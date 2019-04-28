CELTICS 112, BUCKS 90
BOSTON (112)
Tatum 2-7 0-0 4, Horford 8-16 1-2 20, Morris 4-6 0-0 9, Irving 12-21 0-0 26, J.Brown 8-14 0-0 19, Hayward 5-8 2-2 13, Ojeleye 1-3 0-0 2, Theis 2-2 0-0 4, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Baynes 1-1 1-2 4, Wanamaker 0-1 0-0 0, Rozier 4-8 1-2 11. Totals 47-87 5-8 112.<
MILWAUKEE (90)
Middleton 5-12 3-3 16, Antetokounmpo 7-21 5-10 22, Lopez 1-5 0-0 3, Bledsoe 1-5 4-6 6, S.Brown 1-7 0-0 3, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Mirotic 5-9 0-0 13, Ilyasova 3-9 3-3 9, Hill 4-8 0-2 9, Frazier 1-1 0-0 2, Connaughton 2-10 0-0 5, Snell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-89 15-24 90.<
Boston;26;26;36;24;—;112
Milwaukee;17;33;21;19;—;90
3-Point Goals—Boston 13-31 (Horford 3-5, J.Brown 3-7, Rozier 2-5, Irving 2-5, Baynes 1-1, Hayward 1-3, Morris 1-3, Tatum 0-1, Ojeleye 0-1), Milwaukee 13-39 (Middleton 3-4, Mirotic 3-4, Antetokounmpo 3-5, S.Brown 1-3, Hill 1-3, Lopez 1-4, Connaughton 1-7, Bledsoe 0-4, Ilyasova 0-5). Fouled Out—Rozier. Rebounds—Boston 51 (Horford 11), Milwaukee 44 (Middleton 10). Assists—Boston 25 (Irving 11), Milwaukee 19 (Middleton 6). Total Fouls—Boston 21, Milwaukee 11. A—17,561 (17,500).
WARRIORS 104, ROCKETS 100
HOUSTON (100)
Gordon 10-19 3-4 27, Tucker 0-4 0-0 0, Capela 1-2 2-2 4, Paul 5-9 4-7 17, Harden 9-28 13-14 35, Nene 3-3 2-2 8, G.Green 1-1 0-0 3, House Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Shumpert 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 31-74 24-29 100.<
GOLDEN STATE (104)
Iguodala 6-7 1-4 14, Durant 11-25 12-15 35, D.Green 7-9 0-0 14, Curry 5-12 5-5 18, Thompson 5-13 1-1 13, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Bogut 1-2 0-0 2, Livingston 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 38-75 21-27 104.<
Houston;19;34;23;24;—;100
Golden State;28;25;30;21;—;104
3-Point Goals—Houston 14-47 (Gordon 4-13, Harden 4-16, Paul 3-6, G.Green 1-1, House Jr. 1-4, Shumpert 1-4, Tucker 0-3), Golden State 7-22 (Curry 3-10, Thompson 2-5, Iguodala 1-2, Durant 1-3, D.Green 0-1, McKinnie 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 26 (Capela 6), Golden State 38 (D.Green 9). Assists—Houston 14 (Harden 6), Golden State 24 (D.Green 9). Total Fouls—Houston 21, Golden State 24. Technicals—Paul 2, Houston coach Mike D'Antoni, D.Green. Ejected—Paul. A—19,596 (19,596).
(SATURDAY'S LATE GAMES)
NUGGETS 90, SPURS 86
SAN ANTONIO (86)
DeRozan 7-21 5-6 19, Aldridge 6-16 4-4 16, Poeltl 1-3 0-0 2, White 0-7 4-4 4, Forbes 7-11 2-3 19, Gay 8-17 3-3 21, Mills 2-7 0-0 5, Belinelli 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 31-85 18-20 86.
DENVER (90)
Craig 3-4 0-0 7, Millsap 3-10 3-4 9, Jokic 9-26 3-4 21, J.Murray 9-19 5-6 23, Harris 4-10 2-2 11, Plumlee 2-3 1-1 5, Morris 3-7 1-2 7, Beasley 1-5 2-2 4, Barton 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 35-88 18-23 90.
San Antonio;13;21;27;25;—;86
Denver;23;24;25;18;—;90
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 6-23 (Forbes 3-4, Gay 2-7, Mills 1-5, Aldridge 0-1, Belinelli 0-2, White 0-4), Denver 2-20 (Craig 1-2, Harris 1-3, Morris 0-1, Beasley 0-2, Barton 0-2, J.Murray 0-2, Jokic 0-4, Millsap 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 45 (Aldridge 11), Denver 53 (Jokic 15). Assists—San Antonio 19 (DeRozan 6), Denver 21 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls—San Antonio 20, Denver 19. A—19,725 (19,520).
RAPTORS 108, 76ERS 95
PHILADELPHIA (95)
Butler 4-12 2-4 10, Harris 6-17 0-0 14, Embiid 5-18 5-6 16, B.Simmons 7-8 0-1 14, Redick 6-13 0-0 17, Ennis III 4-5 2-4 11, Bolden 1-6 0-0 3, Marjanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Monroe 0-1 3-4 3, McConnell 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Korkmaz 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 35-89 14-21 95.
TORONTO (108)
Leonard 16-23 10-11 45, Siakam 12-15 2-4 29, Gasol 3-8 0-0 8, Lowry 4-10 1-1 9, Green 2-5 2-2 7, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Ibaka 3-9 1-2 7, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, VanVleet 1-2 1-4 3, Lin 0-2 0-0 0, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0, Meeks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-79 17-24 108.
Philadelphia;31;21;29;14;—;95
Toronto;39;22;31;16;—;108
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 11-32 (Redick 5-12, Harris 2-4, Ennis III 1-2, Embiid 1-3, Korkmaz 1-4, Bolden 1-4, Butler 0-3), Toronto 9-27 (Siakam 3-4, Leonard 3-7, Gasol 2-4, Green 1-4, VanVleet 0-1, Miller 0-1, Ibaka 0-2, Lowry 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 47 (Harris 15), Toronto 40 (Leonard 11). Assists—Philadelphia 23 (Harris 6), Toronto 21 (Lowry 8). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 21, Toronto 24. Technicals—Redick. A—19,800 (19,800).
