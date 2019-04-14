BUCKS 121, PISTONS 86
DETROIT (86)
B.Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Maker 2-10 0-0 4, Drummond 4-9 4-6 12, Jackson 6-14 0-0 12, Ellington 2-10 0-0 5, Leuer 1-2 0-1 2, Pachulia 2-6 1-2 5, Galloway 2-8 0-0 6, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Kennard 8-14 1-2 21, Thomas 4-6 0-0 9, Robinson III 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 35-92 8-13 86.
MILWAUKEE (121)
Middleton 5-13 0-0 14, Antetokounmpo 9-17 5-12 24, Lopez 4-7 4-4 14, Bledsoe 5-9 3-4 15, S.Brown 3-5 2-2 11, Mirotic 2-8 0-0 4, Ilyasova 0-4 0-0 0, Wilson 3-5 0-0 6, Hill 6-11 3-3 16, Frazier 3-5 0-0 7, Connaughton 4-6 1-1 10. Totals 44-90 18-26 121.
Detroit;18;25;18;25;—;86
Milwaukee;38;32;27;24;—;121
3-Point Goals—Detroit 8-27 (Kennard 4-5, Galloway 2-6, Thomas 1-2, Ellington 1-4, B.Brown 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Robinson III 0-2, Maker 0-6), Milwaukee 15-43 (Middleton 4-7, S.Brown 3-5, Bledsoe 2-4, Lopez 2-5, Frazier 1-2, Connaughton 1-2, Hill 1-4, Antetokounmpo 1-5, Wilson 0-1, Ilyasova 0-3, Mirotic 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 46 (Drummond 12), Milwaukee 54 (Antetokounmpo 17). Assists—Detroit 22 (Smith 6), Milwaukee 31 (S.Brown 7). Total Fouls—Detroit 21, Milwaukee 16. Technicals—Detroit team. Ejected—Drummond. A—17,529 (17,500).
CELTICS 84, PACERS 74
INDIANA (74)
Bogdanovic 4-11 4-4 12, Young 3-8 1-1 7, Turner 2-6 1-4 5, Collison 3-11 0-0 6, Matthews 3-8 0-0 8, McDermott 1-7 0-2 2, Sabonis 3-9 1-2 7, Leaf 0-3 2-2 2, O'Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 1-1 0-0 3, Joseph 5-9 2-2 14, Evans 3-11 1-4 8. Totals 28-84 12-21 74.
BOSTON (84)
Tatum 6-11 0-0 15, Horford 4-10 1-1 10, Baynes 1-2 0-0 2, Irving 6-17 6-6 20, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Hayward 4-12 2-2 10, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 5-12 7-9 20, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Wanamaker 0-1 0-0 0, Rozier 1-6 2-4 5. Totals 28-77 18-22 84.
Indiana;20;25;8;21;—;74
Boston;20;18;26;20;—;84
3-Point Goals—Indiana 6-27 (Joseph 2-4, Matthews 2-6, Holiday 1-1, Evans 1-3, Leaf 0-1, Turner 0-2, Collison 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-3, McDermott 0-5), Boston 10-28 (Tatum 3-3, Morris 3-8, Irving 2-5, Rozier 1-3, Horford 1-4, Hayward 0-2, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 42 (Sabonis 9), Boston 55 (Horford 11). Assists—Indiana 22 (Young 6), Boston 18 (Irving 7). Total Fouls—Indiana 20, Boston 20. Technicals—Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second), Brown. A—18,624 (18,624).
TRAIL BLAZERS 104, THUNDER 99
OKLAHOMA CITY (99)
George 8-24 6-6 26, Grant 2-8 4-4 8, Adams 8-14 1-2 17, Westbrook 8-17 8-8 24, Ferguson 1-3 0-0 3, Morris 1-3 0-1 2, Noel 4-5 0-0 8, Felton 0-2 0-0 0, Schroder 5-17 1-2 11. Totals 37-93 20-23 99.
PORTLAND (104)
Harkless 1-5 0-0 2, Aminu 2-5 6-6 10, Kanter 8-15 4-6 20, Lillard 9-21 7-8 30, McCollum 9-24 3-5 24, Collins 1-1 0-0 2, Leonard 0-1 1-2 1, Curry 3-6 0-0 8, Hood 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-86 21-27 104.
Oklahoma City;25;23;21;30;—;99
Portland;39;15;22;28;—;104
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 5-33 (George 4-15, Ferguson 1-2, Morris 0-1, Felton 0-1, Grant 0-3, Westbrook 0-4, Schroder 0-7), Portland 11-25 (Lillard 5-11, McCollum 3-7, Curry 2-3, Hood 1-1, Aminu 0-1, Harkless 0-1, Kanter 0-1). Fouled Out—George. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 49 (Westbrook, George 10), Portland 48 (Kanter 18). Assists—Oklahoma City 18 (Westbrook 10), Portland 14 (Lillard 4). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 26, Portland 17. Technicals—Ferguson, McCollum. A—19,886 (19,393).
