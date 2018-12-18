Cavaliers 92, Pacers 91

CLEVELAND (92)

Hood 5-12 6-8 17, Osman 6-14 0-0 13, Nance Jr. 7-14 0-0 15, Sexton 6-13 0-0 12, Nwaba 0-5 0-0 0, Blossomgame 3-6 1-2 7, Frye 1-3 0-0 2, Zizic 1-3 0-0 2, Dellavedova 4-6 0-0 10, Burks 5-16 3-3 14. Totals 38-92 10-13 92.

INDIANA (91)

Bogdanovic 5-14 4-4 14, Young 6-13 1-4 13, Turner 6-12 0-1 12, Collison 2-6 0-0 5, Oladipo 4-15 3-6 12, McDermott 4-9 2-3 12, Sabonis 7-9 3-3 17, Joseph 1-6 0-0 2, Evans 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 37-93 13-21 91.

Cleveland;21;24;22;25;—;92

Indiana;19;25;24;23;—;91

3-Point Goals—Cleveland 6-31 (Dellavedova 2-4, Burks 1-3, Nance Jr. 1-3, Hood 1-5, Osman 1-6, Sexton 0-1, Frye 0-2, Blossomgame 0-3, Nwaba 0-4), Indiana 4-22 (McDermott 2-4, Collison 1-2, Oladipo 1-6, Evans 0-1, Turner 0-2, Joseph 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 51 (Nance Jr. 16), Indiana 51 (Turner 10). Assists—Cleveland 19 (Nance Jr. 6), Indiana 21 (Oladipo 5). Total Fouls—Cleveland 16, Indiana 12. A—15,630 (20,000).

Nets 115, Lakers 110

L.A. LAKERS (110)

James 13-23 8-13 36, Kuzma 9-21 2-2 22, Chandler 2-2 1-2 5, Ball 9-16 0-2 23, Hart 2-10 1-2 6, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Wagner 1-2 1-2 4, Zubac 0-1 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 6, Stephenson 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 42-90 13-23 110.

BROOKLYN (115)

Kurucs 1-5 0-0 3, Hollis-Jefferson 5-12 7-9 17, Allen 3-7 0-1 6, Russell 9-21 0-0 22, Harris 7-13 2-2 19, Dudley 6-8 0-0 13, Carroll 5-12 0-0 13, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Dinwiddie 6-11 4-7 18. Totals 44-91 13-19 115.

L.A. Lakers;32;25;26;27;—;110

Brooklyn;33;29;28;25;—;115

3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 13-40 (Ball 5-9, Stephenson 2-4, James 2-7, Kuzma 2-8, Wagner 1-2, Hart 1-5, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-4), Brooklyn 14-34 (Russell 4-9, Harris 3-4, Carroll 3-7, Dinwiddie 2-5, Kurucs 1-3, Dudley 1-3, Allen 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-2). Fouled Out—Ball. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 48 (James 13), Brooklyn 40 (Allen, Hollis-Jefferson 8). Assists—L.A. Lakers 21 (James 8), Brooklyn 27 (Russell 13). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 19, Brooklyn 18. A—17,732 (17,732).

Hawks 118, Wizards 110

WASHINGTON (110)

Ariza 6-17 3-3 19, Green 4-11 2-2 12, Bryant 1-2 2-4 4, Wall 6-18 0-0 15, Beal 11-17 5-7 29, Dekker 2-4 0-0 4, Morris 1-5 5-8 7, Mahinmi 0-2 2-4 2, Satoransky 4-4 2-4 11, Randle 1-3 4-4 7. Totals 36-83 25-36 110.

ATLANTA (118)

Huerter 4-12 2-2 13, Collins 7-14 5-6 20, Dedmon 5-6 2-3 13, Young 5-11 6-8 19, Bazemore 4-10 3-4 13, Bembry 1-4 1-2 3, Len 3-4 9-10 15, Lin 6-12 4-4 16, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 2-5 0-0 6, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-79 32-39 118.

Washington;24;30;28;28;—;110

Atlanta;35;23;24;36;—;118

3-Point Goals—Washington 13-40 (Ariza 4-11, Wall 3-11, Beal 2-4, Green 2-8, Satoransky 1-1, Randle 1-3, Morris 0-2), Atlanta 12-32 (Young 3-6, Huerter 3-8, Carter 2-4, Bazemore 2-6, Dedmon 1-1, Collins 1-2, Hamilton 0-1, Bembry 0-1, Lin 0-3). Fouled Out—Morris. Rebounds—Washington 37 (Beal 10), Atlanta 49 (Collins 13). Assists—Washington 26 (Wall 6), Atlanta 23 (Lin, Young, Bazemore 4). Total Fouls—Washington 32, Atlanta 29. Technicals—Beal. A—16,489 (18,118).

Nuggets 126, Mavericks 118

DALLAS (118)

Matthews 4-12 2-2 14, Barnes 10-16 5-6 30, Jordan 4-6 3-6 11, Doncic 5-15 10-12 23, Brunson 4-7 0-0 8, Finney-Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 3-5 1-2 8, Nowitzki 1-2 0-0 3, D.Harris 4-7 0-0 9, Barea 4-11 2-2 10, Broekhoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-86 23-30 118.

DENVER (126)

Hernangomez 3-8 5-6 12, Jokic 13-25 4-4 32, Plumlee 5-8 1-2 11, Murray 10-18 1-2 22, Craig 2-5 0-0 5, Lyles 5-7 3-4 16, Goodwin 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 7-10 0-0 16, Beasley 5-8 0-0 12, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 50-90 14-18 126.

Dallas;33;36;26;23;—;118

Denver;34;40;31;21;—;126

3-Point Goals—Dallas 15-37 (Barnes 5-8, Matthews 4-5, Doncic 3-9, Nowitzki 1-1, Powell 1-2, D.Harris 1-4, Brunson 0-1, Barea 0-3, Finney-Smith 0-4), Denver 12-29 (Lyles 3-4, Morris 2-3, Beasley 2-4, Jokic 2-6, Craig 1-3, Hernangomez 1-4, Murray 1-4, Young 0-1). Fouled Out—Jordan. Rebounds—Dallas 33 (Jordan 12), Denver 47 (Jokic 16). Assists—Dallas 26 (Doncic 12), Denver 33 (Murray 15). Total Fouls—Dallas 17, Denver 28. Technicals—Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, Matthews, Murray, Denver coach Michael Malone. A—15,764 (19,520).

