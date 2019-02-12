Hawks 117, Lakers 113
L.A. LAKERS (113)
James 8-20 9-11 28, Kuzma 8-20 0-0 19, McGee 2-3 2-4 6, Bullock 6-11 0-0 15, Ingram 7-14 5-6 19, Wagner 0-1 0-0 0, Rondo 5-10 1-3 13, Caldwell-Pope 5-11 0-1 13, Stephenson 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 41-95 17-25 113.
ATLANTA (117)
Prince 6-14 1-1 17, Collins 8-15 4-5 22, Dedmon 4-8 4-4 12, Young 6-19 7-9 22, Huerter 2-7 1-2 5, Bembry 3-6 0-0 6, Spellman 2-6 1-2 6, Len 4-5 0-0 11, Bazemore 2-8 0-0 5, Carter 3-4 3-3 11. Totals 40-92 21-26 117.
L.A. Lakers;32;37;26;18;—;113
Atlanta;38;27;35;17;—;117
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 14-40 (Bullock 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 3-7, Kuzma 3-9, James 3-10, Rondo 2-4, Ingram 0-1, Wagner 0-1, Stephenson 0-2), Atlanta 16-42 (Prince 4-9, Len 3-4, Young 3-9, Collins 2-2, Carter 2-3, Bazemore 1-4, Spellman 1-4, Bembry 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Huerter 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 44 (James 11), Atlanta 47 (Collins 8). Assists—L.A. Lakers 25 (James 16), Atlanta 29 (Young 14). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 24, Atlanta 24. A—16,824 (18,118).
Celtics 112, 76ers 109
BOSTON (112)
Tatum 7-15 5-5 20, Morris 7-13 2-2 17, Horford 9-16 2-2 23, Rozier 2-8 0-0 5, Smart 3-14 2-4 8, Hayward 8-11 4-4 26, Brown 3-8 1-2 7, Theis 2-2 1-2 6, Wanamaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-87 17-21 112.
PHILADELPHIA (109)
Butler 7-12 7-10 22, Harris 4-14 2-2 10, Embiid 9-22 3-4 23, B.Simmons 7-9 2-7 16, Redick 4-11 4-4 16, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Marjanovic 1-1 2-2 4, McConnell 4-6 0-0 9, J.Simmons 2-2 2-2 7, Korkmaz 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-80 22-31 109.
Boston;28;24;25;35;—;112
Philadelphia;23;23;28;35;—;109
3-Point Goals—Boston 13-29 (Hayward 6-7, Horford 3-5, Tatum 1-1, Theis 1-1, Morris 1-2, Rozier 1-3, Brown 0-2, Smart 0-8), Philadelphia 9-27 (Redick 4-8, Embiid 2-8, J.Simmons 1-1, McConnell 1-1, Butler 1-2, Korkmaz 0-1, Harris 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 41 (Tatum 10), Philadelphia 47 (Embiid 14). Assists—Boston 24 (Rozier, Horford 5), Philadelphia 21 (B.Simmons 5). Total Fouls—Boston 23, Philadelphia 20. Technicals—Horford, Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second), Redick. A—20,582 (20,478).
Magic 118, Pelicans 88
ORLANDO (118)
Isaac 7-18 4-4 20, Gordon 6-10 6-6 20, Vucevic 10-18 4-5 25, Augustin 1-3 0-0 2, Fournier 7-16 5-5 22, Frazier Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Iwundu 3-6 0-0 8, Jefferson 0-1 2-2 2, Martin 1-1 0-0 3, Birch 3-5 0-0 6, Briscoe 1-4 0-0 3, Ross 1-7 0-0 3, Grant 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 42-95 21-22 118.
NEW ORLEANS (88)
Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Davis 1-9 1-2 3, Okafor 4-9 0-0 8, Holiday 7-15 1-1 16, Moore 8-13 0-0 19, Miller 3-11 0-0 9, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Randle 6-11 0-0 15, Diallo 0-2 0-0 0, Frazier 4-8 2-2 10, Jackson 2-7 2-3 6. Totals 36-94 6-8 88.
Orlando;39;24;29;26;—;118
New Orleans;17;29;15;27;—;88
3-Point Goals—Orlando 13-32 (Fournier 3-4, Iwundu 2-3, Gordon 2-4, Isaac 2-9, Martin 1-1, Vucevic 1-3, Briscoe 1-3, Ross 1-3, Frazier Jr. 0-1, Augustin 0-1), New Orleans 10-29 (Randle 3-5, Moore 3-5, Miller 3-9, Holiday 1-4, Frazier 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 58 (Vucevic 17), New Orleans 42 (Okafor, Williams 7). Assists—Orlando 32 (Briscoe 8), New Orleans 21 (Frazier 7). Total Fouls—Orlando 14, New Orleans 16. A—15,733 (16,867).
Spurs 108, Grizzlies 107
SAN ANTONIO (108)
Gay 4-11 5-6 15, Bertans 5-7 3-3 17, Aldridge 8-15 6-10 22, Forbes 3-10 3-3 9, DeRozan 5-19 2-3 12, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 7-12 2-2 22, Belinelli 4-10 2-2 11. Totals 36-86 23-29 108.
MEMPHIS (107)
Holiday 5-11 0-0 11, Jackson Jr. 2-7 4-6 9, Rabb 1-3 0-0 2, Wright 2-9 0-0 4, Bradley 15-21 0-0 33, Miles 3-8 2-2 10, Caboclo 2-7 0-0 4, Valanciunas 9-11 5-8 23, Noah 4-6 0-0 8, Carter 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 44-89 11-16 107.
San Antonio;20;37;37;14;—;108
Memphis;33;25;28;21;—;107
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 13-21 (Mills 6-8, Bertans 4-4, Gay 2-3, Belinelli 1-5, Forbes 0-1), Memphis 8-24 (Bradley 3-5, Miles 2-5, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Holiday 1-3, Carter 1-3, Valanciunas 0-1, Rabb 0-1, Caboclo 0-1, Wright 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 43 (Gay 12), Memphis 48 (Valanciunas 10). Assists—San Antonio 23 (Gay 8), Memphis 25 (Wright, Bradley 6). Total Fouls—San Antonio 14, Memphis 23. Technicals—Noah. A—13,788 (18,119).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.