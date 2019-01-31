Bucks 105, Raptors 92
MILWAUKEE (105)
Middleton 7-9 3-4 18, Antetokounmpo 7-13 4-5 19, Lopez 5-13 0-1 11, Bledsoe 6-12 0-0 14, Brogdon 3-10 3-4 11, Ilyasova 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 6-10 1-1 16, Hill 3-7 2-2 10, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Snell 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 39-79 13-17 105.
TORONTO (92)
Leonard 7-20 2-3 16, Siakam 12-19 2-3 28, Ibaka 4-15 4-4 12, Lowry 4-11 1-1 10, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Anunoby 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 4-6 0-0 10, Monroe 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 2-6 0-0 4, VanVleet 4-9 0-0 10, McCaw 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 37-93 11-13 92.
Milwaukee;22;34;31;18;—;105
Toronto;25;22;29;16;—;92
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 14-38 (Wilson 3-6, Snell 2-2, Brogdon 2-4, Hill 2-5, Bledsoe 2-6, Middleton 1-1, Antetokounmpo 1-4, Lopez 1-8, Brown 0-1, Ilyasova 0-1), Toronto 7-27 (Powell 2-2, Siakam 2-3, VanVleet 2-4, Lowry 1-6, McCaw 0-1, Wright 0-1, Green 0-1, Anunoby 0-2, Leonard 0-2, Ibaka 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 50 (Antetokounmpo 9), Toronto 39 (Ibaka 10). Assists—Milwaukee 21 (Bledsoe 6), Toronto 16 (Siakam, Lowry, VanVleet 3). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 16, Toronto 20. A—19,800 (19,800).
Pistons 93, Mavericks 89
DALLAS (89)
Barnes 10-24 5-5 27, Kleber 1-3 1-2 4, Mejri 2-5 0-0 4, Brunson 4-14 1-2 9, Finney-Smith 3-9 0-0 6, Nowitzki 3-9 0-0 7, Powell 4-8 1-2 10, Harris 6-11 2-3 15, Broekhoff 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 36-88 10-14 89.
DETROIT (93)
Bullock 1-8 1-2 4, Griffin 8-26 6-8 24, Drummond 11-13 2-2 24, Jackson 6-14 4-4 17, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-7 0-0 0, Pachulia 1-2 2-2 4, Calderon 1-1 0-0 3, Galloway 3-6 2-3 11, Robinson III 1-1 1-2 4, Kennard 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 33-86 18-23 93.
Dallas;21;28;21;19;—;89
Detroit;19;26;18;30;—;93
3-Point Goals—Dallas 7-25 (Barnes 2-7, Powell 1-2, Broekhoff 1-2, Kleber 1-2, Harris 1-4, Nowitzki 1-5, Finney-Smith 0-3), Detroit 9-33 (Galloway 3-6, Griffin 2-7, Calderon 1-1, Robinson III 1-1, Jackson 1-4, Bullock 1-8, Kennard 0-3, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Dallas 44 (Mejri 9), Detroit 52 (Drummond 20). Assists—Dallas 18 (Brunson 6), Detroit 21 (Jackson 9). Total Fouls—Dallas 21, Detroit 24. A—14,075 (20,491).
Magic 107, Pacers 100
INDIANA (100)
Bogdanovic 8-18 4-4 21, Young 8-13 0-0 16, Turner 10-16 6-6 27, Collison 7-13 1-1 16, Joseph 2-7 0-0 4, McDermott 2-5 1-1 5, Sabonis 1-9 2-4 4, Leaf 1-2 0-0 3, Sumner 2-4 0-0 4, Holiday 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 41-91 14-16 100.
ORLANDO (107)
Isaac 4-12 4-4 13, Gordon 4-9 2-4 10, Vucevic 8-15 0-0 17, Augustin 4-8 10-10 20, Fournier 3-11 0-0 7, Iwundu 3-4 0-0 7, Bamba 1-3 1-1 3, Briscoe 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 11-18 3-3 30. Totals 38-82 20-22 107.
Indiana;19;29;25;27;—;100
Orlando;24;27;18;38;—;107
3-Point Goals—Indiana 4-19 (Leaf 1-1, Collison 1-3, Turner 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-5, Sumner 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Holiday 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Young 0-2), Orlando 11-25 (Ross 5-8, Augustin 2-3, Iwundu 1-1, Vucevic 1-2, Fournier 1-3, Isaac 1-6, Gordon 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 42 (Young 10), Orlando 48 (Isaac 13). Assists—Indiana 26 (Collison 10), Orlando 25 (Briscoe 8). Total Fouls—Indiana 18, Orlando 19. Technicals—Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second), Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A—16,625 (18,846).
Spurs 117, Nets 114
BROOKLYN (114)
Kurucs 4-8 1-2 9, Graham 1-4 1-2 3, Allen 6-7 1-3 14, Russell 10-26 3-4 25, Harris 7-10 1-1 18, Hollis-Jefferson 2-4 2-4 6, Carroll 5-13 5-7 18, Davis 3-4 0-0 6, Napier 4-13 5-6 15. Totals 42-89 19-29 114.
SAN ANTONIO (117)
White 8-13 7-9 26, Gay 7-11 0-0 15, Aldridge 5-13 10-11 20, Forbes 4-15 0-0 11, DeRozan 5-16 5-6 15, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 1-7 0-0 3, Gasol 1-4 0-0 2, Poeltl 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 6-13 3-3 17, Belinelli 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 40-100 25-29 117.
Brooklyn;25;26;38;25;—;114
San Antonio;29;23;33;32;—;117
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 11-34 (Harris 3-5, Carroll 3-8, Russell 2-7, Napier 2-9, Allen 1-1, Graham 0-1, Kurucs 0-3), San Antonio 12-33 (White 3-4, Forbes 3-7, Mills 2-6, Belinelli 2-6, Gay 1-3, Bertans 1-6, DeRozan 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 46 (Davis 11), San Antonio 50 (Aldridge 13). Assists—Brooklyn 30 (Russell 9), San Antonio 23 (White 6). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 23, San Antonio 21. A—18,057 (18,581).
