Magic 127, Hornets 89
CHARLOTTE (89)
Batum 3-7 3-4 9, Williams 2-7 0-0 5, Zeller 4-10 5-6 13, Walker 4-20 2-3 10, Lamb 6-10 1-2 14, Bridges 3-6 0-0 6, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-2 0-0 0, Kaminsky 2-3 0-0 5, Hernangomez 0-2 4-6 4, Graham 1-5 0-0 2, Mack 1-5 4-5 6, Monk 7-16 0-0 15, Bacon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-94 19-26 89.
ORLANDO (127)
Isaac 6-9 2-2 16, Gordon 4-17 1-1 10, Vucevic 7-13 2-3 17, Augustin 3-5 0-0 8, Fournier 5-12 1-2 12, Frazier Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Iwundu 2-2 5-6 11, Jefferson 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 2-3 0-0 6, Birch 4-4 0-0 8, Briscoe 2-5 0-0 6, Ross 8-15 2-3 21, Grant 2-3 1-1 6. Totals 48-92 14-18 127.
Charlotte;18;18;31;22;—;89
Orlando;33;38;27;29;—;127
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 4-31 (Lamb 1-2, Kaminsky 1-2, Williams 1-3, Monk 1-7, Bridges 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Bacon 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1, Batum 0-2, Graham 0-4, Walker 0-7), Orlando 17-39 (Ross 3-8, Iwundu 2-2, Briscoe 2-2, Martin 2-3, Augustin 2-3, Isaac 2-4, Grant 1-2, Vucevic 1-2, Fournier 1-6, Gordon 1-6, Frazier Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 45 (Williams 8), Orlando 50 (Gordon, Vucevic 11). Assists—Charlotte 18 (Graham 4), Orlando 32 (Augustin 7). Total Fouls—Charlotte 19, Orlando 15. A—18,846 (18,846).
Knicks 106, Hawks 91
NEW YORK (106)
Knox 2-9 3-4 9, Kornet 3-16 2-2 11, Jordan 4-4 2-2 10, Smith Jr. 7-10 3-8 19, Dotson 4-11 4-4 13, Vonleh 2-5 0-0 4, Robinson 3-5 0-0 6, Allen 5-9 3-4 14, Trier 2-2 1-2 6, Jenkins 6-13 0-0 14. Totals 38-84 18-26 106.
ATLANTA (91)
Prince 3-12 2-2 10, Collins 4-11 0-0 8, Dedmon 6-10 5-5 21, Young 6-19 3-4 16, Huerter 0-4 0-0 0, Bembry 1-4 0-0 2, Spellman 2-5 0-0 6, Len 1-7 3-4 6, Bazemore 7-14 2-3 16, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 2-2 0-1 4. Totals 33-91 15-19 91.
New York;28;26;28;24;—;106
Atlanta;13;38;22;18;—;91
3-Point Goals—New York 12-31 (Kornet 3-10, Smith Jr. 2-3, Knox 2-3, Jenkins 2-6, Trier 1-1, Allen 1-1, Dotson 1-7), Atlanta 10-38 (Dedmon 4-7, Spellman 2-3, Prince 2-9, Len 1-4, Young 1-6, Bembry 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Collins 0-2, Huerter 0-2, Bazemore 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 52 (Jordan 13), Atlanta 41 (Spellman 9). Assists—New York 21 (Allen 9), Atlanta 19 (Young 11). Total Fouls—New York 22, Atlanta 24. A—14,179 (18,118).
Pelicans 131, Thunder 122
OKLAHOMA CITY (122)
George 11-29 3-3 28, Patterson 2-8 1-1 5, Adams 2-5 0-0 4, Westbrook 18-30 4-4 44, Ferguson 2-9 0-0 6, Nader 1-2 0-1 2, Noel 10-16 2-2 22, Felton 3-4 2-2 9, Burton 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 50-106 12-13 122.
NEW ORLEANS (131)
Williams 4-7 0-0 9, Davis 5-10 3-4 14, Randle 11-21 9-12 33, Holiday 12-27 5-5 32, Miller 3-7 0-0 8, C.Diallo 3-4 0-0 6, Okafor 5-6 2-3 12, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 6-7 0-0 15. Totals 50-92 19-24 131.
Oklahoma City;31;32;26;33;—;122
New Orleans;31;35;35;30;—;131
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 10-44 (Westbrook 4-12, George 3-17, Ferguson 2-7, Felton 1-2, Nader 0-1, Burton 0-1, Patterson 0-4), New Orleans 12-26 (Moore 3-3, Holiday 3-8, Randle 2-3, Miller 2-5, Davis 1-2, Williams 1-4, Jackson 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 48 (Westbrook 14), New Orleans 51 (Williams 12). Assists—Oklahoma City 27 (Westbrook 11), New Orleans 35 (Holiday 7). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 21, New Orleans 15. Technical—New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A—15,686 (16,867).
