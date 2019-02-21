Bucks 98, Celtics 97
BOSTON (97)
Tatum 7-13 2-2 17, Morris 4-12 0-0 11, Horford 8-21 3-4 21, Irving 9-27 0-0 22, Smart 2-8 0-0 5, Ojeleye 1-2 0-0 2, J.Brown 6-9 0-0 15, Yabusele 0-1 0-0 0, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Rozier 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 39-102 5-6 97.
MILWAUKEE (98)
Middleton 5-14 2-2 15, Antetokounmpo 11-19 7-10 30, Lopez 4-11 0-0 10, Bledsoe 2-9 1-2 5, Brogdon 6-14 0-0 15, Mirotic 3-7 0-0 8, Ilyasova 4-4 0-0 9, Hill 0-3 0-0 0, S.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Snell 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 37-88 10-14 98.
Boston;22;25;21;29;—;97
Milwaukee;20;33;19;26;—;98
3-Point Goals—Boston 14-40 (Irving 4-8, J.Brown 3-4, Morris 3-10, Horford 2-6, Tatum 1-2, Smart 1-5, Theis 0-1, Rozier 0-4), Milwaukee 14-39 (Brogdon 3-6, Middleton 3-6, Snell 2-4, Mirotic 2-6, Lopez 2-7, Ilyasova 1-1, Antetokounmpo 1-2, S.Brown 0-1, Hill 0-2, Bledsoe 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 50 (Horford 17), Milwaukee 55 (Antetokounmpo, Middleton 13). Assists—Boston 19 (Irving, Horford 5), Milwaukee 21 (Antetokounmpo 6). Total Fouls—Boston 15, Milwaukee 11. A—17,926 (17,500).
76ers 106, Heat 102
MIAMI (102)
Richardson 6-15 0-0 13, Olynyk 7-13 0-0 15, Whiteside 2-6 0-2 4, Winslow 5-11 0-0 11, Waiters 7-16 2-2 18, Jones Jr. 4-7 0-0 9, J.Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Adebayo 3-4 0-0 6, McGruder 2-3 0-0 4, Wade 8-18 3-6 19. Totals 45-95 6-12 102.
PHILADELPHIA (106)
Butler 5-14 8-8 18, Harris 8-15 4-6 23, Marjanovic 6-7 7-10 19, B.Simmons 9-19 3-7 21, Redick 4-12 2-2 13, Ennis III 0-1 0-0 0, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 1-5 0-0 3, McConnell 3-4 0-0 6, J.Simmons 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 37-82 25-35 106.
Miami;21;29;25;27;—;102
Philadelphia;29;28;16;33;—;106
3-Point Goals—Miami 6-23 (Waiters 2-7, Jones Jr. 1-2, Winslow 1-2, Olynyk 1-3, Richardson 1-7, McGruder 0-1, Wade 0-1), Philadelphia 7-26 (Harris 3-7, Redick 3-10, Scott 1-4, Bolden 0-1, J.Simmons 0-2, Butler 0-2). Fouled Out—Winslow. Rebounds—Miami 40 (Winslow 7), Philadelphia 51 (Marjanovic 12). Assists—Miami 27 (Wade 6), Philadelphia 23 (Butler 6). Total Fouls—Miami 28, Philadelphia 13. A—20,505 (20,478).
Cavaliers 111, Suns 98
PHOENIX (98)
Oubre Jr. 8-16 3-4 23, Jackson 5-16 2-2 12, Ayton 5-9 3-6 13, Johnson 1-7 3-4 5, Booker 10-20 7-9 30, Bridges 1-3 0-0 3, Holmes 3-4 0-0 6, Bender 0-2 0-0 0, Okobo 0-1 0-0 0, Crawford 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 35-84 18-25 98.
CLEVELAND (111)
Osman 7-12 0-0 19, Love 6-13 1-2 16, Zizic 7-9 1-2 15, Sexton 3-12 2-2 8, Knight 3-6 2-2 9, Nance Jr. 7-9 0-2 14, Chriss 2-5 1-2 6, Nwaba 2-3 2-2 7, Dellavedova 0-4 2-2 2, Clarkson 5-12 3-4 15. Totals 42-85 14-20 111.
Phoenix;28;23;21;26;—;98
Cleveland;23;32;22;34;—;111
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 10-32 (Oubre Jr. 4-9, Booker 3-9, Crawford 2-4, Bridges 1-3, Okobo 0-1, Bender 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Jackson 0-2), Cleveland 13-36 (Osman 5-8, Love 3-8, Clarkson 2-5, Nwaba 1-1, Knight 1-3, Chriss 1-4, Nance Jr. 0-1, Sexton 0-3, Dellavedova 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 38 (Ayton 9), Cleveland 51 (Zizic 12). Assists—Phoenix 26 (Booker 7), Cleveland 34 (Dellavedova 11). Total Fouls—Phoenix 18, Cleveland 23. A—19,022 (20,562).
Trail Blazers 113, Nets 99
PORTLAND (113)
Harkless 5-12 2-2 13, Aminu 4-6 0-0 11, Nurkic 10-15 7-8 27, Lillard 5-21 1-1 13, McCollum 9-19 2-2 21, Layman 3-6 0-1 6, Kanter 8-9 2-2 18, Curry 0-3 0-0 0, Turner 0-5 0-0 0, Hood 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 46-105 14-16 113.
BROOKLYN (99)
Harris 5-10 3-4 13, Graham 0-4 0-0 0, Allen 4-7 4-4 12, Russell 4-16 4-6 14, LeVert 4-11 3-4 12, Carroll 3-7 1-2 7, Hollis-Jefferson 1-6 0-0 2, Dudley 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 6-7 3-3 15, Napier 2-11 2-2 7, Crabbe 7-13 0-1 17. Totals 36-92 20-26 99.
Portland;23;27;34;29;—;113
Brooklyn;21;29;22;27;—;99
3-Point Goals—Portland 7-32 (Aminu 3-4, Lillard 2-9, Harkless 1-5, McCollum 1-6, Kanter 0-1, Layman 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Curry 0-2, Hood 0-3), Brooklyn 7-36 (Crabbe 3-8, Russell 2-9, LeVert 1-2, Napier 1-8, Carroll 0-2, Harris 0-3, Graham 0-4). Fouled Out—Allen. Rebounds—Portland 60 (Nurkic 12), Brooklyn 49 (Allen 11). Assists—Portland 19 (Lillard 8), Brooklyn 26 (Napier 10). Total Fouls—Portland 21, Brooklyn 19. Technicals—Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second). A—17,732 (17,732).
