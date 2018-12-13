Magic 97, Bulls 91

CHICAGO (91)

Holiday 6-11 2-3 18, Markkanen 2-10 1-2 7, Carter Jr. 3-4 1-2 7, Arcidiacono 2-4 1-2 5, LaVine 10-18 1-2 23, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 6-11 2-4 15, Lopez 3-7 5-5 11, Dunn 2-5 0-0 5, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-71 13-20 91.

ORLANDO (97)

Isaac 2-7 5-5 10, Gordon 2-11 3-4 8, Vucevic 11-21 1-2 26, Augustin 4-8 4-4 15, Fournier 5-13 0-0 10, Bamba 3-6 1-2 8, Ross 2-9 3-4 8, Simmons 3-5 1-2 8, Grant 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 34-82 18-23 97.

Chicago;26;20;25;20;—;91

Orlando;24;27;26;20;—;97

3-Point Goals—Chicago 10-18 (Holiday 4-5, LaVine 2-3, Markkanen 2-6, Dunn 1-1, Portis 1-2, Arcidiacono 0-1), Orlando 11-33 (Augustin 3-5, Vucevic 3-6, Simmons 1-2, Bamba 1-2, Isaac 1-3, Ross 1-5, Gordon 1-5, Fournier 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 33 (Portis 7), Orlando 43 (Vucevic 10). Assists—Chicago 18 (LaVine, Arcidiacono 5), Orlando 23 (Gordon 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 23, Orlando 16. A—20,201 (22,300).

Rockets 126, Lakers 111

L.A. LAKERS (111)

James 12-18 2-6 29, Kuzma 8-17 7-7 24, McGee 5-6 1-4 11, Ball 3-9 1-2 7, Hart 6-8 1-3 15, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Stephenson 7-12 0-0 17, Caldwell-Pope 2-7 3-5 8, Bonga 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-80 15-27 111.

HOUSTON (126)

Gordon 6-11 0-0 13, Tucker 2-6 0-2 6, Capela 7-13 2-3 16, Paul 3-10 5-6 14, Harden 14-26 18-19 50, Nene 3-4 0-0 6, Knight 0-2 0-0 0, House Jr. 5-8 2-2 15, Green 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 42-85 27-32 126.

L.A. Lakers;24;32;32;23;—;111

Houston;29;33;28;36;—;126

3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 10-32 (Stephenson 3-5, James 3-6, Hart 2-3, Kuzma 1-5, Caldwell-Pope 1-6, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Ball 0-6), Houston 15-34 (Harden 4-12, Paul 3-4, House Jr. 3-5, Tucker 2-4, Green 2-4, Gordon 1-4, Knight 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 31 (Chandler 8), Houston 43 (Capela 14). Assists—L.A. Lakers 23 (Ball 8), Houston 24 (Harden 11). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 21, Houston 24. Technicals—Kuzma, L.A. Lakers team, Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second), Nene 2. Ejected—Nene. A—18,055 (18,500).

Spurs 125, Clippers 87

L.A. CLIPPERS (87)

Harris 5-14 6-7 17, Gallinari 3-7 7-7 15, Gortat 1-5 0-0 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-8 0-0 13, Bradley 5-9 2-2 15, Scott 2-7 1-2 6, Harrell 3-6 0-2 6, Marjanovic 1-2 0-2 2, Teodosic 0-4 0-0 0, Beverley 2-9 0-0 6, Wallace 1-8 1-2 3, Thornwell 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 30-84 17-24 87.

SAN ANTONIO (125)

White 5-9 0-0 11, Gay 8-10 4-4 21, Aldridge 12-14 2-4 27, Forbes 4-11 0-0 10, DeRozan 6-14 2-3 14, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 2-2 0-0 6, Bertans 2-3 0-0 5, Metu 0-4 3-4 3, Poeltl 1-3 1-2 3, Mills 3-4 4-4 11, Belinelli 5-9 3-3 14. Totals 48-83 19-24 125.

L.A. Clippers;27;30;20;10;—;87

San Antonio;38;28;32;27;—;125

3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 10-31 (Bradley 3-4, Gallinari 2-4, Beverley 2-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Scott 1-4, Harris 1-4, Wallace 0-1, Thornwell 0-2, Teodosic 0-3), San Antonio 10-22 (Cunningham 2-2, Forbes 2-7, Aldridge 1-1, Bertans 1-2, Gay 1-2, Mills 1-2, White 1-2, Belinelli 1-3, DeRozan 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 42 (Gortat 8), San Antonio 47 (Gay, Poeltl, Cunningham 6). Assists—L.A. Clippers 21 (Gortat 5), San Antonio 25 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 18, San Antonio 20. Technicals—Gallinari, DeRozan. A—18,354 (18,581).

