BUCKS 120, PISTONS 99

DETROIT (99)

Kennard 6-13 3-3 19, Maker 2-9 2-2 6, Drummond 8-15 2-4 18, Jackson 7-16 3-4 18, Ellington 3-10 0-0 8, B.Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 3-13 1-2 7, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Galloway 3-7 0-0 9, Robinson III 3-10 2-2 9, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-99 13-17 99.

MILWAUKEE (120)

Middleton 7-15 8-8 24, Antetokounmpo 11-18 3-5 26, Lopez 3-8 1-2 8, Bledsoe 11-19 2-3 27, S.Brown 3-5 1-3 8, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Ilyasova 1-3 0-0 3, Mirotic 1-5 0-0 2, Hill 2-7 0-0 4, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 8-10 0-0 18. Totals 47-90 15-21 120.

Detroit;27;32;17;23;—;99

Milwaukee;38;20;35;27;—;120

3-Point Goals—Detroit 12-36 (Kennard 4-6, Galloway 3-5, Ellington 2-7, B.Brown 1-1, Jackson 1-3, Robinson III 1-6, Thomas 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Maker 0-3, Smith 0-3), Milwaukee 11-26 (Bledsoe 3-8, Connaughton 2-3, Middleton 2-6, Ilyasova 1-1, S.Brown 1-1, Lopez 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Mirotic 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 43 (Drummond 16), Milwaukee 54 (Antetokounmpo 12). Assists—Detroit 23 (Jackson 8), Milwaukee 32 (Middleton 8). Total Fouls—Detroit 21, Milwaukee 21. Technicals—Griffin, Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A—17,513 (17,500).

CELTICS 99, PACERS 91

INDIANA (91)

Bogdanovic 9-21 1-2 23, Young 6-13 2-2 15, Turner 3-7 0-0 8, Collison 6-10 0-0 13, Matthews 2-8 0-0 6, McDermott 1-3 2-2 4, Sabonis 0-1 1-2 1, Joseph 3-6 0-0 6, Holiday 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 5-9 0-2 13. Totals 36-81 6-10 91.<

BOSTON (99)

Tatum 11-20 1-1 26, Horford 2-6 0-0 4, Baynes 2-2 0-0 5, Irving 15-26 1-2 37, Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Hayward 4-7 4-4 13, Theis 1-4 2-2 4, Morris 0-8 0-0 0, Rozier 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 40-84 8-9 99.

Indiana;33;17;29;12;—;91

Boston;29;23;16;31;—;99

3-Point Goals—Indiana 13-34 (Bogdanovic 4-8, Evans 3-4, Turner 2-5, Matthews 2-6, Collison 1-2, Young 1-5, Joseph 0-1, Holiday 0-1, McDermott 0-2), Boston 11-28 (Irving 6-10, Tatum 3-6, Baynes 1-1, Hayward 1-2, Theis 0-1, Rozier 0-2, Brown 0-2, Morris 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 36 (Bogdanovic 8), Boston 48 (Horford 10). Assists—Indiana 23 (Sabonis, Matthews 5), Boston 22 (Irving 7). Total Fouls—Indiana 16, Boston 16. Technicals—Boston coach Brad Stevens. A—18,624 (18,624).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments