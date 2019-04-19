Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Thursday's late result
Golden State 132, L.A. Clippers 105, Golden State leads series 2-1
Friday's results
Toronto 98, Orlando 93, Toronto leads series 2-1
Boston 104, Indiana 96, Boston leads series 3-0
Portland at Oklahoma City, late.
Saturday's games
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 4:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Raptors 98, Magic 93
TORONTO (98)
Leonard 5-19 6-7 16, Siakam 13-20 1-1 30, Gasol 4-6 0-0 9, Lowry 4-10 2-2 12, Green 5-11 0-0 13, Powell 3-5 0-0 8, Ibaka 3-9 0-0 6, VanVleet 2-7 0-0 4, Meeks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-87 9-10 98.
ORLANDO (93)
Isaac 4-11 4-4 14, Gordon 4-10 1-2 10, Vucevic 7-13 6-6 22, Augustin 3-7 0-0 7, Fournier 1-12 4-4 7, Iwundu 1-5 2-2 5, Birch 0-0 2-2 2, Carter-Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 8-17 3-3 24. Totals 29-80 22-23 93.
Toronto;26;22;28;22;—;98
Orlando;21;24;20;28;—;93
3-Point Goals—Toronto 11-28 (Siakam 3-4, Green 3-7, Powell 2-3, Lowry 2-6, Gasol 1-1, Ibaka 0-2, VanVleet 0-2, Leonard 0-3), Orlando 13-44 (Ross 5-13, Vucevic 2-5, Isaac 2-7, Iwundu 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Augustin 1-4, Fournier 1-8, Carter-Williams 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 43 (Siakam 11), Orlando 42 (Vucevic 14). Assists—Toronto 26 (Lowry 10), Orlando 19 (Gordon 7). Total Fouls—Toronto 23, Orlando 17. A—19,367 (18,846).
Celtics 104, Pacers 96
BOSTON (104)
Tatum 8-16 1-4 18, Horford 6-12 1-2 16, Baynes 1-3 0-0 2, Irving 7-19 2-2 19, Brown 8-9 3-7 23, Hayward 2-7 2-2 6, Theis 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 4-8 1-2 11, Rozier 2-7 3-3 9. Totals 38-81 13-22 104.
INDIANA (96)
Bogdanovic 6-17 1-1 15, Young 5-12 1-4 11, Turner 4-10 4-5 13, Collison 5-11 0-0 10, Matthews 3-7 3-3 11, McDermott 0-0 0-0 0, Sabonis 3-10 5-6 12, Joseph 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 6-10 3-4 19. Totals 34-81 17-23 96.
Boston;41;18;21;24;—;104
Indiana;28;33;12;23;—;96
3-Point Goals—Boston 15-34 (Brown 4-5, Horford 3-6, Irving 3-7, Morris 2-4, Rozier 2-6, Tatum 1-3, Baynes 0-1, Hayward 0-2), Indiana 11-30 (Evans 4-6, Matthews 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-8, Joseph 1-2, Sabonis 1-3, Turner 1-5, Young 0-1, Collison 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 45 (Horford 8), Indiana 40 (Young 9). Assists—Boston 23 (Irving 10), Indiana 20 (Sabonis 6). Total Fouls—Boston 19, Indiana 19. Technicals—Tatum. A—17,923 (20,000).
