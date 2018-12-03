Thunder 110, Pistons 83
OKLAHOMA CITY (110)
George 7-18 1-1 17, Grant 5-6 3-4 15, Adams 7-8 7-7 21, Westbrook 7-17 2-3 18, Ferguson 0-1 2-2 2, Nader 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 6-9 0-0 12, Patterson 2-4 0-1 4, Burton 0-1 2-2 2, Felton 2-5 0-0 5, Schroder 6-13 0-0 12, Abrines 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-85 17-20 110.
DETROIT (83)
Robinson III 3-12 0-0 6, Griffin 7-18 3-4 20, Drummond 6-14 1-2 13, Jackson 4-10 1-1 10, Bullock 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 4-10 0-0 9, Leuer 4-7 4-4 12, Pachulia 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 1-5 1-2 4, Calderon 0-2 0-0 0, Galloway 0-4 0-0 0, Kennard 0-5 0-0 0, Brown 2-4 5-6 9. Totals 31-94 15-19 83.
Oklahoma City;26;24;37;23;—;110
Detroit;17;23;19;24;—;83
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 7-25 (Grant 2-3, Westbrook 2-7, George 2-8, Felton 1-2, Patterson 0-1, Ferguson 0-1, Schroder 0-1, Abrines 0-2), Detroit 6-32 (Griffin 3-8, Smith 1-2, Jackson 1-5, Johnson 1-6, Calderon 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Brown 0-1, Galloway 0-2, Robinson III 0-2, Kennard 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 52 (George 10), Detroit 41 (Drummond, Robinson III, Pachulia 6). Assists—Oklahoma City 23 (Westbrook, Schroder 6), Detroit 16 (Griffin 4). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 24, Detroit 18. Technicals—Drummond. A—14,372 (20,491).
Nuggets 106, Raptors 103
DENVER (106)
Hernangomez 5-12 2-4 15, Millsap 2-9 2-2 6, Jokic 8-13 7-8 23, Murray 9-21 1-1 21, Harris 1-3 1-2 3, Craig 3-4 0-0 8, Plumlee 2-6 0-2 4, Lyles 1-3 0-2 3, Morris 3-10 2-3 8, Beasley 6-8 0-0 15. Totals 40-89 15-24 106.
TORONTO (103)
Leonard 10-19 6-6 27, Siakam 7-10 0-0 14, Ibaka 6-9 2-2 15, Lowry 1-7 2-2 5, Green 3-9 0-0 9, Anunoby 2-5 0-0 6, Miles 3-8 0-0 8, Valanciunas 3-6 2-2 8, Wright 4-7 0-0 9, VanVleet 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 40-87 12-12 103.
Denver;27;32;27;20;—;106
Toronto;24;23;31;25;—;103
3-Point Goals—Denver 11-28 (Beasley 3-3, Hernangomez 3-7, Craig 2-3, Murray 2-7, Lyles 1-1, Jokic 0-1, Morris 0-2, Harris 0-2, Millsap 0-2), Toronto 11-41 (Green 3-7, Anunoby 2-3, Miles 2-6, Wright 1-1, Ibaka 1-4, Lowry 1-6, Leonard 1-7, Siakam 0-2, VanVleet 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 49 (Jokic 11), Toronto 41 (Valanciunas 10). Assists—Denver 32 (Jokic 15), Toronto 28 (Lowry 11). Total Fouls—Denver 14, Toronto 21. Technicals—Toronto coach Nick Nurse. A—19,800 (19,800).
Cavaliers 99, Nets 97
CLEVELAND (99)
Hood 2-8 5-5 9, Osman 2-6 4-4 8, Thompson 8-11 3-4 19, Sexton 7-16 0-0 15, Hill 2-7 2-2 6, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 3-5 2-2 9, Burks 5-13 2-2 13, Clarkson 9-22 1-1 20. Totals 38-88 19-20 99.
BROOKLYN (97)
Crabbe 1-7 2-2 5, Hollis-Jefferson 1-7 2-6 4, Allen 4-7 0-0 9, Russell 13-31 0-1 30, Dinwiddie 6-14 2-3 18, Dudley 1-3 1-2 3, Carroll 1-7 2-2 4, Kurucs 6-10 0-0 12, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Napier 5-10 0-0 10. Totals 39-99 9-16 97.
Cleveland;30;26;24;19;—;99
Brooklyn;29;21;26;21;—;97
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 4-15 (Sexton 1-1, Nance Jr. 1-1, Burks 1-4, Clarkson 1-4, Osman 0-2, Hood 0-3), Brooklyn 10-40 (Dinwiddie 4-11, Russell 4-12, Allen 1-2, Crabbe 1-5, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Kurucs 0-2, Napier 0-3, Carroll 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 55 (Thompson 14), Brooklyn 50 (Davis 10). Assists—Cleveland 15 (Clarkson 4), Brooklyn 17 (Russell 6). Total Fouls—Cleveland 17, Brooklyn 20. A—10,983 (17,732).
Warriors 128, Hawks 111
GOLDEN STATE (128)
Iguodala 1-3 0-0 2, Durant 10-13 7-8 28, Looney 7-9 0-2 14, Curry 10-17 4-4 30, Thompson 10-19 4-4 27, Jerebko 4-4 2-2 12, Derrickson 1-3 0-0 3, Bell 3-7 0-0 6, Cook 2-5 0-0 4, Livingston 0-1 2-2 2, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 48-82 19-22 128.
ATLANTA (111)
Prince 5-10 1-1 14, Collins 11-14 2-3 24, Dedmon 3-8 0-0 6, Young 8-20 4-6 20, Huerter 4-6 2-2 10, Bembry 4-6 2-3 11, Spellman 0-1 0-0 0, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 0-0 1-2 1, Lin 5-9 4-5 14, Bazemore 1-6 0-0 3, Carter 2-8 0-0 4, Anderson 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 44-90 18-24 111.
Golden State;34;27;36;31;—;128
Atlanta;17;30;30;34;—;111
3-Point Goals—Golden State 13-24 (Curry 6-10, Thompson 3-5, Jerebko 2-2, Derrickson 1-2, Durant 1-3, Lee 0-1, Iguodala 0-1), Atlanta 5-26 (Prince 3-6, Bembry 1-2, Bazemore 1-4, Spellman 0-1, Collins 0-1, Lin 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Huerter 0-2, Carter 0-3, Young 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 38 (Thompson 8), Atlanta 36 (Collins 11). Assists—Golden State 33 (Durant 8), Atlanta 23 (Lin 5). Total Fouls—Golden State 24, Atlanta 21. Technicals—Golden State coach Steve Kerr, Curry. A—16,631 (18,118).
Wizards 110, Knicks 107
WASHINGTON (110)
Porter Jr. 6-9 0-0 15, Satoransky 1-4 0-0 3, Bryant 3-4 2-2 8, Wall 7-20 3-4 18, Beal 12-25 1-1 27, Oubre Jr. 8-11 0-0 21, Green 0-1 0-1 0, Morris 7-13 3-4 18, Mahinmi 0-2 0-0 0, Rivers 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 44-92 9-12 110.
NEW YORK (107)
Hezonja 2-7 4-4 9, Vonleh 5-10 0-0 11, Kanter 6-10 1-2 13, Mudiay 6-15 2-2 16, Hardaway Jr. 7-15 2-3 20, Knox 3-11 2-4 8, M.Robinson 1-2 2-2 4, Lee 1-4 4-5 7, Trier 0-4 2-4 2, Dotson 6-12 2-2 17. Totals 37-90 21-28 107.
Washington;26;26;34;24;—;110
New York;32;29;19;27;—;107
3-Point Goals—Washington 13-32 (Oubre Jr. 5-6, Porter Jr. 3-4, Beal 2-8, Morris 1-3, Satoransky 1-3, Wall 1-5, Bryant 0-1, Rivers 0-2), New York 12-34 (Hardaway Jr. 4-9, Dotson 3-6, Mudiay 2-5, Lee 1-2, Vonleh 1-2, Hezonja 1-4, Trier 0-3, Knox 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 38 (Beal 8), New York 55 (Kanter 16). Assists—Washington 30 (Wall 15), New York 20 (Knox, Mudiay 4). Total Fouls—Washington 24, New York 14. Technicals—Beal, New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second). A—19,440 (19,812).
Timberwolves 103, Rockets 91
HOUSTON (91)
Ennis III 3-5 2-2 9, Tucker 1-7 0-0 3, Capela 11-14 2-2 24, Paul 1-8 2-2 5, Harden 8-17 10-13 29, Nene 0-1 0-0 0, House Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Green 2-5 0-0 5, Gordon 4-13 0-0 10. Totals 32-74 16-19 91.
MINNESOTA (103)
Covington 4-7 3-4 13, Gibson 4-11 7-8 15, Towns 10-24 3-4 24, Teague 4-10 4-6 14, Wiggins 6-11 2-5 16, Saric 4-8 1-1 12, Dieng 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Rose 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 36-82 20-28 103.
Houston;24;38;20;9;—;91
Minnesota;24;24;38;17;—;103
3-Point Goals—Houston 11-39 (Harden 3-7, House Jr. 2-4, Gordon 2-8, Ennis III 1-3, Green 1-4, Tucker 1-6, Paul 1-7), Minnesota 11-22 (Saric 3-4, Wiggins 2-3, Covington 2-4, Teague 2-4, Jones 1-1, Towns 1-3, Dieng 0-1, Rose 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 34 (Capela, Tucker 8), Minnesota 42 (Towns, Gibson 11). Assists—Houston 24 (Harden 8), Minnesota 22 (Teague 7). Total Fouls—Houston 27, Minnesota 16. Technicals—Towns, Covington, Teague, Minnesota coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second). A—13,834 (19,356).
Clippers 129, Pelicans 126
L.A. CLIPPERS (129)
Harris 10-16 6-6 27, Gallinari 7-13 8-8 24, Gortat 2-4 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-5 0-0 7, Bradley 7-12 0-0 15, Harrell 5-9 4-9 14, Scott 1-1 0-0 2, Beverley 3-5 0-0 8, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 4-6 0-2 8, L.Williams 7-12 5-5 20. Totals 49-83 23-30 129.
NEW ORLEANS (126)
Moore 3-7 0-0 6, Davis 10-18 3-4 23, Randle 15-24 4-7 37, Frazier 3-5 0-0 7, Holiday 12-23 4-6 32, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 4-8 4-5 15, Hill 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 49-92 15-22 126.
L.A. Clippers;36;41;24;28;—;129
New Orleans;29;36;32;29;—;126
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 8-20 (Beverley 2-3, Gallinari 2-6, L.Williams 1-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Bradley 1-4, Harris 1-4), New Orleans 13-34 (Holiday 4-8, Randle 3-4, Miller 3-7, Hill 2-4, Frazier 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Davis 0-4, Moore 0-4). Fouled Out—Randle, Johnson. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 39 (Gortat 7), New Orleans 35 (Davis 13). Assists—L.A. Clippers 29 (L.Williams 6), New Orleans 32 (Holiday 14). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 21, New Orleans 24. Technicals—Bradley, Hill. A—13,822 (16,867).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.