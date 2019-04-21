CELTICS 110, PACERS 106

BOSTON (110)

Tatum 4-10 9-12 18, Horford 4-19 5-6 14, Baynes 1-1 0-0 2, Irving 4-13 6-7 14, Brown 5-9 1-2 13, Hayward 7-9 3-3 20, Theis 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 7-11 2-2 18, Rozier 4-6 1-2 11. Totals 36-78 27-34 110.

INDIANA (106)

Bogdanovic 6-14 9-10 22, Young 4-9 0-0 9, Turner 5-12 3-4 13, Collison 5-13 6-6 19, Matthews 1-7 0-0 3, Sabonis 6-9 2-4 14, Joseph 2-5 0-0 5, Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 7-18 4-4 21. Totals 36-88 24-28 106.

Boston;21;26;26;37;—;110

Indiana;23;26;23;34;—;106

3-Point Goals—Boston 11-28 (Hayward 3-3, Rozier 2-4, Morris 2-4, Brown 2-4, Tatum 1-3, Horford 1-6, Irving 0-4), Indiana 10-28 (Collison 3-6, Evans 3-7, Joseph 1-2, Young 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-3, Matthews 1-5, Sabonis 0-1, Turner 0-2). Fouled Out—Sabonis. Rebounds—Boston 43 (Horford 12), Indiana 43 (Young 9). Assists—Boston 18 (Irving 7), Indiana 18 (Collison 5). Total Fouls—Boston 23, Indiana 25. A—17,923 (20,000).

WARRIORS 113, CLIPPERS 105

GOLDEN STATE (113)

Durant 12-21 6-6 33, D.Green 4-11 2-4 10, Bogut 4-7 0-0 8, Curry 3-14 5-5 12, Thompson 12-20 2-2 32, McKinnie 2-3 0-0 4, Looney 1-2 0-0 2, Livingston 0-1 2-2 2, Iguodala 4-10 0-0 10. Totals 42-89 17-19 113.

L.A. CLIPPERS (105)

Beverley 4-9 1-2 12, Gallinari 5-20 5-6 16, J.Green 1-2 3-4 6, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-15 4-4 25, Shamet 3-6 0-0 9, Harrell 5-8 0-0 10, Chandler 2-6 2-2 6, Robinson 2-3 2-2 7, Williams 2-10 7-10 12, Temple 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 34-80 24-32 105.

Golden State;32;30;25;26;—;113

L.A. Clippers;22;32;30;21;—;105

3-Point Goals—Golden State 12-31 (Thompson 6-9, Durant 3-6, Iguodala 2-4, Curry 1-9, McKinnie 0-1, D.Green 0-2), L.A. Clippers 13-31 (Gilgeous-Alexander 3-5, Beverley 3-5, Shamet 3-6, Robinson 1-1, J.Green 1-1, Williams 1-4, Gallinari 1-5, Harrell 0-1, Chandler 0-3). Fouled Out—Bogut. Rebounds—Golden State 49 (Curry, Bogut 10), L.A. Clippers 33 (Beverley 10). Assists—Golden State 27 (Curry 7), L.A. Clippers 22 (Beverley 5). Total Fouls—Golden State 27, L.A. Clippers 21. Technicals—L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second). A—19,068 (18,997).

THUNDER 120, TRAIL BLAZERS 108

PORTLAND (108)

Harkless 3-9 1-2 7, Aminu 3-9 0-0 9, Kanter 9-14 1-2 19, Lillard 10-21 9-10 32, McCollum 7-16 2-4 21, Layman 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 2-2 0-0 4, Leonard 4-5 0-0 8, Curry 0-0 3-3 3, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 0-1 2-3 2, Hood 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 39-83 18-24 108.

OKLAHOMA CITY (120)

George 3-16 14-17 22, Grant 6-7 2-2 18, Adams 5-6 0-0 10, Westbrook 11-22 7-8 33, Ferguson 3-5 0-0 9, Nader 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 2-2 0-2 4, Morris 2-6 3-4 7, Schroder 5-11 5-6 17, Felton 0-2 0-0 0, Burton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-77 31-39 120.

Portland;22;17;43;26;—;108

Oklahoma City;21;28;37;34;—;120

3-Point Goals—Portland 12-31 (McCollum 5-8, Aminu 3-7, Lillard 3-9, Hood 1-3, Kanter 0-1, Leonard 0-1, Harkless 0-2), Oklahoma City 15-29 (Grant 4-5, Westbrook 4-6, Ferguson 3-4, Schroder 2-3, George 2-7, Felton 0-1, Adams 0-1, Morris 0-2). Fouled Out—Harkless. Rebounds—Portland 41 (Aminu 9), Oklahoma City 37 (Adams 7). Assists—Portland 18 (McCollum 7), Oklahoma City 27 (Westbrook 11). Total Fouls—Portland 33, Oklahoma City 24. Technicals—Portland coach Terry Stotts, Harkless, Westbrook. Ejected—Harkless. A—18,203 (18,203).

