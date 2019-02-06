Bucks 148, Wizards 129
WASHINGTON (129)
Ariza 1-6 2-2 5, Green 6-10 5-5 22, Bryant 12-19 1-1 26, Satoransky 5-10 3-4 16, Beal 12-22 4-5 30, Dekker 5-10 0-0 12, McRae 4-7 0-0 9, Randle 2-7 1-2 6, Jenkins 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 48-92 16-19 129.
MILWAUKEE (148)
Middleton 6-10 1-1 16, Antetokounmpo 17-21 6-11 43, Lopez 4-6 2-2 11, Bledsoe 8-16 2-2 22, Brogdon 7-14 1-2 18, Wilson 2-6 0-0 4, Ilyasova 4-4 2-2 12, Wood 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 4-8 0-0 9, Connaughton 0-0 1-2 1, Snell 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 2-3 2-4 7. Totals 56-93 17-26 148.
Washington;35;30;42;22;—;129
Milwaukee;50;35;35;28;—;148
3-Point Goals—Washington 17-37 (Green 5-9, Satoransky 3-4, Dekker 2-4, Beal 2-8, Jenkins 1-1, McRae 1-2, Bryant 1-3, Ariza 1-3, Randle 1-3), Milwaukee 19-30 (Bledsoe 4-5, Antetokounmpo 3-3, Brogdon 3-4, Middleton 3-5, Ilyasova 2-2, Snell 1-2, Brown 1-2, Hill 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Wilson 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 39 (Bryant 14), Milwaukee 35 (Wilson 7). Assists—Washington 34 (Satoransky 10), Milwaukee 33 (Bledsoe 11). Total Fouls—Washington 23, Milwaukee 20. A—17,360 (17,500).
Pelicans 125, Bulls 120
NEW ORLEANS (125)
Miller 4-7 0-0 12, Williams 4-9 2-4 12, Okafor 6-8 1-3 13, Jackson 3-8 0-0 7, Holiday 6-19 3-4 18, Randle 10-18 7-9 31, Diallo 7-8 4-5 18, Frazier 3-4 2-4 8, Clark 2-4 1-1 6. Totals 45-85 20-30 125.
CHICAGO (120)
Selden 2-3 0-0 6, Markkanen 10-19 5-5 30, Lopez 5-7 1-2 11, Dunn 8-13 0-0 18, LaVine 10-21 5-8 28, Felicio 3-7 0-0 6, Harrison 3-6 2-3 9, Arcidiacono 1-4 0-0 3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-11 1-1 9. Totals 45-91 14-19 120.
New Orleans;37;27;27;34;—;125
Chicago;39;26;17;38;—;120
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 15-35 (Randle 4-6, Miller 4-6, Holiday 3-13, Williams 2-5, Clark 1-2, Jackson 1-3), Chicago 16-36 (Markkanen 5-10, LaVine 3-8, Selden 2-2, Dunn 2-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-6, Harrison 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 46 (Diallo 9), Chicago 36 (Markkanen 10). Assists—New Orleans 26 (Holiday 11), Chicago 27 (Dunn 8). Total Fouls—New Orleans 18, Chicago 23. Technicals—New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second), Felicio. A—18,116 (20,917).
Mavericks 99, Hornets 93
CHARLOTTE (93)
Batum 6-13 0-0 14, Williams 2-7 0-0 5, Biyombo 0-1 2-4 2, Walker 10-22 6-6 30, Lamb 6-16 3-4 15, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-4 0-0 0, Bridges 2-5 0-1 4, Zeller 4-6 1-2 9, Graham 3-6 0-0 7, Monk 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 36-89 12-17 93.
DALLAS (99)
Finney-Smith 7-11 0-0 15, Barnes 4-13 0-0 10, Kleber 5-7 0-0 11, Doncic 5-20 7-9 19, Brunson 4-11 0-3 8, Hardaway Jr. 5-16 0-0 12, Nowitzki 3-5 0-0 8, Powell 4-7 3-3 11, Harris 1-2 2-2 5, Burke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-94 12-17 99.
Charlotte;20;26;25;22;—;93
Dallas;27;25;22;25;—;99
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 9-37 (Walker 4-11, Batum 2-9, Graham 1-3, Monk 1-5, Williams 1-5, Bridges 0-1, Lamb 0-3), Dallas 11-36 (Nowitzki 2-4, Barnes 2-6, Hardaway Jr. 2-9, Doncic 2-10, Kleber 1-1, Harris 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-2, Brunson 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 47 (Zeller 13), Dallas 57 (Powell 12). Assists—Charlotte 17 (Walker 6), Dallas 25 (Doncic 11). Total Fouls—Charlotte 17, Dallas 12. A—19,606 (19,200).
Nets 135, Nuggets 130
DENVER (130)
Barton 1-6 0-0 3, Plumlee 10-12 4-4 24, Jokic 8-13 8-10 25, Murray 8-17 1-1 19, Beasley 7-15 0-0 17, Vanderbilt 0-3 0-0 0, Craig 3-5 0-0 9, Hernangomez 0-4 0-0 0, Lyles 5-10 3-4 15, Morris 8-14 1-2 18. Totals 50-99 17-21 130.
BROOKLYN (135)
Kurucs 3-6 0-1 7, Graham 6-9 0-0 16, Allen 6-10 3-3 15, Russell 10-23 1-1 27, J.Harris 7-13 0-0 17, Hollis-Jefferson 6-10 3-5 15, Carroll 3-8 10-13 18, Davis 1-2 3-4 5, Napier 2-4 4-6 10, Crabbe 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 46-90 24-33 135.
Denver;35;25;27;43;—;130
Brooklyn;30;42;36;27;—;135
3-Point Goals—Denver 13-35 (Craig 3-5, Beasley 3-8, Murray 2-4, Lyles 2-5, Jokic 1-3, Morris 1-4, Barton 1-4, Hernangomez 0-2), Brooklyn 19-34 (Russell 6-9, Graham 4-6, J.Harris 3-6, Napier 2-2, Carroll 2-4, Crabbe 1-2, Kurucs 1-3, Allen 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1). Fouled Out—Plumlee. Rebounds—Denver 48 (Jokic 14), Brooklyn 40 (Carroll 10). Assists—Denver 32 (Murray 11), Brooklyn 36 (Russell, Napier 11). Total Fouls—Denver 26, Brooklyn 22. Technicals—Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), Hollis-Jefferson. A—14,516 (17,732).
