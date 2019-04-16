Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tuesday's results
Toronto 111, Orlando 82, series tied 1-1
Denver 114, Spurs 105, series tied 1-1
Oklahoma City at Portland, late.
Wednesday's games
Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Raptors 111, Magic 82
ORLANDO (82)
Isaac 1-8 3-4 5, Gordon 8-12 1-5 20, Vucevic 3-7 0-2 6, Augustin 1-6 7-7 9, Fournier 4-12 0-0 10, Frazier Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Iwundu 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Birch 2-7 0-0 4, Carter-Williams 4-9 0-1 8, Ross 5-10 2-5 15, Grant 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-81 13-24 82.
TORONTO (111)
Leonard 15-22 3-3 37, Siakam 8-16 3-3 19, Gasol 3-5 0-0 9, Lowry 8-13 4-5 22, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Powell 2-10 0-0 5, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 4-8 4-4 13, VanVleet 1-5 0-0 2, Lin 1-1 2-2 4, Meeks 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 42-87 16-17 111.
Orlando;18;21;27;16;—;82
Toronto;26;25;39;21;—;111
3-Point Goals—Orlando 9-34 (Gordon 3-5, Ross 3-7, Fournier 2-7, Martin 1-3, Vucevic 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-1, Augustin 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Grant 0-2, Isaac 0-6), Toronto 11-35 (Leonard 4-8, Gasol 3-4, Lowry 2-4, Ibaka 1-2, Powell 1-6, VanVleet 0-2, Meeks 0-3, Siakam 0-3, Green 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 45 (Carter-Williams 9), Toronto 42 (Siakam 10). Assists—Orlando 17 (Augustin 4), Toronto 25 (Lowry 7). Total Fouls—Orlando 18, Toronto 23. Technicals—Carter-Williams. A—19,964 (19,800).
Nuggets 114, Spurs 105
SAN ANTONIO (105)
DeRozan 11-19 9-9 31, Aldridge 8-20 8-10 24, Poeltl 2-5 1-2 5, White 7-11 2-2 17, Forbes 2-6 0-0 5, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-9 1-1 5, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Motiejunas 1-2 0-0 2, Bertans 1-4 0-0 3, Mills 2-5 0-0 5, Belinelli 3-5 1-1 8, Walker IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-86 22-25 105.
DENVER (114)
Barton 1-10 1-4 3, Millsap 7-10 5-7 20, Jokic 7-15 5-6 21, J.Murray 8-17 6-7 24, Harris 10-16 0-1 23, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 2-4 0-0 4, Morris 5-10 1-1 11, Beasley 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 43-89 18-26 114.
San Antonio;26;33;23;23;—;105
Denver;21;28;26;39;—;114
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 5-18 (Belinelli 1-2, White 1-2, Mills 1-3, Forbes 1-4, Bertans 1-4, Gay 0-1, Aldridge 0-2), Denver 10-24 (Harris 3-6, J.Murray 2-3, Jokic 2-3, Beasley 2-4, Millsap 1-1, Morris 0-1, Barton 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 50 (Gay 9), Denver 41 (Jokic 13). Assists—San Antonio 20 (Mills 5), Denver 29 (Jokic 8). Total Fouls—San Antonio 20, Denver 21. Technicals—San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, Denver coach Michael Malone. A—19,520 (19,520).
