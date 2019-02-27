Bulls 109, Grizzlies 107
CHICAGO (109)
Porter Jr. 7-12 3-4 20, Markkanen 7-16 8-9 22, Lopez 2-7 0-0 4, Dunn 3-8 2-2 9, LaVine 12-19 4-4 30, Felicio 0-3 0-0 0, Harrison 2-5 6-6 10, Arcidiacono 5-6 0-0 12, Selden 1-5 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-82 23-25 109.
MEMPHIS (107)
Holiday 6-13 1-2 13, Caboclo 3-6 0-0 7, Valanciunas 6-12 0-0 13, Conley 7-21 4-4 21, Bradley 7-18 6-6 23, Parsons 2-4 0-0 5, Miles 1-5 0-0 2, Noah 5-8 2-2 12, Wright 3-5 3-4 9, Dorsey 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-94 16-18 107.
Chicago;20;26;29;34;—;109
Memphis;20;26;28;33;—;107
3-Point Goals—Chicago 8-24 (Porter Jr. 3-6, Arcidiacono 2-2, LaVine 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Lopez 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Selden 0-2, Harrison 0-2, Markkanen 0-5), Memphis 9-27 (Bradley 3-7, Conley 3-7, Parsons 1-2, Valanciunas 1-3, Caboclo 1-3, Dorsey 0-1, Miles 0-1, Wright 0-1, Holiday 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 42 (Markkanen 10), Memphis 46 (Noah 9). Assists—Chicago 20 (LaVine, Dunn 4), Memphis 25 (Bradley 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 20, Memphis 17. Technicals—Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second), Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second), Valanciunas. A—13,711 (18,119).
Rockets 118, Hornets 113
HOUSTON (118)
Tucker 5-5 0-0 15, Gordon 3-10 0-0 6, Capela 10-16 3-4 23, Paul 7-13 1-2 17, Harden 10-29 9-9 30, Faried 0-0 2-2 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Shumpert 1-3 0-0 3, Green 4-8 5-5 15, Rivers 2-6 1-2 7. Totals 42-91 21-24 118.
CHARLOTTE (113)
Bridges 3-7 2-2 9, Williams 5-10 0-2 12, Zeller 4-6 5-6 13, Walker 12-22 7-8 35, Batum 7-13 0-0 17, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-3 0-0 2, Biyombo 1-1 2-2 4, Parker 1-4 1-1 3, Lamb 5-15 6-6 18, Monk 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-83 23-27 113.
Houston;41;21;28;28;—;118
Charlotte;33;36;25;19;—;113
3-Point Goals—Houston 13-39 (Tucker 5-5, Green 2-4, Rivers 2-5, Paul 2-6, Shumpert 1-3, Harden 1-11, Gordon 0-5), Charlotte 12-33 (Walker 4-11, Batum 3-5, Williams 2-5, Lamb 2-7, Bridges 1-3, Parker 0-1, Monk 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 37 (Capela 17), Charlotte 48 (Lamb 14). Assists—Houston 23 (Paul 10), Charlotte 25 (Batum, Lamb 6). Total Fouls—Houston 22, Charlotte 22. A—17,903 (19,077).
Heat 126, Warriors 125
GOLDEN STATE (125)
Durant 9-21 8-10 29, Green 2-4 0-0 5, Looney 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 9-20 2-3 24, Thompson 14-23 1-1 36, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Jerebko 2-6 1-2 6, Bell 2-5 6-10 10, Cook 4-6 0-0 8, Livingston 0-2 2-2 2, Iguodala 2-2 0-0 5, Lee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-89 20-28 125.
MIAMI (126)
Richardson 7-14 2-2 21, Olynyk 6-10 2-2 15, Adebayo 3-5 5-9 11, Waiters 1-6 2-4 5, Winslow 4-10 2-2 12, Jones Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Dragic 7-11 9-9 27, Wade 10-17 0-0 25, McGruder 3-4 2-2 8. Totals 42-83 24-30 126.
Golden State;22;37;33;33;—;125
Miami;32;42;26;26;—;126
3-Point Goals—Golden State 17-48 (Thompson 7-15, Curry 4-14, Durant 3-12, Iguodala 1-1, Jerebko 1-2, Green 1-2, Cook 0-1, Bell 0-1), Miami 18-40 (Richardson 5-7, Wade 5-8, Dragic 4-7, Winslow 2-7, Olynyk 1-4, Waiters 1-4, Haslem 0-1, McGruder 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out—Dragic, Green. Rebounds—Golden State 37 (Bell, Looney, Curry 6), Miami 48 (Adebayo 10). Assists—Golden State 21 (Durant 5), Miami 20 (Winslow, Richardson 5). Total Fouls—Golden State 21, Miami 32. A—19,647 (19,600).
Hawks 131, Timberwolves 123, OT
MINNESOTA (123)
Wiggins 9-20 1-2 21, Saric 1-11 4-4 6, Towns 12-19 8-13 37, Jones 3-10 0-0 7, Okogie 4-9 5-6 15, Bates-Diop 0-0 0-0 0, Deng 0-1 0-0 0, Gibson 4-4 1-3 9, Tolliver 2-5 0-0 6, Bayless 2-6 0-0 4, Rose 7-17 4-5 18. Totals 44-102 23-33 123.
ATLANTA (131)
Prince 2-9 1-1 5, Collins 13-21 6-6 34, Dedmon 3-5 0-2 7, Young 9-22 16-17 36, Huerter 2-9 0-0 6, Bembry 7-14 1-1 16, Spellman 3-4 0-0 6, Len 0-2 1-2 1, Sibert 1-1 0-0 3, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 6-8 2-3 17, Bazemore 0-12 0-0 0. Totals 46-108 27-32 131.
Minnesota;40;28;27;23;5;—;123
Atlanta;33;27;26;32;13;—;131
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 12-38 (Towns 5-9, Tolliver 2-4, Okogie 2-6, Wiggins 2-6, Jones 1-2, Deng 0-1, Bayless 0-4, Saric 0-6), Atlanta 12-29 (Carter 3-5, Collins 2-4, Young 2-5, Huerter 2-5, Sibert 1-1, Dedmon 1-1, Bembry 1-2, Len 0-1, Bazemore 0-2, Prince 0-3). Fouled Out—Dedmon, Towns. Rebounds—Minnesota 47 (Towns 18), Atlanta 65 (Bembry 14). Assists—Minnesota 29 (Jones 11), Atlanta 32 (Young 10). Total Fouls—Minnesota 24, Atlanta 25. Technicals—Bazemore. A—14,101 (18,118).
Wizards 125, Nets 116
WASHINGTON (125)
Green 5-9 4-4 15, Ariza 6-13 8-9 23, Portis 4-12 2-2 10, Satoransky 3-7 0-0 7, Beal 12-22 4-4 31, Brown Jr. 3-7 0-0 7, Parker 3-9 2-4 9, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Bryant 6-10 6-8 18, Randle 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 44-96 26-31 125.
BROOKLYN (116)
Harris 2-7 0-0 6, Graham 3-7 0-0 6, Allen 6-9 0-1 12, Russell 9-16 9-10 28, LeVert 0-5 0-0 0, Dudley 2-3 0-0 5, Hollis-Jefferson 2-5 4-6 8, Carroll 2-5 2-4 7, Kurucs 1-3 5-6 7, Davis 0-2 3-4 3, Napier 7-14 7-7 22, Crabbe 3-6 0-0 8, McCall 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 39-85 30-39 116.
Washington;34;34;33;24;—;125
Brooklyn;28;32;19;37;—;116
3-Point Goals—Washington 11-37 (Ariza 3-8, Beal 3-9, Parker 1-1, Satoransky 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Green 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Randle 0-2, Bryant 0-2, Portis 0-4), Brooklyn 8-35 (Crabbe 2-5, Harris 2-5, Dudley 1-2, Carroll 1-2, Russell 1-5, Napier 1-7, McCall 0-1, Allen 0-1, LeVert 0-3, Graham 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 57 (Parker 14), Brooklyn 41 (Graham 7). Assists—Washington 34 (Satoransky 10), Brooklyn 20 (Russell 7). Total Fouls—Washington 30, Brooklyn 27. Technicals—Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second), Beal. A—13,683 (17,732).
Trail Blazers 97, Celtics 92
PORTLAND (97)
Harkless 8-13 1-2 17, Aminu 1-2 1-2 4, Nurkic 5-10 6-6 16, Lillard 13-28 4-4 33, McCollum 6-19 1-2 14, Layman 2-3 0-0 5, Kanter 3-6 2-4 8, Curry 0-4 0-0 0, Hood 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 38-90 15-20 97.
BOSTON (92)
Tatum 6-11 2-2 14, Morris 3-10 2-2 8, Horford 6-16 0-0 13, Irving 14-24 0-0 31, Smart 5-8 2-3 13, Brown 5-9 0-1 10, Hayward 1-3 1-2 3, Theis 0-5 0-0 0, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-86 7-10 92.
Portland;25;18;31;23;—;97
Boston;24;18;22;28;—;92
3-Point Goals—Portland 6-33 (Lillard 3-10, Aminu 1-1, Layman 1-2, McCollum 1-8, Kanter 0-1, Harkless 0-3, Curry 0-4, Hood 0-4), Boston 5-28 (Irving 3-5, Smart 1-3, Horford 1-7, Tatum 0-2, Theis 0-2, Brown 0-3, Morris 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 48 (Harkless 10), Boston 41 (Brown 10). Assists—Portland 14 (Lillard 4), Boston 20 (Smart, Horford 5). Total Fouls—Portland 15, Boston 20. A—18,624 (18,624).
Spurs 105, Pistons 93
DETROIT (93)
Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Griffin 6-18 2-2 17, Drummond 5-14 0-0 10, Jackson 8-18 1-1 22, Ellington 4-10 0-0 11, Pachulia 0-3 1-2 1, Maker 0-5 0-0 0, Smith 3-8 2-2 9, Galloway 4-8 0-0 11, Kennard 4-12 0-0 8. Totals 36-100 6-7 93.
SAN ANTONIO (105)
DeRozan 7-13 3-6 17, Aldridge 11-22 2-2 24, Poeltl 4-6 3-5 11, Forbes 2-2 0-0 6, White 7-12 0-0 15, Gay 0-5 4-4 4, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Bertans 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 4-7 0-0 11, Belinelli 7-10 0-0 17. Totals 42-81 12-17 105.
Detroit;27;21;19;26;—;93
San Antonio;32;19;27;27;—;105
3-Point Goals—Detroit 15-38 (Jackson 5-12, Galloway 3-5, Ellington 3-6, Griffin 3-7, Smith 1-1, Drummond 0-1, Kennard 0-6), San Antonio 9-17 (Belinelli 3-4, Mills 3-5, Forbes 2-2, White 1-2, Cunningham 0-1, Bertans 0-1, Gay 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 41 (Drummond 17), San Antonio 55 (Poeltl 14). Assists—Detroit 19 (Griffin 7), San Antonio 24 (DeRozan 8). Total Fouls—Detroit 14, San Antonio 11. Technicals—San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second). A—18,354 (18,581).
Mavericks 110, Pacers 101
INDIANA (101)
Bogdanovic 9-16 3-3 22, Young 5-10 1-2 11, Turner 4-10 3-4 13, Collison 1-6 4-4 7, Matthews 6-13 4-4 20, McDermott 3-6 1-2 7, Leaf 4-4 1-2 9, O'Quinn 1-1 0-0 2, Holiday 1-3 0-0 3, Joseph 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 37-77 17-21 101.
DALLAS (110)
Hardaway Jr. 7-16 2-3 20, Nowitzki 4-10 0-0 11, Powell 5-8 1-3 12, Doncic 9-16 5-7 26, Brunson 9-14 3-5 24, Finney-Smith 0-4 2-2 2, Jackson 2-4 0-1 4, Kleber 2-2 0-0 6, Harris 2-7 1-2 5. Totals 40-81 14-23 110.
Indiana;27;26;25;23;—;101
Dallas;28;25;26;31;—;110
3-Point Goals—Indiana 10-28 (Matthews 4-10, Turner 2-4, Holiday 1-2, Joseph 1-2, Collison 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-4, Young 0-1, McDermott 0-2), Dallas 16-37 (Hardaway Jr. 4-9, Brunson 3-6, Nowitzki 3-6, Doncic 3-8, Kleber 2-2, Powell 1-1, Finney-Smith 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Harris 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 38 (Leaf 7), Dallas 42 (Doncic 10). Assists—Indiana 19 (Young 5), Dallas 27 (Doncic 7). Total Fouls—Indiana 23, Dallas 22. Technicals—Bogdanovic. A—19,978 (19,200).
Jazz 111, Clippers 105
L.A. CLIPPERS (105)
Shamet 3-7 2-3 9, Gallinari 3-14 12-13 18, Zubac 3-9 1-2 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-8 0-0 13, Beverley 5-10 0-0 12, Harrell 7-10 2-2 16, Green 4-10 2-2 10, Wallace 0-4 0-0 0, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 5-18 7-8 18, Temple 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 37-94 26-30 105.
UTAH (111)
Ingles 4-9 1-3 11, Favors 5-11 3-4 13, Gobert 6-9 8-10 20, Rubio 5-13 3-3 13, Mitchell 10-22 9-12 32, O'Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Sefolosha 0-1 0-0 0, Crowder 3-13 0-0 9, Neto 4-8 0-0 10, Korver 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-92 24-32 111.
L.A. Clippers;33;23;27;22;—;105
Utah;26;23;34;28;—;111
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 5-26 (Beverley 2-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Williams 1-3, Shamet 1-4, Temple 0-2, Green 0-4, Gallinari 0-6), Utah 11-34 (Crowder 3-8, Mitchell 3-9, Neto 2-4, Ingles 2-5, O'Neale 1-3, Favors 0-1, Korver 0-1, Sefolosha 0-1, Rubio 0-2). Fouled Out—Harrell. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 47 (Beverley 10), Utah 56 (Gobert 13). Assists—L.A. Clippers 16 (Williams 6), Utah 22 (Ingles 6). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 26, Utah 23. Technicals—Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second), Crowder. A—18,306 (18,306).
