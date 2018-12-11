Rockets 111, Trail Blazers 103

PORTLAND (103)

Harkless 4-9 0-0 9, Aminu 4-8 0-0 10, Nurkic 3-9 9-10 15, Lillard 12-25 6-7 34, McCollum 10-21 2-4 22, Layman 0-2 0-0 0, Leonard 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 2-6 0-0 5, Curry 2-3 0-0 6, Turner 1-3 0-0 2, Stauskas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 17-21 103.

HOUSTON (111)

Gordon 6-13 2-3 14, Tucker 3-6 0-0 7, Capela 6-11 1-5 13, Paul 2-12 7-8 11, Harden 10-21 5-7 29, Ennis III 1-1 0-0 2, Nene 5-7 0-0 10, Green 5-6 0-0 13, House Jr. 4-8 3-4 12. Totals 42-85 18-27 111.

Portland;29;25;24;25;—;103

Houston;27;24;30;30;—;111

3-Point Goals—Portland 10-25 (Lillard 4-7, Curry 2-2, Aminu 2-4, Collins 1-2, Harkless 1-3, Leonard 0-1, Turner 0-1, McCollum 0-5), Houston 9-29 (Harden 4-9, Green 3-3, Tucker 1-3, House Jr. 1-4, Nene 0-1, Paul 0-4, Gordon 0-5). Fouled Out—Capela. Rebounds—Portland 44 (Aminu 15), Houston 42 (Paul 11). Assists—Portland 20 (Turner 6), Houston 22 (Paul 10). Total Fouls—Portland 17, Houston 21. A—18,055 (18,500).

Spurs 111, Suns 86

PHOENIX (86)

Jackson 2-14 2-2 7, Warren 9-16 4-4 23, Ayton 6-10 0-0 12, Melton 7-16 0-0 17, Bridges 3-8 0-0 8, King 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 2-4 4-5 8, Bender 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 2-7 0-0 4, Daniels 1-4 2-3 5. Totals 33-82 12-14 86.

SAN ANTONIO (111)

White 1-8 2-2 4, Gay 4-7 4-4 13, Aldridge 8-16 2-4 18, Forbes 8-14 3-3 24, DeRozan 2-6 1-2 5, Cunningham 5-7 0-0 14, Pondexter 1-1 0-0 3, Metu 2-2 0-0 4, Poeltl 4-7 0-0 8, Mills 1-3 4-4 7, Belinelli 5-12 0-0 11. Totals 41-83 16-19 111.

Phoenix;20;26;18;22;—;86

San Antonio;29;30;29;23;—;111

3-Point Goals—Phoenix 8-28 (Melton 3-7, Bridges 2-6, Daniels 1-4, Jackson 1-4, Warren 1-5, Bender 0-2), San Antonio 13-21 (Forbes 5-5, Cunningham 4-4, Mills 1-1, Pondexter 1-1, Gay 1-3, Belinelli 1-4, White 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 40 (Ayton 11), San Antonio 46 (Poeltl, Forbes 11). Assists—Phoenix 19 (Melton 6), San Antonio 28 (DeRozan 9). Total Fouls—Phoenix 22, San Antonio 15. A—17,676 (18,581).

