BUCKS 115, HAWKS 107
ATLANTA (107)
Prince 4-16 0-0 10, Humphries 2-6 0-0 6, Len 13-23 1-7 33, Adams 2-5 0-0 5, Huerter 4-10 0-0 9, Bembry 5-11 3-3 13, Davis 3-3 0-2 6, Carter 1-10 3-3 5, Bazemore 4-12 1-2 12, Anderson 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 40-101 10-19 107.<
MILWAUKEE (115)
Middleton 8-19 3-3 21, Antetokounmpo 10-15 8-12 30, Lopez 3-9 2-2 8, Bledsoe 4-10 0-0 8, Brown 3-8 4-4 10, Colson 0-1 0-0 0, Ilyasova 0-5 3-4 3, Wilson 3-4 2-3 10, Hill 2-8 4-6 9, Frazier 4-6 0-0 8, Connaughton 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 40-91 26-34 115.
Atlanta;21;24;27;35;—;107
Milwaukee;28;26;31;30;—;115
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 17-45 (Len 6-12, Bazemore 3-7, Humphries 2-4, Anderson 2-4, Prince 2-5, Adams 1-2, Huerter 1-3, Bembry 0-1, Carter 0-7), Milwaukee 9-41 (Wilson 2-3, Connaughton 2-5, Antetokounmpo 2-5, Middleton 2-8, Hill 1-5, Colson 0-1, Frazier 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ilyasova 0-2, Bledsoe 0-5, Lopez 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 48 (Carter 9), Milwaukee 62 (Antetokounmpo 9). Assists—Atlanta 25 (Huerter 6), Milwaukee 19 (Bledsoe 5). Total Fouls—Atlanta 28, Milwaukee 23. Technicals—Prince. A—17,775 (17,500).
SPURS 112, CAVALIERS 90
SAN ANTONIO (112)
DeRozan 4-9 6-7 14, Aldridge 6-14 6-6 18, Poeltl 4-5 0-0 8, White 3-8 2-2 8, Forbes 5-11 0-0 13, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Gay 4-6 0-1 8, Pondexter 2-2 2-2 6, Bertans 6-9 0-0 14, Motiejunas 1-1 0-2 2, Mills 5-9 0-0 14, Belinelli 0-3 0-0 0, Walker IV 3-3 1-2 7. Totals 43-82 17-22 112.<
CLEVELAND (90)
Osman 4-10 3-4 12, Nance Jr. 4-8 2-2 11, Frye 2-6 0-0 5, Sexton 6-15 2-2 16, Knight 5-12 5-7 16, Adel 1-1 2-2 5, Love 2-4 0-0 5, Chriss 0-2 2-4 2, Zizic 5-6 4-5 14, Nwaba 1-6 0-0 2, Clarkson 1-8 0-1 2. Totals 31-78 20-27 90.<
San Antonio;24;38;17;33;—;112
Cleveland;24;22;17;27;—;90
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 9-22 (Mills 4-7, Forbes 3-5, Bertans 2-4, Cunningham 0-1, Gay 0-1, Aldridge 0-1, Belinelli 0-1, White 0-2), Cleveland 8-29 (Sexton 2-7, Adel 1-1, Nance Jr. 1-2, Love 1-3, Knight 1-3, Frye 1-4, Osman 1-4, Nwaba 0-1, Clarkson 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 49 (Aldridge 13), Cleveland 34 (Nance Jr. 10). Assists—San Antonio 27 (DeRozan 9), Cleveland 16 (Nance Jr. 5). Total Fouls—San Antonio 18, Cleveland 16. Technicals—Gay, Nance Jr., Chriss. A—19,432 (20,562).
THUNDER 132, TIMBERWOLVES 132
OKLAHOMA CITY (132)
George 8-22 7-7 27, Grant 5-7 3-4 15, Adams 4-5 0-0 8, Westbrook 10-22 5-7 27, Ferguson 4-5 1-2 11, Morris 6-12 0-0 14, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 2-2 2-2 6, Felton 1-2 0-0 3, Schroder 8-15 4-4 21. Totals 48-92 22-26 132.<
MINNESOTA (126)
Wiggins 9-15 3-5 24, Saric 9-15 0-0 23, Towns 11-18 13-14 35, Jones 3-8 4-4 10, Okogie 3-5 2-3 8, Bates-Diop 3-6 0-0 7, Tolliver 2-5 0-1 5, Dieng 4-8 2-2 10, Terrell 2-5 0-0 4, Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-85 24-29 126.<
Oklahoma City;38;24;33;37;—;132
Minnesota;31;29;37;29;—;126
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 14-34 (George 4-13, Ferguson 2-3, Grant 2-3, Morris 2-5, Westbrook 2-6, Felton 1-1, Schroder 1-3), Minnesota 10-23 (Saric 5-9, Wiggins 3-5, Bates-Diop 1-2, Tolliver 1-3, Okogie 0-1, Jones 0-1, Towns 0-1, Terrell 0-1). Fouled Out—Adams. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 46 (Westbrook 10), Minnesota 32 (Towns 7). Assists—Oklahoma City 27 (Westbrook 15), Minnesota 29 (Jones 13). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 30, Minnesota 24. A—18,978 (19,356).
HORNETS 104, PISTONS 91
CHARLOTTE (104)
Batum 0-2 0-0 0, Bridges 4-9 0-0 10, Biyombo 2-6 2-4 6, Walker 11-29 6-7 31, Bacon 6-12 1-1 14, Kaminsky 9-17 3-3 24, Graham 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 0-1 0-0 0, Lamb 5-8 6-8 17. Totals 38-88 18-23 104.<
DETROIT (91)
Brown 2-4 2-2 6, Griffin 5-18 4-5 16, Drummond 6-12 3-4 15, Jackson 3-11 1-1 9, Ellington 4-9 3-3 14, Maker 1-7 0-0 2, Galloway 1-7 0-0 2, Smith 9-16 0-0 20, Kennard 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 34-92 13-15 91.<
Charlotte;32;28;23;21;—;104
Detroit;27;15;33;16;—;91
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 10-31 (Kaminsky 3-7, Walker 3-11, Bridges 2-4, Lamb 1-2, Bacon 1-3, Monk 0-1, Graham 0-1, Batum 0-2), Detroit 10-41 (Ellington 3-8, Smith 2-3, Jackson 2-5, Griffin 2-11, Kennard 1-5, Maker 0-4, Galloway 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 44 (Biyombo 9), Detroit 55 (Drummond 23). Assists—Charlotte 23 (Walker 7), Detroit 20 (Griffin, Smith 4). Total Fouls—Charlotte 13, Detroit 18. Technicals—Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second), Lamb, Griffin. A—19,871 (20,491).
