-4, Bertans 1-4, Gay 0-1, Aldridge 0-2), Denver 10-24 (Harris 3-6, J.Murray 2-3, Jokic 2-3, Beasley 2-4, Millsap 1-1, Morris 0-1, Barton 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 50 (Gay 9), Denver 41 (Jokic 13). Assists—San Antonio 20 (Mills 5), Denver 29 (Jokic 8). Total Fouls—San Antonio 20, Denver 21. Technicals—San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, Denver coach Michael Malone. A—19,520 (19,520).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments