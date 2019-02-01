Hornets 100, Grizzlies 92
MEMPHIS (92)
Holiday 6-13 1-1 15, Green 3-6 2-2 10, Gasol 3-10 2-4 8, Mack 8-15 0-0 19, Carter 3-11 0-0 8, Washburn 0-2 0-0 0, Caboclo 1-7 5-5 7, Rabb 7-11 1-3 15, Noah 4-5 2-2 10. Totals 35-80 13-17 92.
CHARLOTTE (100)
Batum 2-4 2-2 7, Williams 5-10 3-4 16, Biyombo 0-3 1-2 1, Walker 7-17 5-6 23, Lamb 2-7 2-2 6, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-6 4-4 10, Bridges 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 1-2 0-1 2, Parker 6-9 3-3 15, Monk 6-15 4-4 20. Totals 32-73 24-28 100.
Memphis;29;16;28;19;—;92
Charlotte;17;28;25;30;—;100
3-Point Goals—Memphis 9-29 (Mack 3-5, Green 2-3, Carter 2-6, Holiday 2-6, Gasol 0-4, Caboclo 0-5), Charlotte 12-29 (Monk 4-8, Walker 4-9, Williams 3-7, Batum 1-2, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1, Lamb 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 40 (Noah 11), Charlotte 40 (Batum 10). Assists—Memphis 23 (Mack 9), Charlotte 15 (Parker 7). Total Fouls—Memphis 22, Charlotte 17. A—15,387 (19,077).
Celtics 113, Knicks 99
BOSTON (113)
Morris 7-14 0-0 18, Tatum 6-15 0-0 13, Horford 7-12 0-0 14, Smart 1-3 0-0 3, Irving 9-20 3-3 23, Hayward 5-8 2-2 14, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 5-12 1-1 11, Yabusele 1-1 0-0 2, Baynes 3-6 2-4 9, Rozier 2-9 0-0 6. Totals 46-100 8-10 113.
NEW YORK (99)
Knox 9-21 1-1 21, Vonleh 2-9 3-3 7, Kornet 4-9 0-0 9, Dotson 9-16 0-0 22, Allen 2-7 4-4 9, Hezonja 4-8 2-2 10, Kanter 3-8 0-0 6, Robinson 3-4 2-2 8, Trier 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 39-86 12-12 99.
Boston;25;31;24;33;—;113
New York;20;27;26;26;—;99
3-Point Goals—Boston 13-37 (Morris 4-9, Hayward 2-3, Irving 2-5, Rozier 2-5, Baynes 1-2, Smart 1-2, Tatum 1-6, Horford 0-1, Brown 0-4), New York 9-31 (Dotson 4-8, Knox 2-7, Trier 1-2, Allen 1-2, Kornet 1-4, Kanter 0-1, Vonleh 0-3, Hezonja 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 43 (Irving 10), New York 48 (Vonleh 11). Assists—Boston 25 (Irving, Rozier 6), New York 21 (Vonleh 7). Total Fouls—Boston 18, New York 15. A—18,343 (19,812).
Thunder 118, Heat 102
OKLAHOMA CITY (118)
George 14-23 5-6 43, Grant 3-10 1-1 8, Adams 6-15 1-1 13, Westbrook 6-10 2-5 14, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0, Nader 0-5 2-2 2, Patterson 2-4 0-0 5, Noel 2-6 0-0 4, Schroder 11-13 2-2 28, Diallo 0-2 1-2 1, Abrines 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 44-91 14-19 118.
MIAMI (102)
T.Johnson 3-7 0-0 6, J.Johnson 3-7 1-1 8, Whiteside 6-10 0-3 12, Winslow 4-11 0-0 10, Richardson 7-18 2-2 18, Olynyk 8-12 1-1 21, Adebayo 4-5 2-3 10, Wade 2-8 3-4 7, Ellington 1-1 0-0 3, McGruder 1-3 0-0 2, Waiters 2-10 0-0 5. Totals 41-92 9-14 102.
Oklahoma City;31;41;22;24;—;118
Miami;24;29;21;28;—;102
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 16-30 (George 10-16, Schroder 4-6, Patterson 1-2, Grant 1-2, Abrines 0-1, Westbrook 0-1, Nader 0-2), Miami 11-36 (Olynyk 4-6, Winslow 2-5, Richardson 2-8, Ellington 1-1, J.Johnson 1-3, Waiters 1-5, McGruder 0-2, Wade 0-3, T.Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 50 (Westbrook 12), Miami 47 (Whiteside 16). Assists—Oklahoma City 23 (Westbrook 14), Miami 28 (Wade 6). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 20, Miami 17. Technical—Wade. A—19,600 (19,600).
Jazz 128, Hawks 112
ATLANTA (112)
Bembry 2-7 2-2 6, Collins 8-16 3-4 19, Dedmon 5-9 2-2 15, Young 9-20 5-7 28, Huerter 5-10 0-0 14, Prince 3-6 2-2 9, Spellman 3-10 0-0 7, Len 0-4 0-0 0, Lin 1-3 3-3 5, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-0 1-2 1, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Bazemore 3-11 2-2 8. Totals 39-98 20-24 112.
UTAH (128)
Ingles 7-12 2-2 19, Favors 6-8 2-2 14, Gobert 7-7 11-15 25, Rubio 6-11 8-10 22, Mitchell 7-18 1-1 15, Crowder 5-12 0-0 13, O'Neale 0-1 0-0 0, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 2-3 0-0 6, Mitrou-Long 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 0-3 0-0 0, Korver 6-11 0-0 14. Totals 46-87 24-30 128.
Atlanta;34;26;27;25;—;112
Utah;36;22;38;32;—;128
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 14-46 (Young 5-10, Huerter 4-7, Dedmon 3-6, Prince 1-2, Spellman 1-6, Lin 0-1, Carter 0-1, Len 0-2, Bembry 0-3, Collins 0-4, Bazemore 0-4), Utah 12-35 (Ingles 3-6, Crowder 3-8, Niang 2-3, Korver 2-5, Rubio 2-6, Favors 0-1, O'Neale 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Allen 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 40 (Bembry 8), Utah 51 (Gobert 13). Assists—Atlanta 23 (Young 9), Utah 31 (Rubio 11). Total Fouls—Atlanta 27, Utah 22. Technical—Bazemore. A—18,306 (18,306).
