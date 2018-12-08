Mavericks 107, Rockets 104

HOUSTON (104)

Ennis III 3-7 2-2 10, Tucker 2-9 0-0 5, Capela 6-8 0-0 12, Paul 10-20 0-2 23, Harden 11-22 7-7 35, Nene 1-2 2-2 4, Green 1-5 0-0 3, House Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 5-12 0-0 12. Totals 39-86 11-13 104.

DALLAS (107)

Matthews 6-13 5-7 21, Barnes 5-13 2-2 14, Jordan 6-9 0-0 12, Doncic 7-17 4-5 21, Brunson 7-9 0-0 14, Finney-Smith 5-8 2-2 14, Powell 1-4 0-0 2, Barea 4-8 0-0 9, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-83 13-16 107.

Houston;30;27;27;20;—;104

Dallas;32;24;28;23;—;107

3-Point Goals—Houston 15-47 (Harden 6-16, Paul 3-7, Ennis III 2-6, Gordon 2-8, Green 1-4, Tucker 1-4, House Jr. 0-1, Nene 0-1), Dallas 12-30 (Matthews 4-7, Doncic 3-7, Finney-Smith 2-4, Barnes 2-5, Barea 1-3, Powell 0-1, Brunson 0-1, Harris 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 36 (Capela 13), Dallas 44 (Jordan 20). Assists—Houston 20 (Harden, Paul 8), Dallas 21 (Barea 4). Total Fouls—Houston 19, Dallas 14. Technicals—Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second). A—20,254 (19,200).

Pacers 107, Kings 97

SACRAMENTO (97)

Bog.Bogdanovic 4-11 2-4 11, Bjelica 2-6 2-2 6, Cauley-Stein 6-14 2-2 14, Fox 7-14 4-4 18, Hield 8-20 0-0 20, Jackson 4-6 0-0 11, Bagley III 2-4 0-0 4, Giles III 0-0 0-0 0, Koufos 0-3 0-0 0, Ferrell 1-1 0-0 3, Mason 3-5 2-3 8, McLemore 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 38-90 12-15 97.

INDIANA (107)

Boj.Bogdanovic 5-13 7-7 18, Young 7-13 5-6 20, Turner 4-11 0-0 9, Collison 5-12 2-2 14, Evans 4-9 1-1 10, McDermott 4-10 0-0 10, Sabonis 6-10 2-2 14, Leaf 0-0 1-2 1, Holiday 0-5 0-0 0, Joseph 5-9 1-2 11. Totals 40-92 19-22 107.

Sacramento;31;21;18;27;—;97

Indiana;24;30;19;34;—;107

3-Point Goals—Sacramento 9-32 (Hield 4-12, Jackson 3-5, Ferrell 1-1, Bog.Bogdanovic 1-5, Mason 0-1, Williams 0-2, Fox 0-3, Bjelica 0-3), Indiana 8-30 (Collison 2-6, McDermott 2-6, Turner 1-2, Evans 1-4, Young 1-4, Boj.Bogdanovic 1-4, Holiday 0-1, Joseph 0-3). Fouled Out—Bagley III. Rebounds—Sacramento 43 (Bjelica 12), Indiana 52 (Turner 13). Assists—Sacramento 24 (Fox, Bog.Bogdanovic 6), Indiana 26 (Joseph 8). Total Fouls—Sacramento 21, Indiana 17. A—16,867 (20,000).

Cavaliers 116, Wizards 101

WASHINGTON (101)

Satoransky 3-5 0-0 7, Porter Jr. 6-10 0-0 15, Bryant 1-1 0-0 2, Wall 0-5 1-2 1, Beal 12-25 1-2 27, Oubre Jr. 4-12 5-5 13, Green 5-7 3-4 17, Morris 4-13 0-0 11, Mahinmi 1-2 0-0 2, Rivers 2-6 1-3 6. Totals 38-86 11-16 101.

CLEVELAND (116)

Osman 5-12 0-0 12, Blossomgame 3-5 0-0 6, Thompson 11-18 1-2 23, Sexton 13-23 0-0 29, Burks 5-11 1-2 14, Jones 4-4 0-0 12, Nance Jr. 4-7 3-4 13, Clarkson 2-9 2-2 7. Totals 47-89 7-10 116.

Washington;25;21;20;35;—;101

Cleveland;38;24;25;29;—;116

3-Point Goals—Washington 14-38 (Green 4-6, Porter Jr. 3-4, Morris 3-7, Beal 2-7, Satoransky 1-3, Rivers 1-4, Mahinmi 0-1, Wall 0-3, Oubre Jr. 0-3), Cleveland 15-31 (Jones 4-4, Burks 3-6, Sexton 3-7, Nance Jr. 2-3, Osman 2-5, Clarkson 1-5, Blossomgame 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 33 (Porter Jr. 7), Cleveland 49 (Thompson 19). Assists—Washington 26 (Wall 6), Cleveland 26 (Nance Jr. 7). Total Fouls—Washington 12, Cleveland 20. A—19,432 (20,562).

Hawks 106, Nuggets 98

DENVER (98)

Hernangomez 5-12 4-5 17, Lyles 2-13 4-4 9, Jokic 9-17 6-7 24, Murray 2-9 0-0 4, Craig 4-11 1-3 9, Ma.Plumlee 3-5 0-0 6, Morris 4-14 0-0 10, Beasley 7-16 2-2 19. Totals 36-97 17-21 98.

ATLANTA (106)

Huerter 3-8 0-0 8, Collins 12-20 3-4 30, Dedmon 2-5 2-2 6, Young 3-12 2-3 9, Bazemore 2-10 1-2 7, Bembry 6-9 3-5 18, Len 3-9 0-0 6, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Dorsey 3-8 0-0 7, Carter 5-10 0-0 13, Adams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-93 11-16 106.

Denver;35;21;21;21;—;98

Atlanta;25;26;35;20;—;106

3-Point Goals—Denver 9-36 (Hernangomez 3-7, Beasley 3-9, Morris 2-7, Lyles 1-7, Murray 0-1, Jokic 0-2, Craig 0-3), Atlanta 15-42 (Bembry 3-4, Collins 3-6, Carter 3-7, Huerter 2-6, Bazemore 2-8, Young 1-2, Dorsey 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Dedmon 0-1, Len 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 48 (Jokic 11), Atlanta 51 (Collins 12). Assists—Denver 28 (Morris, Jokic 7), Atlanta 33 (Bazemore 8). Total Fouls—Denver 16, Atlanta 23. Ejected—Collins. A—14,409 (18,118).

Nets 112, Knicks 104

BROOKLYN (112)

Harris 4-9 1-2 11, Hollis-Jefferson 7-14 4-7 20, Allen 5-9 4-4 14, Russell 4-14 0-0 9, Crabbe 6-9 0-0 17, Dudley 2-3 0-0 4, Carroll 2-6 0-0 4, Kurucs 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 3-4 2-4 8, Dinwiddie 10-17 4-8 25. Totals 43-88 15-25 112.

NEW YORK (104)

Hezonja 4-8 1-2 12, Vonleh 1-3 2-2 4, Kanter 10-13 3-5 23, Mudiay 4-10 3-4 13, Hardaway Jr. 2-12 3-3 7, Knox 3-6 1-3 7, Robinson 2-3 0-3 4, Ntilikina 3-6 0-0 7, Trier 5-11 5-6 15, Dotson 5-10 0-2 12, Lee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-83 18-30 104.

Brooklyn;30;26;38;18;—;112

New York;23;22;32;27;—;104

3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 11-22 (Crabbe 5-5, Hollis-Jefferson 2-2, Harris 2-4, Russell 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-3, Dudley 0-1, Kurucs 0-2, Carroll 0-3), New York 8-26 (Hezonja 3-4, Dotson 2-3, Mudiay 2-5, Ntilikina 1-4, Knox 0-1, Trier 0-2, Vonleh 0-2, Hardaway Jr. 0-5). Fouled Out—Allen. Rebounds—Brooklyn 45 (Allen 12), New York 40 (Kanter 14). Assists—Brooklyn 27 (Russell 11), New York 22 (Mudiay, Vonleh 4). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 25, New York 18. Technicals—Davis, Robinson. A—18,662 (19,812).

Celtics 133, Bulls 77

BOSTON (133)

Tatum 7-9 0-0 18, Morris 4-9 2-2 12, Theis 8-15 4-7 22, Irving 5-10 1-2 13, Smart 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 8-11 4-4 23, Ojeleye 5-9 0-0 13, Hayward 2-9 0-0 5, Yabusele 1-2 0-0 2, Wanamaker 2-3 0-0 4, Rozier 6-11 0-0 15. Totals 50-93 11-15 133.

CHICAGO (77)

Holiday 2-10 0-0 5, Markkanen 3-10 0-0 8, Carter Jr. 1-2 1-2 3, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, LaVine 4-6 3-3 11, Parker 3-7 2-2 8, Hutchison 1-3 0-2 2, Felicio 2-4 0-1 4, Lopez 1-4 0-0 2, Payne 5-10 0-0 10, Blakeney 1-9 2-2 4, Harrison 8-15 1-2 20. Totals 31-81 9-14 77.

Boston;35;29;29;40;—;133

Chicago;17;26;17;17;—;77

3-Point Goals—Boston 22-43 (Tatum 4-4, Brown 3-3, Ojeleye 3-6, Rozier 3-6, Theis 2-4, Smart 2-4, Morris 2-5, Irving 2-5, Hayward 1-4, Wanamaker 0-1, Yabusele 0-1), Chicago 6-24 (Harrison 3-5, Markkanen 2-6, Holiday 1-7, LaVine 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Payne 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 54 (Theis 10), Chicago 37 (Felicio 7). Assists—Boston 34 (Hayward 6), Chicago 16 (Payne, Parker, Arcidiacono 3). Total Fouls—Boston 14, Chicago 17. A—20,923 (20,917).

Lakers 111, Grizzlies 88

L.A. LAKERS (111)

James 9-18 2-3 20, Kuzma 8-16 0-0 20, McGee 4-10 2-2 10, Ball 2-9 0-0 4, Hart 5-10 2-2 16, Mykhailiuk 4-8 0-0 11, Zubac 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 1-2 2-2 4, Wagner 0-2 0-2 0, Stephenson 4-10 0-0 9, Caldwell-Pope 6-11 0-0 16, Bonga 0-2 1-1 1. Totals 43-98 9-12 111.

MEMPHIS (88)

Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson Jr. 4-9 2-2 11, Gasol 5-9 0-0 11, Conley 4-12 3-3 12, Temple 3-7 3-3 9, Casspi 1-4 0-0 2, Green 2-6 1-2 6, Noah 2-8 2-4 6, Mack 2-6 1-2 6, Stephens 1-2 0-0 2, M.Brooks 1-4 0-0 2, Selden 7-12 2-2 17. Totals 34-84 14-18 88.

L.A. Lakers;27;36;28;20;—;111

Memphis;16;24;26;22;—;88

3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 16-41 (Hart 4-7, Kuzma 4-8, Caldwell-Pope 4-9, Mykhailiuk 3-6, Stephenson 1-2, Bonga 0-1, James 0-3, Ball 0-5), Memphis 6-30 (Conley 1-3, Gasol 1-3, Selden 1-3, Green 1-3, Mack 1-4, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Anderson 0-1, M.Brooks 0-2, Casspi 0-3, Temple 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 57 (Chandler 14), Memphis 36 (Jackson Jr. 8). Assists—L.A. Lakers 27 (James 9), Memphis 17 (Anderson, Selden 4). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 22, Memphis 19. Technicals—McGee, Noah. A—17,794 (18,119).

