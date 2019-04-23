RAPTORS 115, MAGIC 96
ORLANDO (96)
Isaac 1-7 0-0 3, Gordon 4-13 3-7 11, Vucevic 3-10 0-0 6, Augustin 4-9 3-4 15, Fournier 4-11 1-2 10, Frazier Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Iwundu 3-5 5-5 12, Martin 0-0 0-2 0, Birch 4-5 1-1 9, Carter-Williams 1-5 7-7 9, Ross 4-11 2-2 12, Grant 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 32-83 23-31 96.
TORONTO (115)
Leonard 8-11 6-6 27, Siakam 8-16 5-6 24, Gasol 2-5 4-4 9, Lowry 6-10 0-0 14, Green 2-5 0-0 6, Powell 5-9 0-0 11, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Ibaka 5-8 0-1 10, Moreland 0-1 0-0 0, VanVleet 3-8 0-0 7, Lin 0-1 2-2 2, McCaw 0-1 0-0 0, Meeks 2-8 1-2 5. Totals 41-85 18-21 115.
Orlando;19;28;23;26;—;96
Toronto;35;32;32;16;—;115
3-Point Goals—Orlando 9-34 (Augustin 4-8, Ross 2-6, Isaac 1-3, Iwundu 1-3, Fournier 1-6, Carter-Williams 0-1, Grant 0-1, Vucevic 0-2, Gordon 0-4), Toronto 15-36 (Leonard 5-5, Siakam 3-5, Lowry 2-4, Green 2-5, Powell 1-2, Gasol 1-3, VanVleet 1-4, McCaw 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Lin 0-1, Miller 0-2, Meeks 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 48 (Birch 11), Toronto 48 (Gasol 9). Assists—Orlando 20 (Carter-Williams 5), Toronto 34 (VanVleet 10). Total Fouls—Orlando 21, Toronto 30. Technicals—Ross, Birch, Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Siakam. A—19,800 (19,800).
76ERS 122, NETS 100
BROOKLYN (100)
J.Harris 4-11 0-0 9, Dudley 0-3 0-0 0, Allen 4-8 0-0 8, Russell 3-16 1-2 8, LeVert 6-12 5-8 18, Hollis-Jefferson 9-13 2-2 21, Carroll 2-7 2-2 8, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Kurucs 4-8 4-5 14, Napier 3-5 4-4 11, Dinwiddie 1-7 1-2 3, Musa 0-1 0-0 0, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-93 19-25 100.
PHILADELPHIA (122)
Butler 4-9 0-0 9, T.Harris 5-8 0-0 12, Embiid 9-18 3-3 23, B.Simmons 6-10 1-3 13, Redick 4-8 0-0 11, Ennis III 5-8 0-0 11, Bolden 2-4 0-0 6, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Marjanovic 3-5 1-1 7, Monroe 2-4 1-1 5, McConnell 3-8 0-0 6, J.Simmons 4-9 0-0 10, Korkmaz 3-6 0-1 7. Totals 51-100 6-9 122.
Brooklyn;15;16;33;36;—;100
Philadelphia;32;28;35;27;—;122
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 9-31 (Kurucs 2-3, Carroll 2-4, Hollis-Jefferson 1-1, Napier 1-2, LeVert 1-3, J.Harris 1-5, Russell 1-6, Musa 0-1, Pinson 0-1, Graham 0-1, Dudley 0-2, Dinwiddie 0-2), Philadelphia 14-33 (Redick 3-6, Bolden 2-4, J.Simmons 2-4, T.Harris 2-4, Embiid 2-5, Korkmaz 1-1, Butler 1-2, Ennis III 1-3, Marjanovic 0-1, Monroe 0-1, Scott 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 41 (Allen 9), Philadelphia 56 (Embiid 13). Assists—Brooklyn 26 (Napier 10), Philadelphia 35 (McConnell 7). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 13, Philadelphia 21. Technicals—Musa, Kurucs, Embiid, Bolden, Monroe. Ejected—Musa, Kurucs, Bolden, Monroe. A—20,595 (20,478).
