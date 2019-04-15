76ers 145, Nets 123
BROOKLYN (123)
Carroll 2-7 0-0 6, Kurucs 3-7 2-2 8, Allen 3-4 3-4 9, Russell 6-16 1-1 16, J.Harris 1-4 2-2 4, Graham 2-4 1-4 5, Hollis-Jefferson 5-10 5-6 15, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Napier 4-6 3-4 13, Dinwiddie 8-16 0-1 19, LeVert 3-8 5-5 13, Musa 2-2 0-0 4, Pinson 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 43-90 22-29 123.
PHILADELPHIA (145)
Butler 3-10 1-2 7, T.Harris 5-12 7-7 19, Embiid 8-12 7-8 23, B.Simmons 8-12 2-4 18, Redick 7-12 1-1 17, Ennis III 2-2 2-2 6, Bolden 0-2 1-2 1, Scott 5-7 2-2 15, Monroe 2-3 0-0 5, Marjanovic 8-14 0-0 16, McConnell 4-5 0-0 8, Korkmaz 2-4 2-2 7, J.Simmons 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 55-98 26-32 145.
Brooklyn;28;36;23;36;—;123
Philadelphia;34;31;51;29;—;145
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 15-36 (Pinson 3-4, Russell 3-7, Dinwiddie 3-7, Napier 2-3, LeVert 2-4, Carroll 2-5, J.Harris 0-2, Graham 0-2, Kurucs 0-2), Philadelphia 9-23 (Scott 3-5, T.Harris 2-4, Redick 2-5, Monroe 1-2, Korkmaz 1-2, Butler 0-1, Bolden 0-2, J.Simmons 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 32 (Allen 6), Philadelphia 49 (B.Simmons, Embiid 10). Assists—Brooklyn 20 (Allen 4), Philadelphia 29 (B.Simmons 12). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 24, Philadelphia 23. Technicals—Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second), Redick. A—20,591 (20,478).
(SUNDAY'S LATE GAME)
Rockets 122, Jazz 90
UTAH (90)
Ingles 1-4 0-0 3, Favors 5-8 3-4 13, Gobert 8-10 6-6 22, Rubio 5-11 4-4 15, Mitchell 7-18 2-3 19, O'Neale 1-5 0-0 2, Sefolosha 1-6 0-0 3, Crowder 1-9 6-7 9, Niang 1-2 0-0 2, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 0-2 0-0 0, Korver 0-0 2-3 2, Allen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-77 23-27 90.
HOUSTON (122)
Gordon 5-10 4-4 17, Tucker 4-8 0-0 11, Capela 8-13 0-0 16, Paul 7-12 0-0 14, Harden 11-26 3-3 29, Faried 4-5 2-2 11, Shumpert 0-1 0-0 0, Green 3-6 2-2 9, Rivers 2-3 0-1 4, House Jr. 4-11 0-0 11. Totals 48-95 11-12 122.
Utah;24;20;27;19;—;90
Houston;31;28;24;39;—;122
3-Point Goals—Utah 7-27 (Mitchell 3-7, Ingles 1-3, Rubio 1-3, Sefolosha 1-4, Crowder 1-7, Favors 0-1, O'Neale 0-2), Houston 15-41 (Harden 4-10, Gordon 3-5, Tucker 3-7, House Jr. 3-10, Faried 1-1, Green 1-3, Shumpert 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Paul 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 41 (Gobert 12), Houston 42 (Capela 12). Assists—Utah 17 (Rubio 6), Houston 25 (Harden 10). Total Fouls—Utah 20, Houston 20. Technicals—Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second). A—18,055 (18,500).
