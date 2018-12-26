Timberwolves 119, Bulls 94
MINNESOTA (119)
Covington 3-13 1-2 8, Gibson 6-9 3-3 16, Towns 8-13 2-3 20, Rose 11-19 1-1 24, Wiggins 5-15 2-3 14, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0, Saric 4-9 2-2 12, Tolliver 0-0 2-2 2, Dieng 4-5 0-0 8, Jones 4-6 3-3 13, Bayless 0-0 0-0 0, Okogie 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 46-93 16-19 119.
CHICAGO (94)
Holiday 1-11 0-0 2, Markkanen 6-14 3-3 16, Carter Jr. 6-11 0-0 12, Arcidiacono 1-2 0-0 3, Dunn 4-11 1-3 9, Hutchison 1-2 0-0 2, Felicio 1-2 0-0 2, Lopez 3-13 0-1 6, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Blakeney 3-5 0-0 7, Harrison 3-6 1-2 7, LaVine 10-17 5-7 28. Totals 39-95 10-16 94.
Minnesota;29;31;23;36;—;119
Chicago;18;19;28;29;—;94
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 11-32 (Towns 2-2, Jones 2-3, Saric 2-4, Wiggins 2-6, Gibson 1-1, Rose 1-5, Covington 1-8, Okogie 0-3), Chicago 6-23 (LaVine 3-7, Blakeney 1-1, Arcidiacono 1-2, Markkanen 1-5, Lopez 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Holiday 0-6). Fouled Out—Dunn. Rebounds—Minnesota 52 (Towns 20), Chicago 45 (Carter Jr., Lopez 9). Assists—Minnesota 26 (Rose 8), Chicago 22 (Dunn 7). Total Fouls—Minnesota 15, Chicago 21. A—21,852 (20,917).
Pistons 106, Wizards 95
WASHINGTON (95)
Green 1-2 2-2 4, Ariza 5-14 1-1 16, Bryant 3-3 1-2 7, Wall 9-19 1-1 21, Beal 10-23 0-0 21, Brown Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 4-12 3-4 12, Mahinmi 4-5 2-3 10, Satoransky 1-2 0-0 2, Randle 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-83 10-13 95.
DETROIT (106)
Bullock 1-6 2-2 5, Griffin 9-19 1-1 23, Drummond 6-11 4-4 16, Jackson 5-13 6-6 19, Brown 3-7 1-2 8, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Leuer 1-2 1-1 3, Pachulia 2-3 1-1 5, Galloway 8-12 2-2 22, Calderon 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-80 18-19 106.
Washington;28;27;17;23;—;95
Detroit;27;27;31;21;—;106
3-Point Goals—Washington 9-33 (Ariza 5-10, Wall 2-7, Morris 1-6, Beal 1-7, Satoransky 0-1, Randle 0-2), Detroit 14-37 (Galloway 4-7, Griffin 4-9, Jackson 3-7, Johnson 1-3, Brown 1-3, Bullock 1-4, Leuer 0-1, Pachulia 0-1, Calderon 0-2). Fouled Out—Mahinmi. Rebounds—Washington 31 (Wall 7), Detroit 46 (Drummond 11). Assists—Washington 17 (Wall 8), Detroit 25 (Griffin, Jackson 6). Total Fouls—Washington 21, Detroit 20. Technicals—Morris, Mahinmi, Wall, Drummond. A—17,534 (20,491).
Suns 122, Magic 120, OT
PHOENIX (122)
Bridges 2-8 0-0 5, Warren 9-18 3-4 24, Ayton 4-7 0-0 8, Melton 2-3 0-0 4, Booker 13-24 4-5 35, Oubre Jr. 6-13 4-4 19, Jackson 5-9 0-2 10, Holmes 3-6 2-2 8, Okobo 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 48-95 13-17 122.
ORLANDO (120)
Isaac 4-9 3-4 11, Gordon 5-10 0-0 11, Vucevic 10-20 0-0 22, Augustin 8-18 8-9 27, Fournier 6-12 0-0 16, Bamba 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 6-14 2-3 18, Simmons 4-7 3-4 11, Grant 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 44-96 18-22 120.
Phoenix;26;36;28;28;4;—;122
Orlando;32;21;34;31;2;—;120
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 13-24 (Booker 5-8, Warren 3-5, Oubre Jr. 3-6, Okobo 1-2, Bridges 1-3), Orlando 14-36 (Fournier 4-7, Ross 4-9, Augustin 3-8, Vucevic 2-5, Gordon 1-3, Isaac 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Bamba 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 45 (Ayton 12), Orlando 42 (Vucevic 13). Assists—Phoenix 22 (Booker 8), Orlando 20 (Augustin 6). Total Fouls—Phoenix 19, Orlando 18. Technicals—Booker, Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A—16,755 (18,846).
Pacers 129, Hawks 121
INDIANA (129)
Bogdanovic 3-10 9-10 16, Th.Young 9-12 2-3 21, Turner 5-9 0-0 11, Collison 4-7 1-2 11, Oladipo 5-13 4-6 16, McDermott 1-4 0-0 2, Sabonis 7-12 5-8 19, Joseph 5-7 2-2 14, Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 7-9 1-2 19. Totals 46-83 24-33 129.
ATLANTA (121)
Huerter 1-8 0-0 3, Collins 9-13 1-2 21, Dedmon 6-13 4-4 18, Tr.Young 5-11 5-6 17, Bazemore 14-25 0-2 32, Bembry 2-3 0-0 5, Poythress 0-0 0-0 0, Spellman 1-2 2-2 5, Lin 4-6 2-2 12, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 45-89 14-18 121.
Indiana;32;32;31;34;—;129
Atlanta;31;36;21;33;—;121
3-Point Goals—Indiana 13-27 (Evans 4-4, Joseph 2-3, Collison 2-4, Oladipo 2-6, Th.Young 1-1, Turner 1-1, Bogdanovic 1-6, McDermott 0-2), Atlanta 17-36 (Bazemore 4-9, Tr.Young 2-2, Collins 2-3, Lin 2-3, Carter 2-4, Dedmon 2-5, Bembry 1-1, Spellman 1-2, Huerter 1-5, Anderson 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 39 (Sabonis 8), Atlanta 41 (Dedmon 15). Assists—Indiana 35 (Collison 8), Atlanta 33 (Tr.Young 9). Total Fouls—Indiana 17, Atlanta 24. Technicals—Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second), Bazemore. A—15,026 (18,118).
Raptors 106, Heat 104
TORONTO (106)
Leonard 9-20 10-11 30, Siakam 4-7 2-3 10, Ibaka 2-10 1-2 6, VanVleet 5-12 2-2 16, Green 7-10 0-0 18, Powell 2-4 0-0 5, Anunoby 2-5 0-0 5, Monroe 3-6 3-3 9, Wright 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 37-79 19-23 106.
MIAMI (104)
McGruder 2-4 0-0 5, J.Johnson 5-9 0-0 12, Whiteside 8-12 0-3 16, Winslow 9-16 0-0 21, J.Richardson 6-12 2-2 17, Jones Jr. 2-2 1-1 5, Olynyk 2-5 0-0 4, Adebayo 1-3 0-0 2, Wade 4-12 1-2 10, T.Johnson 4-8 2-4 12. Totals 43-83 6-12 104.
Toronto;23;21;37;25;—;106
Miami;31;27;21;25;—;104
3-Point Goals—Toronto 13-30 (Green 4-7, VanVleet 4-8, Leonard 2-5, Ibaka 1-2, Powell 1-3, Anunoby 1-3, Siakam 0-1, Wright 0-1), Miami 12-29 (J.Richardson 3-5, Winslow 3-6, J.Johnson 2-4, T.Johnson 2-5, McGruder 1-3, Wade 1-4, Olynyk 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 43 (Siakam 9), Miami 35 (Whiteside 12). Assists—Toronto 19 (Ibaka 4), Miami 28 (J.Richardson 7). Total Fouls—Toronto 16, Miami 17. A—19,902 (19,600).
Nets 134, Hornets 132, 2 OT
CHARLOTTE (132)
Batum 5-7 1-1 13, M.Williams 5-11 1-1 14, Zeller 2-9 0-1 4, Walker 13-26 5-6 35, Lamb 11-18 6-7 31, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-4 3-4 7, Bridges 1-4 0-0 3, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 1-6 5-8 7, Parker 4-14 1-1 10, Monk 3-7 1-1 8. Totals 47-106 23-30 132.
BROOKLYN (134)
Kurucs 6-9 0-0 13, Hollis-Jefferson 7-16 2-2 16, Allen 3-5 1-2 7, Russell 7-18 0-0 16, Harris 11-14 0-0 27, Carroll 3-7 4-6 12, Dudley 2-5 0-0 6, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 12-29 6-8 37. Totals 51-104 13-18 134.
Charlotte;29;22;26;37;7;11;—;132
Brooklyn;22;34;23;35;7;13;—;134
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 15-31 (Walker 4-9, Lamb 3-3, M.Williams 3-7, Batum 2-4, Parker 1-1, Bridges 1-3, Monk 1-3, Hernangomez 0-1), Brooklyn 19-47 (Dinwiddie 7-16, Harris 5-8, Dudley 2-4, Carroll 2-5, Russell 2-9, Kurucs 1-3, Allen 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 52 (M.Williams 12), Brooklyn 58 (Hollis-Jefferson 15). Assists—Charlotte 26 (Parker, Walker 5), Brooklyn 31 (Dinwiddie 11). Total Fouls—Charlotte 20, Brooklyn 26. Technicals—Kurucs. A—14,309 (17,732).
Grizzlies 95, Cavaliers 87
CLEVELAND (87)
Osman 4-10 2-3 10, Nance Jr. 2-8 2-2 6, Zizic 2-8 2-2 6, Sexton 6-15 4-4 16, Burks 2-9 1-2 7, Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Blossomgame 2-5 0-0 5, Dellavedova 1-5 0-0 2, Frye 2-9 0-0 6, Clarkson 10-20 0-0 24. Totals 33-93 12-15 87.
MEMPHIS (95)
Anderson 5-6 4-5 15, Jackson Jr. 5-10 1-2 11, Gasol 6-13 7-7 20, Conley 6-16 3-3 15, Temple 4-7 0-0 11, Green 3-7 0-0 6, Noah 2-2 1-3 5, Mack 2-3 2-2 6, Selden 2-5 0-0 4, D.Brooks 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 36-72 18-24 95.
Cleveland;9;23;21;34;—;87
Memphis;21;24;20;30;—;95
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 9-29 (Clarkson 4-7, Burks 2-3, Frye 2-7, Blossomgame 1-2, Nance Jr. 0-1, Sexton 0-2, Jones 0-2, Dellavedova 0-2, Osman 0-3), Memphis 5-22 (Temple 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Gasol 1-4, Selden 0-1, Mack 0-1, D.Brooks 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-1, Green 0-3, Conley 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 53 (Zizic 11), Memphis 34 (Gasol 9). Assists—Cleveland 19 (Sexton 6), Memphis 22 (Conley 8). Total Fouls—Cleveland 21, Memphis 16. Technicals—Cleveland coach Cavaliers (Defensive three second). A—16,424 (18,119).
Spurs 111, Nuggets 103
DENVER (103)
Hernangomez 8-13 5-6 27, Jokic 1-5 1-2 4, Plumlee 3-5 1-5 7, J.Murray 4-19 0-0 9, Craig 3-6 2-4 10, Lydon 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 1-5 2-2 4, Welsh 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 6-16 0-0 15, Goodwin 1-2 2-2 5, Beasley 8-19 2-2 22. Totals 35-90 15-23 103.
SAN ANTONIO (111)
White 2-7 2-2 7, Gay 3-11 0-0 6, Aldridge 13-19 1-1 27, Forbes 6-12 1-2 15, DeRozan 9-17 11-14 30, Bertans 2-3 0-0 6, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 3-6 0-0 6, Mills 0-5 2-3 2, Belinelli 4-10 0-0 12. Totals 42-90 17-22 111.
Denver;26;27;22;28;—;103
San Antonio;34;21;22;34;—;111
3-Point Goals—Denver 18-40 (Hernangomez 6-7, Beasley 4-12, Morris 3-5, Craig 2-3, Goodwin 1-1, Jokic 1-1, J.Murray 1-8, Lyles 0-3), San Antonio 10-32 (Belinelli 4-9, Bertans 2-3, Forbes 2-6, DeRozan 1-2, White 1-3, Aldridge 0-1, Gay 0-3, Mills 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 47 (Hernangomez 13), San Antonio 50 (Poeltl 11). Assists—Denver 29 (Jokic 10), San Antonio 29 (DeRozan, Belinelli 5). Total Fouls—Denver 17, San Antonio 17. A—18,408 (18,581).
Mavericks 122, Pelicans 119
NEW ORLEANS (119)
Miller 2-5 0-0 6, Davis 14-26 3-5 32, Randle 5-16 11-13 23, Frazier 3-8 2-3 9, Holiday 9-16 4-6 25, Hill 1-3 0-0 3, Okafor 3-6 3-3 9, Moore 1-5 0-0 2, Jackson 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 42-90 23-30 119.
DALLAS (122)
Barnes 5-12 3-4 16, Kleber 4-9 0-0 10, Jordan 7-7 6-8 20, Doncic 5-13 11-12 21, Matthews 3-7 2-2 8, Finney-Smith 0-3 1-2 1, Nowitzki 2-6 2-2 7, Powell 2-4 1-2 5, Mejri 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 4-7 6-6 16, Barea 7-13 0-0 18. Totals 39-81 32-38 122.
New Orleans;30;34;30;25;—;119
Dallas;33;34;23;32;—;122
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 12-27 (Holiday 3-5, Jackson 2-2, Randle 2-4, Miller 2-5, Frazier 1-1, Hill 1-3, Davis 1-5, Moore 0-2), Dallas 12-35 (Barea 4-6, Barnes 3-6, Harris 2-4, Kleber 2-5, Nowitzki 1-3, Finney-Smith 0-2, Matthews 0-2, Powell 0-2, Doncic 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 39 (Davis 18), Dallas 46 (Jordan 12). Assists—New Orleans 25 (Frazier 7), Dallas 23 (Doncic 10). Total Fouls—New Orleans 27, Dallas 25. Technicals—Jordan, Nowitzki. A—20,340 (19,200).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.