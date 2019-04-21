CELTICS 110, PACERS 106
BOSTON (110)
Tatum 4-10 9-12 18, Horford 4-19 5-6 14, Baynes 1-1 0-0 2, Irving 4-13 6-7 14, Brown 5-9 1-2 13, Hayward 7-9 3-3 20, Theis 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 7-11 2-2 18, Rozier 4-6 1-2 11. Totals 36-78 27-34 110.
INDIANA (106)
Bogdanovic 6-14 9-10 22, Young 4-9 0-0 9, Turner 5-12 3-4 13, Collison 5-13 6-6 19, Matthews 1-7 0-0 3, Sabonis 6-9 2-4 14, Joseph 2-5 0-0 5, Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 7-18 4-4 21. Totals 36-88 24-28 106.
Boston;21;26;26;37;—;110
Indiana;23;26;23;34;—;106
3-Point Goals—Boston 11-28 (Hayward 3-3, Rozier 2-4, Morris 2-4, Brown 2-4, Tatum 1-3, Horford 1-6, Irving 0-4), Indiana 10-28 (Collison 3-6, Evans 3-7, Joseph 1-2, Young 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-3, Matthews 1-5, Sabonis 0-1, Turner 0-2). Fouled Out—Sabonis. Rebounds—Boston 43 (Horford 12), Indiana 43 (Young 9). Assists—Boston 18 (Irving 7), Indiana 18 (Collison 5). Total Fouls—Boston 23, Indiana 25. A—17,923 (20,000).
WARRIORS 113, CLIPPERS 105
GOLDEN STATE (113)
Durant 12-21 6-6 33, D.Green 4-11 2-4 10, Bogut 4-7 0-0 8, Curry 3-14 5-5 12, Thompson 12-20 2-2 32, McKinnie 2-3 0-0 4, Looney 1-2 0-0 2, Livingston 0-1 2-2 2, Iguodala 4-10 0-0 10. Totals 42-89 17-19 113.
L.A. CLIPPERS (105)
Beverley 4-9 1-2 12, Gallinari 5-20 5-6 16, J.Green 1-2 3-4 6, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-15 4-4 25, Shamet 3-6 0-0 9, Harrell 5-8 0-0 10, Chandler 2-6 2-2 6, Robinson 2-3 2-2 7, Williams 2-10 7-10 12, Temple 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 34-80 24-32 105.
Golden State;32;30;25;26;—;113
L.A. Clippers;22;32;30;21;—;105
3-Point Goals—Golden State 12-31 (Thompson 6-9, Durant 3-6, Iguodala 2-4, Curry 1-9, McKinnie 0-1, D.Green 0-2), L.A. Clippers 13-31 (Gilgeous-Alexander 3-5, Beverley 3-5, Shamet 3-6, Robinson 1-1, J.Green 1-1, Williams 1-4, Gallinari 1-5, Harrell 0-1, Chandler 0-3). Fouled Out—Bogut. Rebounds—Golden State 49 (Curry, Bogut 10), L.A. Clippers 33 (Beverley 10). Assists—Golden State 27 (Curry 7), L.A. Clippers 22 (Beverley 5). Total Fouls—Golden State 27, L.A. Clippers 21. Technicals—L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second). A—19,068 (18,997).
THUNDER 120, TRAIL BLAZERS 108
PORTLAND (108)
Harkless 3-9 1-2 7, Aminu 3-9 0-0 9, Kanter 9-14 1-2 19, Lillard 10-21 9-10 32, McCollum 7-16 2-4 21, Layman 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 2-2 0-0 4, Leonard 4-5 0-0 8, Curry 0-0 3-3 3, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 0-1 2-3 2, Hood 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 39-83 18-24 108.
OKLAHOMA CITY (120)
George 3-16 14-17 22, Grant 6-7 2-2 18, Adams 5-6 0-0 10, Westbrook 11-22 7-8 33, Ferguson 3-5 0-0 9, Nader 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 2-2 0-2 4, Morris 2-6 3-4 7, Schroder 5-11 5-6 17, Felton 0-2 0-0 0, Burton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-77 31-39 120.
Portland;22;17;43;26;—;108
Oklahoma City;21;28;37;34;—;120
3-Point Goals—Portland 12-31 (McCollum 5-8, Aminu 3-7, Lillard 3-9, Hood 1-3, Kanter 0-1, Leonard 0-1, Harkless 0-2), Oklahoma City 15-29 (Grant 4-5, Westbrook 4-6, Ferguson 3-4, Schroder 2-3, George 2-7, Felton 0-1, Adams 0-1, Morris 0-2). Fouled Out—Harkless. Rebounds—Portland 41 (Aminu 9), Oklahoma City 37 (Adams 7). Assists—Portland 18 (McCollum 7), Oklahoma City 27 (Westbrook 11). Total Fouls—Portland 33, Oklahoma City 24. Technicals—Portland coach Terry Stotts, Harkless, Westbrook. Ejected—Harkless. A—18,203 (18,203).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.