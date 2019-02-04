Bucks 113, Nets 94
MILWAUKEE (113)
Middleton 4-12 4-4 12, Antetokounmpo 12-19 6-8 30, Lopez 3-7 0-0 8, Bledsoe 6-16 2-2 15, Brogdon 7-16 0-0 16, Wilson 2-8 0-4 6, Wood 1-1 3-5 5, Ilyasova 2-8 0-0 4, Hill 1-3 2-2 5, Snell 2-4 0-0 5, Connaughton 2-4 0-0 5, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-101 17-25 113.
BROOKLYN (94)
Kurucs 2-10 0-0 5, Graham 2-7 2-2 7, Allen 4-7 0-0 8, Russell 7-20 2-2 18, Napier 4-15 7-7 15, Carroll 2-11 4-5 8, Hollis-Jefferson 3-6 0-1 6, Creek 3-5 2-3 8, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 1-3 1-2 3, Musa 2-6 0-0 4, Pinson 2-9 5-6 10. Totals 33-102 23-28 94.
Milwaukee;23;28;36;26;—;113
Brooklyn;17;25;22;30;—;94
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 10-39 (Lopez 2-5, Wilson 2-6, Brogdon 2-7, Connaughton 1-1, Snell 1-2, Hill 1-3, Bledsoe 1-7, Brown 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Middleton 0-2), Brooklyn 5-42 (Russell 2-6, Graham 1-5, Pinson 1-5, Kurucs 1-6, Allen 0-1, Creek 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-2, Carroll 0-3, Musa 0-3, Napier 0-10). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 59 (Antetokounmpo 15), Brooklyn 56 (Allen 11). Assists—Milwaukee 29 (Antetokounmpo 9), Brooklyn 23 (Russell 5). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 20, Brooklyn 21. A—16,209 (17,732).
Pistons 129, Nuggets 103
DENVER (103)
Barton 3-9 3-4 10, Plumlee 6-11 3-8 15, Jokic 7-17 2-3 16, Morris 8-13 0-0 18, Beasley 6-13 1-1 16, Hernangomez 2-6 1-3 6, Craig 0-4 0-0 0, Lyles 8-13 2-3 20, Lydon 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 41-92 12-22 103.
DETROIT (129)
Bullock 4-9 0-0 11, Griffin 6-8 4-5 17, Drummond 12-14 3-3 27, Jackson 6-11 0-0 14, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 7-10 3-3 21, Leuer 0-0 0-0 0, Pachulia 1-3 2-4 4, Galloway 6-13 3-3 18, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-6 0-0 3, K.Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Kennard 5-9 2-2 14. Totals 48-88 17-20 129.
Denver;36;19;28;20;—;103
Detroit;34;34;29;32;—;129
3-Point Goals—Denver 9-28 (Beasley 3-5, Morris 2-5, Lyles 2-6, Barton 1-2, Hernangomez 1-3, Craig 0-1, Plumlee 0-1, Goodwin 0-2, Jokic 0-3), Detroit 16-37 (Johnson 4-5, Bullock 3-7, Galloway 3-8, Jackson 2-5, Kennard 2-5, Griffin 1-1, Smith 1-2, K.Thomas 0-1, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 32 (Plumlee 11), Detroit 53 (Drummond 12). Assists—Denver 28 (Barton 7), Detroit 32 (Smith 5). Total Fouls—Denver 19, Detroit 20. Technicals—Pachulia, Leuer. A—12,589 (20,491).
Hawks 137, Wizards 129
ATLANTA (137)
Prince 7-10 2-2 21, Collins 4-9 7-8 15, Dedmon 5-8 2-3 12, Young 2-13 5-6 10, Huerter 6-10 2-2 19, Bembry 2-4 0-0 4, Spellman 6-12 0-0 16, Len 0-2 2-2 2, Lin 4-9 3-3 11, Carter 6-8 0-0 16, Bazemore 4-7 2-3 11. Totals 46-92 25-29 137.
WASHINGTON (129)
Ariza 9-19 4-5 25, Porter Jr. 5-13 3-6 13, Bryant 1-3 0-0 2, Satoransky 3-4 4-6 11, Beal 11-24 1-2 27, Dekker 0-0 0-0 0, Green 9-19 6-6 26, Mahinmi 2-3 1-1 5, Randle 0-1 0-0 0, McRae 8-11 2-3 20. Totals 48-97 21-29 129.
Atlanta;35;26;38;38;—;137
Washington;20;37;32;40;—;129
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 20-41 (Prince 5-7, Huerter 5-7, Carter 4-6, Spellman 4-6, Bazemore 1-2, Young 1-6, Bembry 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Lin 0-4), Washington 12-38 (Beal 4-9, Ariza 3-11, McRae 2-3, Green 2-9, Satoransky 1-1, Randle 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-4). Fouled Out—Dedmon. Rebounds—Atlanta 51 (Collins 11), Washington 39 (Porter Jr. 8). Assists—Atlanta 29 (Young 10), Washington 34 (Satoransky 9). Total Fouls—Atlanta 22, Washington 20. A—15,025 (20,356).
Pacers 109, Pelicans 107
INDIANA (109)
Bogdanovic 4-12 3-5 14, Young 6-10 2-2 14, Turner 5-17 5-7 15, Collison 9-14 1-2 22, Joseph 2-7 0-0 5, Sabonis 7-9 2-2 16, Leaf 2-3 0-0 5, A.Holiday 2-5 3-4 8, Sumner 0-2 1-2 1, Evans 4-12 0-0 9. Totals 41-91 17-24 109.
NEW ORLEANS (107)
Miller 5-13 2-3 16, Williams 3-13 0-0 8, Okafor 11-16 3-3 25, Jackson 2-7 0-0 5, J.Holiday 6-15 7-9 19, Hill 0-0 2-2 2, Diallo 5-8 2-3 12, Frazier 0-3 2-2 2, Clark 7-15 2-2 18. Totals 39-90 20-24 107.
Indiana;25;28;30;26;—;109
New Orleans;20;30;24;33;—;107
3-Point Goals—Indiana 10-28 (Bogdanovic 3-5, Collison 3-6, Leaf 1-2, A.Holiday 1-3, Evans 1-3, Joseph 1-4, Sumner 0-1, Turner 0-4), New Orleans 9-38 (Miller 4-11, Clark 2-7, Williams 2-8, Jackson 1-3, Frazier 0-2, J.Holiday 0-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 43 (Sabonis 13), New Orleans 55 (Diallo 14). Assists—Indiana 25 (Collison 6), New Orleans 26 (J.Holiday 9). Total Fouls—Indiana 17, New Orleans 19. Technicals—Sabonis, Indiana coach Nate McMillan, New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. A—15,780 (16,867).
