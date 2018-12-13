Pacers 113, Bucks 97
MILWAUKEE (97)
Middleton 4-18 2-2 10, Antetokounmpo 4-7 3-6 12, Lopez 5-16 1-2 15, Bledsoe 11-16 2-3 26, Brogdon 4-11 0-0 9, Ilyasova 1-8 2-2 5, Maker 2-3 0-0 4, Hill 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 3-6 0-0 8, Snell 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 38-92 10-15 97.
INDIANA (113)
Bogdanovic 5-10 3-3 16, Young 9-14 6-8 25, Turner 9-22 1-2 23, Collison 1-3 0-0 3, Oladipo 5-11 1-2 12, McDermott 5-5 0-0 12, Sabonis 5-11 2-3 12, Joseph 2-8 0-0 4, Evans 2-7 2-2 6. Totals 43-91 15-20 113.
Milwaukee;23;20;27;27;—;97
Indiana;29;29;27;28;—;113
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 11-43 (Lopez 4-12, Brown 2-4, Bledsoe 2-5, Antetokounmpo 1-2, Brogdon 1-4, Ilyasova 1-6, Maker 0-1, Hill 0-2, Middleton 0-7), Indiana 12-30 (Turner 4-6, Bogdanovic 3-5, McDermott 2-2, Collison 1-3, Young 1-4, Oladipo 1-4, Joseph 0-3, Evans 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 43 (Antetokounmpo 10), Indiana 55 (Young 11). Assists—Milwaukee 22 (Antetokounmpo 7), Indiana 31 (Collison 7). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 18, Indiana 13. Technicals—Bledsoe. A—17,070 (20,000).
Jazz 111, Heat 84
MIAMI (84)
McGruder 5-8 2-3 16, J.Johnson 3-7 3-4 9, Adebayo 1-5 1-2 3, T.Johnson 1-7 0-0 3, Richardson 4-11 1-2 11, Winslow 4-12 0-2 9, Jones Jr. 3-6 2-4 8, Olynyk 4-8 4-5 14, Wade 2-6 1-2 6, Ellington 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 29-77 14-24 84.
UTAH (111)
Ingles 3-9 2-4 10, Crowder 3-5 0-0 9, Gobert 4-7 2-4 10, Rubio 2-5 1-2 5, Mitchell 9-17 1-1 21, O'Neale 1-2 0-0 3, Sefolosha 0-2 0-0 0, Niang 1-1 0-0 3, Favors 7-8 3-4 17, Udoh 0-1 0-0 0, Exum 3-5 6-6 14, Korver 6-9 0-0 16, Allen 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 40-76 15-21 111.
Miami;15;18;20;31;—;84
Utah;40;20;32;19;—;111
3-Point Goals—Miami 12-33 (McGruder 4-5, Olynyk 2-4, Richardson 2-6, Wade 1-1, Winslow 1-3, T.Johnson 1-4, Ellington 1-5, J.Johnson 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-3), Utah 16-32 (Korver 4-5, Crowder 3-5, Exum 2-3, Mitchell 2-5, Ingles 2-6, Niang 1-1, O'Neale 1-2, Allen 1-4, Rubio 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 30 (Olynyk 8), Utah 52 (Gobert 11). Assists—Miami 16 (Olynyk, Adebayo 3), Utah 29 (Rubio, Ingles 6). Total Fouls—Miami 22, Utah 19. A—18,306 (18,306).
Mavericks 114, Hawks 107
ATLANTA (107)
Huerter 6-11 3-4 19, Collins 10-22 0-1 20, Dedmon 3-7 2-2 9, Young 11-20 0-0 24, Bazemore 8-14 3-5 22, Bembry 0-4 0-0 0, Len 2-3 0-0 4, Dorsey 1-5 2-2 4, Carter 1-5 0-0 3, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Adams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-94 10-14 107.
DALLAS (114)
Matthews 1-5 2-2 4, Barnes 8-16 4-4 25, Jordan 4-7 3-4 11, Doncic 5-14 12-15 24, Brunson 1-3 3-4 5, Finney-Smith 4-7 2-4 11, Kleber 3-6 0-0 7, Powell 2-4 1-3 5, Harris 0-2 4-6 4, Barea 7-11 1-1 18. Totals 35-75 32-43 114.
Atlanta;26;26;26;29;—;107
Dallas;28;23;30;33;—;114
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 11-33 (Huerter 4-6, Bazemore 3-5, Young 2-6, Dedmon 1-3, Carter 1-4, Len 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Dorsey 0-2, Bembry 0-2, Collins 0-3), Dallas 12-34 (Barnes 5-8, Barea 3-5, Doncic 2-6, Kleber 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-4, Powell 0-1, Harris 0-2, Brunson 0-2, Matthews 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 44 (Collins 17), Dallas 36 (Jordan 11). Assists—Atlanta 21 (Young 10), Dallas 22 (Doncic 6). Total Fouls—Atlanta 30, Dallas 16. Technicals—Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second), Young, Anderson, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle 2, Jordan, Doncic. A—19,643 (19,200).
Pelicans 118, Thunder 114
OKLAHOMA CITY (114)
George 9-17 4-4 25, Grant 3-8 0-0 7, Adams 7-9 6-10 20, Westbrook 8-16 2-5 20, Ferguson 2-4 0-0 6, Patterson 1-4 1-2 3, Noel 1-3 2-4 4, Schroder 9-18 2-2 24, Abrines 2-6 0-0 5, H.Diallo 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-87 17-27 114.
NEW ORLEANS (118)
Hill 2-7 4-4 8, A.Davis 16-32 11-11 44, Randle 9-16 4-8 22, Frazier 3-9 0-0 6, Holiday 8-21 3-4 20, Miller 4-6 1-1 10, C.Diallo 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 3-5 1-2 8. Totals 45-97 24-30 118.
Oklahoma City;28;28;28;30;—;114
New Orleans;25;32;32;29;—;118
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 13-43 (Schroder 4-11, George 3-7, Ferguson 2-4, Westbrook 2-7, Grant 1-5, Abrines 1-5, H.Diallo 0-1, Patterson 0-3), New Orleans 4-18 (Jackson 1-1, Miller 1-2, A.Davis 1-3, Holiday 1-6, Hill 0-2, Frazier 0-2, Randle 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 39 (George 11), New Orleans 56 (A.Davis 18). Assists—Oklahoma City 23 (Westbrook 7), New Orleans 29 (Holiday 10). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 27, New Orleans 27. Technicals—Westbrook. A—14,450 (16,867).
Grizzlies 92, Trail Blazers 83
PORTLAND (83)
Layman 1-1 0-0 2, Aminu 3-7 2-2 10, Nurkic 1-15 0-0 2, Lillard 4-18 5-7 14, McCollum 16-27 6-7 40, Swanigan 1-2 0-0 2, Leonard 1-3 0-0 2, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Stauskas 3-6 0-0 7, Turner 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 32-87 13-16 83.
MEMPHIS (92)
Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson Jr. 4-8 4-4 14, Gasol 4-15 0-0 9, Conley 9-18 3-4 23, Temple 1-6 2-3 4, Casspi 1-1 0-0 2, Green 5-5 1-2 12, Noah 1-4 2-2 4, Mack 1-6 1-1 4, Selden 1-5 1-2 3, M.Brooks 5-9 2-6 13. Totals 34-82 16-24 92.
Portland;26;14;23;20;—;83
Memphis;15;27;26;24;—;92
3-Point Goals—Portland 6-22 (Aminu 2-5, McCollum 2-5, Stauskas 1-2, Lillard 1-5, Collins 0-1, Turner 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Leonard 0-2), Memphis 8-24 (Jackson Jr. 2-3, Conley 2-4, Green 1-1, Mack 1-2, M.Brooks 1-3, Gasol 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Selden 0-2, Temple 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 44 (Nurkic 10), Memphis 51 (Anderson 12). Assists—Portland 15 (Leonard, Lillard, Turner 3), Memphis 19 (Conley 6). Total Fouls—Portland 19, Memphis 22. Technicals—Lillard, Aminu, Memphis coach JB Bickerstaff, Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second).
Celtics 130, Wizards 125
BOSTON (130)
Tatum 6-16 0-0 12, Marc.Morris 11-20 4-4 27, Baynes 1-1 0-0 3, Irving 12-28 10-10 38, Smart 5-12 7-7 18, Ojeleye 2-8 0-0 5, Theis 3-4 2-2 8, Williams III 3-5 0-0 6, Rozier 3-9 2-2 10, Wanamaker 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 47-104 25-25 130.
WASHINGTON (125)
Satoransky 3-6 0-0 7, Green 7-11 6-7 22, Bryant 4-4 0-0 8, Wall 14-26 5-8 34, Beal 8-16 3-4 22, Dekker 0-1 0-0 0, Oubre Jr. 7-15 3-4 20, Mark.Morris 3-8 3-4 11, Rivers 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 46-91 21-29 125.
Boston;24;22;38;29;17;—;130
Washington;28;27;22;36;12;—;125
3-Point Goals—Boston 11-38 (Irving 4-11, Rozier 2-5, Wanamaker 1-1, Baynes 1-1, Marc.Morris 1-4, Smart 1-5, Ojeleye 1-7, Tatum 0-4), Washington 12-33 (Beal 3-6, Oubre Jr. 3-8, Mark.Morris 2-4, Green 2-5, Satoransky 1-3, Wall 1-5, Rivers 0-2). Fouled Out—Mark.Morris, Theis. Rebounds—Boston 50 (Tatum 12), Washington 41 (Green 10). Assists—Boston 20 (Irving 7), Washington 25 (Wall 13). Total Fouls—Boston 19, Washington 27. Technicals—Boston coach Celtics (Delay of game). A—20,409 (20,356).
Hornets 108, Pistons 107
DETROIT (107)
Kennard 2-8 0-0 6, Griffin 9-16 5-9 26, Drummond 6-12 2-3 14, Jackson 6-15 2-2 18, Brown 4-5 0-2 8, Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Leuer 2-2 1-1 5, Pachulia 2-3 0-0 4, Calderon 2-9 0-0 4, Galloway 5-10 4-4 17. Totals 40-86 14-21 107.
CHARLOTTE (108)
Batum 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 3-8 0-0 9, Zeller 5-9 2-2 12, Walker 8-25 11-13 31, Lamb 4-13 5-6 13, Bridges 1-3 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-1 3-6 3, Hernangomez 5-6 2-2 13, Monk 3-9 0-1 7, Parker 5-9 6-7 16. Totals 35-85 29-37 108.
Detroit;25;30;38;14;—;107
Charlotte;37;23;22;26;—;108
3-Point Goals—Detroit 13-34 (Jackson 4-11, Galloway 3-4, Griffin 3-6, Kennard 2-5, Johnson 1-3, Brown 0-1, Calderon 0-4), Charlotte 9-28 (Walker 4-11, Williams 3-7, Hernangomez 1-1, Monk 1-3, Zeller 0-1, Batum 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Kaminsky 0-1, Lamb 0-2). Fouled Out—Williams. Rebounds—Detroit 49 (Drummond 13), Charlotte 42 (Williams 10). Assists—Detroit 23 (Griffin 7), Charlotte 21 (Walker 9). Total Fouls—Detroit 26, Charlotte 17. Technicals—Charlotte coach Hornets (Too Many Players). A—13,997 (19,077).
Nets 127, 76ers 124
BROOKLYN (127)
Harris 5-9 2-2 14, Hollis-Jefferson 1-6 1-1 3, Allen 3-4 2-2 8, Russell 5-10 0-0 12, Crabbe 5-10 6-7 20, Carroll 1-5 4-4 6, Dudley 1-2 2-4 5, Kurucs 4-6 4-5 13, Davis 2-4 3-4 7, Dinwiddie 11-18 13-14 39. Totals 38-74 37-43 127.
PHILADELPHIA (124)
Korkmaz 8-14 0-0 18, Chandler 3-7 0-0 9, Embiid 12-18 7-8 33, Simmons 9-15 4-5 22, Redick 5-15 0-0 11, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, McConnell 8-10 0-0 17, Shamet 3-7 1-3 10, Milton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 50-91 12-16 124.
Brooklyn;31;26;37;33;—;127
Philadelphia;29;27;28;40;—;124
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 14-28 (Dinwiddie 4-6, Crabbe 4-8, Harris 2-3, Russell 2-4, Kurucs 1-1, Dudley 1-2, Allen 0-1, Carroll 0-3), Philadelphia 12-28 (Shamet 3-5, Chandler 3-6, Korkmaz 2-3, Embiid 2-3, McConnell 1-1, Redick 1-7, Milton 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 37 (Davis 10), Philadelphia 37 (Embiid 17). Assists—Brooklyn 20 (Russell 7), Philadelphia 31 (Simmons 7). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 23, Philadelphia 30. A—20,376 (20,478).
